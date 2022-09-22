--
FRIDAY
Gardendale Rockets at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin Stadium
Records: Gardendale (3-1), Austin (3-2)
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Chad Eads (36-17) is in his fifth season at Gardendale. Jeremy Perkins (86-52) is in his 13th season at Austin.
Last meeting: Austin won 53-38 in 2015.
Broadcast: Austin radio is available on 104.9-FM.
The skinny: The Austin Black Bears take a break from region play with a major test against Gardendale, which is No. 7 in Class 6A. The Rockets are familiar with Class 7A, Region 4 opponents. They beat James Clemens, 41-34, in the season opener in Madison. The Rockets also have wins over Mortimer Jordan, 63-21, and Parker, 27-14. The loss was to Calhoun, Georgia, 31-30. Gardendale defensive lineman Kelby Collins is committed to Florida. Defensive back Dallas Young is committed to Arkansas. After opening the season with losses to Hartselle and Decatur, which are a combined 10-0, the Black Bears have reeled off three straight wins over Sparkman, Florence and Albertville to claim the top spot in Region 4.
The Daily picks: Gardendale
--
Hartselle Tigers at Oxford Yellow Jackets
Where: Lamar Field
Records: Hartselle (5-0), Oxford (3-2)
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Bryan Moore (22-5) is in his third season at Hartselle. Sam Adams (10-7) is in his second season at Oxford.
Last meeting: Oxford won 14-6 in 1996.
Broadcast: The game can be viewed on nfhsnetwork.com.
The skinny: This is chapter two in Hartselle’s road journey to four straight opponents. The Tigers survived a visit to Gadsden City, 16-9, last Friday. Hartselle is No. 6 in Class 6A. Oxford opened the season with a home loss to McAdory, 35-21. After wins over Huntsville, Shades Valley and Huffman, Oxford lost at home last Friday to Pinson Valley, 44-20. Oxford is 2-0 all-time vs. Hartselle.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
New Hope Indians at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: West Morgan in Trinity
Records: New Hope (2-2), Decatur Heritage (3-2)
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Tyler Johnson (2-2) is in his first season at New Hope. Nikita Stover (3-2) is in his first season at Decatur Heritage.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Decatur Heritage is playing up from Class 1A with this game vs. Class 4A New Hope. Decatur Heritage is coming off a big region road win over Cedar Bluff, 43-20. New Hope got shut out by Priceville, 40-0, last Friday.
The Daily picks: New Hope
--
Priceville Bulldogs at Scottsboro Wildcats
Where: Pat Trammell Stadium
Records: Priceville (5-0), Scottsboro (2-2)
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Chris Foster (29-10) is in his fourth season at Priceville. Cris Bell (5-9) is in his second season at Scottsboro.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
Broadcast: Scottsboro games are carried on 105.7-FM.
The skinny: Priceville is stepping up from Class 4A to experience some Class 5A competition. This may be more of test for Scottsboro. Priceville is not only undefeated, but the Bulldogs’ defense has produced three straight shutouts. Opponents have scored just 55 points on Priceville, which is No. 7 in Class 4A. Fairview got 47 of those in a 54-47 loss to Priceville.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
Sardis Lions at Brewer Patriots
Where: James Tucker Stadium in Florette
Records: Sardis (2-2), Brewer (3-2)
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Chris Stephenson (2-2) is in his first season at Sardis. Matt Plunkett (5-10) is in his second season at Brewer.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
Broadcast: Brewer games are carried on 107.1-FM.
The skinny: Both of these Class 5A team are trying to keep the momentum going. Sardis beat Crossville, 36-14, last Friday. Brewer has won its last two in a row over East Limestone, 27-21, and Lawrence County, 21-7. Brewer and Sardis have one common opponent in Arab. The Knights beat Sardis, 42-0, and Brewer, 35-0.
The Daily picks: Brewer
--
Hanceville Bulldogs at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium
Records: Hanceville (2-3), Lawrence County (1-4)
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Ryan Brewer (5-10) is in his second season at Hanceville. Trent Walker (1-14) is in his second season at Lawrence County.
Last meeting: Hanceville won 13-7 in 1993.
Broadcast: Lawrence County games are carried on 97.9-FM.
The skinny: The visiting Class 4A Bulldogs opened the season with a 20-13 loss to Brewer. Lawrence County lost to Brewer, 21-7, last Friday. The Red Devils opened with a 24-6 win over Danville, but have lost four straight while scoring a total of 15 points.
The Daily picks: Hanceville
---
East Lawrence Eagles at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hatton Field
Records: East Lawrence (0-4), Hatton (3-1)
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Sean Holt (3-11) is in his second season as head coach at East Lawrence. Denton Bowling (30-36) is in his seventh season at Hatton.
Last meeting: Hatton won 30-14 last season.
The skinny: East Lawrence is still searching for its first win. The Eagles have been outscored 200-48 this season. Hatton suffered its first loss last Friday at Falkville, 21-6. The Hornets have outscored opponents 142-54. Hatton holds a 14-7 lead in the series.
The Daily picks: Hatton
---
Elkmont Red Devils at Ardmore Tigers
Where: Cooper Field
Records: Elkmont (1-4), Ardmore (2-2)
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Chris Bunio (1-4) is in his first season at Elkmont. Jonathan Snider (9-6) is in his second season at Ardmore.
Last meeting: Ardmore won 33-13 last season.
Broadcast: The game will be broadcast by the Ardmore Sports Network on YouTube and pasnetwork.net.
The skinny: This is the 76th meeting in the neighborhood brawl. Class 5A Ardmore has the best of the Class 3A Elkmont, 49-27. Ardmore did not play last week. Ardmore opened with losses to West Limestone and West Morgan, but bounced back with wins over Brewer and Lawrence County. Elkmont is fighting to find success. The Red Devils have a 20-16 win over Brindlee Mountain in their second game. A second win this season would mark the first time Elkmont has done that since 2018.
The Daily picks: Ardmore
---
West Limestone Wildcats at East Limestone Indians
Where: Cavnar Stadium
Records: West Limestone (3-2), East Limestone (1-4)
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Shelby Davis (28-20) in his fifth season at West Limestone. Clint Woodfin (1-4) is in his first season at East Limestone.
Last meeting: West Limestone won last year’s meeting, 31-28.
The skinny: This is the 51st meeting in this county rivalry. According to the ahsfhs.org, the series record is in dispute. East Limestone either leads 26-24 or the teams are tied at 25-25.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
---
Clements Colts at DAR Patriots
Where: St. Clair Athletic Field in Grant
Records: Clements (1-4), DAR (0-5)
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Michael Parker (18-30) is in his fifth season at Clements. Brian Largen (0-5) is in his first season at DAR.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Both teams come into this contest looking for some momentum. After opening with a win over Holly Pond, Clements has lost four straight. The Colts have been outscored 243-120. The DAR Patriots have been outscored 175-41.
The Daily picks: DAR
---
Tanner Rattlers vs. Columbia Eagles
Where: Louis Crews Stadium on the Alabama A&M campus
Records: Tanner (3-2), Columbia (0-4)
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (19-29) is in his fifth season at Tanner. Josh LouAllen (0-4) is in his first season at Columbia.
Last meeting: Tanner won 41-8 last season.
The skinny: Tanner suffered a tough 48-47 region loss at Sheffield last Friday. The Rattlers have outscored opponents, 228-168. Columbia is looking to snap a 66-game losing streak going back to 2015. The Eagles have been outscored, 236-20, this season.
The Daily picks: Tanner
