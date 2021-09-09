---
TONIGHT
---
Austin Black Bears at James Clemens Jets
Where: Madison City Stadium
What: Class 7A, Region 4 contest
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (80-49) is in his 12th season at Austin. Chad McGehee (3-0) is in his first season at James Clemens.
This season: Austin (1-2, 0-1), James Clemens (3-0, 1-0)
Last meeting: Austin won 42-28 last season
Radio: www.pasnetwork.net
The skinny: Austin is coming off a 45-28 region loss at Florence. The Black Bears’ offense is averaging 15 points a game while the defense is allowing 29. … James Clemens is ranked No. 7 in Class 7A after a 35-28 overtime victory over city rival Bob Jones last Friday. The Jets are averaging scoring 38 points a game while allowing just 11.7 points.
The Daily picks: James Clemens
---
Vina Red Devils at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebel Field at West Morgan
What: Class 1A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Bob Guin (4-19) is in his third season at Vina. Steve Meek (77-41) is in his 11th season at Decatur Heritage.
This season: Vina (0-2, 0-1), Decatur Heritage (1-2, 1-0)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won last year’s game, 53-8.
The skinny: Vina lost at Shoals Christian, 30-22, last Friday. The Red Devils are averaging 11 points on offense while allowing 39 points on defense. … Decatur Heritage is ranked No. 8 in Class 1A. The Eagles got in the win column last week with a 41-10 win over Phillips. They are averaging 29.3 points on offense while giving up 24.3.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
---
FRIDAY
---
Decatur Red Raiders at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jere Adcock (174-113) is in his 26th season at Decatur. Bryan Moore (10-4) is in his second season at Hartselle.
This season: Decatur (0-3, 0-1), Hartselle (3-0, 1-0)
Last meeting: Hartselle won 38-10 last season.
Radio: The Decatur audio broadcast is available on YouTube at Decatur High Athletics. The Hartselle television broadcast is available with a subscription at nfhsnetwork.com.
The skinny: Decatur lost to Muscle Shoals, 24-22, last Friday. The Red Raiders are averaging 16.7 points on offense and giving up 22.7 on defense. … Hartselle is ranked No. 6 in the state in Class 6A. The Tigers are averaging 35 points on offense while allowing 4.7 on defense. … According to ahsfhs.org, the all-time series record is in dispute. According to the Decatur page, the Red Raiders are up 60-27-1. The Hartselle page has the series at 59-28.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
---
Lauderdale County Tigers at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Jeff Mason (37-23) is in his sixth season at Lauderdale County. Andro Williams (3-0) is in his first season at Danville.
This season: Lauderdale County (3-0, 1-0), Danville (3-0, 1-0)
Last meeting: Lauderdale County won last year’s game, 55-6.
The skinny: Points will be at a premium in this battle of undefeated teams. Lauderdale County is averaging 17.7 on offense while allowing an average of four points on defense. Danville is averaging 22.3 on offense and 5.7 on defense. … Lauderdale County beat East Lawrence, 24-6, last Friday. Danville beat Colbert Heights, 28-3.
The Daily picks: Danville
---
Deshler Tigers at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebel Stadium in Trinity
What: Class 4A, Region 8 games
Coaches: Randall Martin (15-12) is in his third season at Deshler. Drew Phillips (2-1) is in his first season at West Morgan.
This season: Deshler (0-3, 0-1), West Morgan (2-1, 0-1)
Last meeting: Deshler won last year’s game 40-0.
The skinny: Deshler may have played the toughest schedule in the area so far with losses to Muscle Shoals, Russellville and West Limestone, who are a combined 8-0. The Tigers are averaging 23.3 points on offense while giving up 39.3 on defense. … West Morgan is coming off a 24-7 loss at Priceville. The Rebels are averaging 29.7 points on offense while giving up 28.7 points.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
---
Russellville Golden Tigers at Brewer Patriots
Where: Tucker Stadium in Florette
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: John Ritter (30-8) is in his fourth season at Russellville. Matt Plunkett (0-3) is in his first season at Brewer.
