TONIGHT
Danville Hawks at Asbury Rams
Where: Asbury Field
Records: Danville (1-5, 1-2), Asbury (0-7, 0-4)
What: Class 3A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Andro Williams (6-10) in his second season at Danville. Chris Williams (4-33) is in his fourth season at Asbury.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Despite the record, Danville is still alive in the hunt for a spot in the state playoffs. The young Hawks need to perk up the offense which has scored a total of seven points in the last three games.
The Daily picks: Danville
Lawrence County Red Devils at East Limestone Indians
Where: Cavnar Field in Capshaw
Records: Lawrence County (2-5, 0-4), East Limestone (1-5, 0-3)
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Trent Walker (2-15) is in his second season at Lawrence County. Clint Woodfin (1-5) is in his first season at East Limestone.
Last meeting: East Limestone won 48-14 last season.
Broadcast: Lawrence County games are carried on 97.9-FM.
The skinny: Both teams are pretty much out of the playoff picture, but there’s still time to put some wins together to build momentum for next season. East Limestone leads the series, 12-7.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
FRIDAY
Austin Black Bears at James Clemens Jets
Where: Madison City Stadium
Records: Austin (5-2, 4-0), James Clemens (2-5, 2-2)
What: Class 7A, Region 4 game.
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (88-55) is in his 13th season at Austin. Chad McGehee (12-6) is in his second season at James Clemens.
Last meeting: James Clemens won 31-14 last season.
Broadcast: Austin games are carried on 104.9-FM
The skinny: This is a huge game for Region 4. Austin is alone in first place at 4-0. Florence and Huntsville are tied for second at 3-1 and they meet on Friday. Sparkman, Bob Jones and James Clemens are 2-2. If Austin wants to stay ahead of the pack for the region championship, the Black Bears need this big road win. If James Clemens wants to just stay in the hunt for a playoff berth, the Jets need a win. The all-time series between Austin and James Clemens is 4-4. The last four region championships have gone to either James Clemens (3) or Austin (1).
The Daily picks: Austin
Muscle Shoals Trojans at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium
Records: Muscle Shoals (5-1, 2-1), Decatur (6-0, 3-0)
What: Class 6A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Trinity native Scott Basden (132-44) is in his 15th season at Muscle Shoals. Jere Adcock (184-117) is in his 27th season at Decatur.
Last meeting: Muscle Shoals won 24-22 last season.
Broadcast: The game can be viewed on the Decatur High Athletics channel on YouTube.
The skinny: Not often that a high school football game features head coaches with a combined 316 wins. Muscle Shoals suffered its first loss of the season with a home loss to Hartselle, 29-26. Meanwhile, Decatur rolled to its sixth straight by blasting Columbia, 65-0. A win for the Red Raiders would wrap up a first-round playoff game at home and the opportunity to play Hartselle for the region championship on Oct. 14.
The Daily picks: Decatur
Hartselle Tigers at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Athens Stadium on Larry McCoy Field
Records: Hartselle (7-0, 3-0), Athens (2-4, 0-3)
What: Class 6A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Bryan Moore (24-5) is in his third season at Hartselle. Cody Gross (37-34) is in his seventh season at Athens.
Last meeting: Hartselle won 45-34 last season.
Broadcast: The game can be viewed on nfhsnetwork.com with a subscription charge. It’s also available at wkac1080.com.
The skinny: Hartselle is playing its fourth straight game on the road. A win moves the Tigers closer to a possible second straight region championship. That would be a first for Hartselle in Class 6A. Athens needs a win to keep its playoff hopes alive. A win over this rival would be huge for the Golden Eagles’ program. Hartselle leads the series 40-32-2.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Woodville Panthers
Where: Frazier Field
Records: Decatur Heritage (3-4, 1-3), Woodville (2-4, 0-3)
What: Class 1A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Nikita Stover (3-4) is in his first season at Decatur Heritage. Matt Sanders (2-14) is in his second season at Woodville.
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won 55-14 last season.
The skinny: Both teams need a win to keep their fading playoff hopes alive. Decatur Heritage has lost its last two games and four of its last five. Woodville opened the season with three losses, but has won two of its last three. Decatur Heritage leads the series, 9-0.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
West Limestone Wildcats at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebel Stadium in Trinity
Records: West Limestone (5-2, 2-2), West Morgan (5-1, 3-1)
What: Class 4A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Shelby Davis (30-20) is in his fifth season at West Limestone. Drew Phillips (10-6) is in his second season at West Morgan.
Last meeting: West Limestone won 31-14 last season.
