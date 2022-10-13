--
FRIDAY
--
Decatur Red Raiders at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium
Records: Decatur (6-1, 3-1), Hartselle (8-0, 4-2)
What: Class 6A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Jere Adcock (184-118) is in his 27th season at Decatur. Bryan Moore (25-5) is in his third season at Hartselle.
Last meeting: Hartselle beat Decatur last season, 42-21
Broadcast: The Decatur broadcast is on the Decatur High Athletics channel on YouTube. The Hartselle broadcast is available for a subscription on nfhsnetwork.com.
The skinny: Hartselle can wrap up the region championship with a win. A Decatur win would create a three-way tie at the top with Hartselle and Muscle Shoals. Decatur leads the series, 59-29, but Hartselle has won the last four meetings. This is either the 90th or 89th meeting in the series with Decatur leading either 60-28-1 or 59-29.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
---
Austin Black Bears at Bob Jones Patriots
Where: Madison City Schools Stadium in Madison
Records: Austin (6-2, 5-0), Bob Jones (4-3, 3-2)
What: Class 7A, Region 4 contest
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (89-55) is in his 13th season at Austin. Kelvis Rose (12-16) is in his third season at Bob Jones.
Last meeting: Austin won last year’s meeting, 42-28.
Broadcast: Austin games are on 104.9-FM.
The skinny: Austin has secured a spot in the playoffs and could wrap up the region championship with a win and some help in other games. Bob Jones is fighting for a spot in the playoffs. Austin leads the series, 13-7. Keep an eye on the quarterbacks in this game. Austin’s De’Air Young accounted for 355 yards of offense in a 41-33 win over James Clemens. He ran for five touchdowns and passed for a sixth. Bob Jones’ RayShawn Hardy accounted for 392 yards of offense in a 48-40 win over Sparkman. He ran for five touchdowns and passed for a sixth.
The Daily picks: Austin
---
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Gaylesville Trojans
Where: Knapp Field
Records: Decatur Heritage (4-4, 2-3), Gaylesville (1-5, 1-3)
What: Class 1A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Nikita Stover (4-4) is in his first year at Decatur Heritage. Brian Knapp (13-23) is in his fourth season at Gaylesville.
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won 44-6 in 2019.
The skinny: A Decatur Heritage win in its final region game wraps up the fourth playoff spot out of Region 7. A loss means the Eagles would need some help to return to the playoffs for a ninth straight season.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
---
East Lawrence Eagles at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebel Stadium in Trinity
Records: East Lawrence (0-7, 0-5), West Morgan (6-1, 4-1)
What: Class 4A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Sean Holt (3-14) is in his third season at East Lawrence. Drew Phillips (11-6) is in his second season at West Morgan.
Last meeting: West Morgan won 48-34 last season.
The skinny: It’s the Battle of Trinity Mountain for the neighboring schools. It’ a tale of two different seasons with East searching for its first win and West fighting for a region championship. West Morgan leads the series, 21-6. The Rebels have won four of the last six meetings.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
---
Westminster Christian Wildcats at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldogs Stadium
Records: Westminster Christian (5-2, 4-1), Priceville (8-0, 4-0)
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Louis LeBlanc (41-30) is in his seventh season at Westminster. Chris Foster (32-10) is in his fourth season at Priceville.
Last meeting: Westminster Christian beat Priceville, 70-6, in 2017.
The skinny: Westminster Christian has been humming along while Priceville and Randolph get most of the attention in Region 8. The Wildcats can score points. They average 51.4 points a game on offense. The defense is allowing 36.3 points. Central-Florence beat Westminster Christian, 70-69, three weeks ago. Priceville averages 40 points on offense and has held opponents to just a 12.4 average.
The Daily picks: Priceville
---
Danville Hawks at Vinemont Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium
Records: Danville (2-5, 2-2), Vinemont (2-5, 1-3)
What: Class 3A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Andro Williams (7-10) is in his second season at Danville. Stephen Robinson (22-37) is in his sixth season at Vinemont.
Last meeting: Danville beat Vinemont 42-3 in 2015.
The skinny: Danville closes out region play with Vinemont this week and Brindlee Mountain next week. If the Hawks win both games, they are in the state playoffs for the first time since 2019 and just the second time since 2009
The Daily picks: Danville
---
Addison Bulldogs at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium
Records: Addison (5-2), Falkville (4-3)
What: This is a non-region contest.
Coaches: David Smothers (86-37) is in his 11th season at Addison. Seth Ward (8-9) is in his second season at Falkville.
Last meeting: Falkville won 15-12 in 2015.
The skinny: Addison competes in Class 1A, Region 8. The Bulldogs’ only losses have been to Winston County (5-2) and Meek (7-0). Falkville competes in Class 2A, Region 8. The Blue Devils are 4-0 at home.
The Daily picks: Falkville
---
Fairview Aggies at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium in Moulton
Records: Fairview (6-1, 4-0), Lawrence County (2-6, 0-5)
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: George Redding (107-64) is in his 16th year at Fairview. Matt Plunkett (2-16) is in his second season at Lawrence County.