This season: Russellville (3-0, 1-0), Brewer (0-3, 0-1)
Last meeting: Russellville won last year’s game 59-0.
The skinny: Russellville is ranked No.7 in the state in Class 5A. The Golden Tigers average 38.7 points on offense while allowing 20.7 on defense. … Brewer is averaging seven points on offense while giving up 38.7 on defense.
The Daily picks: Russellville
---
Priceville Bulldogs at Brooks Lions
Where: E.D. Redding Stadium in Killen
What: Class 4A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Chris Foster (16-8) is in his third season at Priceville. Brad Black (51-21) is in his seventh season at Brooks.
This season: Priceville (2-0, 1-0), Brooks (3-0, 1-0)
Last meeting: Priceville won last year’s game, 42-35.
The skinny: Priceville is coming off a 24-7 win over West Morgan. The Bulldogs are averaging 47 points a game while allowing just seven points total. … Brooks beat Rogers, 41-22. The Lions are averaging 30.3 on offense while giving up 11.7 on defense.
The Daily picks: Priceville
---
Pisgah Eagles at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Luke Pruitt (11-23) is in his fourth season at Pisgah. Seth Ward (2-1) is in his first season as head coach at Falkville.
This season: Pisgah (0-2, 0-1), Falkville (2-1, 1-0)
Last meeting: Falkville won 53-14 last season.
The skinny: Despite being winless, Pisgah is averaging 41 points a game on offense, but the Eagles are allowing 51 points a game on defense. … Falkville whipped Whitesburg Christian, 54-12, last Friday. The Blue Devils are scoring 31.7 points a game while giving up 19.7.
The Daily picks: Falkville
---
Hazel Green Trojans at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Golden Eagle Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Joel Schrenk (6-17) is in his third season at Hazel Green. Cody Gross (33-25) is in his sixth season at Athens.
This season: Hazel Green (2-1, 0-1), Athens (2-1, 1-0)
Last meeting: Athens won last year’s game, 22-0.
Radio: www.wkac.com
The skinny: Hazel Green lost its regional opener to Buckhorn, 21-14. The Trojans are averaging 34.3 points on offense while giving up 16.3 points on defense. … Athens got a forfeit win over Columbia last Friday. The Golden Eagles have scored 48 points in a win over Fort Payne and a loss to James Clemens. The defense has allowed 87 points.
The Daily picks: Athens
---
Ardmore Tigers at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium in Moulton
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jonathan Snider (3-0) is in his first season at Ardmore. Trent Walker (0-2) is in his first season at Lawrence County.
This season: Ardmore (3-0, 1-0), Lawrence County (0-2, 0-0)
Last meeting: Lawrence County won last year’s game, 41-21
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: Ardmore beat Brewer, 34-14, last Friday. The Tigers are averaging 38.7 points on offense while allowing just 11 points on defense. … Lawrence County lost a non-region game to West Point, 14-7. The Red Devils are averaging 4.5 points on offense while giving up an average of 27 points on defense.
The Daily picks: Ardmore
---
East Limestone Indians at Mae Jemison Jaguars
Where: Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jeff Pugh (91-75) is in his 16th season at East Limestone. Harold Wells (4-10) is in his second season at Mae Jemison.
This season: East Limestone (1-2, 1-0), Mae Jemison (0-3, 0-1)
Last meeting: East Limestone won last year’s game 43-15.
The skinny: East Limestone beat Lee 24-14 last Friday. The Indians are averaging 17 points on offense while giving up 25.7 points on defense. … Mae Jemison is averaging just 12 points a game on offense while giving up 44.7 on defense.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
---
Central-Florence Wildcats at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Salem
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Heath Wood (61-51) is in his 11th season at Central. Shelby Davis (22-13) is in his fourth season at West Limestone.
