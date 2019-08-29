TONIGHT
East Limestone Indians at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Lester
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Jeff Pugh (80-63) is starting his 14th season at East, Shelby Davis (4-7) is in his second year at West
This season: It’s the season opener for East. West beat Tanner, 21-2, last Thursday
Radio: www.pasnetwork.net
Last meeting: East beat West, 34-3, last season
The skinny: The Indians are back on the warpath after last year’s 9-3 season that saw them advance to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. Junior Dillon Parris takes over at quarterback from his brother Andrew. DJ Davis and Crimson Bivens are expected to do most of the rushing. Tyler Moore (6-foot-5, 340 pounds) leads the offensive line. Bivens is a star at linebacker. … West Limestone used the passing connection of C.J. Adams to River Helms for TD passes of 44 and 56 yards in the win over Tanner. Dakota Jefferson had a 30-yard touchdown. … East leads the series at 24-23.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
---
FRIDAY
Austin Black Bears at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (65-40) is in his 10th season at Austin, Jere Adcock (170-95) is in his 24th season at Decatur
This season: Austin (1-0), Decatur (0-1)
Radio: 1400-AM, 94.3-FM, 1490-AM
Last meeting: Austin beat Decatur, 60-45, last season in the highest scoring game in the series
The skinny: Austin returns to the stadium it called home for 55 years for the first time since 2017. The Black Bears are coming off a 45-14 win over rival Hartselle. Running back Jevon Jackson scored four touchdowns. He caught a 31-yard scoring pass and had TD runs of 12, 85 and 10 yards. He finished with 199 yards on 13 carries. Quarterback Quincy Crittendon threw for three touchdowns, including two to Tre Shackelford of 12 and 47 yards. … Decatur opened the season last Thursday with a 45-14 loss at Huntsville. The Red Raiders trailed 21-0 at halftime. Decatur’s two touchdowns came on Smith Coon’s 85-yard punt return and quarterback Turner Stepp’s 48-yard run. Huntsville rushed for five touchdowns. … Decatur leads the series, 36-20, but in recent years Austin has been in command. The Black Bears have won the last four in a row while outscoring Decatur, 155-80, including shutouts in 2017 and 2015. Perkins is 6-3 vs. Decatur. Adcock is 14-9 vs. Austin.
The Daily picks: Austin
---
Brooks Lions at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Brad Black (37-11) in his fifth season at Brooks, Bo Culver (0-1) in his first season at Hartselle
This season: Brooks (1-0), Hartselle (0-1)
Radio: 99.9-FM, streaming on NFHSnetwork.com
Last meeting: Hartselle won the only previous meeting, 38-14, last season.
The skinny: Brooks quarterback Brooks Daniel threw for five touchdowns and 339 yards in the Lions’ 69-38 season opening win over Lauderdale County. … Hartselle lost to Austin, 45-14. The Tigers scored on quarterback Cal George’s 7-yard run and 27-yard pass to freshman Izayah Fletcher. George was 12-for-20 with 149 yards passing. The 45 points scored by Austin was the most Hartselle has allowed in a game since Minor scored 48 in a 2016 playoff game.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
---
Gardendale Rockets at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: McCoy Field at Golden Eagle Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Chad Eads (7-6) in his second season at Gardendale, Cody Gross (16-16) is in his fourth season at Athens
This season: Gardendale (1-0), Athens (0-0)
Radio: www.wkac1080.com
Last meeting: Athens won last year’s game, 29-22
The skinny: Gardendale opened the season with a 35-14 win over Mae Jemison. … Athens opens the season at home on the new turf field that was installed earlier this month. The Golden Eagles have a new starting quarterback in Jordan Scott. Playmakers on offense include running backs Jaelen Cates and Jaylen Gilbert and receivers Keenan Hambrick, who has committed to Kansas, and Myles Fewell. Back to lead the defense are linebackers Jakerrais Scott and Stanley Jasper along with lineman Don Smiley. … Athens leads the series, 2-1.
