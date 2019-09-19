Friday's games
Austin Black Bears at Grissom Tigers
Where: Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville
What: Class 7A, Region 4 contest
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (68-40) is in his 10th season at Austin, Chip English (9-15) is in his third season at Grissom.
This season: Austin (4-0, 2-0), Grissom (2-2, 0-2)
Last meeting: Austin beat Grissom 21-13 last season at home.
Radio: 94.7-FM, 1490-AM
The skinny: Austin beat Gadsden City 17-6 in its second region game of the season. Running back Kendall Scales had over 100 yards of total offense. Quincy Crittendon has completed 41 of 68 pass attempts for seven touchdowns and 820 yard. Wide receiver Tre Shackelford has 15 receptions for 392 yards and four touchdowns. Awysum Harris leads Austin with 36 tackles. … After opening with wins over Hazel Green and Lee, Grissom has lost two region games to Huntsville, 43-14, and Sparkman, 45-6. … Austin leads the all-time series 16-9. Austin has won five in a row over Grissom.
The Daily picks: Austin
--
Decatur Red Raiders at Lee Generals
Where: Louis Crews Stadium (Alabama A&M) in Huntsville
What: non-region contest
Coaches: Jere Adcock (170-98) is in his 14th season at Decatur, Jerry Ross (3-11) is in his second season at Lee.
This season: Decatur (0-4, 0-2), Lee (1-3, 0-2)
Last meeting: Decatur beat Lee 48-18 last season at home.
Radio: 94.3-FM, 1400-AM
The skinny: Decatur dropped its fourth game in a row to start the season with a 27-14 loss to Athens. It is the first time since 1966 that Decatur has started the season 0-4. Decatur went 0-10 that season. … Quarterback Turner Stepp has thrown for 504 yards and one touchdown. Decatur leads the series against Lee, 18-8. Decatur has won the last 12 meetings
The Daily picks: Decatur
--
Hazel Green Trojans at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Golden Eagles Stadium
What: non-region contest
Coaches: Cody Gross (18-17) is in his fourth season at Athens, Joel Schrenk (1-3) is in his first season at Hazel Green.
This season: Athens (2-1, 2-0), Hazel Green (1-3, 1-1)
Last meeting: Athens beat Hazel Green 37-3 on the road last season.
Radio: www.wkac1080.com
The skinny: Athens earned its second region win with a 13-point victory over Decatur last week. It gave Athens a three-game winning streak over Decatur for the first time since the 1980-1982 seasons. … Athens now has wins over Hartselle and Decatur for the first time since 1987. … Quarterback Jordan Scott has rushed for 252 yards on 28 carries. Running back Jaelen Cates has rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries. He had two TDs vs. Decatur. Athens has won nine of its 10 meetings against Hazel Green. Hazel Green’s one win came three seasons ago. ... Hazel Green opened the season with losses to Grissom, Sparkman and Buckhorn before beating Lee, 36-8, last Friday.
The Daily picks: Athens
--
Coosa Christian Conquerors at Decatur Heritage Christian Eagles
Where: Rebels Stadium (West Morgan) in Trinity
What: Class 1A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Rod Cates (0-3) is in his first year at Coosa Christian, Steve Meek (59-35) is in his ninth season at Decatur Heritage.
This season: Coosa Christian (0-3, 0-1), Decatur Heritage (4-0, 2-0)
Last meeting: Coosa Christian won 54-42 last season.
The skinny: Decatur Heritage earned an important region win by beating R.A. Hubbard 28-20 last week. Colton Keith scored touchdowns on runs of 18 and 54 yards. Hank Davis rushed for one touchdown and passed for another. Keith has rushed for 480 yards and eight touchdowns on 54 carries. Jackson Kyle had two pass interceptions. Decatur Heritage is 4-0 for the second time in three years. ... Coosa Christian has been outscored 128-63 this season, including a 29-20 loss to R.A. Hubbard. ... Decatur Heritage is 2-1 all-time against Coosa Christian.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
Madison County Tigers at Brewer Patriots
Where: James Tucker Stadium in Somerville
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Scott Sharp (15-20) is in his fourth season at Madison County, Geoff Walters (16-28) is in his fifth season at Brewer.
This season: Madison County (2-2, 1-1), Brewer (2-1, 1-1)
Last meeting: Brewer beat Madison County 34-3 last season.
The skinny: Brewer lost its first game of the season against Madison Academy 44-16 last week. Thomas Gipner made three field goals. Backup quarterback Wyatt Styles threw a touchdown to Micah Steffan. Styles was playing for injured starting quarterback Patrick Johnson. … Brewer leads the series with Madison County 2-1. Brewer’s win last season was the first meeting between the two teams since 2005.