This season: Central-Florence (3-0, 1-0), West Limestone (2-0, 1-0)
Last meeting: West Limestone won last year’s game, 28-20
The skinny: Central is averaging 45.7 points on offense while allowing just 9.7 points on defense. … West Limestone is ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 4A. That’s the highest ranking in school history. The Wildcats won at Deshler, 21-19, last Friday. They are averaging 38 points on offense and 23.5 points on defense.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
---
Clements Colts at Phil Campbell Bobcats
Where: Phil Campbell
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Michael Parker (13-21) is in his fourth season at Clements. Kevin Barnwell (14-20) is in his fourth season at Phil Campbell.
This season: Clements (0-2, 0-0), Phil Campbell (2-1, 1-0)
Last meeting: Clements won last year’s game, 38-18
The skinny: After a rare open date last Friday, the Colts continue their search for their first win. The Colts are averaging 28 points on offense while allowing 44.5 on defense. … Phil Campbell opened region play last Friday with a 55-8 win over Elkmont. The Bobcats are averaging 27.3 points on offense and just five points on defense.
The Daily picks: Phil Campbell
---
Hatton Hornets at Mars Hill Panthers
Where: Mars Hill in Florence
What: Class 2A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Denton Bowling (23-30) is in his sixth season at Hatton. Darrell Higgins (50-19) is in his sixth season at Mars Hill.
This season: Hatton (1-1, 1-0), Mars Hill (2-1, 1-0)
Last meeting: Mars Hill won 46-24 last season.
The skinny: Hatton beat Winston County, 38-20, last Friday. The Hornets are averaging 30 points on offense and allowing 34.5 points on defense. … Mars Hill is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A. The Panthers beat Sheffield, 37-0, last Friday. They are averaging 23 points on offense and 14 points on defense.
The Daily picks: Mars Hill
---
Elkmont Red Devils at Colbert Heights Wildcats
Where: Amos Mitchell Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Michael Pendergrast (0-3) is in his first season at Elkmont. Taylor Leathers (33-26) is in his sixth season at Colbert Heights.
This season: Elkmont (0-3, 0-1), Colbert Heights (1-2, 0-1)
Last meeting: Colbert Heights won last year’s game, 52-24
The skinny: Elkmont is averaging 9.3 points on offense while giving up 45.3 points on defense. … Colbert Heights is averaging 13 points on offense and allowing 32.3 points on defense.
The Daily picks: Colbert Heights
---
Tanner Rattlers at Ider Hornets
Where: Wayne C. Hardiman Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (9-25) is in his fourth season at Tanner. Chad Gant (2-1) is in his first season at Ider.
This season: Tanner (1-2, 1-0), Ider (2-1, 1-0)
Last meeting: Tanner got a forfeit win last season.
The skinny: Tanner opened region play with a 20-14 win over Section. The Rattlers are averaging 15.3 points a game on offense and allowing 38.7 points on defense. … Ider knocked off No. 9-ranked North Sand Mountain, 13-7, last Friday. The Hornets are averaging 26.7 points on offense while allowing 11.7 points on defense.
The Daily picks: Ider
---
Hackleburg Panthers at R.A. Hubbard Chiefs
Where: R.A. Hubbard Stadium
What: Class 1A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Rod Hudson (99-44) is in his 13th season at Hackleburg. Mac Hampton (21-24) is in his fifth season at R.A. Hubbard.
This season: Hackleburg (2-0, 1-0), R.A. Hubbard (1-2, 1-0)
Last meeting: The Chiefs won last year’s game, 26-24.
The skinny: Hackleburg beat Waterloo, 40-20, last Friday. The Panthers average 33 points on offense and allow 13 points on defense. … R.A. Hubbard beat Cherokee, 58-8, last Friday. The Chiefs are averaging 26.7 points on offense and allow 27.7 points on defense.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
