TONIGHT
Athens Golden Eagles at Mae Jemison Jaguars
Where: Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville
Records: Athens (1-3, 0-2), Mae Jemison (0-4, 0-2)
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Cody Gross (36-33) is in his seventh season at Athens. Harold Wells (6-19) is in his third season at Mae Jemison.
Last meeting: This is the first time these schools have met on the football field.
Broadcast: Athens games are available at wkac1080.com.
The skinny: After opening the season with a win over East Limestone, Athens has lost three in a row to Bob Jones, Decatur and Muscle Shoals. Decatur and Muscle Shoals are undefeated. Bob Jones has one loss and that was to Muscle Shoals. The Golden Eagles are averaging scoring 26 points a game and giving up 28 a game. Mae Jemison is averaging scoring 20 points a game while giving up 54.3 points.
The Daily picks: Athens
FRIDAY
Hazel Green Trojans at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium
Records: Hazel Green (3-1), Decatur (4-0)
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Charlie Wilburn (3-1) is in his first season at Hazel Green. Jere Adcock (182-117) is in his 27th season at Decatur.
Last meeting: Decatur beat Hazel Green 24-17 last season.
Broadcast: Decatur games are available on the Decatur High Athletics channel on YouTube.
The skinny: The Red Raiders have won four in a row to start the season for the first time since 2010. They are doing it with an offense that averages 39.5 points a game and a defense that is allowing just 16 points a game. Hazel Green’s three wins this season already matches the win totals in 2021 and 2020.
The Daily picks: Decatur
Austin Black Bears at Albertville Aggies
Where: McCord Field
Records: Austin (2-2, 2-0), Albertville (1-3, 0-2)
What: Class 7A, Region 4 game
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (85-55) is in his 13th season at Austin. Chip English (2-12) is in his second season at Albertville.
Last meeting: Austin won 47-26 last season.
Broadcast: The Austin radio broadcast is available on 104.9-FM.
The skinny: After opening the season with losses to Hartselle and Decatur, which are both undefeated, Austin picked up impressive region wins over Sparkman, 24-21, and Florence, 26-14. The Black Bears are averaging 20.3 points on offense and allowing 27 points a game on defense. Two of Albertville’s losses were to Sparkman, 53-0, and Florence, 49-7.
The Daily picks: Austin
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Cedar Bluff Tigers
Where: Bruce Field
Records: Decatur Heritage (2-2, 0-2), Cedar Bluff (3-1, 2-0)
What: Class 1A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Nikita Stover (2-2, 0-2) is in his first season at Decatur Heritage. Alan Beckett (9-6) is in his second season at Cedar Bluff
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won 42-41 in 2016.
The skinny: Decatur Heritage has lost its first two region games after going undefeated in region play for the last three seasons. A win over Cedar Bluff is almost a must if the Eagles look to return to the playoffs. Decatur Heritage is averaging 26.5 points a game on offense and allowing 32.5 points a game on defense.
The Daily picks: Cedar Bluff
Hartselle Tigers at Gadsden City Titans
Where: Titan Stadium
Records: Hartselle (4-0, 2-0), Gadsden City (2-2, 2-0)
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Bryan Moore (21-5) is in his third season at Hartselle. Ali Smith (11-23) is in his fourth season at Gadsden City.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
Broadcast: The game can be viewed on the nfhsnetwork.com with a subscription.
The skinny: It’s hard to say what has been the most impressive side of the ball for Hartselle. The Tigers are averaging 45.3 points on offense and allowing just eight points a game on defense. After opening the season with blowout losses to Carrollton, Georgia, and Hewitt-Trussville, Gadsden City has bounced back with region wins over Buckhorn, 31-7, and Fort Payne, 18-0.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
Rogers Pirates at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebel Stadium in Trinity
Records: Rogers (4-0, 2-0), West Morgan (4-0, 2-0)
What: Class 4A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Daniel Garrett (9-6) is in his second season at Rogers. Drew Phillips (9-5) is in his second season at West Morgan.
Last meeting: Rogers won 23-20 last season.
The skinny: There are three undefeated teams in Class 4A, Region 7 and two of them meet in this game. Deshler is the third team. West Morgan is averaging 46.3 points on offense and allowing just seven points on defense. The Rebels have given up a total of seven points in their last three games. Rogers is scoring 36 points a game while allowing 12.5 points a contest. Rogers leads the series 4-2.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
Priceville Bulldogs at New Hope Indians
Where: Jack Mitchell Stadium
Records: Priceville (4-0, 2-0), New Hope (2-1, 1-1)
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Chris Foster (28-10) is in his fourth season at Priceville. Tyler Johnson (2-1) is in his first season at New Hope.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: The Bulldogs are rolling with 11 straight regular season victories. Overall, Priceville has won 15 of its last 17 counting playoff games. The Priceville offense averages 39 points a game and the defense allows just 13.8. New Hope’s loss was the Madison County, 14-7, last Thursday. Priceville beat Madison County, 35-0, two weeks ago.
