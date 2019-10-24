TONIGHT
Austin Black Bears at James Clemens Jets
Where: Madison City Schools Stadium
What: Class 7A, Region 4 game
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (70-42) in his 10th season at Austin, Wade Waldrop (43-31) in his seventh season at James Clemens
This season: Austin (6-2, 4-2), James Clemens (6-2, 6-0)
Last meeting: James Clemens won 36-23 last season
Radio: 94.7-FM, 1490-AM, www.pasnetwork.net
The skinny: James Clemens has wrapped up the region championship. An Austin win would put the Black Bears in the playoffs. If James Clemens beats Austin, the Black Bears are going to need some help. A Huntsville win over Bob Jones would do the trick. … James Clemens has won its last three region games by a combined score of 174-10. … Austin leads the series 3-2.
The Daily picks: James Clemens
--
Danville Hawks at Fairview Aggies
Where: Dafford Smith Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Shannon McGregory (5-14) in his second season at Danville, George Redding (76-58) in his 13th season at Fairview
This season: Danville (5-4, 4-2), Fairview (6-2, 5-1)
Last meeting: Fairview won last year’s game 34-6
The skinny: A Fairview win gives the Aggies the region championship. A Danville win could lead to a four-way tie at the top of the region standings that would include Fairview, Priceville and Saint John Paul II. All four teams will be in the playoffs.
The Daily picks: Fairview
--
Addison Bulldogs at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hatton Field
What: Class 2A, Region 7 game
Coaches: David Smothers (68-24) in his eighth season at Addison, Denton Bowling (16-22) in his fourth season at Hatton
This season: Addison (7-2, 4-1), Hatton (4-4, 2-3)
Last meeting: Addison won last year’s meeting, 50-8
The skinny: Addison has wrapped up second place in Region 7. The Bulldogs’ two losses have been to undefeated Red Bay, 16-10, and undefeated Piedmont, 28-16. … For Hatton to make the playoffs, the Hornets have to win this game and get some help. … Addison leads the series 7-6.
The Daily picks: Addison
--
Woodville Panthers at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebel Field at West Morgan in Trinity
What: Class 1A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Jay Powell (24-36) in his sixth season at Woodville, Steve Meek (64-35) in his ninth season at Decatur Heritage
This season: Woodville (4-4, 3-2), Decatur Heritage (9-0, 5-0)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won last year’s game, 42-25
The skinny: Decatur Heritage is looking to record its first undefeated regular season. The Eagles won nine regular season games in 2015 before winning three playoff games for a school-record 12 wins that season. They also won 10 games in 2016, but two of those came in the playoffs.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
West Morgan Rebels at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Mikel Riggs (4-15) in his second season at West Morgan, Chris Foster (6-3) in his first season at Priceville
This season: West Morgan (3-6, 2-4), Priceville (5-3, 4-2)
Last meeting: Priceville won last year’s meeting, 46-12
The skinny: Priceville is headed back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. … This is the final game of the season for West Morgan. The Rebels won’t make the playoffs, but a win over their county rival could end it on a high note. … Priceville leads the series 6-3.
The Daily pick: Priceville
--
Gaylesvile Trojans at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium
What: Class 1A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Brian Knapp (1-7) in his first season at Gaylesville, Tyler Mitchell (4-4) in his first season at Falkville
This season: Gaylesvile (1-7, 0-5), Falkville (4-4, 3-2)
Last meeting: Falkville won 61-0 last season
The skinny: Falkville is in the playoffs. A win might mean a first-round home game. Falkville was open last week after a 21-14 loss to region champion Decatur Heritage.
The Daily picks: Falkville
--
Hazel Green Trojans at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Joel Schrenk (1-8) in his first season at Hazel Green, Bo Culver (3-5) in his first season at Hartselle
This season: Hazel Green (1-8, 1-4), Hartselle (3-5, 2-3)
Last meeting: Hartselle won last year’s game, 33-0
Radio: 99.9-FM, streaming on NFHSnetwork.com
The skinny: Hazel Green’s Schrenk coached just down the road from Hartselle at Falkville for eight seasons before moving last spring to Hazel Green. His record was 50-35 with five playoff appearances. Schrenk’s 2018 team won its first 11 games. … This is Hartselle’s final regular season home game. The Tigers close out the regular season next Friday at Scottsboro and travel to Fort Payne for a first-round playoff game.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Brewer Patriots at Scottsboro Wildcats
Where: Pat Trammell Stadium
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Geoff Walters (17-32) in his fifth season at Brewer, Don Jacobs (15-13) in his third season at Scottsboro
This season: Brewer (3-5, 2-4), Scottsboro (6-2, 5-1)
Last meeting: Brewer won 29-3 last season
Radio: 98.3-FM, 105.7-FM
The skinny: Brewer won't be in the playoffs, but the Patriots could avoid a losing season with two wins to close out the season.
