TONIGHT
--
Wilson Warriors at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebel Stadium in Trinity
What: Class 4A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Matt Poarch (7-28) is in his fourth season at Wilson. Drew Phillips (4-4) is in his first season at West Morgan
This season: West Morgan (4-4, 2-3), Wilson (1-6, 0-5)
Last meeting: West Morgan won 10-0.
The skinny: West Morgan lost by a single point Friday, 22-21, to undefeated Brooks, the top team in Class 4A Region 8. ... The Rebels must win out in their final two region games to have a shot at the playoffs
The Daily picks: West Morgan
---
Priceville Bulldogs at Deshler Tigers
Where: Howard Chappell Stadium in Tuscumbia
What: Class 4A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Chris Foster (20-9) is in his third season at Priceville. Randall Martin (17-14) is in his third season at Deshler.
This season: Priceville (6-1, 4-1), Deshler (2-5, 2-3)
Last meeting: Deshler won 23-21 in 2020
The skinny: Priceville has won four in a row since losing to Brooks, the top team in its region. … Running back Mason Cartee has rushed for 1,269 yards and 20 touchdowns...Priceville has never defeated Deshler.
The Daily picks: Priceville
---
Lawrence County Red Devils at Mae Jemison Jaguars
Where: Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Trent Walker (0-7, 0-4) is in his first season at Lawrence County. Harold Wells (5-13) is in his second season at Mae Jemison.
This season: Lawrence County (0-7, 0-4), Mae Jemison (1-6, 1-3)
Last meeting: Mae Jemison won 35-28 in 2020
The skinny: Lawrence County is looking to pick up its first win of the season a week after Brewer defeated Mae Jemison for its first win. … Mae Jemison holds a 3-0 all-time record vs. the Red Devils.
The Daily picks: Lawrence County
---
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs at Waterloo Cougars
Where: Waterloo High School
What: Class 1A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Mac Hampton (24-25) is in his fifth season at R.A. Hubbard. Michael Williams (8-10) is in his second season at Waterloo.
This season: R.A. Hubbard (4-3, 4-1), Waterloo (2-5, 2-3)
Last meeting: Waterloo won 36-34 last season.
The skinny: R.A. Hubbard lost for the first time in region play last week to Decatur Heritage, 48-16. … Waterloo defeated R.A. Hubbard for the first time a season ago.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
--
FRIDAY
--
Austin Black Bears at Albertville Aggies
Where: McCord Field
What: Class 7A, Region 8 contest.
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (81-52) is in his 12th season at Austin. Chip English (1-6) is in his first season at Albertville.
This season: Austin (2-5, 1-4), Albertville (1-6, 1-4)
Last meeting: Austin won 52-21 in 2020
Radio: There is no radio broadcast, but there is a video broadcast on YouTube. Search for Austin Black Bears football. There is a subscription charge.
The skinny: Austin picked up its first home win of the season last week and its first region win with a 31-21 victory over Huntsville. Albertville lost to Huntsville two weeks ago, 56-21.
The Daily picks: Austin
---
Columbia Eagles at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Nicholas Wells (0-18) is in his second season at Columbia. Jere Adcock (176-115) is in his 26th season at Decatur
This season: Columbia (0-8, 0-5), Decatur (2-5, 2-3)
Last meeting: Decatur won 45-0 in 2020
Radio: The game can be heard on YouTube. Search for Decatur High Athletics.
The skinny: Decatur kept its 2021 playoff hopes alive with a 24-17 win over Hazel Green last Friday. ... Columbia has lost 60 games in a row
The Daily picks: Decatur
---
Hazel Green Trojans at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Joel Schrenk (6-21) is in his third season at Hazel Green. Bryan Moore (15-4) is in his second season at Hartselle
This season: Hazel Green (2-5, 0-5), Hartselle (8-0, 5-0)
Last meeting: Hartselle won 45-6 in 2020
The skinny: Hartselle is ranked No. 2 in Class 6A and needs just one win in its final two games to win their first region title since 2018...The Tigers are averaging 43 points per game. ... Running back Ri Fletcher has rushed for 555 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in the last three games.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
---
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Cherokee Indians
Where: W.L. Harris Stadium
What: Class 1A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Steve Meek (82-41) is in his 11th season at Decatur Heritage. Ben Floyd (1-16) is in his second season at Cherokee.
This season: Decatur Heritage (6-2, 5-0), Cherokee (1-6, 1-4)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won 46-16
The skinny: Decatur Heritage is undefeated in region play, winning those games by an average of 38 points. Steve Meek has 99 career victories as a head coach.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
---
Athens Golden Eagles at Cullman Bearcats
Where: Woodard Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Cody Gross (34-28) is in his sixth season at Athens. Oscar Glasscock (20-11) is in his third season at Cullman.