The Daily picks: Athens
---
Danville Hawks at Brewer Patriots
Where: James Tucker Stadium in Florette
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Shannon McGregory (0-11) in his second season at Danville, Geoff Walters (14-27) in his fifth season at Brewer
This season: Danville (0-1), Brewer (0-0)
Last meeting: Brewer won last year’s meeting, 42-0
The skinny: Danville opened the season last Friday with a 28-21 loss to Falkville. Senior quarterback Luke Nail had touchdown runs of 10 and 12 yards. … This is the season opener for Brewer. The Patriots will be led on offense by returning starting quarterback Patrick Johnson and Jonathan Morgan, a 1,000-yard rusher last season. Linebacker Levi Rice and defensive back Kris Bramlett are two to watch on defense. … The series is tied at 3-3.
The Daily picks: Brewer
---
Sumiton Christian Eagles at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebel Stadium at West Morgan in Trinity
What: Non-region game
Coaches: David Powell (0-1) is in his first season at Sumiton Christian, Steve Meek (56-35) is in his ninth season at Decatur Heritage
This season: Sumiton Christian (0-1), Decatur Heritage (1-0)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won 21-0 in 2017.
The skinny: Sumiton Christian opened the season with a 32-26 loss in overtime to Hanceville, which led 26-6 at halftime. … Decatur Heritage opened the season with a 48-7 win at Phillips Bear Creek. Colton Keith and Hank Davis both rushed for two touchdowns. Tyler Founds had an interception and also returned a kick 80 yards for a touchdown. … The series is tied at 2-2.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
---
West Morgan Rebels at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hatton Field
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Mikel Riggs (1-10) in his second season, Denton Bowling (12-18) in his fourth season
This season: West Morgan (0-1), Hatton (0-0)
Last meeting: The Hornets got the best of the Rebels, 36-14, last season
The skinny: West Morgan opened the season last Friday with a tough loss to Ardmore, 27-9. Ardmore had four turnovers on its first four possessions and trailed 7-0. … Hatton is opening the season with an eye toward the playoffs after winning six games last season. The Hornets are led by offensive lineman Gage Saint, who has committed to Troy. … The all-time series is tied at 14-14-1.
The Daily picks: Hatton
---
Priceville Bulldogs at Good Hope Raiders
Where: James W. Shabel Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Chris Foster is in his first season at Priceville, Alan Scott (19-25) is in his fifth season at Good Hope
This season: Priceville (0-0), Good Hope (1-0)
Last meeting: Good Hope was a winner last season, 47-14
The skinny: It’s the coaching debut of Priceville’s Foster. He’s the Bulldogs’ third head coach in three seasons. He has been an assistant coach at Brookwood for four years. Wyatt Hurt is scheduled to start at quarterback. The Bulldogs return three seniors on the offensive line in Michael McNutt, Seth Looney and Truman Terry. Also back is Jerry Burton, who rushed for 1,200 yards last season. … Good Hope opened the season last Friday with a 28-9 win over Carbon Hill. … Good Hope leads the series, 2-1.
The Daily picks: Good Hope
---
Vinemont Eagles at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Stephen Robinson (5-15) is in his third season at Vinemont, Tyler Mitchell (1-0) is in his first season at Falkville
This season: Vinemont (0-0), Falkville (1-0)
Last meeting: Falkville won last year’s game, 32-28
The skinny: The county line between Morgan and Cullman is about all that separates these two schools. Vinemont is looking to bounce back after last year’s 3-7 season. The Eagles have not had a winning season since 2012 (8-3). … Falkville got the Tyler Mitchell era started in grand style with a 34-21 win over Morgan County rival Danville. Danville led 21-14 at halftime. Falkville quarterback Peyton Sallee scored two touchdowns in the final 2:55 to seal the win. Falkville has won its last 17 regular-season games dating back to Sept. 15, 2017. … Vinemont leads the series 23-19.
