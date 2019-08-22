TONIGHT
Decatur Red Raiders at Huntsville Panthers
Where: Milton Frank Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Jere Adcock (170-94) starts his 24th season at Decatur, Mark Fleetwood (9-12) starts his third season at Huntsville.
Last season: Decatur (7-5), Huntsville (3-7)
Radio: 1400-AM, 94.3-FM
Last meeting: Decatur beat Huntsville, 38-21
The skinny: This is one of the oldest rivalries in north Alabama. Decatur leads the series 52-31-6, Since 2000, Decatur leads 7-4. … The Red Raiders lost to graduation several key pieces of an offense that scored 411 points in 12 games (34.3 points). Quarterback Trentin Dupper, receiver Cameron Morson and lineman Jackson Hall were each All-State selections. Running back Kenny Cannon rushed for over 1,000 yards. Turner Stepp is the new starting quarterback. Smith Coon is the most experienced returning receiver. Chase Jones is expected to lead the running backs this season. Shoring up a defensive unit that allowed 319 points (26.6 points) will be key. Returning on defense are safety Cole Cagle, lineman Jacob McRae, middle linebacker Kamerin Sandlin, linebacker Banks Dement. Stepp, Coon and Jones will also be playing defense.
The Daily picks: Decatur
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs at Cherokee Indians
Where: W.L. Harris Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Mac Hampton (10-11) starts his third season at R.A. Hubbard, Lymos McDonald (23-21) starts his fifth season at Cherokee.
Last season: R.A. Hubbard (8-3), Cherokee (4-7)
Last meeting: R.A. Hubbard won, 26-22.
The skinny: The Chiefs open the season with three road games and play four out of their first five away. Expectations are high with 10 seniors including All-State lineman Ca’ni McCoy (6-foot, 290 pounds). The Chiefs have size in the line and speed across the board. It could be a breakout season for running back Demetrius Bean (5-11, 225). Derrick Wiggins opens the season at quarterback while waiting for last year’s starter Bret Mason to recover from knee surgery. … McDonald played on a state championship team at Hazlewood in 1982 and coached Courtland to a state title in 1999. … The series is tied at 6-6-1
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
West Limestone Wildcats at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium in Tanner
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Shelby Davis (3-7) is in his second season at West Limestone, Oscar Bonds (1-9) is in his second season at Tanner.
Last season: West Limestone (3-7), Tanner (1-9)
Last meeting: West Limestone won 39-20 in 2018.
The skinny: West Limestone brings back key players in junior defensive back Camryn Williams, junior wide receiver River Helms, senior wide receiver Tyree Hiliare and senior linebacker Colton Hobson … West Limestone has to replace its quarterback. Gage McKelvey graduated. Sophomore CJ Adams will take his place. … West Limestone also lost leading rusher and Decatur Daily All-Area honorable mention pick Nick Martindale. He rushed for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior Dakota Jefferson, junior Thorne Slaton and sophomore Brett Beckworth will all get touches … For Tanner, seniors Malik Atkins and Deshanun McNabb are expected to be the playmakers on offense. They can both play quarterback and running back. They will run behind a line that features seniors Ashton Hines (6-5, 285), Markus Jeanes (6-2, 230) and Jacob Williamson (5-11, 245). … Tanner has a 33-25-2 lead in the series.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
FRIDAY
Hartselle Tigers at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin Stadium
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: This is Bo Culver’s debut at Hartselle. Culver (50-41) has previously coached at Deshler, Haleyville and Phil Campbell. Jeremy Perkins (64-40) is starting his 10th season at Austin.
Last season: Hartselle (11-1), Austin (7-4)
Last meeting: Hartselle beat Austin, 24-17. The Tigers stopped an Austin drive deep into Hartselle territory late in the game.
The skinny: For the first time in 17 years, there’s a new head coach for Hartselle in this rivalry. There are also quite a few new players on the field for the Tigers. Junior Cal George is the new quarterback. Running back Brinten Barclay gives the Tigers experience in the backfield. The offensive line has experience up front with Zane Stinson and Will Miller. Leading the defense are linebackers Jackson Boyer and Drew Cartee along with defensive back Addison Parker. … Quincy Crittendon takes over at quarterback for Austin. Junior Tre Shackleford is the top returning receiver. Bradley Barnett is the lone returning starter in the offensive line. Charles Baker is back at linebacker. The defensive backfield of JT Johnson, Jaylon Barrett, Tarik Sykes and Jaden Baker is expected to be a strength. … Hartselle holds a 30-21-1 advantage in the series.
