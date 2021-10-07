FRIDAY'S GAMES
---
Huntsville Panthers at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin Stadium
What: Class 7A, Region 4 contest
Coaches: Mark Fleetwood (18-29) is in his fifth season at Huntsville. Jeremy Perkins (80-52) is in his 12th season at Austin.
This season: Huntsville (2-4, 2-2), Austin (1-5, 0-4)
Last meeting: Austin won last year’s game, 40-7.
Radio: There is no radio broadcast, but there is a video broadcast on YouTube. Search for Austin Black Bears football. There is a subscription charge.
The skinny: Huntsville beat Albertville, 56-21, last week. The Panthers are still in the mix for a spot in the playoffs. … Austin lost at home to Grissom, 29-24, last week and sits at the bottom of the region standings. … Huntsville leads the series, 22-14.
The Daily picks: Huntsville
---
Decatur Red Raiders at Hazel Green Trojans
Where: Bob Grimwood Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Jere Adcock (175-115) is in his 26th season at Decatur. Joel Schrenk (6-20) is in his third season at Hazel Green.
This season: Decatur (1-5, 1-3), Hazel Green (2-4, 0-4)
Last meeting: Decatur won last year’s game, 28-0.
The skinny: Decatur lost at Cullman, 17-14, last week. The Red Raiders are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, but must win their three remaining region games. … Hazel Green has yet to win a region game and has lost four in a row. … Decatur leads the series, 11-2.
The Daily picks: Decatur
---
Hartselle Tigers at Muscle Shoals Trojans
Where: J.F. Moore Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Bryan Moore (14-4) is in his second season at Hartselle. Scott Basden (124-41) is in his 14th season at Muscle Shoals.
This season: Hartselle (7-0, 4-0), Muscle Shoals (6-0, 4-0)
Last meeting: Hartselle won last year’s game, 35-9.
Radio: The game can be viewed for a subscription at nfhsnetwork.com.
The skinny: The winner of this game stands a great chance of being the region champion. … Hartselle beat Athens, 45-34, last week. The Tigers are ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 6A. … Muscle Shoals beat Hazel Green, 56-7. The Trojans have yet to be ranked despite the undefeated record. … Hartselle leads the series, 15-11-1.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
---
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebel Stadium in Trinity
What: Class 1A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Mac Hampton (24-24) is in his fifth season at R.A. Hubbard. Steve Meek (81-41) is in his 11th season at Decatur Heritage.
This season: R.A. Hubbard (4-2, 4-0), Decatur Heritage (5-2, 4-0)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won 43-36 last year.
The skinny: The winner of this game stands a great chance of being the region champion. … R.A. Hubbard beat Vina, 55-26, last week. The Chiefs have won four in a row. … Decatur Heritage beat Waterloo, 52-14, last week. The Eagles have won five in a row. Meek has 98 career wins. … Decatur Heritage, which is No.6 in Class 1A, leads the series, 5-4. The Eagles have won five of the last six meetings.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
---
Falkville Blue Devils at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Seth Ward (4-2) is in his first season at Falkville. Oscar Bonds (13-25) is in his fourth season at Tanner.
This season: Falkville (4-2, 2-1), Tanner (5-2, 4-0)
Last meeting: Falkville beat Tanner, 62-0, last season.
The skinny: Tanner sits atop of the region standings at 4-0. Falkville, Ider and Pisgah are each 2-1. … Falkville, which is ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, lost to Section, 21-6, last week. … Tanner defeated Whitesburg Christian, 47-12, last week. … Tanner has dominated the series at 20-9-2.
The Daily picks: Tanner
---
Buckhorn Bucks at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Larry McCoy Field at Golden Eagle Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 game.
Coaches: Matt Patterson (5-2) is in his first season at Buckhorn. Cody Gross (34-28) is in his sixth season at Athens.
This season: Buckhorn (3-4, 2-2), Athens (3-4, 2-2)
Last meeting: Athens won last year’s game, 47-14.
Radio: www.wkac.com
The skinny: Both teams are tied for the fourth spot in the region standings. … Buckhorn beat Columbia, 45-8, last week. … Athens lost last week at Hartselle, 45-34. Quarterback Jaden Jude scored four touchdowns. … Athens leads the series 10-2.
The Daily picks: Athens
---
Mae Jemison Jaguars at Brewer Patriots
Where: James Tucker Stadium in Florette
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Harold Wells (5-12) is in his second season at Mae Jemison. Matt Plunkett (0-7) is in his first season at Brewer.
This season: Mae Jemison (1-5, 1-2), Brewer (0-7, 0-4)
Last meeting: Mae Jemison won last year’s game 47-0.
The skinny: It hasn’t been a great season for either team. Despite the record, Mae Jemison is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs. … Mae Jemison was open last week. … Brewer lost to Lee, 48-28, in a game that saw Brewer quarterback Caden Childers throw two touchdown passes and run for a third score.
