Friday's games
Gadsden City Titans at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin Football Field
What: Class 7A, Region 4 contest
Coaches: Ali Smith (0-3) is in his first season at Gadsden City, Jeremy Perkins (67-40) is in his 10th year at Austin.
This season: Gadsden City (0-3, 0-1), Austin (3-0, 1-0)
Last meeting: Austin beat Gadsden City 31-10 on the road last season.
Radio: 94.7-FM, 1490-AM
The skinny: Austin won a close game against Florence 25-20 last week. The connection between juniors Quincy Crittendon and Tre Shackleford was the difference. They connected for two touchdowns, including a 43-yarder that put Austin ahead with 37 seconds left. Crittendon also tossed a short pass to running back Jevon Jackson, who ran 55 yards for a score. … Austin has won all three meetings against Gadsden City with the first two both being decided by three points.
The Daily picks: Austin
Athens Golden Eagles at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Cody Gross (17-17) is in his fourth season at Athens, Jere Adcock (170-97) is in his 24th season at Decatur
This season: Athens (1-1, 1-0), Decatur (0-3, 0-1)
Last meeting: Athens beat Decatur 29-27 at home last season.
Radio: 94.3-FM, 1400-AM, wkac1080.com
The skinny: Decatur is off to its first 0-3 start since the 2015 season. The Red Raiders beat Athens that season in the fourth game to snap the streak. … Last week, Decatur blew a 17-0 lead against Cullman to lose 41-17. Quarterback Turner Stepp threw a touchdown pass. Running back Keandre Williams had a 27-yard touchdown run. … Athens snapped a 13-game losing streak to Hartselle. Quarterback Jordan Scott rushed for two touchdowns. Julius Mayberry had a 48-yard touchdown run. … Athens has won two in a row against Decatur. Decatur leads the all-time series 59-26-2.
The Daily picks: Athens
Muscle Shoals Trojans at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Scott Basden (103-35) is in his 12th season at Muscle Shoals, Bo Culver (1-2) is in his first season at Hartselle
This season: Muscle Shoals (3-0, 1-0), Hartselle (1-2, 0-1)
Last meeting: Hartselle beat Muscle Shoals 15-14 last season.
Radio: 99.9-FM, streaming on NFHSnetwork.com
The skinny: Hartselle lost a close game to Athens last week in its region opener. Quarterback Cal George threw a touchdown pass and also rushed for a touchdown. Bryan Munoz made field goals of 28 and 24 yards. … Muscle Shoals is led by former Athens quarterback Logan Smothers, who transferred to the school before this season. His father, Shane Smothers, is offensive coordinator. … Muscle Shoals has dominated this series in this decade. It has won seven of the last nine meetings but has lost two of the last three. … Hartselle leads the all-time series 14-10-1.
The Daily picks: Muscle Shoals
Falkville Blue Devils at Valley Head Tigers
Where: Tiger Stadium
What: Class 1A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Tyler Mitchell (2-1) is in his first season at Falkville, Heath Vincent (2-10) is in his second season at Valley Head.
This season: Falkville (2-1, 1-0), Valley Head (1-1, 0-1)
Last meeting: Falkville won 55-6 last season.
The skinny: Falkville opened up region play with a 26-point victory over Woodville. Running back Christian Angulo rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. He averaged 15.5 yards per carry. Quarterback Peyton Sallee threw for 202 yards and four touchdowns. … Last season was the only meeting between Valley Head and Falkville.
The Daily picks: Falkville
Decatur Heritage Christian Eagles at R.A. Hubbard Chiefs
Where: R.A. Hubbard Stadium in Courtland
What: Class 1A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Steve Meek (58-35) is in his ninth season at Decatur Heritage, Mac Hampton (13-11) is in his third season at R.A. Hubbard.
This season: Decatur Heritage (3-0, 1-0), R.A. Hubbard (3-0, 1-0)
Last meeting: R.A. Hubbard won 41-20 last season.
The skinny: Decatur Heritage opened up region play with a 21-point victory over Valley Head. Running back Colton Keith scored four touchdowns on runs of 22, 24, 53 and 1 yard. Decatur Heritage pitched a shutout for two and a half quarters. … R.A. Hubbard beat Coosa Christian 29-20 last week. Quarterback DJ Wiggins continued his hot start to the season with two touchdown passes to Montoya Kellogg and a rushing touchdown. Running back Todd Perkins rushed for 114 yards on 10 carries. … R.A. Hubbard leads the all-time series 4-3. The two teams started the first six games of the series by trading three-game winning streaks.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
Brewer Patriots at Madison Academy Mustangs
Where: Bill Washington Stadium in Madison
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Geoff Walters (16-27) is in his fifth season at Brewer, Bob Godsey (2-1) is in his first season at Madison Academy.
