Friday’s games
Grissom Tigers at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin Stadium
What: Class 7A, Region 4 contest
Coaches: Rich Dutton (1-4) is in his first season at Grissom. Jeremy Perkins (80-51) is in his 12th season at Austin.
This season: Grissom (1-4, 0-3), Austin (1-4, 0-3)
Last meeting: Austin won last year’s game, 25-23.
Radio: There is no radio broadcast, but there is a video broadcast on YouTube. Search for Austin Black Bears football.
The skinny: Austin and Grissom were both off last Friday. The winner of this game still has a chance at making the playoffs. The loser can pretty much forget about the postseason with four region losses. Grissom’s Dutton was a former assistant coach for Perkins at Austin. … Austin leads the series 18-9.
The Daily picks: Austin
---
Decatur Red Raiders at Cullman Bearcats
Where: Woodard Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Jere Adcock (175-114) is in his 26th season at Decatur. Oscar Glasscock (18-11) is in his third season at Cullman.
This season: Decatur (1-4, 1-2), Cullman (4-2, 2-1)
Last meeting: Cullman won 21-10 last season.
Radio: There is an audio broadcast of Decatur football available on YouTube. Search for Decatur High Athletics.
The skinny: Decatur was open last Friday while Cullman beat Mars Hill, then the No. 1 team in Class 2A, 49-7. … Decatur broke a four-game losing streak with a 16-14 win over Buckhorn on Sept. 17. The Red Raiders need to keep the momentum going to stay in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs. … Decatur leads the series, 34-17-2.
The Daily picks: Cullman
---
Athens Golden Eagles at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Cody Gross (34-27) is in his sixth season at Athens. Bryan Moore (13-4) is in his second season at Hartselle.
This season: Athens (3-3, 2-1), Hartselle (6-0, 3-0)
Last meeting: Athens won last year’s game, 19-7.
Radio: www.wkac.com and can be viewed with a subscription on nfhsnetwork.com.
The skinny: Last Friday, Athens lost at Hueytown, 54-20, and Hartselle got a big win at home over previously undefeated Russellville, 58-21. … Both teams have forfeit wins from Columbia. … In five games actually played, Athens is averaging 27 points a game while allowing 35 points. Hartselle, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, is scoring 41 points a game while allowing just 11. … Hartselle leads the series, 39-32-2.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
---
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Waterloo Cougars
Where: Waterloo Field
What: Class 1A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Steve Meek (80-41) is in his 11th season at Decatur Heritage. Michael Williams (7-9) is in his second season at Waterloo.
This season: Decatur Heritage (4-2, 3-0), Waterloo (1-4, 1-2)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won last year’s game, 47-20.
The skinny: After opening with two losses, Decatur Heritage has won four in a row, including a forfeit from Vina. The Eagles behind last year’s Class 1A first-team quarterback Brayden Kyle are averaging 38 points a game on offense. … Decatur Heritage is 7-0 all-time vs. Waterloo.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
---
Rogers Pirates at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 8
Coaches: Daniel Garrett (2-3) is in his first season at Rogers. Chris Foster (18-9) is in his third season at Priceville.
This season: Rogers (2-3, 1-2), Priceville (4-1, 2-1)
Last meeting: Priceville won 57-35 last season.
The skinny: Priceville needs a win to stay in the top four in region play. Brooks and Central are undefeated and West Limestone has one loss. The Bulldogs beat Danville, 35-12, last Friday. The all-time series is tied at 3-3.
The Daily picks: Priceville
---
Central Wildcats at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebels Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Heath Wood (63-52) is in his 11th season at Central. Drew Phillips (3-3) is in his first season at West Morgan.
This season: Central (6-0, 3-0), West Morgan (3-3, 1-2)
Last meeting: Central won last year’s game, 56-28.
The skinny: Central is the second undefeated team to visit West Morgan in two weeks. Undefeated Leeds beat West Morgan, 37-13, last Friday.
The Daily picks: Central
---
Section Lions at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Chris Hammon (10-16) is in his third season at Section. Seth Ward (4-1) is in his first season as head coach at Falkville.
This season: Section (2-3, 0-3), Falkville (4-1, 2-0)
Last meeting: Falkville won last year’s game, 53-0.
The skinny: Section lost to Ider, 41-40, last Friday. Falkville blasted Cold Springs, 49-7. The Blue Devils are ranked No. 6 in Class 2A.
The Daily picks: Falkville
---
Brewer Patriots at Lee Generals
Where: Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Matt Plunkett (0-6) is in his first season at Brewer. Irving McGuire (1-4) is in his first season at Lee.
