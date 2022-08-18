--
TONIGHT
--
East Limestone Indians at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Athens Stadium, Larry McCoy Field
Last season: East Limestone (5-6), Athens (4-6)
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Clint Woodfin is making his coaching debut at East Limestone. Cody Gross (35-30) is starting his seventh season at Athens.
Last meeting: Athens won 42-21 in 2019 and leads the series, 8-6.
Radio: wkac1080.com
The skinny: Woodfin took over at East Limestone in June following the resignation of longtime coach Jeff Pugh. The Austin graduate was the offensive coordinator at James Clemens. Class 5A East Limestone returns running back Fortune Wheeler and linebacker Jamison Drake, both seniors. … Class 6A Athens is a young team with not a lot of experience. The Golden Eagles do return sophomore quarterback Brogan Gross, who got some varsity experience last season.
The Daily picks: Athens
--
Lauderdale County Tigers at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium in Tanner
Last season: Lauderdale County (10-2), Tanner (8-4)
Coaches: Jeff Mason (44-25) begins his seventh season at Lauderdale County. Oscar Bonds (16-27) starts his fifth season at Tanner.
Last meeting: Lauderdale County won the last meeting, 20-13, in 1993. The Tigers lead the series 19-7-1.
Radio: pasnetwork.net
The skinny: The Class 3A Tigers are coming off a 9-1 regular season. Mason has coached his six previous Lauderdale County teams to the playoffs. … The Class 2A Rattlers are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances. Bonds has resurrected a program that went 2-18 in his first two seasons.
The Daily picks: Tanner
--
Sheffield Bulldogs at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium in Elkmont
Last season: Sheffield (2-8), Elkmont (0-10)
Coaches: Brian Dickerson is in his first season at Sheffield. Chris Bunio is in his first season at Elkmont.
Last meeting: Sheffield beat Elkmont, 28-7, in 2011 and leads the series 10-3.
The skinny: Dickerson takes over at Class 2A Sheffield from Harold Wisdom, who was there just one season. Bunio takes over at Class 3A Elkmont from Michael Pendergast, who was there just one season.
The Daily picks: Elkmont
--
FRIDAY
--
Austin Black Bears at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium in Hartselle
Last season: Austin (4-6), Hartselle (10-1)
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (83-53) is in his 13th season at Austin. Bryan Moore (17-5) is in his third season at Hartselle.
Last meeting: Hartselle beat Austin, 29-0, last season and leads the series 31-23-1.
Radio: Austin football is being carried by 104.9-FM this season. Hartselle will be broadcasting the game with a subscription charge at nfhsnetwork.com.
The skinny: Class 7A Austin had its streak of playoff appearances snapped at six last season. The Black Bears return lots of experience and should contend to return this season. … Class 6A Hartselle returns a lot of experience from last year’s team that went undefeated during the regular season. … Austin and Hartselle have split the last four meetings. Austin has won five of the last seven meetings.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Decatur Red Raiders at Mae Jemison Jaguars
Where: Louis Crew Stadium at Alabama A&M
Last season: Decatur (4-7), Mae Jemison (2-8)
Coaches: Jere Adcock (178-117) is starting his 27th season at Decatur. Harold Wells (6-15) begins his third season at Mae Jemison.
Last meeting: This is the first ever meeting.
Radio: The game will be broadcast on the Decatur High Athletics channel on YouTube.
The skinny: Expectations are high at Class 6A Decatur with lots of experience on both sides of the ball. Class 6A Mae Jemison is moving up from 5A after two seasons there with a 6-15 record.
The Daily picks: Decatur
--
Randolph Raiders at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebels Stadium in Trinity
Last season: Randolph (10-2), West Morgan (5-5)
Coaches: David Lloyd (15-8) is in his third season at Randolph. Drew Phillips (5-5) is in his second year at West Morgan.
Last meeting: Randolph beat West Morgan, 32-25, in 2019. The Raiders lead the series, 2-0.
The skinny: Randolph is coming off a season where the program experienced its first 10-win season and playoff victory. … West Morgan is looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
The Daily picks: Randolph
--
Plainview Bears at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium located on Cave Springs Road
Last season: Plainview (7-4), Priceville (10-2)
Coaches: Dale Pruitt (214-94, 26 years) is returning for third time as head coach at Plainview. Chris Foster (24-10) is starting his fourth season at Priceville.
Last meeting: Plainview won the last meeting in 2009, 64-14, and leads the series 2-0.