The Daily picks: Falkville
---
Madison Academy Mustangs at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium in Moulton
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Bob Godsey (0-1) in his first season at Madison Academy, Rich Dutton (29-44) in his eighth season at Lawrence County.
This season: Madison Academy (0-1), Lawrence County (0-0)
Radio: 97.9-FM, 97.7-FM
Last meeting: Madison Academy won 54-20 last season.
The skinny: Madison Academy comes to town looking to get the first win for new head coach Bob Godsey. The Mustangs opened the season last week with a 44-7 loss to Briarcrest Christian out of Memphis. Godsey is 183-66 in 22 seasons at Hartselle and Brooks before joining the Mustangs. … The Red Devils are scheduled to go with Ty Hutto at quarterback. He’s got playmakers in Malik and Tayi Strickland at receiver along with Allen Johnson and Gage Dutton at running back. Linebacker Colton Johnson leads the defense.
The Daily picks: Madison Academy
---
Ardmore Tigers at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: PJ Wright (5-6) in his second season at Ardmore, Duane Wales (2-9) in his second season at Elkmont
This season: Ardmore (1-0), Elkmont (0-1)
Radio: 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
Last meeting: Ardmore won 41-0 last season.
The skinny: Ardmore overcame four turnovers in the first quarter to win at West Morgan, 27-9, last Friday. Conner Harbin had a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. … Elkmont opened the season with a 50-6 loss at Clements. Quarterback Ty Roberts rushed for Elkmont’s lone score. … Ardmore leads the series, 46-27.
The Daily picks: Ardmore
---
East Lawrence Eagles at Saint John Paul II Falcons
Where: Discovery Middle School in Madison
What: Non-region game
Coaches: James Moore (2-8) in his second season at East Lawrence, David Lloyd (10-12) is in his third season at Saint John Paul II
This season: East Lawrence (0-0), Saint John Paul II (1-0)
Last meeting: Saint John Paul II won, 51-0, last season
The skinny: East Lawrence is looking for its first winning season since 1997. The Eagles have nine starters back on offense and nine on defense. Hunter Letson and Levi Barnes are the options at quarterback. … The Falcons had a turnaround season last year. After winning just six games in the program’s first six seasons, SJPII won eight games and played in the 4A state playoffs. The success continued in this season’s opener with a 46-28 win at Locust Fork last Friday.
The Daily picks: Saint John Paul II
---
Tanner Rattlers at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (1-10) is in his second season at Tanner, Michael Parker (4-7) in his second season at Clements
This season: Tanner (0-1), Clements (1-0)
Radio: www.pasnetwork.net
Last meeting: Clements won 32-6 last season
The skinny: Tanner opened with a 21-2 loss to West Limestone last Thursday. The Rattlers had two drives that ended inside the West Limestone 10. Michael Guster’s tackle accounted for the safety in the first quarter. … Clements opened the season with a bang when Deontae Crenshaw returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown against Elkmont. Jairrice Pryor rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Will Hollan threw a touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion to Hunter Hall. Holden Graves, Hayden Graves and Ian Ezell each rushed for a score. … Tanner leads the series 31-12-1. Clements has not defeated Tanner in back-to-back seasons since 1991 and 1992.
The Daily picks: Clements
---
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs at Shoals Christian Flame
Where: Flame Field in Florence
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Mac Hampton (11-11) in his third season at R.A. Hubbard, Kelly Rushing (0-1) in his first season at Shoals Christian
This season: R.A. Hubbard (1-0), Shoals Christian (0-1)
Last meeting: R.A. Hubbard won 46-21 last season
The skinny: The Chiefs travel to Florence after opening with a 46-23 win over Cherokee. They scored seven touchdowns in the first half. Quarterback DJ Wiggins and running back Todd Perkins both had two rushing touchdowns. … Shoals Christian opened the season with a 17-0 loss to Tharptown.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