The Daily picks: Austin
Ardmore Tigers at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebels Stadium in Trinity
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: P.J. Wright (4-6) is in his second season at Ardmore, Mikel Riggs (1-9) is in his second season at West Morgan.
Last season: Ardmore (4-6), West Morgan (1-9)
Last meeting: Ardmore won 52-39 in 2018.
Radio: 105.1-FM, 1110-AM in Ardmore
The skinny: Ardmore lost most of its skill position players, including running back and quarterback. … Noah Barnett was a three-year starter at quarterback. Junior Owen Doss and senior John McGuire will both try to replace him. … Senior Luke Hogan will start at linebacker. … The Tigers return three starters on the offensive line. … West Morgan returns starting quarterback Glavine Segars. … West Morgan will have to find a new running back, however. Tate Cottingham and Zeke Black will carry the ball. … West Morgan returns eight starters on defense. The Rebels gave up 48 points per game last year. … West Morgan and Ardmore have met 27 times since 1970. West Morgan leads the series 19-8. Ardmore’s win last season snapped a seven-game losing streak to West Morgan.
The Daily picks: Ardmore
Falkville Blue Devils at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium in Danville
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Tyler Mitchell is making his head coaching debut for Falkville, Shannon McGregory (0-10) is in his second season at Danville.
Last season: Falkville (11-1), Danville (0-10)
Last meeting: Falkville won 54-7 in 2018.
The skinny: The Blue Devils lost a lot from last season’s run to the playoffs, but they still have talent. Christian Angulo, a two-time All-State selection at receiver, moves to running back. Payton Sallee is the new starting quarterback. Travis Ricks leads the offensive line. … Danville is hoping to snap its 10-game losing streak. The Hawks’ last win came on the final game of the regular season in 2017 when it beat Cold Springs 21-3. … Danville has a new quarterback in Luke Nail. He transferred from Madison Academy where he threw for 2,001 yards. He was a second-team All-State selection in Class 5A. … The Hawks are moving away from the wing-T offense and using more of a spread style with Nail. … Danville and Falkville have met 44 times with Danville leading the series 27-17.
The Daily picks: Danville
Elkmont Red Devils at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman Stadium in Clements
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Duane Wales (3-17) is in his third season at Elkmont, Michael Parker (4-7) starts his second season at Clements
Last season: Elkmont (2-8), Clements (4-7)
Last meeting: Clements won 29-0 in 2018
The skinny: Elkmont is looking to win more than two games for the first time since it went 8-3 and made the playoffs in 2014. … The Red Devils will rely heavily on senior Luke Claunch. He will play linebacker and some offense at either guard or fullback. … The Red Devils are currently figuring out their quarterback situation with sophomores Rowe Allen and Ty Roberts competing. … The Colts want to be physical and will pound the ball with running back Jairrice Pryor, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season. There are four returning starters in the offensive line with Wayne Kimbrough, Landon Martin, Deandre Stone and Trent Houston. Hunter Towe and brothers Holden and Hayden Graves lead the defense at linebacker. … Clements has a slight edge in the series at 29-28-0.
The Daily picks: Clements
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Phillips Bears
Where: James E. Glass Stadium in Bear Creek
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Steve Meek (55-35) is starting his ninth season at Decatur Heritage, Adam Lawler is making his head coaching debut at Phillips.
Last season: Decatur Heritage (7-4), Phillips (4-7)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won 19-14
The skinny: The Eagles have high expectations with 14 seniors and experience at just about all positions. The Eagles will go with a three-quarterback platoon of Stratton Orr, Hank Davis and Brayden Kyle. Running back Colton Keith is looking for his third straight season to rush for over 1,000 yards. Baker Wilson is the top returning receiver. Seniors Carter Sample and Mason Lentz lead the offensive line. Tyler Founds returns after intercepting four passes last season. … The series is tied at 3-3.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