The Daily picks: Scottsboro
--
East Limestone Indians at Guntersville Wildcats
Where: Chorba-Lee Stadium
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jeff Pugh (83-68) in his 14th season at East Limestone, Lance Reese (76-33) in his 10th season at Guntersvile
This season: East Limestone (3-5, 2-4), Guntersville (5-2, 4-2)
Last meeting: East Limestone won 31-0 last season
Radio: 95.9-FM
The skinny: East Limestone is out of the playoffs, but needs a win to have a chance to avoid its first losing season since 2016. East Limestone leads the series, 5-3.
The Daily picks: Guntersville
--
Ardmore Tigers at Madison County Tigers
Where: Tiger Stadium in Gurley
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: PJ Wright (6-12) in his second season at Ardmore, Scott Sharp (20-20) in his fourth season at Madison County
This season: Ardmore (2-6, 0-6), Madison County (7-2, 5-1)
Last meeting: Madison County won 24-21 last season
Radio: 1110-AM, 105.1-FM
The skinny: After opening the season with two wins, Ardmore has lost its last six. Madison County needs a win to claim the region championship.
The Daily picks: Madison County
--
Deshler Tigers at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Salem
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Randall Martin (6-2) in his first season at Deshler, Shelby Davis (8-10) in his second season at West Limestone
This season: Deshler (6-2, 5-0), West Limestone (5-3, 3-2)
Last meeting: Deshler won 27-0 last season
The skinny: Deshler has the region championship wrapped up. … West Limestone pulled a shocker last Friday with a win at Brooks. The Wildcats went into the game 1-15 all-time vs. the Lions. West Limestone is 1-6 all-time vs. Deshler.
The Daily picks: Deshler
--
Brooks Lions at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Brad Black (40-19) in his fifth season at Brooks, Duane Wales (4-24) in his third season at Elkmont
This season: Brooks (4-4, 3-2), Elkmont (1-7, 0-5)
Last meeting: Brooks won 61-7 last season
The skinny: Brooks comes into this game smarting from its 28-24 loss to West Limestone last Friday. … Elkmont allowed a school-record 83 points in a loss to Rogers last Friday.
The Daily picks: Brooks
--
Clements Colts at Lexington Golden Bears
Where: McMeans Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Michael Parker (9-10) in his second season at Clements, Jason Lard (48-58) in his 10th season at Lexington
This season: Clements (5-3, 3-2), Lexington (1-7, 0-5)
Last meeting: Clements won 30-7 last season
The skinny: After a two-overtime win over Colbert Heights last Friday, Clements is knocking on the door of its best season since going 7-4 in 2009. … After beating Rogers 3-0 in the season opener, Lexington has dropped seven in a row. Lexington leads the series 21-4-0.
The Daily picks: Clements
--
Sheffield Bulldogs at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 7 game
Coaches: David Hufstedler (50-47) in nine seasons at Sheffield, Oscar Bonds (2-16) in his second season at Tanner
This season: Sheffield (4-4, 2-3), Tanner (1-7, 1-4)
Last meeting: Sheffield won 30-0 last season
The skinny: A win puts Sheffield in the playoffs. Tanner is out to avoid its second straight one-win season.
The Daily picks: Sheffield
--
FRIDAY
Lee Generals at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Golden Eagle Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Jerry Ross (3-15) in second season at Lee, Cody Gross (22-18) in his fourth season at Athens
This season: Lee (1-7, 0-5), Athens (6-2, 4-1)
Last meeting: Athens won last year’s game 42-6
Radio: www.wkac1080.com
The skinny: Athens will be looking to bounce back from a 49-21 loss to Muscle Shoals in a game that decided the Class 6A, Region 7 championship. The Golden Eagles will host Buckhorn in the first round of the state playoffs. … Athens leads the series, 17-7.
The Daily picks: Athens
--
Lawrence County Red Devils at Corner Yellow Jackets
Where: Yellow Jacket Stadium
What: Class 5A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Rich Dutton (32-49) in his eighth season at Lawrence County, John Clements (11-8) in his second season at Corner
This season: Lawrence County (3-5, 2-4), Corner (5-3, 3-3)
Last meeting: Corner won last year’s game 33-14
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: Jasper, Hamilton and Russellville have the top three spots in the region wrapped up. Corner, Lawrence County, West Point and Hayden are all in contention for the fourth spot. Lawrence County gets it, if the Red Devils beat Corner and Hayden beats West Point.
The Daily picks: Lawrence County
--
Westminster Christian Wildcats at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium in Trinity
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Louis LaBlanc (25-16) in his fourth season at Westminster Christian, James Moore (6-12) in his second season at East Lawrence
This season: Westminster Christian (6-2, 4-1), East Lawrence (4-4, 2-3)
Last meeting: Westminster won 49-7 last season
The skinny: East Lawrence won’t make the playoffs, but the Eagles are building on success. The last time East Lawrence won four or more games was in 2012. The last winning record was 7-4 in 1997.
The Daily picks: Westminster Christian