The Daily picks: Madison County
--
Danville Hawks at Randolph Raiders
Where: SportsMed Field in Huntsville
What: Class 4A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Shannon McGregory (2-12) is in his second season at Danville, Blake Killen (8-6) is in his second season at Randolph.
This season: Danville (2-2, 2-0), Randolph (1-2, 1-1)
Last meeting: Randolph beat Danville 41-6 last season.
The skinny: Danville is 2-0 in its region for the first time since 2009. That’s also the last year that the Hawks made the playoffs. Danville went 7-4 that season. … Quarterback Luke Nail has completed 28 of 59 passes for 364 yards and one touchdowns. He's rushed for 255 yards and six touchdowns. Danville running back Cameron Moore has rushed for 309 yards and four touchdowns. ... Priceville beat Randolph last Friday, 42-24. … Danville is 5-2 all-time against Randolph.
The Daily picks: Danville
--
Fairview Aggies at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium in Priceville
What: Class 4A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: George Redding Jr (73-57) is in his 13th season at Fairview, Chris Foster (2-1) is in his first season at Priceville
This season: Fairview (3-1, 2-0), Priceville (2-1, 2-0)
Last meeting: Priceville lost to Fairview 35-0 last season.
The skinny: Priceville’s running game continued to flourish last week with junior Jerry Burton rushing for 276 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Randolph. Burton already has three games with more than 200 yards this season. As a team, Priceville rushed for nearly 400 yards in the 42-24 win over the Randolph. … After opening with a loss to West Point, Fairview has defeated Hanceville, DAR and Saint John Paul II. ... Fairview is 5-0 all-time against Priceville.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium in Falkville
What: Class 1A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Mac Hampton (13-12) is in his third season at R.A. Hubbard, Tyler Mitchell (2-2) is in his first season at Falkville.
This season: R.A. Hubbard (3-1, 1-1), Falkville (2-2, 1-1)
Last meeting: Falkville beat R.A. Hubbard 19-6 last season.
The skinny: R.A. Hubbard suffered its first lost of region play against Decatur Heritage last week. Quarterback DJ Wigginsnnings had rushing touchdowns of 6 and 2 yards. … Falkville lost by 25 last week to Valley Head after beating Woodville the week before. … Last season’s game was the first meeting between the two teams. R.A. Hubbard held Falkville to its lowest scoring total of the regular season.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
--
West Morgan Rebels at DAR Patriots
Where: Louisa St. Clair Athletic Field in Grant
What: Class 4A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Mikel Riggs (1-13) is in his second season at West Morgan, Joey Poole (14-12) is in his third season at DAR.
This season: West Morgan (0-4, 0-2), D.A.R. (1-3, 0-2)
Last meeting: DAR beat West Morgan 61-33 last season
The skinny: West Morgan fell to Danville last week 35-8. Quarterback Glavine Segars threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Tate Cottingham. … West Morgan has only scored in double digits once this season. That was in a 32-25 loss to Randolph two weeks ago. … DAR has managed to score over 30 points in every game despite only having one win. The Patriots scored 41 points in a 21-point loss to North Jackson.
The Daily picks: DAR
--
Scottsboro Wildcats at East Limestone Indians
Where: East Limestone Stadium
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Don Jacobs (11-12) is in his third season at Scottsboro, Jeff Pugh (81-65) is in his 14th season at East Limestone
This season: Scottsboro (2-1, 2-0) East Limestone (1-2, 0-2)
Last meeting: East Limestone won 28-13 last season.
The skinny: East Limestone has now dropped two games in a row after opening the season with a win over West Limestone. The Indians now have more losses in the region than they did all of last season. … Quarterback Dillon Parris returned last week from a shoulder injury. He had a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. Running back DJ Davis ran for 138 yards and a touchdown. … Last season was the first meeting between these two teams.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
--
Ardmore Tigers at Madison Academy Mustangs
Where: Bill Washington Stadium in Madison
What: Class 5A, Region 8 games
Coaches: PJ Wright (6-8) is in his second season at Ardmore, Bob Godsey (3-1) is in his first season at Madison Academy
This season: Ardmore (2-2, 0-2), Madison Academy (3-1, 2-0)
Last meeting: Madison Academy beat Ardmore 42-10 last season.
Radio: 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
The skinny: Ardmore lost its second region game against Arab 42-14 last week. This week’s game will be the Tigers’ fourth road game in five regular season games. Ardmore leads the all-time series 9-7 over Madison Academy. The two teams played each other for the first time in 13 years last season.
