Friday's games
Austin Black Bears at Florence Falcons
Where: Braly Municipal Stadium in Florence
What: Class 7A, Region 4 contest
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (66-40) is in his 10th year at Austin, Will Hester (6-7) is in his second season at Florence.
This season: Austin (2-0), Florence (1-1)
Last meeting: Austin won 17-9 last season
Radio: 94.7-FM, 1490-AM, 93.9-FM in Florence
The skinny: Austin is fresh off of a 56-14 win over rival Decatur. It was the fifth win over the Red Raiders in a row. Quarterback Quincy Crittendon had 158 yards and a touchdown in a half of football. The Black Bears’ two-headed rushing attack was great, too. Senior Tybo Williams rushed for 137 yards and four touchdowns while junior Jevon Jackson added 117 yards. … Austin beat Florence last season thanks to a goal-line stand late in the fourth quarter. … Florence has one of the better athletes in the state in senior Dee Beckwith. He recently received scholarship offers from Florida to play both football and basketball. … Florence leads the series 7-6, but Austin has won the last six meetings.
The Daily picks: Austin
--
Decatur Red Raiders at Cullman Bearcats
Where: Woodard Stadium in Cullman
What: Class 6A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Jere Adcock (170-96) is in his 24th season at Decatur, Oscar Glasscock (0-2) is in his first season at Cullman.
This season: Decatur (0-2), Cullman (0-2)
Last meeting: Decatur won 38-13 in 2018
Radio: 94.3-FM, 1400-AM
The skinny: Decatur’s start to the season hasn’t gone as planned. The Red Raiders have lost two games against Class 7A opponents by a combined margin of 73 points. … Quarterback Turner Stepp and receiver Smith Coon have been responsible for Decatur’s 28 combined points this season. Stepp scored a rushing touchdown in the first game and had a rushing and passing touchdown against Austin. Coon scored on a punt return in Week 0 before catching a 54-yard pass from Stepp last week. … Decatur has dominated the series against Cullman, leading 34-15-2 dating back to 1922.
The Daily picks: Decatur
--
Hartselle Tigers at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Golden Eagle Stadium in Athens
What: Class 6A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Bo Culver (1-1) is in his first season at Hartselle, Cody Gross (16-17) is in his fourth season at Athens.
This season: Hartselle (1-1), Athens (0-1)
Last meeting: Hartselle won 21-10 last season
Radio: 99.9-FM, streaming on NFHSnetwork.com or at wkac1080.com
The skinny: Hartselle bounced back from its loss to Austin by beating Brooks 49-29 last week. Hartselle led 35-7 at the half. Quarterback Cal George had over 200 yards passing and nearly 100 yards rushing in his second start. Running back Brinten Barclay scored three first half touchdowns. … Athens lost its season opener last week to Gardendale 21-14. Running back Jalen Cates scored two touchdowns. … Hartselle leads the all-time series 39-30-2 with 13 wins in a row.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Arab Knights at Brewer Patriots
Where: James Tucker Stadium in Somerville
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Lee Ozmint (2-0) is in his first season at Arab, Geoff Walters (15-27) is in his fifth season at Brewer.
This season: Arab (2-0), Brewer (1-0)
Last meeting: Brewer won 34-12 in 2018
The skinny: Brewer earned a win over Danville last week for the second year in a row. Brewer had nearly 400 yards of offense. Quarterback Patrick Johnson rushed for 75 yards and threw for 212 yards. …Brewer won five region games last season starting with its win over Arab. That was the highest region-win total ever for Brewer. … Arab leads the all-time series 25-12.
The Daily picks: Brewer
--
Madison Academy Mustangs at East Limestone Indians
Where: East Limestone Stadium in Capshaw
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Bob Godsey (1-1) is in his first season at Madison Academy, Jeff Pugh (81-63) is in his 14th season at East Limestone
This season: Madison Academy (1-1), Jeff Pugh (1-0)
Last meeting: Madison Academy won 49-21 last season
Radio: 97.7-FM
The skinny: East Limestone opened its season with a 26-15 win over rival West Limestone. The Indians could be without starting quarterback Dillon Parris for a second-straight week. He has a shoulder injury. Junior Isaiah Sutherland started last week and threw for a touchdown in the first quarter. … Madison Academy leads the all-time series 8-9.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
--
Scottsboro Wildcats at Ardmore Tigers
Where: Cooper Field in Ardmore
What: Class 5A, Region 8
Coaches: Don Jacobs (9-12) is in his third season at Scottsboro, PJ Wright (6-6) is in his second season at Ardmore
This season: Scottsboro (0-1), Ardmore (2-0)
Last meeting: Scottsboro beat Ardmore 35-7 last season
Radio: 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
The skinny: Ardmore earned its second win in a row to start the season by beating Elkmont 22-8 on the road. The Tigers scored 16 points in the second half to win 22-8. Running back Luke Hogan rushed for 94 yards. … Last season’s meeting was the first ever between Ardmore and Scottsboro.
