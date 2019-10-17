Bob Jones Patriots at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin Football Field
What: Class 7A, Region 4 game
Coaches: Kevin Rose (89-35) is in his 11th season at Bob Jones, Jeremy Perkins (70-41) is in his 10th season at Austin.
This season: Bob Jones (3-5, 2-3), Austin (6-1, 4-1)
Last meeting: Austin beat Bob Jones 37-22 last season.
Radio: 94.7-FM, 1490-AM
The skinny: Austin rebounded from its 24-21, loss to Sparkman by dominating Huntsville 45-16 at home last week. Quarterback Quincy Crittendon completed seven passes. Three of them went for touchdowns. One was a 77-yarder to Tre Shackleford. … Bob Jones is 3-1 in its last four games after starting the season 0-4. … The Patriots lost last week to Sparkman, 27-14. … Austin leads the all-time series 11-6.
The Daily picks: Austin
--
Columbia Eagles at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Nicholas Wells (0-3) is in his first season at Columbia, Jere Adcock (171-101) is in his 24th season at Decatur.
This season: Columbia (0-7, 0-4), Decatur (1-7, 0-4)
Last meeting: Decatur won 63-0 last season.
Radio: 94.3-FM, 1400-AM
The skinny: Decatur’s playoff chances came to an end with a 49-7 road loss to Hartselle last week. Muscle Shoals, Athens, Cullman and Hartselle are the four playoff teams from Region 7. … Decatur’s lone touchdown came on a 47-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Grayson Vermeire to wide receiver Reed Harbin. … Decatur has now missed the playoffs in the last three odd years (2015, 2017, 2019). … Columbia scored its first points of the season last week against Athens but still lost 55-6. … Decatur has won all three meetings against Columbia by a combined margin of 132-6.
The Daily picks: Decatur
--
Hartselle Tigers at Cullman Bearcats
Where: Woodard Stadium in Cullman
What: Class 6A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Bo Culver (3-4) is in his first season at Hartselle, Oscar Glasscock (3-5) is in his first season at Cullman.
This season: Hartselle (3-4, 2-2), Cullman (3-5, 2-2)
Last meeting: Hartselle won 20-7 last season.
Radio: 99.9-FM, streaming on NFHSnetwork.com
The skinny: Hartselle secured a spot in the playoffs with the 42-point win over Decatur. Running back Brinten Barclay had a night to remember, rushing for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. Quarterback Cal George rushed for three touchdowns. … Hartselle and Cullman are now fighting for seeding. The winner will be the third seed while the other will be fourth. Athens and Muscle Shoals have locked up the top two spots. … Hartselle leads the historic series 48-45-4.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Athens Golden Eagles at Muscle Shoals Trojans
Where: J.F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals
What: Class 6A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Cody Gross (22-17) is in his fourth season at Athens, Scott Badsden (108-35) is in his 12th season at Muscle Shoals.
This season: Athens (6-1, 4-0), Muscle Shoals (8-0, 4-0)
Last meeting: Muscle Shoals beat Athens 35-7 last season.
Radio: www.wkac1080.com
The skinny: This will serve as a winner-take-all game for the Class 6A Region 7 title. Athens enters this game on a six-game winning streak. … Its only loss came to Gardendale 21-14 in the first game of the season. … Braden Gross rushed for three touchdowns in a 55-6 win over Columbia. … Muscle Shoals is quarterbacked by Logan Smothers. Smothers started for the Golden Eagles for three years before transferring. His father, Shane, is offensive coordinator for the Trojans. … Athens leads the all-time series 18-12.
The Daily picks: Muscle Shoals
---
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Gaylesville Trojans
Where: Trojan Field
What: Class 1A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Steve Meek (63-35) in his ninth season at Decatur Heritage, Brian Knapp (1-6) in his first season at Gaylesville
This season: Decatur Heritage (8-0, 4-0), Gaylesville (1-6, 0-4)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won last year’s meeting, 40-6
The skinny: The visiting Eagles are two wins away from the football program’s first perfect regular season. The Eagles are scoring at a 38.5 average while holding opponents to just 12.1 points a game. No team has scored more than 20 points vs. Decatur Heritage. … Gaylesville opened the season with a 46-6 win over Asbury and has lost six straight. The most they have scored in any of the six losses was 20 points.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
East Limestone Indians at Brewer Patriots
Where: James Tucker Stadium in Somerville
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jeff Pugh (82-68) is in his 14th season at East Limestone, Geoff Walters (17-31) is in his fifth season at Brewer.
