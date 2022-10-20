--
FRIDAY
---
Priceville Bulldogs at Randolph Raiders
Where: SportsMed Field in Huntsville
Records: Priceville (9-0, 6-0), Randolph (7-1, 6-0)
What: Class 4A, Region 8 championship game
Coaches: Chris Foster (33-10) is in his third season at Priceville. David Lloyd (22-9) is in his third season at Randolph.
Last meeting: Priceville beat Randolph 42-24 in 2019.
Broadcast: The game will be carried by 97.7-FM.
The skinny: It comes down to the last week of region play to decide the championship between Priceville, ranked No. 4 in 4A. and Randolph, ranked No. 10. Priceville averages 43.6 points a game on offense and allows 16 points a game on defense. Randolph averages 47.4 points a game while allowing 15 points a game on defense. Randolph’s loss was in the season opener at West Morgan, 41-21.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
Huntsville Panthers at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin Stadium
Records: Huntsville (4-4, 3-3), Austin (7-2, 6-0)
What: Class 7A, Region 4 game
Coaches: Mark Fleetwood (23-36) is in his sixth season at Huntsville. Jeremy Perkins (90-55) is in his 13th season at Austin.
Last meeting: Austin won 31-21 last season.
Broadcast: Austin games are carried on 104.9-FM.
The skinny: No. 7-ranked Austin has wrapped up the Class 7A, Region 4 championship and will host a first-round playoff game vs. the winner of Friday’s Tuscaloosa County at Vestavia game. The Black Bears are on a seven-game winning streak and would love to make it eight before going into an open week before the playoffs. Huntsville needs a win to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Panthers are in a four-way tie at 3-3 with Bob Jones, James Clemens and Sparkman for the No. 3 and No. 4 spots in the playoffs. Huntsville leads the series with Austin at 22-15.
The Daily picks: Austin
---
Buckhorn Bucks at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium
Records: Buckhorn (3-5, 2-3), Decatur (6-2, 3-2)
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Matt Patterson (8-10) is in his second season at Buckhorn. Jere Adcock (184-119) is in his 27th season at Decatur.
Last meeting: Decatur beat Buckhorn, 16-14, last season.
Broadcast: Decatur games are available on the Decatur High Athletics channel on YouTube.
The skinny: Both teams have secured playoff berths. This will be a chance for both teams to judge playoff competition because Decatur’s Region 7 crosses over for the first round of the playoffs with Buckhorn’s Region 8. Decatur’s first round opponent, Fort Payne, beat Buckhorn, 14-7, last Friday. Buckhorn opens the playoffs at Hartselle, which beat Decatur, 41-14, last Friday.
The Daily picks: Decatur
---
West Morgan Rebels at Wilson Warriors
Where: Ralph Thompson Stadium
Records: West Morgan (7-1, 5-1), Wilson (1-7, 1-5)
What: Class 4A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Drew Phillips (12-6) is in his second season at West Morgan. Matt Poarch (8-38) is in his fifth season at Wilson.
Last meeting: West Morgan won 38-8 last season.
The skinny: West Morgan is hunting its first season with eight wins since 2017. The Rebels need to keep the momentum going with the playoffs just two weeks away. Wilson is playing out the string.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
---
Brindlee Mountain Lions at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium
Records: Brindlee Mountain (2-6, 1-4), Danville (2-6, 2-3)
What: Class 3A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Keith Garner (3-54) is in his sixth season at Brindlee Mountain. Andro Williams (7-11) is in his second season at Danville.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: It’s been a tough season for the two programs, but both teams are still in the running for the fourth playoff spot out of Region 7.
The Daily picks: Danville
---
Tharptown Wildcats at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium
Records: Tharptown (2-6, 0-5), Falkville (4-4, 3-2)
What: Class 2A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jacob Hamilton (2-6) is in his first season at Tharptown. Seth Ward (8-10) is in his second season at Falkville.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Falkville has a playoff spot wrapped up. The Blue Devils are currently the No. 3 team out of Region 8. The No. 2 spot is in reach for Falkville. If the Blue Devils beat Tharptown and Red Bay beats Hatton, Falkville will host a first-round playoff game.
The Daily picks: Falkville
---
West Point Warriors at Brewer Patriots
Where: James Tucker Stadium in Florette
Records: West Point (3-6, 2-3), Brewer (3-5, 2-3)
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Don Farley (49-55) is in his 10th season at West Point. Matt Plunkett (5-13) is in his second season at Brewer.
Last meeting: West Point beat Brewer, 25-18, in 2013.
Broadcast: Brewer games are carried by 107.1-FM.