The Daily picks: Ardmore
--
Hayden Wildcats at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium in Moulton
What: Class 5A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Keith Register (28-38) is in his seventh season at Hayden, Rich Dutton (29-45) is in his eighth season at Lawrence County
This season: Hayden (1-1), Lawrence County (0-1)
Last meeting: Lawrence County won 25-22 in 2018
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: Lawrence County lost its season opener to Madison Academy 17-7 last week. Colton Johnson scored the Red Devil’s only touchdown. Lawrence County had three turnovers in the first half with two in the red zone. … Lawrence County leads the all-time series 3-1.
The Daily picks: Lawrence County
--
Priceville Bulldogs at Saint John Paul II Falcons
Where: Discovery Middle School Stadium in Madison
What: Class 4A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Chris Foster (0-1) is in his first season at Priceville, David Lloyd (11-12) is in his third season at Saint John Paul II
This season: Priceville (0-1), Saint John Paul II (2-0)
Last meeting: Saint John Paul II beat Priceville 41-31
The skinny: The Bulldogs started off the Chris Foster era with a 41-26 loss to Good Hope. Running backs Jerry Burton Peyton Fowler combined for 272 yards on the ground. Burton had 145 yards, and Fowler rushed for 127 yards. They both had two touchdowns. … Saint John Paull II defeated another area team in East Lawrence last week.
The Daily picks: Saint John Pual II
--
West Morgan Rebels at Randolph Raiders
Where: SportsMed Field in Huntsville
What: Class 4A, Region 7
Coaches: Mikel Riggs (1-11) is in his second season at West Morgan, Blake Killen (7-5) is in his second season at Randolph
This season: West Morgan (0-2), Randolph (0-1)
Last meeting: Randolph beat West Morgan 44-6 last season
The skinny: West Morgan lost its second game in a row with a 20-9 defeat at the hands of Hatton last week. West Morgan is currently on a six-game losing streak dating back to Sep. 14. Its last win was over Danville.
The Daily picks: Randolph
--
North Jackson Chiefs at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Chandler Tygard (0-1) is in his first season at North Jackson, Danville (0-12) is in his second season at Danville
This season: North Jackson (0-1), Danville (0-2)
Last meeting: North Jackson won 77-0 last season
The skinny: Danville lost its 12th game in a row with a 37-8 defeat against Brewer last week. Quarterback Luke Nail had a 48-yard touchdown run. Running back Cameron Moore rushed for 94 yards on 20 carries. Danville only had 14 yards passing against Brewer. … North Jackson is a new team this season with a new coach and the departure of record-setting running back Lee Witherspoon, who is now at Mississippi State.
The Daily picks: North Jackson
--
Deshler Tigers at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss-Hill Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Randall Martin (0-2) is in his first season at Deshler, Duane Wales (3-19) is in his third season at Elkmont
This season: Deshler (0-2), Elkmont (0-2)
Last meeting: Deshler defeated Elkmont 65-0 last season
The skinny: Elkmont led at halftime against Ardmore last week before giving up 16 points in the second half and losing. Quarterback Ty Roberts threw a touchdown pass to Coby Scroggins for the only touchdown of the game for Elkmont. … Deshler leads the series 1-5.
