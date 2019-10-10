TONIGHT
DAR Patriots at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Shannon McGregory (4-13) in his second season at Danville, Joey Poole (15-13) in his third season at DAR
This season: Danville (4-3, 3-1), DAR (2-4, 1-3)
Last meeting: DAR beat Danville last season, 59-12
The skinny: The Hawks have won four of their last five games and are tied at the top of the region with Priceville, who they beat last Friday, and Fairview. A win in their final home game would be huge before closing out the season with region games at Saint John Paul II and Fairview. … DAR really needs to win its final three region games to have any chance of making the playoffs.
The Daily picks: Danville
--
Brewer Patriots at Guntersville Wildcats
Where: Chorba-Lee Stadium
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Geoff Walters (17-30) in his fifth season at Brewer, Lance Reese (74-30) in his 10th season at Guntersville
This season: Brewer (3-3, 2-2), Guntersville (3-2, 2-2)
Last meeting: Brewer beat Guntersville, 32-8, last season
Radio: 95.9-FM
The skinny: Brewer and Guntersville are tied with Arab for fourth place in the region behind Madison Academy, Madison County and Scottsboro. The winner of this game improves its playoff possibilities. The loser is in big trouble. After Guntersville, Brewer has region games with East Limestone and Scottsboro. Guntersville has Ardmore and East Limestone.
The Daily picks: Guntersville
--
FRIDAY
Huntsville Panthers at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin Stadium
What: Class 7A, Region 4 contest
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (69-41) in his 10th season at Austin, Mark Fleetwood (13-15) in his third season at Huntsville
This season: Huntsville (4-3, 1-3), Austin (5-1, 3-1)
Last meeting: Austin won last year’s meeting, 40-3
Radio: 94.7-FM, 1490-AM
The skinny: The Black Bears will be looking to bounce back from a tough 24-21 loss at Sparkman last week. The loss has knocked them out of a tie for first in the region all the way to third place. The top two teams in each region hosts first round playoff games. There are five teams ahead of Huntsville in the region standings. The Panthers can’t afford another region loss. Huntsville leads the series, 22-12.
The Daily picks: Austin
--
Decatur Red Raiders at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Jere Adcock (171-100) in 24 seasons at Decatur, Bo Culver (2-4) in his first season at Hartselle
This season: Decatur (1-6, 0-3), Hartselle (2-4, 1-2)
Last meeting: Hartselle won last year’s meeting, 35-14
Radio: 94.3-FM, 1400-AM, 99.9-FM, streaming on NFHSnetwork.com
The skinny: Despite the disappointing records, this game does have playoff implications. Four teams out of this six-team region make the playoffs. Muscle Shoals and Athens are undefeated in region play. Cullman has one loss. Columbia, which has yet to score one point this season, appears destined for last place. That means the winner of this game could have fourth place. If Hartselle wins and then beats Cullman next week, the Tigers could finish as high as third. … Decatur leads the series, 59-26.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Falkville Blue Devils at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebel Stadium at West Morgan High in Trinity
What: Class 1A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Tyler Mitchell (4-3) in his first season at Falkville, Steve Meek (62-35) in his ninth season at Decatur Heritage
This season: Falkville (4-3, 3-1), Decatur Heritage (7-0, 3-0)
Last meeting: Falkville beat Decatur Heritage last year, 70-41
The skinny: A victory could move undefeated Decatur Heritage one step closer to the region championship. Falkville and Valley Head are tied for second-place with one region loss. A Falkville win over Decatur Heritage could set up a three-way tie at the top with two weeks of region games left to play. … Falkville’s 70 points in last year’s meeting set a record for the most points ever scored against Decatur Heritage. … Falkville leads the series, 4-1.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
Priceville Bulldogs at North Jackson Chiefs
Where: R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson
What: Class 4A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Chris Foster (4-2) in his first season at Priceville, Chandler Tygard (1-5) in his first season at North Jackson
This season: Priceville (4-2, 3-1), North Jackson (1-5, 1-3)
Last meeting: North Jackson won last year’s game, 69-7
The skinny: Priceville is smarting after a loss to county and region rival Danville, 26-25. In the past, North Jackson would not be a good place to try to bounce back, but the Chiefs have hit a low point with a new coaching staff this season. Priceville, Danville and Fairview are tied at the top with one region loss. Danville plays Fairview in two weeks. If Priceville can win its final three region games, they could be champions at best or finish second at worst.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
West Morgan Rebels at Fairview Aggies
Where: Dafford Smith Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Mikel Riggs (3-14) in his second season at West Morgan, George Redding Jr. (74-58) in his 13th season at Fairview
This season: West Morgan (2-5, 1-3), Fairview (4-2, 3-1)
Last meeting: Fairview took a 31-14 win last season
The skinny: After opening with four losses, West Morgan turned it around with two wins, but stumbled at home last week vs. Saint John Paul II, 49-36. The Rebels need to win their final three region games to have a chance at a spot in the playoffs. Fairview is trying to keep pace with Priceville and Danville at the top of the region.
The Daily picks: Fairview
--
Athens Golden Eagles at Columbia Eagles
Where: Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville
What: Class 6A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Cody Gross (21-17) in his fourth season at Athens, Nicholas Well (0-2) in his first season at Columbia
This season: Athens (5-1, 3-0), Columbia (0-6, 0-3)
Last meeting: Athens won 56-0 last season
Radio: wkac1080.com
The skinny: Athens will be looking to stay undefeated in region play. The Golden Eagles have won five straight since opening the season with a 21-14 loss to Gardendale. … Columbia changed head coaches after being shut out in its first four games. The Eagles went scoreless in their next two games. Columbia has been outscored 359-0 and lost 38 games in a row.
