FRIDAY
Sparkman Senator at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin Stadium
Records: Sparkman (2-0), Austin (0-2)
What: Class 7A, Region 4 game
Coaches: Sparkman’s Laron White (31-25) is in his sixth season. Jeremy Perkins (83-55) is in his 13th season at Austin.
Last meeting: Sparkman won last year’s game 38-21.
Broadcast: The Austin radio broadcast is available on 104.9-FM.
The skinny: Sparkman is off to a great start with wins over Hazel Green, 77-9, and Huffman, 42-0. Austin has losses to Hartselle, 45-17, and Decatur, 28-14. Austin leads the all-time series with Sparkman, 11-9.
The Daily picks: Sparkman
---
Athens Golden Eagles at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium
Records: Athens (1-1), Decatur (2-0)
What: Class 6A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Cody Gross (36-31) is in his seventh season at Athens. Jere Adcock (180-117) is in his 27th season at Decatur.
Last meeting: Decatur won a shootout last season, 56-34.
Broadcast: Athens games are available at wkac1080.com. Decatur games are available on the Decatur High Athletics channel on YouTube.
The skinny: After opening with a big win over 5A East Limestone, 49-14, the Golden Eagles fell to 7A Bob Jones, 44-21. Decatur has knocked off Mae Jemison, 65-0, and Austin, 28-14. Decatur leads the series, 60-28-2.
The Daily picks: Decatur
---
Hartselle Tigers at Cullman Bearcats
Where: Woodard Stadium
Records: Hartselle (2-0), Cullman (2-0)
What: Class 6A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Bryan Moore (19-5) is in his third season at Hartselle. Oscar Glasscock (23-13) is in his fourth season at Cullman.
Last meeting: Hartselle beat Cullman, 35-14, last season.
Broadcast: The game can be viewed on thenfhsnetwork.com with a subscription charge.
The skinny: Both teams are off to great starts. Hartselle has wins over Austin, 45-17, and Jackson-Olin, 39-6. Hartselle leads the series, 49-47-4.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
---
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Valley Head Tigers
Where: Tiger Stadium
Records: Decatur Heritage (2-0), Valley Head (2-0)
What: Class 1A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Nikita Stover (2-0) is in his first season at Decatur Heritage. Charles Hammon (7-6) is in his second season at Valley Head.
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won 35-14 in 2019.
The skinny: Decatur Heritage has wins over Section, 24-22, and Carbon Hill, 26-16. Valley Head has wins over North Sand Mountain, 45-33, and Section, 26-20, in overtime. Decatur Heritage has a 2-1 lead in the series.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
---
Brooks Lions at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebel Stadium in Trinity
Records: Brooks (1-1), West Morgan (2-0)
What: Class 4A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Tim Bowens (1-1) is in his first season at Brooks. Drew Phillips (7-5) is in his second season a West Morgan.
Last meeting: Brooks edged West Morgan, 22-21, last season
The skinny: Brooks has a win over Colbert County, 48-21, and a loss to Mars Hill, 64-35. West Morgan has wins over Randolph, 41-21, and Ardmore, 49-0. Brooks leads the series, 2-0.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
---
Madison County Tigers at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium
Records: Madison County (0-2), Priceville (2-0)
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Matt Putnam (5-8) is in his second season at Madison County. Chris Foster (26-10) is in his fourth season at Priceville.
Last meeting: Madison County won 55-6 in 2007.
The skinny: Madison County has opened with losses to Buckhorn, 29-14, and Lee, 20-13. Priceville has opened with wins over Plainview, 20-8, and Fairview, 54-47. Madison County leads the series, 2-0.
The Daily picks: Priceville
---
Susan Moore Bulldogs at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium
Records: Susan Moore (0-2), Danville (0-2)
What: Class 3A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Stephen Jackson (0-2) is in his first season at Susan Moore. Andro Williams (5-7) is in his second season at Danville.
Last meeting: Susan Moore was 28-3 in 1985.
The skinny: It’s been rough start for Susan Moore with losses to Douglas, 37-7, and West End, 24-0. A young Danville team has stumbled to Lawrence County, 24-6, and Falkville, 41-15. Susan Moore leads the series, 2-0.
The Daily picks: Danville
---
Sheffield Bulldogs at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium
Records: Sheffield (1-1), Falkville (1-1)
What: Class 2A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Brian Dickerson (1-1) is in his first season at Sheffield. Seth Ward (5-7) is in his second season at Falkville.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Sheffield beat Elkmont, 47-20, and lost to Colbert County, 51-20. Falkville lost a shootout with Vinemont, 46-40, and bounced back with a 41-15 win over Danville.
The Daily picks: Falkville
---
Ardmore Tigers at Brewer Patriots
Where: James Tucker Stadium in Florette
Records: Ardmore (0-2), Brewer (1-1)
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jonathan Snider (7-6) is in his second season at Ardmore. Matt Plunkett (3-9) is in his second season at Brewer.
