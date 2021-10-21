TONIGHT
West Limestone Wildcats at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Shelby Davis (25-16) is in his fourth season at West Limestone. Chris Foster (21-9) is in his third season at Priceville.
This season: West Limestone (5-3, 3-3), Priceville (7-1, 5-1)
Last meeting: West Limestone won last year’s game, 41-14.
The skinny: Priceville has second place in Region 8 wrapped up and a home game in the first-round of the playoffs. … West Limestone, the defending region champion, needs a win to secure a trip to the playoffs. … West Limestone leads the series, 7-2.
The Daily picks: Priceville
---
FRIDAY
Bob Jones Patriots at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin Stadium
What: Class 7A, Region 4 contest
Coaches: Kelvis White (8-10) is in his second season at Bob Jones. Jeremy Perkins (82-52) is in his 12th season at Austin.
This season: Bob Jones (5-3, 5-1), Austin (3-5, 2-4)
Last meeting: Austin won last year’s game, 49-7
Broadcast: There is a video broadcast on YouTube. Search for Austin Black Bears football. There is a subscription charge.
The skinny: Bob Jones has second place in Region 4 wrapped up and will have a home game in the first round of the playoffs. … If Austin beats Bob Jones and Huntsville beats Sparkman, the Black Bears could be in a three-way tie with Huntsville and Sparkman for fourth place. … Austin leads the series 12-7 and has won five of the last six meetings.
The Daily picks: Bob Jones
---
Decatur Red Raiders at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Golden Eagle Stadium and Larry McCoy Field
What: Class 6A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Jere Adcock (177-115) is in his 26th season at Decatur. Cody Gross (34-29) is in his sixth season at Athens.
This season: Decatur (3-5, 3-3), Athens (4-5, 3-3)
Last meeting: Athens won 31-17 last season
Broadcast: www.wkac.com carries Athens football. Search Decatur High Athletics on YouTube for the Red Raider broadcast.
The skinny: These teams are tied for fourth in Region 8. The winner of this game goes to the playoffs. … This is the 93rd meeting in this rivalry. Decatur leads 59-31-2. Athens has won the last four meetings.
The Daily picks: Athens
---
Buckhorn Bucks at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Matt Patterson (5-4) is in his first season at Buckhorn. Bryan Moore (16-4) is in his second season at Hartselle.
This season: Buckhorn (5-4, 2-4), Hartselle (9-0, 6-0)
Last meeting: Hartselle won 52-7 last season
Broadcast: Game can be viewed with a subscription at nfhsnetwork.com.
The skinny: Hartselle is looking to post a perfect 10-0 regular season for the first time since 2018.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
---
West Morgan Rebels at Rogers Pirates
Where: Pirate Field
What: Class 4A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Drew Phillips (5-4) is in his first season at West Morgan. Daniel Garrett (3-5) is in his first season at Rogers.
This season: West Morgan (5-4, 3-3), Rogers (3-5, 2-4)
Last meeting: West Morgan got a 1-0 forfeit win last year.
The skinny: The battle for the final two playoff spots out of Region 8 is a jumbled situation with the potential for five teams being tied at 3-4. … Rogers leads the series 3-2.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
---
Danville Hawks at Phil Campbell Bobcats
Where: Phil Campbell
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Andro Williams (4-4) is in his first season at Danville. Kevin Barnwell (17-22) is in his fourth season at Phil Campbell.
This season: Danville (4-4, 2-3), Phil Campbell (5-3, 4-1)
Last meeting: Phil Campbell won 28-21 last year.
The skinny: Phil Campbell has second place in Region 8 wrapped up. Danville is tied with Colbert Heights, Clements and East Lawrence in a tie for third place.
The Daily picks: Phil Campbell
---
North Sand Mountain Bison at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Keith Kirby (45-22) is in his sixth season at North Sand Mountain. Seth Ward (4-4) is in his first season as head coach at Falkville.
This season: North Sand Mountain (3-5, 2-3), Falkville (4-4, 2-3)
Last meeting: North Sand Mountain won 12-7 last year.
The skinny: Last year these teams met for the region championship. A year later they are playing for fourth place in the region.
The Daily picks: Falkville
---
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Hackleburg Panthers
Where: Ray Family Stadium
What: Class 1A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Steve Meek (83-41) is in his 11th season at Decatur Heritage. Rod Hudson (103-46) is in his 13th season at Hackleburg.
This season: Decatur Heritage (7-2, 6-0), Hackleburg (6-2, 5-1)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won a shootout last season, 45-30.