This season: East Limestone (2-5, 1-4), Brewer (3-4, 2-3)
Last meeting: East Limestone beat Brewer 25-15 last season.
The skinny: Brewer’s playoff chances took a hit last week with a 37-7 loss to Guntersville, which now sits at No. 4 in the region. Brewer can still earn a spot if Guntersville loses its last two games and Brewer wins its next two games. … East Limestone is effectively out of the playoff picture, but it did earn a region win last Friday over Ardmore, 35-7. Running back DJ Davis rushed for two touchdowns.
The Daily picks: Brewer
--
Guntersville Wildcats at Ardmore Tigers
Where: Cooper Field in Ardmore
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Lance Reese (75-33) is in his 10th season at Guntersville, PJ Wright (6-11) is in his second season at Ardmore.
This season: Guntersville (4-2, 3-2), Ardmore (2-5, 0-5)
Last meeting: Guntersville beat Ardmore 22-14 last season.
Radio: 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
The skinny: Ardmore has now lost five in a row after starting 2-0. Its latest loss came to East Limestone last week. Conner Harbin scored the Tigers' lone touchdown. … Ardmore last made the playoffs in 2013. … Ardmore is 1-4 all-time against Guntersville
The Daily picks: Guntersville
--
Hamilton Aggies at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium in Moulton
What: Class 5A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Rodney Stidham (111-57) is in his 15th season at Hamilton, Rich Dutton (32-48) is in his eighth season at Lawrence County.
This season: Hamilton (6-1, 4-1), Lawrence County (3-4, 2-3)
Last meeting: Hamilton beat Lawrence County 43-28 last season.
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: Lawrence County is coming off of a stretch where it played two of the top five teams in the state in Jasper and Russellville. It lost to Russellville 22-14 before falling to Jasper 42-20 last week. … Jasper (7-0, 5-0), Russellville (6-1, 4-1) and Hamilton (6-1, 4-1) have three of the four playoff spots locked up. Lawrence County can make it to the playoffs with wins over Corner and Hamilton as long as West Point loses a game. … Lawrence County is 3-9 all-time against Hamilton.
The Daily picks: Hamilton
--
Danville Hawks at St. John Paul II Falcons
Where: Discovery Middle School in Madison
What: Class 4A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Shannon McGregory (5-13) is in his second season at Danville, David Lloyd (14-14) is in his third year at St. John Paul.
This season: Danville (5-3, 4-1), St. John Paul II (5-2, 3-2)
Last meeting: St. John Paul beat Danville 42-6 last season.
The skinny: Danville won a 42-33 shootout against DAR to win its third game in a row. Quarterback Luke Nail threw for two touchdowns, rushed for another and had an interception return for a touchdown to seal the game. Running back Cameron Moore rushed for a touchdown and had a punt return for a touchdown. … Danville can win the region title if it beats St. John Paul II and Fairview (5-2, 4-1). It would be the first region title in 25 years.
The Daily picks: Danville
--
North Jackson Chiefs at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebels Stadium in Trinity
What: Class 4A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Chandler Tygard (1-6) is in his first season at North Jackson, Mikel Riggs (3-15) is in his second season at West Morgan.
This season: North Jackson (1-6, 1-4), West Morgan (2-6, 1-4)
Last meeting: North Jackson won 69-6 last season.
The skinny: West Morgan has lost its last two games after winning two in a row. … Fairview beat West Morgan, 35-28, last Friday. Quarterback Glavine Segars threw for 250 yards, including an 85-yard touchdown pass to Jakobe Fletcher.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
--
West Limestone Wildcats at Brooks Lions
Where: E.D. Redding Stadium in Killen
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Shelby Davis (7-10) is in his second season at West Limestone, Brad Black (40-14) is in his fifth season at Brooks.
This season: West Limestone (4-3, 2-2), Brooks (4-3, 3-1)
Last meeting: Brooks beat West Limestone 33-7 last season.
The skinny: West Limestone lost a heartbreaker to Rogers 23-19 last week. Rogers scored with 29 seconds left to win. River Helms scored both of West Limestone’s touchdowns in the loss. … West Limestone currently sits at fourth in region. West Limestone faces region-leader Deshler (6-2, 5-0) next week. … West Limestone has only beaten Brooks once in 17 tries. That win came in 2010.
