TONIGHT
Shoals Christian Flame at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebel Field at West Morgan High in Trinity
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Kelly Rushing (0-5) in his first year at Shoals Christian, Steve Meek (60-35) in his ninth season at Decatur Heritage
This season: Shoals Christian (0-5), Decatur Heritage (5-0)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won last year’s game, 38-0
The skinny: This is a meeting between two Class 1A rivals that compete in different regions this season. … The Flame are off to a cold start. They have scored just 63 points to 206 for their opponents. R.A. Hubbard, a team Decatur Heritage beat 28-20 two weeks ago, defeated Shoals Christian, 40-6, four weeks ago. … Decatur Heritage is red hot. The Eagles have outscored opponents 209-63. Running back Colton Keith has rushed for 10 touchdowns and 629 yards. … Decatur Heritage leads the series 5-2
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
FRIDAY
Lawrence Red Devils at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Rich Dutton (31-46) is in his eighth season at Lawrence County, Jere Adcock (171-98) is in his 24th season at Decatur.
This season: Lawrence County (2-2), Decatur (1-4)
Last meeting: Decatur won last season’s game, 35-7
Radio: 94.3-FM, 1400-AM, 97.9-FM
The skinny: This is the 25th meeting the Class 5A Red Devils and the Class 6A Red Raiders. Decatur has won 21 times. Lawrence County’s last win over Decatur came in 1954, 19-7. … Lawrence County has losses to Madison Academy and West Point and wins over Hayden and Dora. Ty Hutto plays quarterback with Gage Dutton and Allen Johnson at running back. Brody Franks and Colton Johnson led the Lawrence County defense. … After opening with four losses, Decatur found its way into the win column with a 40-12 win over Lee. Junior quarterback Grayson Vermeire made the most of his first start with a touchdown pass and a touchdown run. Top tacklers for Decatur are Cole Cagle (62) and Banks Dement (57).
The Daily picks: Decatur
--
Hartselle Tigers at Briarwood Christian Lions
Where: Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Bo Culver (1-3) in his first season at Hartselle, Matthew Forester (2-2) in his first season at Briarwood Christian
This season: Hartselle (1-3), Briarwood Christian (2-2)
Last meeting: Hartselle won 14-7 last season
Radio: 99.9-FM, streaming on NFHSnetwork.com
The skinny: Last year’s meeting featured two coaching veterans with over 400 combined wins in Fred Yancey at Briarwood and Bob Godsey at Hartselle. Yancey retired. Godsey is now at Madison Academy. … After opening with two losses, Class 5A Briarwood has rebounded to win two straight over Woodlawn, 38-20, and Wenonah, 16-7. … Class 6A Hartselle did not play last week. The Tigers’ three losses have come against Austin, Muscle Shoals and Athens. Those three teams are a combined 13-1. The win was over 4A Brooks, 49-29. Quarterback Cal George has thrown for 533 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 307 yards and five touchdowns. Brinten Barclay has run for 332 yards and five touchdowns. Drew Cartee leads Hartselle with 34 tackles. … Hartselle leads the series 2-1.
The Daily picks: Briarwood Christian
--
Athens Golden Eagles at East Limestone Indians
Where: East Limestone Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Cody Gross (19-17) is in his fourth season at Athens, Jeff Pugh (81-66) is in his 14th season at East Limestone
This season: Athens (3-1), East Limestone (1-3)
Last meeting: Athens won 30-0 last season
Radio: www.wkac1080.com
The skinny: Since the opening game, these teams have headed in opposite directions. Class 6A Athens opened with a 21-14 loss to Gardendale and has three straight wins over Hartselle, Decatur and Hazel Green. Class 5A East Limestone opened with a 26-15 win over West Limestone and has lost three straight to Madison Academy, Madison County and Scottsboro. … Athens beat Hazel Green 51-0 last Friday behind quarterback Jordan Scott, who ran for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth. Running back Julius Mayberry had 158 yards rushing and one touchdown on 11 carries. … East Limestone was held to 81 yards offense in a 27-7 loss at Scottsboro last Friday. … Athens leads the series 7-6.
The Daily picks: Athens
--
Brewer Patriots at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebel Field in Trinity
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Geoff Walters (16-29) in his fifth season at Brewer, Mikel Riggs (2-13) in his second season at West Morgan
This season: Brewer (2-2), West Morgan (1-4)
Last meeting: Brewer won 62-14 last season
The skinny: These Morgan County rivals are 5-5 in 10 meetings. … Brewer is coming off a tough home loss to Madison County, 27-21. The Patriots had the ball the Tigers’ 10 late in the game, but failed to score. Backup quarterback Wyatt Styles threw for three touchdowns. … West Morgan got its first win of the season last Friday over DAR, 35-27. Quarterback Glavine Segars threw three touchdown passes. The win broke a 10-game losing streak. The victory was a big turnaround over last season’s loss to DAR, 61-33.
