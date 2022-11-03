--
FRIDAY
--
Vestavia Hills Rebels at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin Stadium
What: Class 7A playoff game
Records: Vestavia Hills (6-4), Austin (7-3)
Coaches: Robert Evans (6-4) is in his first season at Vestavia. Jeremy Perkins (90-56) is in his 13th season at Austin.
Playoff history: Vestavia is making its 33rd appearance in the playoffs. The Rebels won state championships in 1980 and 1998. Austin is making its 28th playoff appearance.
Broadcast: Austin games are available on 104.9-FM
The skinny: Vestavia is ranked No. 10 in the state and is the No. 4 team out of Class 7A, Region 3. The Rebels’ losses were to Mountain Brook 24-14, Thompson 34-14, Hoover 20-14, and Hewitt-Trussville 45-37. The Rebels average 34.7 points on offense and are allowing 20.3 points on defense. Austin, the No. 9 team in the state, is the champion out of Region 4. The Black Bears are averaging 26 points on offense and 22.5 points on defense. Vestavia is 4-0 all-time vs. Austin. Winner advances to play the Huntsville at Thompson winner.
The Daily picks: Austin
--
Buckhorn Bucks at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium
What: Class 6A playoff game
Records: Buckhorn (3-7), Hartselle (10-0)
Coaches: Matt Patterson (8-12) is in his second season at Buckhorn. Bryan Moore (27-5) is in his third season at Hartselle.
Playoff history: Buckhorn is making its 14th playoff appearance. Hartselle is making its 40th playoff appearance with a state championship in 2011.
Broadcast: Hartselle games are available on nfhsnetwork.com with a subscription charge.
The skinny: Buckhorn is the No. 4 team out of Region 8. Hartselle is the champion out of Region 7. The Tigers have won 23 straight regular season games while averaging 42 points on offense while allowing just 15.4 on defense. Their last playoff win came in 2018. The winner advances to play the Jackson-Olin vs. Center Point winner.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Decatur Red Raiders at Fort Payne Wildcats
Where: Wildcat Stadium
What: Class 6A playoff game
Records: Decatur (8-2), Fort Payne (8-2)
Coaches: Jere Adcock (186-119) is in his 27th season at Decatur. Chris Elmore (37-18) is in his fifth season at Fort Payne.
Playoff history: Decatur is making its 33rd playoff appearance. The Red Raiders won a state championship in 1971. This is Fort Payne’s 23rd appearance in the playoffs.
Broadcast: Decatur games are available on the Decatur Athletics channel on YouTube.
The skinny: Decatur is the No. 3 team out of Region 7. Fort Payne is the No. 2 out of Region 8. Decatur’s losses were to Muscle Shoals, 42-28, and Hartselle, 41-14. Fort Payne’s losses were to Gadsden City, 18-0, and Athens, 48-21. Decatur averages 38 points on offense and allows 19 on defense. Fort Payne averages 29 while allowing 14 on defense. The only previous meeting between these schools came in 1948 with Decatur winning, 23-0. The winner advances to play the Oxford at Gardendale winner.
The Daily picks: Decatur
--
Brewer Patriots at Scottsboro Wildcats
Where: Pat Trammell Stadium
What: Class 5A playoff game
Records: Brewer (5-5), Scottsboro (6-4)
Coaches: Matt Plunkett (7-13) is in his second season at Brewer. Cris Bell (9-11) is in his second season at Scottsboro.
Playoff history: Brewer is making its sixth playoff appearance in 50 years. Scottsboro is making its 26th playoff appearance.
Broadcast: Brewer games are broadcast on 107.1-FM
The skinny: Brewer is the No. 3 team out of Region 8. Scottsboro is the No. 2 out of Region 7. The teams have two common opponents in Arab and Sardis. Brewer lost to Arab, 35-0, and Sardis, 12-7. Scottsboro lost to Arab, 28-7, and beat Sardis, 25-0. Scottsboro leads the series, 7-1, including a 35-0 win in 2019. The winner advances to play the winner of Fairfield at Leeds.
The Daily picks: Scottsboro
--
East Limestone Indians at Arab Arabian Knights
Where: Arab City Schools Sports Complex
What: Class 5A playoff game
Records: East Limestone (5-5), Arab (9-1)
Coaches: Clint Woodfin (5-5) is in his first season at East Limestone. Lee Ozmint (28-14) is in his fourth season at Arab.
Playoff history: This is East Limestone’s 23rd playoff appearance. Arab is making its 10th playoff appearance.