The skinny: Pruitt is back at Plainview after four seasons at Albertville and two seasons in Tennessee. He replaces Nick Ledbetter (23-21), who is out after four seasons with a 1-3 playoff record. Pruitt, the father of former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt, is 289-138 in 38 seasons. … After its first 10-win season in school history, Priceville is looking for a school record fourth straight winning season.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Section Lions
Where: Section Stadium in Section
Last season: Decatur Heritage (10-3), Section (6-4)
Coaches: Decatur Heritage’s Nikita Stover is making his coaching debut. Chris Hammon (14-17) is in his third season at Section.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting
This skinny: Class 1A Decatur Heritage is starting over after Steve Meek retired with 86 wins, four region championships and eight trips to the playoffs. Stover played receiver at Hartselle and then at Alabama. The Eagles lost five All-State players from last year’s team. … Class 2A Section had its first winning season since going 6-5 in 2007.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
Falkville Blue Devils at Vinemont Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium in Vinemont
Last season: Falkville (4-6), Vinemont (5-6)
Coaches: Seth Ward (4-6) is in his second season at Falkville. Stephen Robinson (20-32) is in his sixth season at Vinemont.
Last meeting: Vinemont beat Falkville, 32-21, in 2019 and leads the series 24-19.
The skinny: Class 2A Falkville had its four-year streak of playoff appearances snapped last season. It was the program’s first losing season since 2016. … Class 3A Vinemont made its second straight playoff appearance last season.
The Daily picks: Falkville
--
Hanceville Bulldogs at Brewer Patriots
Where: James Tucker Stadium in Florette
Last season: Hanceville (3-7), Brewer (2-8)
Coaches: Matt Plunkett (2-8) is in his second season at Brewer. Ryan Brewer (3-7) is in his second season at Hanceville.
Last meeting: Hanceville beat Brewer, 28-0, in 1989 and leads the series, 14-2.
The skinny: Class 5A Brewer enters the season on a high note after winning two of its last three games last season. The Patriots are looking for their first playoff appearance since 2018. … Class 4A Hanceville is looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
The Daily picks: Brewer
--
Danville Hawks at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium in Moulton
Last season: Danville (5-5), Lawrence County (0-10)
Coaches: Andro Williams (5-5) is in his second season at Danville. Trent Walker (0-10) is in his second season at Lawrence County.
Last meeting: Danville won last year’s game, 35-28. Lawrence County leads the series, 6-4.
Radio: WALW-FM, 97.9 in Moulton broadcasts Lawrence County football.
The skinny: The Class 3A Danville Hawks will be young in Williams’ second season. Danville is looking for its first playoff appearance since 2019. … Lawrence County is trying to snap an 11-game losing streak dating back to 2020.
The Daily picks: Lawrence County
--
Wilson Warriors at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hatton Field in Hatton
Last season: Wilson (1-9), Hatton (5-6)
Coaches: Matt Poarch (7-31) is starting his fifth season at Wilson. Denton Bowling (27-35) is starting his seventh season at Hatton.
Last meeting: Wilson defeated Hatton, 35-7, in 2015. Hatton leads the series 9-3.
The skinny: After going 10-2 in 2017, Class 4A Wilson has won just seven games in four seasons. The Warriors take a nine-game losing streak into this season. … Class 2A Hatton could be a team to watch this season. The Hornets have been trending up with two straight playoff appearances. An influx of new players due to the closing of R.A. Hubbard could make for an interesting season.
The Daily picks: Hatton
--
Ardmore Tigers at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Salem.
Last season: Ardmore (7-4), West Limestone (5-5)
Coaches: Jonathan Snider (7-4) is in his second season at Ardmore. Shelby Davis (25-18) is in his fifth season at West Limestone.
Last meeting: Ardmore beat West Limestone, 7-3, last season. West Limestone leads the series, 42-29-1.
Radio: The game will be broadcast on the Ardmore Sports Network on YouTube.
The skinny: Ardmore surprised some fans last season with seven wins and a trip to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. … West Limestone surprised some fans last season by not making the playoffs. The Wildcats won four of their first five games and were ranked No. 4 in the state. They lost four of their next five by a combined 18 points.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
--
Holly Pond Broncos at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman Stadium
Last season: Holly Pond (3-7), Clements (4-7)
Coaches: Chris Moss (2-8) starts his second season as head coach of the Broncos. Michael Parker (17-26) is starting his fifth season at Clements.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the Broncos and Colts.
The skinny: Class 2A Holly Pond has won just a combined seven games over the last three seasons. … Clements has been to the playoffs in three of Parker’s four seasons as head coach. The Colts opened last season with six losses before winning their final four games and making the playoffs.
The Daily picks: Clements
