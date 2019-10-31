TONIGHT
Athens Golden Eagles at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin Football Field
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Cody Gross (23-18) is in his fourth season at Athens, Jeremy Perkins (70-43) is in his 10th season at Austin.
This season: Athens (7-2), Austin (6-3)
Last meeting: Athens beat Austin 21-18 last year at home.
Radio: 94.7-FM, 1490-AM, wkac1080.com
The skinny: Austin suffered a close loss to region champion James Clemens, 27-24, last week. Despite the loss, the Black Bears earned the fourth playoff spot from Class 7A, Region 4 thanks to a Bob Jones loss. … Quarterback Quincy Crittendon threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns. Tre Shackelford and Jabari Brown both had over 100 yards receiving. … Athens will host a playoff game after finishing second in Class 6A, Region 7. … The Golden Eagles beat Lee-Huntsville 50-0 last week behind four touchdowns from quarterback Jordan Scott. … Athens broke a four-game losing streak to Austin last year. … Athens leads the all-time series 23-16-1. Austin has won seven of the last 10 meetings.
The Daily picks: Austin
--
Lawrence County Red Devils at Rogers Pirates
Where: Pirate Field in Florence
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Rich Dutton (32-50) is in his eighth season at Lawrence County, Jerry Fulks (10-10) is in his second season at Rogers.
This season: Lawrence County (3-6), Rogers (3-6)
Last meeting: Rogers beat Lawrence County 9-6 last season.
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: Lawrence County has now lost four in a row after a 24-8 loss to Corner on Friday. The Class 5A Red Devils will miss out on the playoffs for the second year in a row. Before that slump, it made the playoffs three years in a row. … Rogers secured its fourth playoff appearance in a row last week out of Class 4A, Region 8. … Lawrence County leads the all-time series 8-5-1.
The Daily picks: Rogers
--
FRIDAY
Decatur Red Raiders at Sparkman Senators
Where: Sparkman Field in Harvest
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Jere Adcock (172-101) is in his 24th season at Decatur, Laron White (18-12) is in his third season at Sparkman.
This season: Decatur (2-7), Sparkman (7-2)
Last meeting: Decatur won 40-14 last season.
Radio: 94.3-FM, 1400-AM
The skinny: Decatur is hoping to avoid its first two-win season since 1994. The Red Raiders will miss the playoffs for only the fourth time since 2000 and the fifth time under Jere Adcock. Three of those have come in the last five years. … Decatur was off last week but beat Columbia 59-0 two weeks ago to earn its first win of the season in Class 6A, Region 7. … Sparkman has lost two games in a row after being in play for the region championship. It will now be the No. 3 seed out of Class 7A, Region 4. … Decatur is 16-3 all-time against Sparkman.
The Daily picks: Sparkman
--
Hartselle Tigers at Scottsboro Wildcats
Where: Pat Trammell Stadium in Scottsboro
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Bo Culver (4-5) is in his first season at Hartselle, Don Jacobs (16-13) is in his third season at Scottsboro.
This season: Hartselle (4-5), Scottsboro (7-2)
Last meeting: Hartselle beat Scottsboro 49-0 last season.
Radio: 99.9-FM, streaming on NFHSnetwork.com
The skinny: Hartselle beat fellow Class 6A opponent Hazel Green 37-6 last week. The Tigers are 3-1 in their last four games, but that includes three teams with losing records. … Hartselle averages 30.9 points per game while allowing 20.7 this year. ... Scottsboro finished second in Class 5A, Region 8. It held Brewer to zero yards and no first downs last week. … Hartselle and Scottsboro are an even 5-5 in the series.
The Daily picks: Scottsboro
--
Brewer Patriots at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium in Priceville
What: non-region game
Coaches: Geoff Walters (17-33) is in his fifth season at Brewer, Chris Foster (6-3) is in his first season at Priceville.
This season: Brewer (3-6), Priceville (6-3)
Last meeting: Brewer beat Priceville 36-14 last season.