Last meeting: Lawrence County beat Fairview, 30-0, in 2001.
Broadcast: Lawrence County games are broadcast on 97.9-FM.
The skinny: Fairview has wrapped up a playoff spot. Lawrence County has been eliminated from the playoffs. Fairview could be looking past this game. The Aggies play Russellville next week for what could be the region championship. Lawrence County leads the series, 11-2.
The Daily picks: Fairview
---
Hatton Hornets at Lexington Golden Bears
Where: McMeans Stadium
Records: Hatton (6-1, 3-1), Lexington (6-1, 4-0)
What: Class 2A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Denton Bowling (33-36) is in his seventh season at Hatton. Jason Lard (65-71) is in his 13th season at Lexington.
Last meeting: Lexington beat Hatton, 42-8, last season.
The skinny: This game will decide the region championship. It would be Hatton’s first since 2000. It would be Lexington’s first since 2009. Hatton is averaging 43.1 points on offense and allowing 15.4 on defense. Lexington is averaging 37.3 points on offense and allowing 18.1 points on defense. Lexington leads the series, 18-9-1.
The Daily picks: Lexington
---
Athens Golden Eagles at Columbia Eagles
Where: Louis Crews Stadium at Alabama A&M
Records: Athens (2-5, 0-4), Columbia (0-7, 0-4)
What: Class 6A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Cody Gross (38-34) is in his seventh season at Athens. Josh LouAllen (0-7) is in his first season at Columbia.
Last meeting: Athens won 1-0 on a forfeit last season.
Broadcast: Athens games are broadcast on wkac1080.com.
The skinny: This game decides which teams finish fifth and sixth in the region. Both teams will be missing the playoffs. This will be the second year in a row that Athens has not made the playoffs. Columbia has lost 69 games in a row and been outscored 402-26 with four shutout losses this season.
The Daily picks: Athens
---
Russellville Golden Tigers at Ardmore Tigers
Where: Cooper Field
Records: Russellville (4-3, 4-0), Ardmore (3-4, 2-2)
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: John Ritter (40-14) is in his fifth season at Russellville. Jonathan Snider (10-8) is in his second season at Ardmore.
Last meeting: Russellville won 51-0 last season.
Broadcast: The game will be carried by the Ardmore Sports Network on YouTube.
The skinny: Russellville needs a win to put itself in possession to play Fairview for the region championship next week. Ardmore needs a win to stay in the hunt for one of the other two spots to make the playoffs.
The Daily picks: Russellville
---
East Limestone Indians at West Point Warriors
Where: Warrior Field
Records: East Limestone (2-5, 1-3), West Point (3-5, 2-2)
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Clint Woodfin (2-5) is in his first season at East Limestone. Don Farley (49-54) is in his 10th season at West Point.
Last meeting: East Limestone won 28-25 in 2015.
The skinny: It appears that Fairview and Russellville have the two top spots in the region wrapped up. The final two spots look to be up for grabs between East Limestone, West Point, Brewer and Ardmore. East Limestone is in a must-win situation to have a change to advance.
The Daily picks: West Point
---
West Limestone Wildcats at Central-Florence Wildcats
Where: Wildcats Stadium
Records: West Limestone (5-3, 2-3), Central-Florence (3-4, 2-3)
What: Class 4A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Shelby Davis (30-21) is in his fifth season at West Limestone. Heath Wood (68-59) is in his 12th season at Central.
Last meeting: Central won 33-21 last season.
The skinny: The only thing certain in Region 7 is that Deshler and West Morgan are in the playoffs. The other two spots are up for grabs between Rogers, Brooks, West Limestone and Central. The series between these Wildcats is leaning Central’s way, 13-9.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
---
Clements Colts at Colbert County Indians
Where: C.T. Manley Stadium in Leighton
Records: Clements (2-6, 1-3), Colbert County (3-4, 2-2)
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Michael Parker (19-32) is in his fifth season at Clements. Scotty Hannah (3-4) is in his first season at Colbert County.
Last meeting: Colbert County won 34-7 in 2017.
The skinny: Mars Hill and Lauderdale County have clinched playoffs spots out of this region. The other two spots are up for grabs between four teams, including Clements and Colbert County. The other two teams are Colbert Heights and Phil Campbell, who also meet Friday.
The Daily picks: Colbert County
---
Tanner Rattlers at Red Bay Tigers
Where: Tiger Stadium
Records: Tanner (4-4, 2-3), Red Bay (5-2, 3-2)
What: Class 2A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (20-31) is in his fifth season at Tanner. Heath Childers (7-9) is in his second season at Red Bay.
Last meeting: Red Bay won 50-21 in 2019.
The skinny: Hatton and Lexington have wrapped up playoffs spots out of this region. Tanner and Red Bay are in the hunt with Falkville and Sheffield for the last two spots. This is a must win game for Tanner. The series edge goes to Tanner, 11-9-1.
The Daily picks: Red Bay