The Daily picks: Athens
--
Lawrence County Red Devils at Jasper Vikings
Where: Ki-Ro/Gambrell Field
What: Class 5A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Rich Dutton (32-47) in his eighth season at Lawrence County, Bryan Moore (17-2) in his second season at Jasper
This season: Lawrence County (3-3, 2-2), Jasper (6-0, 4-0)
Last meeting: Jasper won 28-7
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: The Red Devils have had two weeks of emotional football. They beat Decatur, 27-25, for the first time since 1954. Then they lost a tough game at home to No. 5-ranked Russellville, 22-14. Next up for Lawrence County is a trip to Jasper to play the No. 1 team in Class 5A. The Vikings have outscored four region opponents, 208-7. Lawrence County is fourth in the region behind Jasper, Russellville and Hamilton.
The Daily picks: Jasper
--
Ardmore Tigers at East Limestone Indians
Where: East Limestone Stadium
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: PJ Wright (6-10) in his second season at Ardmore, Jeff Pugh (81-68) in his 14th season at East Limestone
This season: Ardmore (2-4, 0-4), East Limestone (1-5, 0-4)
Last meeting: East Limestone won 34-0 last season
Radio: 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
The skinny: These Limestone County rivals have seen their seasons falter after good starts. Ardmore opened with two wins and has since lost four times. East Limestone opened with a win and has lost its last five games. Playoff hopes are looking dim. … East Limestone leads the series 29-21. The Indians have won the last six meetings. Ardmore’s last win over East came in 2008.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
--
Clements Colts at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium in Trinity
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Michael Parker (7-10) in his second season at Clements, James Moore (5-11) in his second season at East Lawrence
This season: Clements (3-3, 1-2), East Lawrence (3-3, 1-2)
Last meeting: Clements won 40-0 last season
The skinny: Clements, East Lawrence and Phil Campbell are right now tied for fourth in the region. The winner of this game will keep its playoff hopes alive. The loser has a tall mountain to climb. After opening with three wins, Clements has lost three in a row. The Colts have scored a combined 15 points in the last two games. East Lawrence has won three of its last four since starting the season 0-2. The three wins is the most for East Lawrence since the 2012 team won four. The last time East won five or more was in 1997 when the Eagles finished 7-4. … Clements leads the series 5-0.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
--
Rogers Pirates at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Lester
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jerry Fulks (7-10) is in his second season at Rogers, Shelby Davis (7-9) is in his second season at West Limestone
This season: Rogers (0-6, 0-3), West Limestone (4-2, 2-1)
Last meeting: Rogers won 39-12 last season
Radio: www.pasnetwork.net
The skinny: A win over Rogers is vital to West Limestone’s playoff hopes. The Wildcats close out region play with games vs. the top two teams in the region — Brooks and Deshler, which are both undefeated in region play. … Rogers leads the series 20-8-1.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
--
Elkmont Red Devils at Wilson Warriors
Where: Ralph Thompson Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Duane Wales (4-22) is in his third season at Elkmont, Matt Poarch (4-11) is in his second season at Wilson
This season: Elkmont (1-5, 0-3), Wilson (1-5, 1-3)
Last meeting: Wilson won last year’s game, 21-0
The skinny: The winner of this game still has an outside chance at qualifying for the playoffs, but they must win the rest of their region games and get some help with some upsets. … Wilson leads the series 6-2.
The Daily picks: Wilson
--
Hatton Hornets at Tharptown Wildcats
Where: Tharptown Field
What: Class 2A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Denton Bowling (14-22) in his fourth season at Hatton, Kevin Lacey (6-28) in his fourth season at Tharptown
This season: Hatton (2-4, 1-3), Tharptown (1-4, 0-3)
Last meeting: Hatton won 66-7 last season.
The skinny: Hatton will be looking to win two in a row after knocking off Tanner, 46-13, last week. Freshman quarterback Briley Kerby ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more. Hatton is 5-0 all-time vs. Tharptown.
The Daily picks: Hatton
--
Addison Bulldogs at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: David Smothers (66-24) is in his eighth season at Addison, Oscar Bonds (2-14) is in his second season at Tanner
This season: Addison (5-2, 2-1), Tanner (1-5, 1-2)
Last meeting: Addison won 43-18 last season
The skinny: Addison is coming off a 44-12 win over Colbert County. If the Bulldogs win their final three region games, they could do no worse than second in the region. Tanner still has a shot at the playoffs, but is in a must-win situation vs. Addison.
The Daily picks: Addison
--
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs at Woodville Panthers
Where: Frazier Field
What: Class 1A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Mac Hampton (14-14) in his third season at R.A. Hubbard, Jay Powell (22-36) is in his sixth season at Woodville
This season: R.A. Hubbard (4-3, 2-2), Woodville (2-4, 1-2)
Last meeting: R.A. Hubbard won last season, 42-33
The skinny: This is a key game for both teams as they try to make the playoffs. A win at Woodville and next week at home against Valley Head would probably put R.A. Hubbard in the playoffs. R.A. Hubbard leads the series 2-1.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