This season: Athens (4-4, 3-2), Cullman (6-2, 4-1)
Last meeting: Athens won 28-0 in 2020
Radio: www.wkac.com. The game can be viewed for a subscription at nfhsnetwork.com.
The skinny: Athens ended a three-game losing streak last Friday with a 27-24 win over Buckhorn. ... The Bearcats are on a five-game winning streak.
The Daily picks: Cullman
---
Brewer Patriots at Fairview Aggies
Where: Dafford Smith Stadium
What: Class 5A non-region contest
Coaches: Matt Plunkett (1-7) is in his first season at Brewer. George Redding Jr. (95-62) is in his 15th season at Fairview
This season: Brewer (1-7, 1-6), Fairview (6-1, 4-1)
Last meeting: Fairview won 49-16 in 2020
The skinny: Brewer picked up its first win of the season last week 43-36 over Mae Jemison. ... Fairview's lone loss of the season was to Class 5A No. 5 ranked Guntersville
The Daily picks: Fairview
---
Russellville Golden Tigers at East Limestone Indians
Where: East Limestone Stadium
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: John Ritter (33-9) is in his fourth season at Russellville. Jeff Pugh (95-76) is in his 16th season at East Limestone
This season: Russellville (6-1, 4-0), East Limestone (5-3, 5-0)
Last meeting: Russellville won 35-19 in 2020
The skinny: For the second year in a row, Russellville and East Limestone will meet to decide first place in Class 5A Region 8. … After starting 0-2, East Limestone has won five of its last six games. Russellville's only loss came to Class 6A No. 2 Hartselle. ... Russellville holds the series lead at 9-2.
The Daily picks: Russellville
---
Lee Generals at Ardmore Tigers
Where: Cooper Field
What: Class 5A. Region 8 contest
Coaches: Irving McGuire (3-4) is in his first season at Lee. Jonathan Snider (5-2) is in his first season at Ardmore.
This season: Lee (3-4, 2-2), Ardmore (5-2, 2-2)
Last meeting: Ardmore won via forfeit in 2020
The skinny: After starting 5-0 for the first time since 2013, Ardmore has lost two in a row to Russellville, 51-0, and to East Limestone, 42-0. … Lee has won two in a row after losing the previous four. ... The Generals lead the series 2-1.
The Daily picks: Ardmore
---
Rogers Pirates at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Lester
What: Class 4A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Daniel Garrett (2-5) is in his first season at Rogers. Shelby Davis (25-15) is in his fourth season at West Limestone
This season: Rogers (2-5, 1-4), West Limestone (4-2, 2-2)
Last meeting: West Limestone won 47-25 in 2020
The skinny: West Limestone bounced back from a loss to Brooks with a 45-16 win over Wilson last Friday.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
---
Clements Colts at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Michael Parker (14-25) is in his fourth season at Clements. Andro Williams (4-3) is in his first season at Danville.
This season: Clements (1-6, 1-3), Danville (4-3, 2-2)
Last meeting: Clements won 28-25 in 2020
The skinny: Clements picked up its first win of the season last Friday, knocking off East Lawrence 47-34. Danville snapped a three-game losing streak with a 41-7 win over Elkmont.
The Daily picks: Danville
---
Phil Campbell Bobcats at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium in Caddo
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Sean Holt (2-5) is in his first season at East Lawrence.
This season: Phil Campbell (4-3, 3-1), East Lawrence (2-5, 2-2)
Last meeting: East Lawrence won via forfeit in 2020
The skinny: East Lawrence lost to previously winless Clements last Friday, 47-34. … Phil Campbell narrowly missed out on upsetting Lauderdale County, the top team in the region, last Friday, 13-6.
The Daily picks: Phil Campbell
---
Falkville Blue Devils at Ider Hornets
Where: Wayne C. Hardiman Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Seth Ward (4-3) is in his first season at Falkville. Chad Grant (5-3) is in his first season at Ider.
This season: Falkville (4-3, 2-2), Ider (5-3, 2-2)
Last meeting: Falkville won 38-0 in 2020
The skinny: Falkville has now dropped two games in a row, both region contests. ... A 28-6 loss to Pisgah on Friday snapped a three-game win streak for the Hornets.
The Daily picks: Falkville
---
Tharptown Wildcats at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hatton Field
What: Class 2A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Kevin Lacey (14-41) is in his sixth season at Tharptown. Denton Bowling (25-33) is in his sixth season at Hatton.
This season: Tharptown (3-4, 0-4), Hatton (3-4, 1-3)
Last meeting: Hatton won 52-6
The skinny: Hatton went on the road last week and defeated Red Bay for its first win over the Tigers since 1987. The Hornets are 7-0 all-time vs, Tharptown.
The Daily picks: Hatton