Broadcast: Arab games are broadcast on 92.7-FM
The skinny: After opening the season 1-5, East Limestone won its last four games to make the playoffs. The Indians averaged 45 points in those four wins. Arab’s lone loss came against Fort Payne, 21-0. The Knights have outscored opponents 379-113. No team has scored more than 21 points on Arab. The winner advances to play the Jasper at Moody winner.
The Daily picks: Arab
--
Westminster Christian Wildcats at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebel Stadium in Trinity
What: Class 4A playoff game
Records: Westminster Christian (6-4), West Morgan (9-1)
Coaches: Louis LeBlanc (42-32) is in his seventh season at Westminster. Drew Phillips (14-6) is in his second season at West Morgan.
Playoff history: This is Westminster’s sixth trip to the playoffs. West Morgan is making its 19th trip to the playoffs. West Morgan is 13-5 all-time in first round games.
The skinny: Westminster Christian is the No. 3 team out of Region 8. West Morgan is the No. 2 out of Region 7. Westminster averages 46.5 points on offense while allowing 38.3 on defense. West Morgan’s offense averages 44.5 while giving up just 10.6 on defense. West Morgan’s defense had four shutouts and two other games when just seven and three points were scored. The winner advances to play the Corner at Cherokee County winner.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
--
Central-Florence Wildcats at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium
What: Class 4A playoff game
Records: Central (6-4), Priceville (10-0)
Coaches: Heath Wood (71-59) is in his 12th season at Central. Chris Foster (34-10) is in his fourth season at Priceville.
Playoff history: Central is making its 22nd playoff appearance. Priceville is making its fifth playoff appearance in 21 seasons of fielding a team.
The skinny: Central is the No. 4 team out of Region 7. The Wildcats edged out Brooks for the final playoff spot. Priceville is the No. 1 team out of Region 8. Central and Priceville have played eight times with Central winning the first seven meetings. Priceville won the last meeting, 41-20, last season. Central averages 35.7 points on offense and allows 34.9 on defense. Priceville averages 42.7 on offense and just 16.5 on defense. That includes three shutouts and two more games where opponents scored 14 or less. The winner advances to play the Oneonta at Haleyville winner.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
Danville Hawks at Mars Hill Panthers
Where: Mars Hill Stadium in Florence
What: Class 3A playoff game
Records: Danville (3-7), Mars Hill (9-1)
Coaches: Andro Williams (8-12) is in his second season at Danville. Darrell Higgins (67-23) is in his seventh year at Mars Hill.
Playoff history: Danville is making its 11th trip to the playoffs. This is Mars Hill’s sixth trip. The Panthers are 17-3 with state championships in 2018 and 2020.
The skinny: Danville is the No. 4 team out of Region 7. Mars Hill is the No. 1 out of Region 8. Danville had one of the area’s youngest teams this season. Mars Hill is on an incredible run dating back to 2018. The Panthers are 62-9 with two state championships. Mars Hill’s only loss this season was in the opener to 6A Cullman, 13-10. Only three opponents have scored in double digits against the Panthers. The winner advances to play the Geraldine at Winfield winner.
The Daily picks: Mars Hill
--
Collinsville Panthers at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium in Falkville
What: Class 2A playoff game
Records: Collinsville (8-2), Falkville (6-4)
Coaches: Ernie Willingham (60-39) is in his ninth season at Collinsville. Seth Ward (10-10) is in his second season at Falkville.
Playoff history: Collinsville is making its 24th appearance in the playoffs. This is Falkville’s 19th playoff appearance.
The skinny: Collinsville is the No. 3 team out of the tough Region 7. The Panthers’ only losses were to powerhouse Pisgah, 40-28, and Fyffe, 61-0. Collinsville averages 32 points on offense and 24.2 points on defense. Falkville averages 30 points on offense and 20 on defense. The winner advances to play the West End vs. Aliceville winner.
The Daily picks: Falkville
--
Hatton Hornets at Pisgah Eagles
Where: Sam Kenimer Stadium
What: Class 2A playoff game
Records: Hatton (7-2), Pisgah (8-2)
Coaches: Denton Bowling (34-37) is in his seventh season at Hatton. Luke Pruitt (26-27) is in his fifth season at Pisgah.
Playoff history: Hatton is making its 18th playoff appearance. Pisgah is making its 25th playoff appearance.
The skinny: Hatton is the No. 3 team out of Region 8. The Hornets average 39.3 points on offense and allow 19.8 on defense. Both the Hornets’ losses were road games at Falkville, 21-6, and Lexington, 48-14. Pisgah’s two losses were both at home to Fyffe, 40-6, and Sylvania, 34-7. The winner of this game plays the winner of Lamar County at Southeastern.
The Daily picks: Pisgah