The Daily picks: Brooks
--
Elkmont Red Devils at Rogers Pirates
Where: Pirate Field in Florence
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Duane Wales (4-23) is in his third season at Elkmont, Jerry Fulks (8-10) is in his second season at Rogers.
This season: Elkmont (1-6, 0-4), Rogers (1-6, 1-3)
Last meeting: Rogers beat Elkmont 56-20 last season.
The skinny: Elkmont lost 42-6 to Wilson last week. The Red Devils are currently allowing 43.7 points per game while only scoring seven points per game. … Rogers earned its first win against West Limestone last week. … Rogers leads the all-time series 14-5.
The Daily picks: Rogers
--
East Lawrence Eagles at Phil Campbell Bobcats
Where: Parrish Stadium in Phil Campbell
What: Class 3A, Region 8
Coaches: James Moore (5-12) is in his second season at East Lawrence, Kevin Barnwell (5-12) is in his second season at Phil Campbell.
This season: East Lawrence (3-4, 1-3), Phil Campbell (3-4, 1-3)
Last meeting: East Lawrence beat Phil Campbell 32-26.
The skinny: East Lawrence lost to Clements by 13 points last week, knocking it to fifth in the region standings. Hunter Letson and Dylan Hunter both scored rushing touchdowns. … East Lawrence has won the last three meetings against Phil Campbell. Phil Campbell beat the Eagles in 1987 for its only win in the series. East Lawrence leads it 4-1 all-time.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
--
Colbert Heights Wildcats at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman Stadium in Clements
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Taylor Leathers (26-16) is in his fourth season at Colbert Heights, Michael Parker (8-10) is in his second season at Clements.
This season: Colbert Heights (5-3, 3-1), Clements (4-3, 2-2)
Last meeting: Colbert Heights beat Clements 28-21 last season.
The skinny: Clements put itself at fourth in the region standings with its win over East Lawrence last week. Jairrice Pryor rushed for a 57-yard touchdown. He has 1,295 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. … Colbert Heights is coming off of a 21-20 win over Lexington. … Colbert Heights leads the all-time series 13-5.
The Daily picks: Colbert Heights
--
Hatton Hornets at Lexington Golden Bears
Where: McMeans Stadium in Lexington
What: non-region game
Coaches: Denton Bowling (15-22) is in his fourth season at Hatton, Jason Lard (48-57) is in his 10th season at Lexington.
This season: Hatton (3-4), Lexington (1-6)
Last meeting: Hatton beat Lexington 46-13 last season.
The skinny: Hatton routed Tharptown 49-7 last week behind a combined five touchdowns from Briley Kerby and Jaxson Mitchell. Kerby rushed for two touchdowns, Mitchell had three. The Hornets had 537 yards to Tharptown’s 48 yards. … Hatton is on a two-game winning streak. Lexington won its first game of the year and has since lost six in a row. … Lexington leads the all-time series 16-8-1.
The Daily picks: Hatton
---
Valley Head Tigers at R.A. Hubbard Chiefs
Where: R.A. Hubbard Stadium
What: Class 1A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Heath Vincent (6-11) in his second season at Valley Head, Mac Hampton (14-15) in his third season at R.A. Hubbard
This season: Valley Head (5-2, 3-1), R.A. Hubbard (4-4, 2-3)
Last meeting: R.A. Hubbard won last year’s meeting, 31-0
The skinny: The winner of this match-up takes a major step to getting closer to a spot in the playoffs. The region standings behind undefeated Decatur Heritage are tight. Valley Head is in second place with one region loss. There are two teams with two region losses, Falkville and Woodville. R.A. Hubbard and Coosa Christian both have three region losses. … Both of these teams are coming off losses. Valley Head lost a non-region game Ragland, 26-14. R.A. Hubbard got beat in overtime at Woodville, 30-28.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
---
Tanner Rattlers at Red Bay Tigers
Where: Tiger Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (2-15) in his second season at Tanner, Michael D. Jackson (49-14) in his eighth season at Red Bay
This season: Tanner (1-6, 1-3), Red Bay (7-0, 4-0)
Last meeting: Red Bay won last year’s meeting, 50-24
The skinny: For Tanner to have any hopes of making the playoffs, the Rattlers need to win their final two region games. Up first is undefeated Red Bay, which is ranked No. 8 in the state. Tanner is averaging 18.1 points a game while giving up 34.4. Red Bay is averaging 31.3 on offense and allowing 10.6 on defense. Tanner leads the series, 11-8-1.
The Daily picks: Red Bay
