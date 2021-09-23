--
TONIGHT
--
Hatton Hornets at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium in Caddo
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Denton Bowling (23-32) is in his sixth season at Hatton. Sean Holt (1-4) is in his first season as head coach at East Lawrence.
This season: Hatton (1-3, 0-2), East Lawrence (1-3, 1-1)
Last meeting: Hatton won 38-12 in 2020.
The skinny: It’s a battle of 2A Hatton vs. 3A East Lawrence. Hatton is coming off a 25-24 loss to Colbert County. East Lawrence knocked off Danville20-7. Hatton leads the series 13-7 and has won four of the last five meetings.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
--
FRIDAY
--
Russellville Golden Tigers at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium
What: Non-region meeting
Coaches: John Ritter (32-8) is in his fourth season at Russellville. Bryan Moore (12-4) is in his 2nd season at Hartselle.
This season: Russellville (5-0, 3-0), Hartselle (5-0, 3-0)
Last meeting: Hartselle won 38-14 last season
Radio: There is no radio broadcast, but the game can be viewed with a subscription on the nfhsnetwork.com
The skinny: It’s a battle of two highly ranked teams. Russellville is No. 6 in Class 5A. Hartselle is No. 5 in 6A. Russellville is coming off a 43-0 win over Lawrence County. Hartselle got a forfeit win over Columbia. … Russellville leads the series 24-10-1. Hartselle has won seven of the last eight meetings.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Woodville Panthers
Where: Frazier Field
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Steve Meek (79-41) is in his 11th season at Decatur Heritage. Matt Sanders (0-5) is in his first season at Woodville.
This season: Decatur Heritage (3-2, 3-0), Woodville (0-5, 0-3)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won last year’s meeting, 47-14.
The skinny: This is a battle of 1A schools. Decatur Heritage competes in Region 8. Woodville competes in Region 7. Decatur Heritage beat Shoals Christian, 46-0, last Friday. Woodville lost to Sumiton Christian, 48-0. Decatur Heritage is ranked No. 8 in 1A. The Eagles are 8-0 all-time vs. Woodville.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
Danville Hawks at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Andro Williams (3-2) is in his first season at Danville. Chris Foster (17-9) is in his third season at Priceville.
This season: Danville (3-2, 1-2), Priceville (3-1, 2-1)
Last meeting: Priceville won last year’s game, 49-8
The skinny: Danville competes in Class 3A. The Hawks are coming off a 20-7 loss to East Lawrence. Priceville competes in Class 4A. The Bulldogs got a shutout win over Wilson last Friday, 16-0. … Priceville leads the series 10-7. The Bulldogs have won seven of the last nine meetings.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
Leeds Green Wave at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebel Stadium in Trinity
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Jerry Hood (16-11) is in his third season at Leeds. Drew Phillips (3-2) is in his first season at West Morgan.
This season: Leeds (5-0, 3-0), West Morgan (3-2, 1-2)
Last meeting: Leeds won last year’s meeting, 35-12
The skinny: This is a battle of 5A Leeds vs. 4A West Morgan. The Green Wave are ranked No. 4 in Class 5A. … Leeds is coming off a 41-0 win over Hayden. West Morgan lost at West Limestone, 31-14.
The Daily picks: Leeds
--
Brewer Patriots at Arab Knights
Where: Arab City Schools Sports Complex
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Matt Plunkett (0-5) is in his first season at Brewer. Lee Ozmint (15-11) is in his third season at Arab
This season: Brewer (0-5, 0-3), Arab (4-1, 3-0)
Last meeting: Arab won last year’s game, 42-7
The skinny: Arab competes in Class 6A, Region 7. The Knights are coming off a 24-7 win over Southside. In Arab’s four wins the Knights have given up a total of 14 points. … Brewer competes in Class 5A, Region 8. The Patriots are coming off a 49-7 loss to East Limestone. … Arab leads the series, 26-13.
The Daily picks: Arab
--
Cold Springs Eagles at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Justin Cornelius (4-10) is in his second season at Cold Springs. Seth Ward (3-1) is in his first season as head coach at Falkville.