The skinny: West Morgan is coming off its first loss of the season last Friday to Deshler, 21-6. West Limestone rallied to beat winless Wilson, 34-26. This game could help shake out the Region 7 standings. Deshler is 4-0. West Morgan and Rogers are both 3-1. Tied at 2-2 are West Limestone, Brooks and Central. West Limestone leads the series, 13-11.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
Priceville Bulldogs at North Jackson Chiefs
Where: Hicks Stadium in Stevenson
Records: Priceville (7-0, 4-0), North Jackson (1-5, 1-3)
What: Class 4A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Chris Foster (31-10) is in his fourth season at Priceville. Joe Hollis (6-11) is in his second season at North Jackson.
Last meeting: Priceville won 37-36 in 2019.
The skinny: North Jackson gets its chance to try and slow Priceville. The Chiefs come into this game after a 14-0 loss to New Hope, who Priceville beat 40-0 three weeks ago. Priceville has won 14 straight regular season games. North Jackson leads the series, 6-2.
The Daily picks: Priceville
Brewer Patriots at Fairview Aggies
Where: Dafford Smith Stadium
Records: Brewer (3-4, 2-2), Fairview (5-1, 3-0)
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Matt Plunkett (5-12) is in his second season at Brewer. George Redding (106-64) is in his 16th season at Fairview.
Last meeting: Fairview won 55-14 last season.
The skinny: Both teams are thinking about the playoffs. Brewer needs a win to stay in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs. Fairview needs to keep winning as it gets closer to a showdown with Russellville on Oct. 21.
The Daily picks: Fairview
Red Bay Tigers at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium
Records: Red Bay (5-1, 3-1), Falkville (3-3, 2-2)
What: Class 2A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Heath Childers (7-8) is in his second season at Red Bay. Seth Ward (7-9) is in his second season at Falkville.
Last meeting: Red Bay won 35-0 in 2003.
The skinny: Six teams in Region 8 are still in contention for a spot in the playoffs. Falkville is in almost a must-win situation to stay in the mix. The Blue Devils are coming off another close loss. This time it was to Lexington, 40-33. The other Falkville losses were by six points to 3A Vinemont and seven points at Tanner. Red Bay is starting a stretch of three big region games vs. Falkville, Tanner and Hatton.
The Daily picks: Falkville
Sheffield Bulldogs at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hatton Field
Records: Sheffield (4-3, 1-2), Hatton (5-1, 2-1)
What: Class 2A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Brian Dickerson (4-3) is in his first season at Sheffield. Denton Bowling (32-36) is in his seventh season at Hatton.
Last meeting: Hatton won 38-24 last season.
The skinny: Sheffield has won three in a row and needs one here to stay in contention for a spot in the playoffs. If Hatton wins its next three games, the Hornets would have their first region championship since 2000.
The Daily picks: Hatton
Wilson Warriors at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium in Caddo
Records: Wilson (0-6, 0-4), East Lawrence (0-6, 0-4)
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Matt Poarch (7-37) is in his fifth season at Wilson. Sean Holt (3-13) is in his second season at East Lawrence.
Last meeting: Wilson won 42-12 in 2015.
The skinny: Something has to give. One of these teams will celebrate a victory for the first time this season. Wilson has lost 25 in a row. The Warriors' last win came on Aug. 21, 2020. East Lawrence went 9-2 in 2020. Wilson has been outscored this season 245-110. East Lawrence has been outscored this season 309-69.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
Ardmore Tigers at West Point Warriors
Where: Warrior Field
Records: Ardmore (3-3, 2-1), West Point (2-5, 1-2)
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game.
Coaches: Jonathan Snider (10-7) is in his second season at Ardmore. Don Farley (48-54) is in his 10th season at West Point.
Last meeting: West Point won 42-7 in 2015.
Broadcast: The game will be broadcast by the Ardmore Sports Network on YouTube.
The skinny: Both teams have playoff dreams. Ardmore is coming off a 42-12 loss to Fairview. West Point beat Lawrence County, 14-7.
The Daily picks: Ardmore
Elkmont Red Devils at Clements Colts
Where: M. T. Newman Stadium
Records: Elkmont (1-6, 0-4), Clements (1-6, 0-3)
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game.
Coaches: Chris Bunio (1-6) is in his first season at Elkmont. Michael Parker (18-32) is in his fifth season at Clements.
Last meeting: Clements won 47-22 last season.
The skinny: The playoffs look to be out of the question for these teams, but there’s still a Limestone County rivalry to be decided. Clements has the edge, 32-28.
The Daily picks: Clements
Lexington Golden Bears at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium
Records: Lexington (5-1, 3-0), Tanner (4-3, 2-2)
What: Class 2A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jason Lard (64-71) is in his 13th season at Lexington. Oscar Bonds (20-30) is in his fifth season at Tanner.
Last meeting: Lexington won 53-20 last season.
The skinny: Lexington is looking to stay undefeated in region play. The Golden Bears’ lone loss was 29-28 to Pisgah in the second week of the season. Tanner probably needs to win its two remaining region games to have a chance at making the playoffs. That’s a tall order. After Lexington, Tanner visits Red Bay on Oct. 14.
The Daily picks: Lexington