This season: Brewer (2-0, 1-0), Madison Academy (2-1, 1-0)
Last meeting: Madison Academy beat Brewer 45-7 last season.
Radio: 97.7-FM
The skinny: Brewer scored 19 straight points to earn a comeback victory over Arab last week. Brewer trailed 21-10 in the second half. A 65-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Johnson to Devin Weathers gave Brewer the lead with less than two minutes to play. It was the second touchdown pass from Johnson to Weathers in the game. … Madison Academy beat East Limestone 42-20 to open region play. … Madison Academy has won all three games against Brewer.
The Daily picks: Madison Academy
Danville Hawks at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebels Stadium in Trinity
What: Class 4A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Shannon McGregory (1-12) is in his second season at Danville, Mikel Riggs (1-12) is in his second season at West Morgan.
This season: Danville (1-2, 1-0) West Morgan (0-3, 0-1)
Last meeting: West Morgan won 28-24 over Danville last season.
The skinny: Danville snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 20-7 win over North Jackson last week. Quarterback Luke Nail rushed for two touchdowns. Danville led by 13 at the half. The win was also the first for coach Shannon McGregory. … West Morgan lost a close game on the road to Randolph 32-25. Wide Receiver Jakobe Fletcher caught three passes, all for touchdowns. He had 114 yards. … The Rebels have lost nine games in a row. Their last win came over Danville last season. … West Morgan leads the all-time series 19-8. West Morgan has won 13 games in a row against the Hawks.
The Daily picks: Danville
Randolph Raiders at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Blake Killen (8-5) is in his second season at Randolph, Chris Foster (1-1) is in his first season with Priceville.
This season: Randolph (1-1, 1-0), Priceville (1-1, 1-0)
Last meeting: Randolph beat Priceville 47-21 last season.
The skinny: Priceville earned coach Chris Foster his first win at the school with a 43-29 victory over Saint John Paul II. The game was tied at 21 before Priceville broke it open in the second half. Running back Jerry Burton rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns on 40 carries. Senior Jaxon Cross had 169 yards on eight carries. Priceville only attempted three passes.
The Daily picks: Priceville
East Limestone Indians at Madison County Tigers
Where: Tiger Stadium in Gurley
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Jeff Pugh (81-64) is in his 14th season at East Limestone, Scott Sharp (14-20) is in his fourth season at Madison County.
This season: East Limestone (1-1, 0-1), Madison County (1-2, 0-1)
Last meeting: East Limestone beat Madison County 48-14 last season.
The skinny: East Limestone had a rough region opener last week, turning the ball over five times. Two of those were interceptions that went for touchdowns. Madison Academy also converted one of the fumbles and another interception into touchdown drives. Quarterback Dillon Parris missed his second game with a shoulder injury. His replacement, Isaiah Sutherland rushed for a touchdown. … East Limestone has a slight edge in the all-time series at 12-11.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
Ardmore Tigers at Arab Knights
Where: Arab City Schools Sports Complex in Arab
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: P.J. Wright (6-7) is in his second season at Ardmore, Lee Ozmint (2-1) is in his first season at Arab.
This season: Ardmore (2-1, 0-1), Arab (2-1, 1-0)
Last meeting: Ardmore won 33-24 last season.
Radio: 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
The skinny: Ardmore dropped its first region game last week with a double-digit loss to Scottsboro at home. Scottsboro led 20-0 after the first quarter. Running back Luke Hogan had touchdown runs of 11, 20 and 14 yards. … Last season was the first meeting between the two teams.
The Daily picks: Arab
Lawrence County Red Devils at West Point Warriors
Where: Warrior Field in Cullman
What: Class 5A, Region 7
Coaches: Rich Dutton (30-45) is in his eighth season at Lawrence County, Don Farley (33-34) is in his seventh season at West Point.
This season: Lawrence County (1-1, 1-0), West Point (1-2, 0-1)
Last meeting: Lawrence County won 43-7 last season.