The skinny: Four teams are tied for third and fourth place in Region 8. They are Brewer, West Point, Ardmore and East Limestone. Brewer hosts West Point. East Limestone hosts Ardmore. The winners of those two games will make the playoffs. The winner of the head-to-head meeting between the two winners will be third. Brewer is looking for its first trip to the playoffs since 2018.
The Daily picks: Brewer
---
Red Bay Tigers at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hatton Field
Records: Red Bay (6-2, 3-2), Hatton (6-2, 3-2)
What: Class 2A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Heath Childers (8-9) is in his second season at Red Bay. Denton Bowling (33-37) is in his seventh season at Hatton.
Last meeting: Hatton won 16-14 last season.
The skinny: Red Bay, Hatton and Falkville are tied for second in Region 8 behind Lexington. Falkville plays Tharptown. If Falkville wins, they take the No. 2 spot and the winner of this game takes No. 3 and the loser No. 4. Red Bay leads the series with Hatton at 31-10. Hatton’s win last year broke a 25-game losing streak to Red Bay. Hatton is 4-0 at home this season.
The Daily picks: Hatton
---
Central Wildcats at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium in Caddo
Records: Central-Florence (4-4, 3-3), East Lawrence (0-8, 0-6)
What: Class 4A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Heath Wood (69-59) is in his 12th season at Central. Sean Holt (3-15) is in his third season at East Lawrence.
Last meeting: Central beat East Lawrence, 34-12, in 2015.
The skinny: Central needs a win to stay in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs. East Lawrence remains in search of its first win of the season.
The Daily picks: Central-Florence
---
Fort Payne Wildcats at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Athens Stadium and Larry McCoy Field
Records: Fort Payne (7-1, 4-1), Athens (3-5, 1-4)
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Chris Elmore (36-17) is in his fifth season at Fort Payne. Cody Gross (38-35) is in his seventh season at Athens.
Last meeting: Athens won last year’s meeting, 41-40.
Broadcast: Athens games are carried on wkac1080.com.
The skinny: Fort Payne is the No. 2 team out of Class 6A, Region 8. The Wildcats host Decatur in the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 4. Athens has been eliminated from making the playoffs. The Golden Eagles close out the season next week at Russellville.
The Daily picks: Fort Payne
---
Ardmore Tigers at East Limestone Indians
Where: Cavnar Stadium
Records: Ardmore (3-5, 2-3), East Limestone (3-5, 2-3)
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Clint Woodfin (3-5) is in his first season at East Limestone. Jonathan Snider (10-9) is in his second season at Ardmore.
Last meeting: East Limestone beat Ardmore, 42-0, last season.
Broadcast: The game will be broadcast on the Ardmore Sports Network on YouTube.
The skinny: Four teams are tied for third and fourth place in Region 8. They are Brewer, West Point, Ardmore and East Limestone. Brewer hosts West Point. East Limestone hosts Ardmore. The winners of those two games will make the playoffs. The winner of the head-to-head meeting between the two winners will be third.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
---
West Limestone Wildcats at Rogers Pirates
Where: Pirate Field
Records: West Limestone (5-4, 2-4), Rogers (5-3, 3-3)
What: Class 4A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Shelby Davis (30-22) is in his fifth season at West Limestone. Daniel Garrett (10-9) is in his second season at Rogers.
Last meeting: Rogers won last year’s meeting, 14-13.
The skinny: Both teams need wins to stay in the hunt of a playoff spot out of Region 8. Deshler and West Morgan have No. 1 and No. 2 wrapped up. Brooks, Rogers, Central and West Limestone are chasing the final two spots.
The Daily picks: Rogers
---
Colbert County Indians at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium
Records: Colbert County (4-4, 3-2), Elkmont (1-7, 0-5)
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Scotty Hannah (4-4) is in his first season at Colbert County. Chris Bunio (1-7) is in his first season at Elkmont.
Last meeting: Colbert County won 50-6 in 2017.
The skinny: Colbert County is warming up for the playoffs. The Indians have the No. 3 spot in Region 8 behind No. 1 Mars Hill and No. 2 Lauderdale County.
The Daily picks: Colbert County
---
Phil Campbell Bobcats at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman Stadium
Records: Phil Campbell (5-3, 2-3), Clements (2-7, 1-4)
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Kevin Barnwell (24-26) is in his fifth season at Phil Campbell. Michael Parker (19-33) is in his fifth season at Clements.
Last meeting: Phil Campbell won 37-14 last season.
The skinny: There’s a three-way battle for the No. 4 spot out of Region 8 between Phil Campbell, Clements and Colbert Heights. Mars Hill, Lauderdale County and Colbert County have the top three spots wrapped up.
The Daily picks: Phil Campbell
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.