---
Tonight
---
Hartselle Tigers at Mae Jemison Jaguars
Where: Louis Crews Stadium at Alabama A&M
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Bryan Moore (8-4) is in his second season at Hartselle. Harold Wells (4-8) is in his second season at Mae Jemison.
This season: Hartselle (1-0), Lawrence County (0-0)
Last meeting: Hartselle won last year’s meeting, 34-14
Radio: There is no longer an online audio broadcast for Hartselle football. There is a video broadcast available at nfhsnetwork.com with a subscription charge.
The skinny: Class 6A Hartselle is coming an impressive 29-0 win over Class 7A Austin. Quarterback JT Blackwood threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third. The Tigers should be heavy favorites in the matchup with the Class 5A Jaguars.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
---
Colbert Heights Wildcats at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: West Morgan Field in Trinity
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Taylor Leathers (32-25) is in his sixth season at Colbert Heights. Steve Meek (76-40) is in his 11th season at Decatur Heritage.
This season: Colbert Heights (0-1), Decatur Heritage (0-1)
Last meeting: Colbert Heights won last year’s meeting 35-27.
The skinny: Both teams enter this game coming off tough season opening losses. Class 3A Colbert Heights fell to Class 4A Central-Florence, 42-7. Class 1A Decatur Heritage lost at Class 2A Falkville, 34-20. … Decatur Heritage saw a 20-7 halftime lead not hold up at Falkville. Decatur Heritage quarterback Brayden Kyle threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 82 yards and one touchdown. The Eagles are ranked No. 9. … Colbert Heights entered the season with 12 returning starters.
The Daily picks: Colbert Heights
---
West Limestone Wildcats at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Shelby Davis (20-13) begins his fourth season at West Limestone. Michael Parker (13-20) is in his fourth season at Clements.
This season: West Limestone (0-0), Clements (0-1)
Last meeting: West Limestone won last year’s meeting, 53-19.
Radio: pasnetwork.net
The skinny: This is the season opener for West Limestone, which is ranked No. 6 in Class 4A. The Wildcats lead the all-time series with Clements, 31-24. West Limestone is led by junior quarterback Colin Patterson on offense and senior linebackers Brett Beckworth and Jonah Smith on defense.
Clements opened with a 34-28 loss at home to Wilson. The Colts tied the game tied the game late in the fourth quarter only to see Wilson rally for the winning touchdown.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
---
Friday
---
Austin Black Bears at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium
What: Non-region game called the River City Rivalry
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (79-48) is in his 12th season at Austin. Jere Adcock (174-111) is in his 26th season at Decatur.
This season: Austin (0-1), Decatur (0-1)
Last meeting: Austin won last year’s game 67-3.
Radio: The Austin broadcast can be heard on 94.7-FM. The Decatur broadcast is available on YouTube at Decatur High School Athletics.
The skinny: Decatur leads the series 36-22. … Austin has won the last six meetings. … Adcock is 14-11 all-time vs. Austin. Perkins is 8-3 all-time vs. Decatur. … Last year’s 67-3 win by the Black Bears was the largest margin of victory in Austin history. It was also the largest margin of defeat in Decatur history. … Class 7A Austin enters the game coming off a 29-0 loss to Class 6A Hartselle. Class 6A Decatur opened the season with a 27-15 loss at Class 5A Russellville.
Austin is led on offense by quarterback Gage Palmer and running back Tyler Cooper. The Black Bear defense is led by linebacker Zmari Bell and defensive back Tra Stover. … Ellis Dickman quarterbacks the Decatur offense. He threw two touchdown passes to Jayden Brown in the Russellville game. Jacob McRae stars on the Red Raider defense.
The Daily picks: Austin
---
Brewer Patriots at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium on Cave Springs Road
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Matt Plunkett (0-1) is in his first season at Brewer. Chris Foster (14-8) begins his third season at Priceville.
This season: Brewer (0-1), Priceville (0-0)
Last meeting: Priceville won last year’s meeting, 38-21
The skinny: Brewer holds a 7-4 advantage in the county rivalry, but Priceville has won the last two games. Before that two-game winning streak, Brewer had won seven of eight meetings.
Brewer is coming off a 12-7 loss to Danville. The Patriots touchdown came on a 65-yard pass from Caden Childers to DJ Burney. Connor Kirby recorded nine tackles.
Priceville opens the season with this game. Jackson Prickett is the new starting quarterback. Linebacker Jake Langlois, the team’s leading tackler last season, returns.
The Daily picks: Priceville
---
East Lawrence Eagles at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebels Stadium in Trinity
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Sean Holt (0-1) is in his first season as head coach at East Lawrence. Drew Phillips (1-0) is in his first season at West Morgan.
This season: East Lawrence (0-1), West Morgan (1-0)
Last meeting: East Lawrence won last year’s meeting, 21-18.
The skinny: It’s the Battle of Trinity Mountain with West Morgan holding a 20-16 advantage. The teams have split the last 10 meetings at 5-5. … Class 3A East Lawrence opened the season with a 28-7 loss at 2A Sulligent. Class 4A West Morgan opened the season with an impressive 34-28 win at Class 4A Good Hope. Quarterback Cameron Schrieber’s 66-yard touchdown pass to Connor Dillard late in the fourth quarter was the game-winner.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
---
Falkville Blue Devils at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Seth Ward (1-0) is in his first season at Falkville. Andro Williams (1-0) is in his first year at Danville.