The Daily picks: Brewer
--
Falkville Blue Devils at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium in Priceville
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Tyler Mitchell (3-2) in his first season at Falkville, Chris Foster (3-1) in his first season at Priceville
This season: Falkville (3-2), Priceville (3-1)
Last meeting: Falkville won last year’s meeting, 48-28
The skinny: Both first-year head coaches appear to have their programs headed in the right direction. Falkville’s Mitchell has the Blue Devils in the hunt for a playoff spot out of Class 1A, Region 7. Priceville’s Foster has the Bulldogs at the top of Class 4A, Region 7. … Falkville is coming off an impressive 21-0 win over region rival R.A. Hubbard. Quarterback Peyton Sallee threw two touchdown passes and ran for another. … Priceville picked up a big region win over Fairview, 31-21. Running back Jerry Burton rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, he’s got over 900 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. … Priceville leads the series, 4-3.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
Holly Pond Broncos at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Mike Bates (21-47) in his seventh year at Holly Pond, Shannon McGregory (2-13) in his second season at Danville
This season: Holly Pond (1-4), Danville (2-3)
Last meeting: Holly Pond won 28-6 last year
The skinny: Class 3A Holly Pond is coming into this game off a loss to Fultondale, 30-8. The Broncos' lone win was over Hanceville, 36-20. … Class 4A Danville opened with losses to Falkville and Brewer before opening region play with wins over North Jackson and West Morgan. The winning streak snapped last Friday with a 35-7 loss at Randolph. Quarterback Luke Nail has rushed for 315 yards and seven touchdowns and thrown for 453 yards and one touchdown. … Danville leads the series with Holly Pond, 9-4.
The Daily picks: Danville
--
Clements Colts at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Lester
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Michael Parker (7-8) in his second season at Clements, Shelby Davis (5-9) in his second season at West Limestone
This season: Clements (3-1), West Limestone (2-2)
Last meeting: West Limestone won 20-6
The skinny: These two Limestone County rivals renew a rivalry that West Limestone leads 29-24. Based on these season’s performances, it could be an offensive shootout. Central of Florence beat Class 4A West Limestone, 42-37, last Friday. Westminster Christian beat Class 3A Clements, 59-34. … Clements’ offense centers around running back Jairrice Pryor. He rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns vs. Westminster. For the season, he has 954 yards and 15 touchdowns on 95 carries. … West Limestone quarterback Christian Adams connected with receiver River Helms seven times for 142 yards and a touchdown.
The Daily picks: Clements
--
Lexington Golden Bears at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Jason Lard (48-54) in his 10th season at Lexington, Duane Wales (3-21) in his third season at Elkmont
This season: Lexington (1-3), Elkmont (0-4)
Last meeting: Elkmont won 28-27 last season
The skinny: This game could be a defensive struggle. Class 3A Lexington has scored just 13 points in four games. Class 4A Elkmont has scored 14 points in four games. The Golden Bears’ lone win was 3-0 vs. Rogers in the season opener. … Lexington lost to Lauderdale County last Friday, 35-3. … Elkmont was off last Friday. The Red Devils lost to West Limestone, 75-0, in their last outing on Sept. 13. … Lexington leads the series 29-9-1
The Daily picks: Elkmont
--
Hatton Hornets at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium in Trinity
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Denton Bowling (13-21) in his fourth season at Hatton, James Moore (3-11) in his second season at East Lawrence
This season: Hatton (1-3), East Lawrence (1-3)
Last meeting: Hatton won 38-0 last season
The skinny: It’s a Lawrence County rivalry between 2A Hatton and 3A East Lawrence. … Hatton opened the season with a win over West Morgan, but has lost three straight. The Hornets have scored just 14 points in the three losses. Colbert County beat Hatton, 37-6, last Friday … East Lawrence got its lone win two weeks ago vs. Locust Fork, 34-28. The Eagles lost to Colbert Heights last Friday, 28-14.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
--
Sheffield Bulldogs at R.A. Hubbard Chiefs
Where: R.A. Hubbard Stadium in Courtland
What: Non-region game
Coaches: David Hufstedler (49-45) is in his ninth season at Sheffield, Mac Hampton (13-13) is in his third season at R.A. Hubbard
This season: Sheffield (3-2), R.A. Hubbard (3-2)
Last meeting: Sheffield won 28-26 last season
The skinny: Both teams are coming into this game after tough losses. Addison beat Sheffield, 28-6. Falkville beat R.A. Hubbard, 21-0. … Sheffield’s other loss was to Mars Hill, the No. 1 team in 1A, 48-6. … Injuries have hit R.A. Hubbard hard and the Chiefs are on a two-game losing streak. The Chiefs lost to Decatur Heritage, 28-20. … Sheffield has won all three previous meetings with the Chiefs.
The Daily picks: Sheffield