The Daily picks: Priceville
Danville Hawks at Madison Academy Mustangs
Where: Bill Washington Stadium in Madison
Records: Danville (1-3, 1-1), Madison Academy (1-2, 1-0)
What: Class 3A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Andro Williams (6-8) is in his second season at Danville. Bob Godsey (28-11) is in his fourth season at Madison Academy. Godsey is 211-77 in 25 years, including stops at Brooks and Hartselle.
Last meeting: Madison Academy won 21-3 in 2009.
Broadcast: 97.7-FM
The skinny: The young Hawks have found it tough going while averaging just 15.8 points a game on offense. The defense is allowing 32.3 points a game. Madison Academy opened the season with losses to Deshler and Randolph before getting a region win over J.B. Pennington, 49-7, two weeks ago
The Daily picks: Madison Academy
Hatton Hornets at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium
Records: Hatton (3-0, 1-0), Falkville (2-2, 1-1)
What: Class 2A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Denton Bowling (30-35) is in his seventh season at Hatton. Seth Ward (6-8) is in his second season at Falkville.
Last meeting: Falkville won 35-34 in 2015.
The skinny: The Hornets opened with wins over Wilson and Columbia before having an open week and then routing Tharptown, 52-0. They are averaging 45.3 points on offense while allowing just 11 points a game on defense. Falkville has lost two games by a combined 13 points to Vinemont and Tanner. The Blue Devils are averaging 33.3 points on offense and 23.8 on defense. Falkville leads the series, 14-8-1.
The Daily picks: Falkville
Brewer Patriots at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium in Moulton
Records: Brewer (2-2, 1-1), Lawrence County (1-3, 0-2)
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Matt Plunkett (4-10) is in his second season at Brewer. Trent Walker (1-13) is in his second season at Lawrence County.
Last meeting: Brewer won last year’s meeting, 35-6.
Broadcast: Brewer games are carried on 107.1-FM. Lawrence County games are carried on 97.9-FM.
The skinny: After a 27-21 win at East Limestone last Friday, Brewer is 4-3 in its last seven games going back to last season. The Patriots are averaging 16.8 points on offense and 26.5 points allowed on defense each game. Lawrence County has lost three straight road games after opening with a win over Danville. The Red Devils are averaging just eight points a game on offense.
The Daily picks: Brewer
East Lawrence Eagles at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Salem
Records: East Lawrence (0-3, 0-2), West Limestone (2-2, 0-2)
What: Class 4A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Sean Holt (3-10) is in his second season as head coach at East Lawrence. Shelby Davis (27-20) is in his fifth season at West Limestone.
Last meeting: West Limestone won 54-28 in 2015.
The skinny: East Lawrence is looking to break into the win column after a tough start. The Eagles have lost to Winston County, Rogers and Deshler, which are a combined 11-1. After opening with wins over Ardmore and Clements, West Limestone has stumbled against Deshler and Brooks.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
East Limestone Indians at Russellville Golden Tigers
Where: Tigers Stadium
Records: East Limestone (1-3, 0-2), Russellville (2-2, 2-0)
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Clint Woodfin (1-3) is in his first season at East Limestone. John Ritter (38-13) is in his fifth season at Russellville.
Last meeting: Russellville won 42-0 last season.
The skinny: East Limestone is averaging 21 points a game on offense, but the 37.4 points allowed by the defense has been a problem. Russellville opened the season with losses to Grissom and Deshler, but bounced back with shutout wins over Lawrence County and West Point. Russellville leads the series, 10-2.
The Daily picks: Russellville
Mars Hill Panthers at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium
Records: Mars Hill (3-1, 2-0), Elkmont (1-3, 0-2)
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Darrell Higgins (61-23) is in his seventh season at Mars Hill. Chris Bunio (1-3) is in his first season at Elkmont.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Mars Hill is one of the top teams in Class 3A. The lone loss was to Class 6A Cullman, 13-10, in the season opener. This is the Panthers’ first season to compete in 3A. They are looking for their fifth straight season with 10 or more wins. Elkmont’s lone win was over Brindlee Mountain, 20-16.
The Daily picks: Mars Hill
Colbert Heights Wildcats at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman Stadium
Records: Colbert Heights (1-3, 0-1), Clements (1-3, 0-2)
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Taylor Leathers (38-33) is in his seventh season at Colbert Heights. Michael Parker (18-29) is in his fifth season at Clements.
Last meeting: Colbert Heights won 20-12 last season.
The skinny: Both the Wildcats and Colts have a serious need for a region win to keep playoff hopes alive. Colbert Heights leads the series, 15-6.
The Daily picks: Clements
Tanner Rattlers at Sheffield Bulldogs
Where: Walton R. Wright Stadium
Records: Tanner (3-1, 2-0), Sheffield (1-3, 0-2)
What: Class 2A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (19-28) is in his fifth season at Tanner. Brian Dickerson (1-3) is in his first season at Sheffield.
Last meeting: Sheffield won 34-18 in 2019.
The skinny: Tanner has won three straight. A big reason is an offense averaging 45.3 points a game. After giving up 100 points in their first two games, Tanner has allowed a total of 20 in its last two games.
The Daily picks: Tanner