This season: Falkville (1-0), Danville (1-0)
Last meeting: Falkville beat Danville, 56-0, last season.
The skinny: The Blue Devils used their physical brand of football to rally from being down at halftime to Decatur Heritage, 20-7, to a 34-20 victory. Jordan Greenfield rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. Falkville is ranked No. 10 in Class 2A. … Danville used a stellar defensive performance to take a 12-7 win over Brewer. … Danville leads the all-time series 27-19.
The Daily picks: Falkville
---
Athens Golden Eagles at James Clemens Jets
Where: Madison City Schools Stadium
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Cody Gross (32-24) is in his sixth season at Athens. Chad McGehee (1-0) is in his first season at James Clemens.
This season: Athens (1-0), James Clemens (1-0)
Last meeting: James Clemens won 22-0 last season.
Radio: www.wkac.com
The skinny: Athens rallied from being down 40-21 halfway through the third quarter to take a 41-40 win at Fort Payne. Jaden Jude in his first start at quarterback accounted for all of Athens’ six touchdowns. He rushed for 143 yards and one touchdown. He passed for 204 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass. … James Clemens is coming off an impressive 32-0 win over Murphy. … James Clemens has won all three previous meetings with Athens by a combined 104-37 advantage.
The Daily picks: James Clemens
---
Hazel Green Trojans at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium in Moulton
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Joel Schrenk (5-16) is in his third season at Hazel Green. Trent Walker is in his first season at Lawrence County.
This season: Hazel Green (1-0), Lawrence County (0-0)
Last meeting: Hazel Green won last year’s game, 37-34
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: Hazel Green opened the season with a 49-26 win over Mae Jemison. This is the season opener for Lawrence County with its new coach. Walker replaces Rich Dutton, who left for Grissom. In 10 seasons, Dutton was 38-56 with four trips to the playoffs.
The Daily picks: Hazel Green
---
East Limestone Indians at Mars Hill Panthers
Where: Mars Hill in Florence
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Jeff Pugh (90-74) is in his 16th season at East Limestone. Darrell Higgins (48-20) is in his sixth season at Mars Hill with state championships in 2018 and 2020.
This season: East Limestone (0-1), Mars Hill (0-1)
Last meeting: Mars Hill beat East Limestone, 21-0, last season.
The skinny: Both teams opened the season last Friday with losses. Class 5A East Limestone fell at Class 4A Rogers, 37-20. Class 2A Mars Hill opened with a 35-6 loss to Class 6A Jasper. … Fortune Wheeler led East Limestone with 87 yard and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
The Daily picks: Mars Hill
---
Ardmore Tigers at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Jonathan Snider (1-0) is in his first season at Ardmore. Michael Pendergrast (0-1) is in his first season at Elkmont.
This season: Ardmore (1-0), Elkmont (0-1)
Last meeting: Ardmore won last season’s game, 53-12.
Radio: pasnetwork.net, 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
The skinny: Ardmore has a 48-27 advantage in the north Limestone County rivalry. The Tigers have won the last six meetings and eight of the last nine. … Ardmore opened with a 49-6 win over Tanner. Thomas Colston rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. … Elkmont got blitzed by Randolph, 48-7. Quarterback Rowe Allen completed 10 of 18 passes, including a 35-yard scoring strike to Cole Holt.
The Daily picks: Ardmore
---
Central Wildcats at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hatton Field
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Heath Wood (59-51) in 11 seasons at Central. Denton Bowling (22-29) in his sixth season at Hatton.
This season: Central (1-0), Hatton (0-0)
Last meeting: Central won last year’s game, 35-22
The skinny: Class 4A Central opened the season last week with a 42-7 win over Class 3A Colbert Heights. This is the opener for Class 2A Hatton. … The Hornets return starting quarterback Briley Kirby and four starters in the offensive line. … Central has 11 starters back from last year’s team that went 8-3 and advanced to the playoffs. … Central is 4-0 all-time vs. Hatton.
The Daily picks: Central
---
Tanner Rattlers at Lexington Golden Bears
Where: McMeans Stadium
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (8-24) is in his fourth season at Tanner. Jason Lard (52-67) is in his 12th season at Lexington.
This season: Tanner (0-1), Lexington (0-1)
Last meeting: Tanner beat Lexington, 20-13, last season.
The skinny: Both teams scored exactly six points in season openers last week, but the results were completely different. Class2A Lexington beat Lauderdale County, 6-0. Ardmore beat Class 2A Tanner, 49-6. Alex Guster had Tanner’s lone touchdown on a nine-yard run. … Tanner leads the series, 21-10.
The Daily picks: Tanner
---
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs at Colbert County Indians
Where: C.T. Manley Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Mac Hampton (20-23) is in his fifth season at R.A. Hubbard. Brett Mask (27-19) is in his fifth season at Colbert County.
This season: R.A. Hubbard (0-1), Colbert County (0-1)
Last meeting: Colbert County won last year’s game, 45-6
The skinny: Both teams opened the season with tough losses. Sheffield beat R.A. Hubbard, 34-22. Brooks beat Colbert County, 16-7.
The Daily picks: Colbert County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.