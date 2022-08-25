--
FRIDAY
Decatur Red Raiders at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin Field
Records: Decatur (1-0), Austin (0-1)
Coaches: Jere Adcock (179-117) is in his 27th season at Decatur. Jeremy Perkins (83-54) is in his 13th season at Austin.
Last meeting: Austin won last year’s meeting, 17-13.
Radio: The Decatur radio broadcast can be heard on the Decatur High Athletics channel on YouTube. The Austin radio broadcast will be on 104.9-FM.
The skinny: This is the 60th meeting. Decatur holds a 36-23 advantage, but Austin has won the last seven and nine of the last 11. An eighth straight win for Austin would be the longest winning streak in the rivalry. … The teams had different experiences with road games opening week. Austin lost at Hartselle, 45-17. Decatur blasted Mae Jemison, 65-0, in a game played at Alabama A&M.
The Daily picks: Austin
--
Jackson-Olin Mustangs at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium in Hartselle
Records: Jackson-Olin (1-0), Hartselle (1-0)
Coaches: Bryan Moore (18-5) is in his third season at Hartselle. Jamaal Bess (1-0) is in his first season at Jackson-Olin.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the schools.
Radio: Hartselle will broadcast the game with a subscription charge at nfhsnetwork.com.
The skinny: Class 6A Hartselle is coming off an impressive 45-17 win over Class 7A Austin. Quarterback Jack Smith threw for three touchdowns and ran for one. … Jackson-Olin, which plays in Class 6A, Region 5, opened with a 14-10 win over Pelham. The trip to Hartselle is Jackson-Olin’s second of seven road games this season.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Carbon Hill Bulldogs at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebel Stadium at West Morgan
Records: This is the season opener for Carbon Hill. Decatur Heritage (1-0)
Coaches: Mark Cochran (4-6) is starting his second season at Carbon Hill. Nikita Stover is in his first season at Decatur Heritage.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the schools.
The skinny: Carbon Hill plays in Class 3A, Region 5. The Bulldogs have had one trip to the playoffs since 1999. … Class 1A Decatur Heritage opened with a thrilling 24-22 win at Section last Friday thanks to Ben Abercrombie’s 36-yard field goal as time expired.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
West Morgan Rebels at Ardmore Tigers
Where: Cooper Field in Ardmore
Records: West Morgan (1-0), Ardmore (0-1)
Coaches: Drew Phillips (6-5) is in his second season at West Morgan. Jonathan Snider (7-5) is in his second season at Ardmore.
Last meeting: Ardmore beat West Morgan, 27-9, in 2019.
Radio: The game will be broadcast on the Ardmore Sports Network on YouTube.
The skinny: This is a meeting of two former Athens assistant coaches. Phillips was the offensive coordinator and Snider was the defensive coordinator. … Class 4A West Morgan is coming off a big home win over Class 4A Randolph, 41-21, to open the season. Class 5A Ardmore opened with a loss at Class 4A West Limestone, 27-21. … West Morgan leads the series 19-9.
The Daily picks: Ardmore
--
Priceville Bulldogs at Fairview Aggies
Where: Dafford Smith Stadium in Fairview
Records: Priceville (1-0), Fairview (1-0)
Coaches: Chris Foster (25-10) is in his fourth season at Priceville. George Redding (102-63) is in his 16th season at Fairview.
Last meeting: Priceville beat Fairview, 31-21, in 2019.
The skinny: Both these teams are coming of big success last season. Priceville (10-2) advanced to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. Fairview (12-2) advanced to the fourth round of the Class 5A playoffs. Both teams opened the season with big wins. Priceville beat Plainview, 20-8. Fairview beat Columbia, 51-0. … Fairview leads the series, 5-1.
The Daily picks: Fairview
--
Danville Hawks at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium in Falkville
Records: Danville (0-1), Falkville (1-0)
Coaches: Andro Williams (5-6) is in his second season at Danville. Seth Ward (4-7) is in his second season at Falkville
Last meeting: Danville beat Falkville, 27-7, last season.
The skinny: A young Class 3A Danville team opened with a loss at 5A Lawrence County, 24-6. Class 2A Falkville also lost a road game, 46-40, at Class 3A Vinemont. … Danville leads the all-time series, 28-19.
The Daily picks: Falkville
--
Arab Knights at Brewer Patriots
Where: James Tucker Stadium in Florette
Records: Arab (1-0), Brewer (1-0)
Coaches: Lee Ozmint (20-13) is in his fourth season at Arab. Matt Plunkett (3-8) is in his second season at Brewer.
Last meeting: Arab beat Brewer, 49-13, last season.
Radio: 92.7-FM for the Arab broadcast and 107.1-FM for the Brewer broadcast
The skinny: Class 5A Arab opened the season with a 47-14 win over Class 7A Albertville. Class 5A Brewer opened the season with a 20-13 win over Class 4A Hanceville. … This is the 41st meeting between these neighbors. Arab leads the series, 27-13.