This season: Cold Springs (0-4, 0-2), Falkville (3-1, 2-0)
Last meeting: Falkville won last year’s game, 49-13
The skinny: Cold Springs competes in Class 2A, Region 5. The Eagles are coming off a 37-0 loss to Aliceville. … Falkville competes in Class 2A, Region 7. The Blue Devils, who were open last Friday, are ranked No. 6 in 2A. … Falkville leads the series, 26-5.
The Daily picks: Falkville
--
Athens Golden Eagles at Hueytown Golden Gophers
Where: Hueytown High School Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Greg Patterson (20-9) is in his third season at Hueytown. Cody Gross (34-26) is in his sixth season at Athens.
This season: Hueytown (4-1, 3-0), Athens (3-2, 2-1)
Last meeting: Athens won 49-40 last year.
Radio: www.wkac.com
The skinny: Hueytown competes in Class 6A, Region 4. The Golden Gophers are coming off a 38-30 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa. … Athens competes in Class 6A, Region 8. The Golden Eagles lost to Muscles Shoals, 27-13, last Friday.
The Daily picks: Hueytown
--
Westminster Christian Wildcats at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium in Moulton
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Louis LeBlanc (33-25) is in his sixth season at Westminster Christian. Trent Walker (0-4) is in his first season at Lawrence County.
This season: Westminster Christian (2-2, 1-2), Lawrence County (0-4, 0-2)
Last meeting: Westminster Christian won 36-29 last season.
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: Westminster Christian competes in Class 4A, Region 7. The Wildcats beat DAR, 24-22, last Friday. … Lawrence County competes in Class 5A, Region 8. The Red Devils lost to Russellville, 43-0, last Friday.
The Daily picks: Westminster Christian
--
East Limestone Indians at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium
What: Non–region game
Coaches: Jeff Pugh (93-75) is in his 16th season at East Limestone. Shelby Davis (23-14) is in his fourth season at West Limestone.
This season: East Limestone (3-2, 3-0), West Limestone (3-1, 2-1)
Last meeting: East beat West, 31-17, last season.
Radio: pasnetwork.net
The skinny: East Limestone competes in Class 5A, Region 8. The Indians beat Brewer, 49-7, last Friday. … West Limestone competes in Class 4A, Region 8. The Wildcats beat West Morgan, 31-14, last Friday. They are ranked No. 8 in Class 4A. … The teams have met 49 times with East Limestone winning 25 times and West Limestone 24 times. East has won the last four meetings.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
--
Clements Colts at Ardmore Tigers
Where: Cooper Field
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Michael Parker (13-23) is in his fourth season at Clements. Jonathan Snider (4-0) is in his first season at Ardmore.
This season: Clements (0-4, 0-2), Ardmore (4-0, 2-0)
Last meeting: Ardmore won last year’s game, 38-10.
Radio: There is no radio broadcast, but the game is available on YouTube through the Ardmore Sports Network
The skinny: Clements competes in Class 3A, Region 8. The Colts are coming off a 20-12 loss to Colbert Heights. … Ardmore competes in Class 5A, Region 8. The Tigers were open last Friday. They have outscored opponents, 143-40. … Ardmore leads the series 25-18-1.
The Daily picks: Ardmore
--
Lexington Golden Bears at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Jason Lard (56-67) is in his 12th season at Lexington. Michael Pendergrast (0-5) is in his first season at Elkmont.
This season: Lexington (4-1, 3-0), Elkmont (0-5, 0-3)
Last meeting: Lexington won last year’s meeting, 63-14.
The skinny: Lexington competes in Class 2A, Region 8. The Golden Bears beat Sheffield, 32-14, last Friday. … Elkmont competes in Class 3A, Region 8. The Red Devils lost to Lauderdale County, 54-0, last Friday. … Lexington leads the series, 30-10-1.
The Daily picks: Lexington
--
Columbia Eagles at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Nicholas Well (0-15) is in his second season at Columbia. Oscar Bonds (11-25) is in his fourth season at Tanner.
This season: Columbia (0-4, 0-3), Tanner (3-2, 3-0)
Last meeting: Tanner won last year’s game 50-40.
The skinny: Columbia competes in Class 6A, Region 8. The Eagles have lost 57 games in a row, including three forfeit losses this season. … Tanner competes in Class 2A, Region 7. The Rattlers are coming off a 14-6 win over North Sand Mountain. Tanner has won three in a row.
The Daily picks: Tanner