The Daily picks: Deshler
--
East Lawrence Eagles at Lauderdale County Tigers
Where: Robert Earl Grisham Stadium in Rogersville
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: James Moore (2-9) is in his second season at East Lawrence, Jeff Mason (18-18) is in his fourth year at Lauderdale County
This season: East Lawrence (0-1) Lauderdale County (1-1)
Last meeting: Lauderdale County beat East Lawrence 28-0 last season
The skinny: East Lawrence opened its season with a 37-13 loss on the road at Class 4A Saint John Paul II. Running back Dylan Hunter rushed for a pair of touchdowns with one of those coming from 25 yards out. Hunter had 172 yards on 21 carries. East Lawrence’s passing offense only produced 49 yards. … Lauderdale County leads the all-time series 4-1. East Lawrence’s only win came in 1990.
The Daily picks: Lauderdale County
--
Hatton Hornets at Red Bay Tigers
Where: Tiger Stadium in Red Bay
What: Class 2A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Denton Bowling (13-18) is in his fourth season at Hatton, Michael D. Jackson (44-14) is in his sixth season at Red Bay
This season: Hatton (1-0), Red Bay (2-0)
Last meeting: Red Bay beat Hatton 32-6 last season
The skinny: Hatton opened its season with a 20-9 win over West Morgan at home. Running back Jaxson Mitchell rushed for two touchdowns. Hatton had 186 rushing yards and 241 total offense. It held West Morgan to just four yards on the ground. Red Bay currently leads the series 29-9. Hatton is in the middle of a 23-game losing streak to Red Bay. Its last win in the series came in 1987.
The Daily picks: Red Bay
--
Tanner Rattlers at Colbert County Indians
Where: C.T. Manley Stadium in Leighton
What: Class 2A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (1-11) is in his second season at Tanner, Brett Mask (16-9) is in his third season at Colbert County
This season: Tanner (0-1), Colbert County (2-0)
Last meeting: Colbert County won last year’s game 49-15
The skinny: Tanner fell to Clements 48-14 on the road last week. It was the team’s seventh loss in a row dating back to last season. Malik Atkins threw two touchdown passes for Tanner’s only scores. Jeremiah Jones was on the receiving end of both passes. … Colbert County leads the series 5-1. Tanner’s lone win came in 2015.
The Daily picks: Colbert County
--
Valley Head Tigers at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebel Stadium at West Morgan in Trinity
What: Class 1A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Steve Meek (57-35) is in his ninth season at Decatur Heritage, Heath Vincent (2-9) is in his second season at Valley Head.
This season: Decatur Heritage (2-0), Valley Head (1-0)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage beat Valley Head, 35-13, last season.
The skinny: The Eagles have opened the season with wins over Phillips Bear Creek, 48-7, and Sumiton Christian, 42-6. Colton Keith has rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Quarterback Stratton Orr has passed for one touchdown and ran for another. Michael Chang, Tyler Founds and Maddux Terry have each intercepted two passes. … Valley Head defeated Alabama School for the Deaf, 45-8.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
---
Woodville Panthers at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium
What: Class 1A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Tyler Mitchell (1-1) is in his first season at Falkville, Jay Powell (20-34) in his sixth season
This season: Falkville (1-1), Woodville (0-2)
Last meeting: Falkville won last year, 58-21
The skinny: The Blue Devils are coming off a 32-21 loss to Class 3A Vinemont. Quarterback Peyton Sallee has rushed for 178 yards and one touchdown and passed for one touchdown and 152 yards. Christian Angulo leads the team in rushing with 287 yards and three touchdowns on 46 carries. Angulo and Luke Fitzgerald lead the team in tackles with 21 each. … Woodville has lost to Waterloo, 40-13, and Pisgah, 47-21.
The Daily picks: Falkville
---
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs at Coosa Christian Conquerors
Where: Gadsden
What: Class 1A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Mac Hampton (12-11) in his third year at R.A. Hubbard, Rod Cates (0-2) is in his first year at Coosa Christian
This season: R.A. Hubbard (2-0), Coosa Christian (0-2)
Last meeting: R.A. Hubbard beat Coosa Christian, 40-7, last year.
The skinny: The Chiefs warmed up for region play with impressive wins over Cherokee, 46-23, and Shoals Christian, 40-6. The Chiefs are led on offense by running back Todd Perkins with four rushing touchdowns and quarterback Derrick Wiggins with three. Wiggins has passed for two more touchdowns. Ca’Ni McCoy has 13 tackles with one sack, four tackles for losses and one fumble recovery. Domircyck Steward has two punt returns for scores. … Coosa Christian has been outscored 99-43 in losses to Westbrook Christian and Appalachian.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.