The skinny: Brewer is 1-6 in its last seven games after starting the season 2-0. The Patriots lost last week to Scottsboro and failed to produce positive rushing yards but did have 37 yards passing. … Priceville secured its first playoff appearance since 2015. It will also host a home playoff game. … The Bulldogs beat West Morgan 24-22 last week behind 285 yards from running back Jerry Burton. He can cross 2,000 yards for the season with 22 yards this week. … Brewer leads the all-time series 7-2.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
Elkmont Red Devils at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium in Falkville
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Duane Wales (4-25) is in his third season at Elkmont, Tyler Mitchell (5-4) is in his first season at Falkville.
This season: Elkmont (1-8), Falkville (5-4)
Last meeting: Falkville beat Elkmont 56-14 last season.
The skinny: Falkville beat Gaylesville 42-6 last week. Christian Angulo threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one more. Wyatt King had two rushing touchdowns. … Falkville will be the No. 3 seed out of Class 1A Region 7 and play a road playoff game at Waterloo. … Elkmont lost last week 71-8 to Brooks. It has lost four in a row since earning its only win of the season against Lexington. … Falkville leads the all-time series 13-7.
The Daily picks: Falkville
--
East Lawrence Eagles at R.A. Hubbard Chiefs
Where: R.A. Hubbard Stadium in Courtland
What: Non-region game
Coaches: James Moore (6-13) is in his second season at East Lawrence, Mac Hampton (15-15) is in his third season at R.A. Hubbard.
This season: East Lawrence (4-5), R.A. Hubbard (5-4)
Last meeting: R.A. Hubbard won 31-6 last season.
The skinny: East Lawrence lost by 13 to Westminster Christian last week and will miss the playoffs. Nate Tucker had a 98-yard kickoff return in the loss. … Its four wins are the most since 2012. … R.A. Hubbard was off last week but beat Valley Head 29-18 two weeks ago. … The Chiefs barely missed out on the playoffs on a head-to-head tiebreaker with Woodville, which beat R.A. Hubbard 30-28 in overtime three weeks ago. … R.A. Hubbard is 3-0 all-time against East Lawrence.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
--
Clements Colts at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hatton Field in Town Creek
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Michael Parker (10-10) is in his second season at Clements, Denton Bowling (16-23) is in his fourth season at Hatton.
This season: Clements (6-3), Hatton (4-5)
Last meeting: Hatton beat Clements 41-6 last season.
The skinny: Clements finished third in Class 3A, Region 8 after a 26-13 win over Lexington last week. The Colts are in the playoffs for the second time in a row. It’s the first time they have made the playoffs in back-to-back years since their run of four playoff appearances in a row from 2006-2009. … Hatton lost to Addison 43-0 last week, knocking it out of the playoff race. A win would put Hatton at .500 for the season. … Hatton leads the all-time series 10-3.
The Daily picks: Clements
--
West Limestone Wildcats at Ardmore Tigers
Where: Cooper Field in Ardmore
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Shelby Davis (8-11) is in his second season at West Limestone, PJ Wright (6-13) is in his second season at Ardmore.
This season: West Limestone (5-4), Ardmore (2-7)
Last meeting: Ardmore beat West Limestone 21-6 last season.
Radio: 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
The skinny: Both of these teams will miss out on the playoffs this season. West Limestone was in a three-way tie with Central-Florence and Rogers but losses to both of those teams made it the odd team out. … West Limestone still has a chance to secure its best win total since going 10-2 in 2016. The Wildcats lost to Deshler 38-17 last week. … Ardmore has lost seven in a row since opening the season 2-0. Ardmore’s last winning season came in 2013. … West Limestone leads the all-time series 40-28-1.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
--
Tanner Rattlers at East Limestone Indians
Where: East Limestone Stadium in Capshaw
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (2-17) is in his second season at Tanner, Jeff Pugh (83-69) is in his 14th season at East Limestone.
This season: Tanner (1-8), East Limestone (3-6)
Last meeting: East Limestone beat Tanner 54-14 last season.
The skinny: East Limestone lost to Guntersville last week by two. Before that, it had won two games in a row against Brewer and Ardmore. … The Indians will miss the playoffs for the third time in four years. … Tanner’s lone win came against Tharptown in the fifth game of the season. Since then, it has lost four in a row. … Tanner leads the all-time series 32-20.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.