The Daily picks: Arab
--
Lawrence County Red Devils at Guntersville Wildcats
Where: Chorba-Lee Stadium in Guntersville
Records: Lawrence County (1-0), Guntersville (1-0)
Coaches: Trent Walker (1-10) is in his second season at Lawrence County. Lance Reese (99-37) is in his 13th season at Guntersville.
Last meeting: Guntersville won 19-0 in 2001.
Radio: Lawrence County games are broadcast on 97.9-FM. Guntersville games are broadcast on 95.9-FM.
The skinny: After suffering through a rebuilding season in 2021 with no wins, Lawrence County opened the season with a win last week over Danville, 24-6. Guntersville traveled to Southside-Gadsden for a 24-6 win. Guntersville leads the series 2-1.
The Daily picks: Guntersville
--
Hatton Hornets at Columbia Eagles
Where: Louis Crews Stadium on the campus of Alabama A&M.
Records: Hatton (1-0), Columbia (0-1)
Coaches: Denton Bowling (28-35) is in his seventh season at Hatton. Josh LouAllen (0-1) is in his first season at Columbia.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Hatton opened the season with a 30-19 win over Wilson. Columbia opened with a loss to Fairview, 51-0. The Eagles have lost 63 games in a row. The last victory came on Oct. 16, 2015, at Ardmore, 34-16.
The Daily picks: Hatton
--
Winston County Yellow Jackets at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium in Caddo
Records: Winston County (1-0), East Lawrence (0-0)
Coaches: Mark Mitchell (22-21) is in his fifth season at Winston County. Sean Holt (3-7) is in his second season at East Lawrence.
Last meeting: This is the first ever meeting.
The skinny: Winston County opened the season with a 29-8 win over Addison. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 5-5 season in 2021. East Lawrence did not play last week. The Eagles went 3-7 last season. They are making the move up from Class 3A to Class 4A.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
--
Athens Golden Eagles at Bob Jones Patriots
Where: Madison City Stadium
Records: Athens (1-0), Bob Jones (0-1)
Coaches: Cody Gross (36-30) is in his seventh season at Athens. Kelvin White (8-14) is in his third season at Bob Jones.
Last meeting: Athens beat Bob Jones, 21-14, in 2001.
Radio: Athens games are broadcast on wkac1080.com.
The skinny: Class 6A Athens got the season off to a great start with a 49-14 blowout win over Class 5A East Limestone. Class 7A Bob Jones opened with a 31-7 loss to Class 6A Muscle Shoals. Athens has dominated the series, 15-2.
The Daily picks: Bob Jones
--
Central Florence Wildcats at East Limestone Indians
Where: East Limestone Field in Capshaw
Records: This is the season opener for Central. East Limestone (0-1)
Coaches: Heath Wood (65-55) is in his 12th season at Central. Clint Woodfin (0-1) is in his first season at East Limestone.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Class 4A Central enters the season off a 7-4 season that included a fourth-straight trip to the playoffs. Class 5A East Limestone opened with a tough, 49-14, loss to Class 6A Athens. The Indians went 5-6 last season with a second-straight trip to the playoffs.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
--
Clements Colts at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Salem
Records: Clements (1-0), West Limestone (1-0)
Coaches: Michael Parker (18-26) is in his fifth season at Clements. Shelby Davis (26-18) is in his fifth season at West Limestone.
Last meeting: West Limestone won last year’s meeting, 55-28.
Radio: The game is available on pasnetwork.net
The skinny: This game could come down to a battle between Clements’ Jayden Gilbert and West Limestone’s Easton Smith. Gilbert starred in Clements’ 48-34 win over Holly Pond. He had over 300 yards of offense and scored four touchdowns. He also had two pass interceptions. Smith rushed for 26 times for 163 yards and four touchdowns. West Limestone leads the series, 32-24.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
--
Mae Jemison Jaguars at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium in Tanner
Records: Mae Jemison (0-1), Tanner (0-1)
Coaches: Harold Well (6-16) is in his third season at Mae Jemison. Oscar Bonds (16-28) is in his fifth season at Tanner.
Last meeting: Mae Jemison beat Tanner, 45-0, in 2017.
The skinny: Both teams took it on the chin last week. Class 6A Decatur beat Class 6A Mae Jemison, 65-0. Class 3A Lauderdale County beat Class 3A Tanner, 54-30.
The Daily picks: Mae Jemison
--
Elkmont Red Devils at Brindlee Mountain Lions
Where: Lion’s Den in Scant City
Records: Elkmont (0-1), Brindlee Mountain (1-0)
Coaches: Chris Bunio (0-1) is in his first season at Elkmont. Keith Garner (2-48) is in his sixth season at Brindlee Mountain.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Elkmont is on an 11-game losing streak. Brindlee Mountain broke a 43-game losing streak with a 26-20 win over Cherokee.
The Daily picks: Brindlee Mountain
