FRIDAY
Priceville Bulldogs at Madison Academy Mustangs
Where: Bill Washington Stadium in Huntsville
What: Class 4A second-round playoff game
Coaches: Chris Foster (24-9) is in his third season at Priceville. Bob Godsey (25-8) is in his third season at Madison Academy.
This season: Priceville (10-1), Madison Academy (10-1)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
Broadcast: 97.7-FM.
The skinny: Priceville advanced to the second round with a 31-14 win over Etowah. The Bulldogs are looking to advance past the second round for the first time in school history. This is Priceville’s fourth trip to the playoffs and second time to advance to the second round. The Bulldogs’ loss this season was 48-23 to undefeated Region 8 champion Brooks, which is still alive in the playoffs. Priceville has won eight in a row. … Madison Academy advanced to the second round with a 55-0 win over Hamilton. The Mustangs have made 27 playoff appearances with a 37-23 record and three state championships. They are 7-4 at home in the second round. Madison Academy’s loss was 41-17 to Class 6A Briarwood in the first game of the season. Briarwood is still alive in the playoffs. … The winner advances to play the Good Hope (8-3) at Northside (10-1) winner.
The Daily picks: Madison Academy
---
Tanner Rattlers at Mars Hill Panthers
Where: Mars Hill Stadium in Florence
What: Class 2A second-round playoff game
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (17-25) is in his fourth season at Tanner. Darrell Higgins (56-21) is in his sixth season at Mars Hill.
This season: Tanner (8-3), Mars Hill (8-3)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Tanner defeated Lamar County 35-27 to advance to the second round. The Rattlers have made 32 playoff appearances with a 38-29 overall record and state championships in 2012 and 2013. Tanner last advanced to the second round in 2016. The Rattlers are 10-8 all-time in the second round. … Mars Hill advanced to the second round by defeating Sand Rock 48-13. This is the fifth playoff appearance for the Panthers. They are 15-2 all-time with state championships in 2018 and 2020. Mars Hill is 10-0 all-time at home in the playoffs. … The winner advances to play the Aliceville (8-3) at Spring Garden (11-0) winner.
The Daily picks: Mars Hill
---
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Ragland Purple Devils
Where: Joan Ford Stadium
What: Class 1A second-round playoff game.
Coaches: Steve Meek (85-41) is in his 11th and final season at Decatur Heritage. Wes Tidwell (9-2) is in his first season at Ragland.
This season: Decatur Heritage (9-2), Ragland (9-2)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting. In football. (Decatur Heritage beat Ragland 60-57 in February in the 1A Northeast Regional boys basketball semifinals.)
The skinny: Decatur Heritage defeated Marion County 48-28 to advance to the second round. The Eagles are the champion of Region 8. This is Decatur Heritage’s eighth straight playoff appearance. The Eagles are 9-7 overall in the playoffs. Decatur Heritage is 1-0 in second-round road games, winning 42-41 in overtime at Cedar Bluff in 2016. … Ragland won 28-20 at Valley Head to advance to the second round. The Purple Devils finished third in Region 5 behind Winterboro and Wadley, which are both still alive in the playoffs. ... Ragland is making its 24th playoff appearance and is 1-3 at home in the second round. … The winner advances to play the Winterboro (7-4) at Pickens County (10-2) winner.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.