The Daily picks: Madison Academy
--
Dora Bulldogs at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium in Moulton
What: Class 5A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Bart Lockhart (16-11) is in his third season at Dora, Rich Dutton (30-46) is in his eighth season at Lawrence County.
This season: Dora (2-2, 0-2), Lawrence County (1-2, 1-1)
Last meeting: Dora beat Lawrence County 35-29 last season.
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: Lawrence County dropped its second region game this season 42-14 last week against West Point. West Point led 20-0 in the first half. Colton Johnson and Gage Dutton scored touchdowns. … Lawrence County and Dora played for the first time last season.
The Daily picks: Lawrence County
--
West Limestone Wildcats at Central Florence Wildcats
Where: Wildcats Stadium in Florence
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Shelby Davis (5-8) is in his second season at West Limestone, Heath Wood (47-44) is in his ninth season at Central-Florence.
This season: West Limestone (2-1, 1-0), Central-Florence (0-4, 0-2)
Last meeting: Central-Florence won 35-0 last season.
The skinny: West Limestone came off of its bye week ready to play. The Wildcats scored on every possession and setting school records for points in a game and margin of victory in a 75-0 win over rival Elkmont. Thorne Slaton scored three touchdowns on three carries. … Central-Florence leads the all-time series with West Limestone 11-8. West Limestone had won three in a row before last season’s loss.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
---
Westminster Christian Wildcats at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman Stadium in Clements
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Louis LeBlanc (21-16) is in his fourth season at Westminster, Michael Parker (7-7) is in his second season at Clements.
This season: Westminster Christian (2-2, 1-1), Clements (3-0, 1-0)
Last meeting: Westminster Christian won 60-14 last season
The skinny: This is a pivotal game for these region rivals. Clements is looking to stay undefeated after opening region play with a 44-27 win at Phil Campbell. Westminster Christian has a region win over Lexington (39-0) to go with a region loss at Colbert Heights (27-20). … Clements is led by running back Jairrice Pryor, who is off to an explosive start. He has rushed for 706 yards and 12 touchdowns in three games. Brothers Holden and Hayden Graves lead the Colts’ defense at linebacker.
The Daily picks: Clements
---
Colbert Heights Wildcats at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium in Trinity
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: James Moore (3-10) is in his second season at East Lawrence, Taylor Leathers (23-15) is in his fourth season at Colbert Heights
This season: Colbert Heights (2-2, 1-1), East Lawrence (1-2, 0-1)
Last meeting: Colbert Heights won 18-6 last season
The skinny: This is another pivotal game in Region 8. Colbert Heights has a home win over Westminster Christian (27-20) and a road loss to Lauderdale County (34-7). East Lawrence also has a road loss to Lauderdale County (34-28). … East Lawrence is led by running back Dylan Hunter with 497 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 66 carries. Zach LeMay leads the East Lawrence defense with 29 tackles. Juan Lopez has 25.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
---
Colbert County Indians at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hatton Field
What: Class 2A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Denton Bowling (13-20) is in his fourth season at Hatton, Brett Mask (18-9) is in his third season at Colbert County
This season: Colbert County (4-0, 2-0), Hatton (1-2, 0-2)
Last meeting: Colbert County won last year’s meeting, 39-14
The skinny: Colbert County is off to another great start and ranked No. 7 in the state in Class 2A. After opening with a 34-28 win over Class 4A Central Florence, the Indians have allowed just seven points total in wins over Cherokee, Tanner and Tharptown. … Hatton’s season has been the reverse. The Hornets opened with a 20-9 win over West Morgan, but have scored just eight points in losses at Red Bay and Sheffield. Hatton running back Carter Reed has 206 yards rushing and one touchdown on 42 carries.
The Daily picks: Colbert County
--
Tharptown Wildcats at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium in Tanner
What: Class 2A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Kevin Lacey (6-26) is in his fourth season at Tharptown, Oscar Bonds (1-13) is in his second season at Tanner.
This season: Tharptown (1-2, 0-2), Tanner (0-4, 0-2)
Last meeting: Tanner won 64-14 last season
The skinny: Tanner is coming off of a loss that featured its highest scoring total of the season. The 42-27 loss to Good Hope is the ninth loss in a row for the Rattlers. … Tanner’s last win came against Tharptown last season. … Tharptown has allowed 111 points in its last two games while only scoring 24. … Last season was the first time the two teams played each other.
The Daily picks: Tanner