This season: Brewer (0-6, 0-3), Lee (1-4, 0-2)
Last meeting: Lee won last year’s game, 36-25.
The skinny: Brewer lost to Arab, 49-13, last Friday. The Patriots are averaging scoring 6.8 points a game while giving up 44.3 on defense. … Lee lost to James Clemens, 55-14, last Friday.
The Daily picks: Lee
---
Lawrence County Red Devils at East Limestone Indians
Where: East Limestone Stadium
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Trent Walker (0-5) is in his first season at Lawrence County. Jeff Pugh (93-76) is in his 16th season at East Limestone.
This season: Lawrence County (0-5, 0-2), East Limestone (3-3, 3-0)
Last meeting: East Limestone won last year’s game, 20-13.
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: Lawrence County lost a close one to Westminster Christian last Friday, 23-20. … East Limestone lost a close one to West Limestone, 31-28. In the loss, East running back Fortune Wheeler rushed for 239 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
---
Ardmore Tigers at Russellville Golden Tigers
Where: Tigers Stadium
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jonathan Snider (5-0) is in his first season at Ardmore. John Ritter (32-9) is in his fourth season at Russellville.
This season: Ardmore (5-0, 2-0), Russellville (5-1, 3-0)
Last meeting: Russellville won last year’s game, 41-3.
Radio: The game is available on YouTube. Search for the Ardmore Sports Network.
The skinny: Ardmore beat Clements, 55-27, last Friday. Russellville lost at Hartselle, 58-21. … Ardmore’s defense has held opponents to 13.4 points a game.
The Daily picks: Russellville
---
Brooks Lions at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Lester
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Brad Black (53-21) is in his seventh year at Brooks. Shelby Davis (24-14) is in his fourth season at West Limestone.
This season: Brooks (5-0, 3-0), West Limestone (4-1, 2-1)
Last meeting: West Limestone won last year’s game, 29-27.
The skinny: Brooks was open last Friday. West Limestone, which is ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, got a late score to beat East Limestone, 31-28, last Friday. … Brooks holds a 16-3 advantage in the series.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
---
East Lawrence Eagles at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Sean Holt (1-4) is in his first season as head coach at East Lawrence. Michael Pendergrast (0-6) is in his first season at Elkmont.
This season: East Lawrence (1-4, 1-1), Elkmont (0-6, 0-3)
Last meeting: East Lawrence won 72-13 last season.
The skinny: This game marks the return of Holt to Elkmont, where he was head coach for six years and coached the Red Devils to the playoffs two times.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
---
Lexington Golden Bears at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hatton Field
What: Class 2A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Jason Lard (57-67) is in his 12th season at Lexington. Denton Bowling (24-32) is in his sixth season at Hatton
This season: Lexington (5-1, 3-0), Hatton (2-3, 0-2)
Last meeting: Lexington won 13-12 last season.
The skinny: Lexington beat Elkmont, 48-0, last week. The Golden Bears’ only loss was to undefeated Lauderdale County, 6-0. … Hatton is coming off a big 30-14 win over East Lawrence.
The Daily picks: Lexington
---
Lauderdale County Tigers at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jeff Mason (40-23) is in his sixth season at Lauderdale County. Michael Parker (13-22) is in his fourth season at Clements.
This season: Lauderdale County (6-0, 3-0), Clements (0-5, 0-2)
Last meeting: Lauderdale County won 49-16 last season.
The skinny: Lauderdale County is ranked No. 9 in the state in Class 3A. The Tigers have allowed just 37 points this season. … Lauderdale County leads the series, 23-4.
The Daily picks: Lauderdale County
---
Whitesburg Christian Warriors at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Jimmy Nave (2-3) is in his first season at Whitesburg Christian. Oscar Bonds is (12-25) in his fourth season at Tanner.
This season: Whitesburg Christian (2-3, 0-2), Tanner (4-2, 3-0)
Last meeting: Tanner won last year’s game, 41-7.
The skinny: Nave was head coach at Tanner from 1989-1996 with a 59-30 record.
The Daily picks: Tanner
---
Vina Red Devils at R.A. Hubbard Chiefs
Where: R.A. Hubbard Stadium
What: Class 1A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Ben Guin (4-22) is in his third season at Vina. Mac Hampton (23-24) is in his fifth season at R. A. Hubbard.
This season: Vina (0-5, 0-3), R.A. Hubbard (3-2, 3-0)
Last meeting: R.A. Hubbard won 49-0 last season.
The skinny: Vina has scored just 22 points this season and has been shut out four times. … R.A. Hubbard has won three in row while outscoring opponents 96-22.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