The skinny: Lawrence County opened up region play with a 27-14 win over Hayden. The Red Devils trailed 7-0 at halftime before scoring three touchdowns in the third quarter. Senior Ty Hutto tossed touchdown passes of 62, 70 and 20 yards. Tayi Strickland had a 44-yard pick six. … Lawrence County and West Point have met 37 times. Lawrence County leads the series 20-17.
The Daily picks: Lawrence County
Elkmont Red Devils at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Lester
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Duane Wales (3-20) is in his third season at Elkmont, Shelby Davis (4-8) is in his second season at West Limestone
This season: Elkmont (0-3, 0-1), West Limestone (1-1, 0-0)
Last meeting: West Limestone beat Elkmont 27-7 for its lone region win last season.
The skinny: It’s been a rough start to the season for Elkmont. The Red Devils have given up over 50 points in two of their three games without scoring more than eight points in a game this season. That includes a 55-0 loss to Deshler last week to open up region play. … West Limestone had a week off to assess what went wrong in in its 26-15 loss to East Limestone. Wide receivers Tyree Hiliare and River Helms both caught touchdowns in that game. … West Limestone leads the all-time series 46-18-1. The Wildcats have won four in a row over Elkmont.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
Locust Fork Hornets at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium in Trinity
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Matt Plunkett (1-2) is in his first season at Locust Fork, James Moore (2-10) is in his second season at East Lawrence.
This season: Locust Fork (1-2, 0-1), East Lawrence (0-2, 0-1)
Last meeting: Locust Fork won 44-6 last season.
The skinny: East Lawrence dropped its region opener 32-20 against Lauderdale County last week. Dylan Hunter scored two rushing touchdowns and had 137 yards rushing. … Locust Fork also lost its region opener to Fultondale 33-14 last week.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
Clements Colts at Phil Campbell Bobcats
Where: Parrish Stadium in Phil Campbell
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Michael Parker (6-7) is in his second season at Clements, Kevin Barnwell (3-9) is in his second season at Phil Campbell
This season: Clements (2-0, 0-0), Phil Campbell (1-1, 0-1)
Last meeting: Phil Campbell won last year’s meeting, 15-7
The skinny: Clements opened the season with wins over Limestone County rivals Elkmont (50-6) and Tanner (48-14). After an open date last Friday, the Colts turn their attention to region play starting with Phil Campbell. Jairrice Pryor has been the man for the Colts’ offense. Against Tanner he rushed for 216 yards and five touchdowns. He also threw a touchdown pass. Twins Holden and Hayden Graves are the top tacklers for the Clements defense with a combined 41 stops. … Phil Campbell opened the season with a 54-20 loss to powerhouse Red Bay. The Bobcats bounced back with a 34-7 region win over Lexington.
The Daily picks: Clements
Hatton Hornets at Sheffield Bulldogs
Where: Walton R. Wright Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Denton Bowling (13-19) is in his fourth season at Hatton, David Hufstedler (48-44) in his ninth season at Sheffield
This season: Hatton (1-1, 0-1), Sheffield (2-1, 1-0)
Last meeting: Sheffield won last year’s meeting, 17-16
The skinny: Hatton looks to bounce back after losing the region opener to undefeated Red Bay, 20-0, last Friday. The Hornets can’t afford to fall to 0-2 in region play with just four region games left to play. Jaxson Mitchell and Carter Reed lead the Hornets’ rushing attack. … Sheffield has road wins at Wilson, 39-19, and Tharptown, 56-24. The Bulldogs lost their only home game to Mars Hill, 48-6.
The Daily picks: Sheffield
Good Hope Raiders at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium in Tanner
What: This is a non-region game
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (1-12) is in his second season at Tanner, Alan Scott (21-25) is in his fifth season at Good Hope
This season: Tanner (0-3), Good Hope (3-0)
Last meeting: Good Hope won the only meeting ever between these schools, 32-0, last season.
The skinny: Undefeated Good Hope out of Class 4A, Region 5, is ranked No. 9 in the state. The Raiders have wins over Carbon Hill, 28-9, Priceville, 41-26, and Cordova, 27-14. … Good Hope is another tough opponent on the Tanner schedule. The Rattlers have losses to West Limestone, 21-2, Clements, 48-14, and Colbert County, 37-7. Those three teams are a combined 6-1.
The Daily picks: Good Hope