The Daily picks: Brewer
---
Lee Generals at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium in Moulton
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Irving McGuire (2-4) is in his first season at Lee. Trent Walker (0-6) is in his first season at Lawrence County.
This season: Lee (2-4, 1-2), Lawrence County (0-6, 0-3)
Last meeting: Lawrence County took a forfeit win last season.
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: Lee beat Brewer, 48-28, last week. The Generals' other win was over winless Columbia. … Lawrence County lost to East Limestone, 48-13, last week. This is Lawrence County’s final home game.
The Daily picks: Lawrence County
---
East Limestone Indians at Ardmore Tigers
Where: Cooper Field
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jeff Pugh (94-76) is in his 16th season at East Limestone. Jonathan Snider (5-1) is in his first season at Ardmore.
This season: East Limestone (4-3, 4-0), Ardmore (5-1, 2-1)
Last meeting: East Limestone won 45-14 last year.
Radio: The game is available on YouTube. Search for the Ardmore Sports Network. It's also available on pasnetwork.net.
The skinny: East Limestone beat Lawrence County, 48-14, last week behind four touchdowns from sophomore running back Fortune Wheeler. The Indians are tied for first in the region with Russellville. Those teams meet next week. … Ardmore suffered its first loss last week at Russellville, 51-0. A win would keep the Tigers in the hunt for a home game in the first round of the playoffs. … East Limestone leads the series, 31-21.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
---
Priceville Bulldogs at Central Wildcats
Where: Wildcats Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game.
Coaches: Chris Foster (19-9) is in his third season at Priceville. Heath Wood (64-52) is in his 11th season at Central.
This season: Priceville (5-1, 3-1), Central (6-1, 3-1)
Last meeting: Central won 20-14 last season.
The skinny: Both teams are the middle of a five-team struggle for the four playoff berths out of Region 8. Either team could still win the region championship or finish fifth and miss the playoffs. … Priceville outscored Rogers, 58-43, last week. … Central saw its dreams of an undefeated season end at West Morgan with a 27-24 loss. … Central is 7-0 all-time vs. Priceville.
The Daily picks: Central
---
West Morgan Rebels at Brooks Lions
Where: E.D. Redding Stadium in Killen
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Drew Phillips (4-3) is in his first season at West Morgan. Brad Black (54-21) is in his seventh season at Brooks.
This season: West Morgan (4-3, 2-2), Brooks (6-0, 4-0)
Last meeting: Brooks won last year’s game, 29-21.
The skinny: West Morgan knocked off undefeated Central, 27-24, last week. Central will be the third straight undefeated team West Morgan has faced. The Rebels lost to undefeated 5A Leeds, 37-13, on Sept. 24. … Brooks won at West Limestone, 27-20, last Friday. The Lions are at the top of the region by one game over Central and Priceville.
The Daily picks: Brooks
---
West Limestone Wildcats at Wilson Warriors
Where: Ralph Thompson Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Shelby Davis (24-15) is in his fourth season at West Limestone. Matt Poarch (7-27) is in his fourth season at Wilson.
This season: West Limestone (4-2, 2-2), Wilson (1-5, 0-4)
Last meeting: West Limestone won last year’s game, 37-6.
The skinny: West Limestone, the defending region champion, lost at home to Brooks last week, 27-20. The Wildcats are ranked No. 10 in the state.… Wilson lost to Deshler, 49-6, last week. The series is tied at 10-10.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
---
Danville Hawks at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Andro Williams (3-3) is in his first season at Danville. Michael Pendergrast (0-7) is in his first season at Elkmont.
This season: Danville (3-3, 1-2), Elkmont (0-7, 0-4)
Last meeting: Danville won last year’s game, 44-20.
The skinny: Danville was open last week. The Hawks opened the season with three wins but have now suffered three straight losses. They are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs. … Elkmont is in the middle of its seventh straight losing season.
The Daily picks: Danville
---
Clements Colts at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Michael Parker (13-25) is in his fourth season at Clements. Sean Holt (2-4) is in his first season at East Lawrence.
This season: Clements (0-6, 0-3), East Lawrence (2-4, 2-1)
Last meeting: East Lawrence won 36-18 last season.
The skinny: Clements suffered a 44-20 loss at Lauderdale County last week. … East Lawrence beat Elkmont, 54-28, last week.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
---
Hatton Hornets at Red Bay Tigers
Where: Tiger Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Denton Bowling (24-33) is in his sixth season at Hatton. Heath Childers (2-3) is in his first season at Red Bay.
This season: Hatton (2-4, 0-3), Red Bay (2-3, 2-1)
Last meeting: Red Bay won 47-8 last year.
The skinny: Hatton lost to Lexington, 42-8, last week. Red Bay beat Sheffield, 34-20, last week. … Red Bay leads the series, 31-9.
The Daily picks: Red Bay