The skinny: A Decatur Heritage win wraps up the region championship. A Hackleburg win could create a three-way tie that includes R.A. Hubbard. Hackleburg’s region loss was the R.A. Hubbard, 20-8, on Sept. 10. … Decatur Heritage leads the series, 4-3.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
---
Lawrence County Red Devils at Brewer Patriots
Where: James Tucker Stadium
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Trent Walker (0-8) is in his first season at Lawrence County. Matt Plunkett (1-8) is in his first season at Brewer.
This season: Lawrence County (0-8, 0-5), Brewer (1-8, 1-4)
Last meeting: Lawrence County won last year’s game, 42-8.
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: It’s been a rebuilding year for both programs. Lawrence County leads the series 9-8.
The Daily picks: Brewer
---
East Lawrence Eagles at Colbert Heights Wildcats
Where: Amos Mitchell Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Sean Holt (2-6) is in his first season at East Lawrence. Taylor Leathers (35-29) is in his sixth season at Colbert Heights.
This season: East Lawrence (2-6, 2-3), Colbert Heights (3-5, 2-3)
Last meeting: East Lawrence won 31-15 last season.
The skinny: East Lawrence and Colbert Heights are tied for third place in the region standings along with Clements and Danville.
The Daily picks: Colbert Heights
---
Hatton Hornets at Sheffield Bulldogs
Where: Walton R. Wright Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Denton Bowling (26-33) is in his sixth season at Hatton. Harold Wisdom (2-6) is in his first season at Sheffield.
This season: Hatton (4-4, 2-3), Sheffield (2-6, 1-4)
Last meeting: Hatton won last year’s game, 56-6.
The skinny: A Hatton win puts the Hornets in the playoffs as the fourth-place team out of Region 8.
The Daily picks: Hatton
---
Tanner Rattlers at Pisgah Eagles
Where: Sam Kenimer Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (14-25) is in his fourth season at Tanner. Luke Pruitt (16-24) is in his fourth season at Pisgah.
This season: Tanner (6-2, 5-0), Pisgah (5-3, 4-1)
Last meeting: Tanner won 50-26 last season.
The skinny: The winner takes the region championship. Tanner has won six in a row. Pisgah has won five in a row.
The Daily picks: Tanner
---
Sylvania Rams at East Limestone Indians
Where: East Limestone Stadium
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Tyler Vann (6-2) is in his first season at Sylvania. Jeff Pugh (95-77) is in his 16th season at East Limestone.
This season: Sylvania (6-2), East Limestone (5-4)
Last meeting: Sylvania won 43-40 last season.
The skinny: Both teams are headed to the playoffs. Sylvania is 5-1 in 3A, Region 7 that includes defending 3A state champion Fyffe and Geraldine both with 4-1 region records. … East Limestone is the No. 2 team out of Class 5A, Region 8.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
---
Mae Jemison Jaguars at Ardmore Tigers
Where: Cooper Field
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Harold Wells (6-13) is in his third season at Mae Jemison. Jonathan Snider (5-3) is in his first season at Ardmore.
This season: Mae Jemison (2-6, 2-3), Ardmore (5-3, 2-3)
Last meeting: Mae Jemison won last year’s game, 20-14.
Broadcast: The game is available on YouTube. Search for the Ardmore Sports Network.
The skinny: The winner of this game advances to the state playoffs as either the No. 3 or No. 4 out of Region 8. Mae Jemison is 3-0 all-time vs. Ardmore.
The Daily picks: Ardmore
---
Elkmont Red Devils at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Michael Pendergrast (0-8) is in his first season at Elkmont. Michael Parker (2-6) is in his fourth season at Clements.
This season: Elkmont (0-8, 0-5), Clements (2-6, 2-3)
Last meeting: Clements won 74-40 last season.
The skinny: After starting the season with six losses, Clements has won its last two games and is tied with Danville, Colbert Heights and East Lawrence for third place in the region standings. A Clements win could put them in the playoffs.
The Daily picks: Clements
---
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs at Shoals Christian Flame
Where: Flame Field
What: Class 1A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Mac Hampton (25-25) is in his fifth season at R.A. Hubbard. Kelly Rushing (7-22) is in his third season at Shoals.
This season: R.A. Hubbard (5-3, 5-1), Shoals Christian (3-6, 2-4)
Last meeting: R.A. Hubbard won last year’s meeting 47-0.
The skinny: A win for the Chiefs would secure a home game for the first round of the playoffs. R.A. Hubbard leads the series, 13-2.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