Last meeting: Ardmore won 34-14 last season.
Broadcast: Brewer games are carried on 107.1-FM and live streamed on the nfhsnetwork.com with a subscription charge. The game will also be broadcast on the Ardmore Sports Network on YouTube.
The skinny: Ardmore opened with losses to West Limestone, 27-21, and West Morgan, 49-0. Brewer opened with a 20-13 win over Hanceville and a loss 35-0 loss to Arab. The series is tied 2-2.
The Daily picks: Brewer
---
Lawrence County Red Devils at Russellville Golden Tigers
Where: Tiger Stadium
Records: Lawrence County (1-1), Russellville (0-2)
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Trent Walker (1-11) is in his second season at Lawrence County. John Ritter (36-13) is in his fifth season at Russellville.
Last meeting: Russellville won 43-0 last season
Broadcast: Lawrence County games are broadcast on 97.9-FM. Russellville games are broadcast on 920-AM.
The skinny: Lawrence County opened with a 24-6 win over Danville and lost to Guntersville 55-0. Russellville has losses to Grissom, 34-21, and Deshler, 14-7. Russellville leads the series, 24-5.
The Daily picks: Russellville
---
East Lawrence Eagles at Rogers Pirates
Where: Pirate Field
Records: East Lawrence (0-1), Rogers (2-0)
What: Class 4A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Sean Holt (3-8) is in his second season at East Lawrence. Daniel Garrett (7-6) is in his second season at Rogers.
Last meeting: Rogers won 31-8 in 2015.
The skinny: East Lawrence opened its season last week with a 40-15 loss to Winston County. Rogers has wins over Haleyville, 16-10, in overtime and Lauderdale County, 24-13.
The Daily picks: Rogers
---
East Limestone Indians at Fairview Aggies
Where: Dafford Smith Stadium
Records: East Limestone (1-1), Fairview (1-1)
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Clint Woodfin (1-1) is in his first season at East Limestone. George Redding (102-64) is in his 16th season at Fairview.
Last meeting: East Limestone beat Fairview, 12-6 in 2005.
The skinny: After opening with a 49-14 loss at Athens, East Limestone bounced back with a 35-32 win over Central Florence. Fairview is averaging 49 points a game after two contests, but is 1-1. The Aggies whipped Columbia, 51-0, to open the season. Priceville then stunned Fairview with a 54-47 win on the Aggies’ home field. East Limestone leads the series, 5-1.
The Daily picks: Fairview
---
Deshler Tigers at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Salem
Records: Deshler (2-0), West Limestone (2-0)
What: Class 4A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Patrick Malone (2-0) is in his first season at Deshler. Shelby Davis (27-18) is in his fifth season at West Limestone.
Last meeting: West Limestone won 21-19 last season.
The skinny: Deshler has opened with wins over Madison Academy, 42-35, and Russellville, 14-7. Believe it or not, Madison Academy and Russellville are both 0-2 on the season. West Limestone has wins over Ardmore, 27-21, and Clements, 56-20. Deshler leads the series, 7-3.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
---
Clements Colts at Lauderdale County Tigers
Where: Robert Earl Grisham Stadium in Rogersville
Records: Clements (1-1), Lauderdale County (1-1)
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Michael Parker (18-27) is in his fifth season at Clements. Jeff Mason (45-26) is in his seventh season at Lauderdale County.
Last meeting: Lauderdale County won 49-20 last season.
The skinny: Clements has a win over Holly Pond, 48-34, and a loss to West Limestone, 56-20. Lauderdale County opened with a 54-30 win over Tanner and lost last week at home to Rogers, 24-13. Lauderdale County leads the series, 24-4.
The Daily picks: Lauderdale County
---
Tanner Rattlers at Tharptown Wildcats
Where: Tharptown Stadium
Records: Tanner (1-1), Tharptown (1-1)
What: Class 2A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (17-28) is in his fifth season at Tanner. Jacob Hamilton (1-1) is in his first season at Tharptown.
Last meeting: Tanner won 39-3 in 2019
The skinny: Tanner has a loss to Lauderdale County, 54-30, and a win over Mae Jemison, 61-46. Tharptown has a win over Shoals Christian, 28-14, and a loss to Phillips Bear Creek, 37-22. Tanner leads the series, 2-0.
The Daily picks: Tanner
---
Elkmont Red Devils at Phil Campbell Bobcats
Where: Phil Campbell High School
Records: Elkmont (1-1), Phil Campbell (2-0)
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest.
Coaches: Chris Bunio (1-1) is in his first season at Elkmont. Kevin Barnwell (21-23) is in his fifth season at Phil Campbell.
Last meeting: Phil Campbell won 55-8 in 2021
The skinny: Elkmont broke its 11-game losing streak last Friday with a 20-16 win at Brindlee Mountain. Phil Campbell has wins over Hackleburg, 36-8, and Lamar County, 30-24.
The Daily picks: Phil Campbell
