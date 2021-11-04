Decatur Red Raiders at Clay-Chalkville Cougars
Where: Cougar Stadium in Clay
What: Class 6A first-round playoff game
Coaches: Jere Adcock (178-116) is in his 26th season at Decatur. Drew Gilmer (54-10) is in his fifth year at Clay-Chalkville.
This season: Decatur (4-6), Clay-Chalkville (10-0)
Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville won 38-10 in 2014.
Broadcast: Search Decatur High Athletics on YouTube for the Red Raider broadcast
The skinny: Decatur is the No. 4 team out of Region 8. This is the Red Raiders’ first trip to the playoffs since 2018 when they traveled to undefeated Jackson-Olin and pulled off a 35-32 upset. This is Decatur’s 31st appearance in the playoffs with an 18-12 record in the first round. … Clay-Chalkville is the No. 1 team out of Region 6. This is the Cougars’ 10th straight trip to the playoffs and 22nd appearance overall. They are 15-6 in the first round. Clay-Chalkville leads the series 3-1. … The winner advances to play the Fort Payne at Briarwood Christian winner.
The Daily picks: Clay-Chalkville
---
Gardendale Rockets at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium
What: Class 6A first-round playoff game
Coaches: Chad Eads (31-15) is in his fourth season at Gardendale. Bryan Moore (17-4) is in his second season at Hartselle.
This season: Gardendale (8-2), Hartselle (10-0)
Last meeting: Gardendale beat Hartselle 38-14 in 2015.
Broadcast: Hartselle games are carried over the NFHSnetwork.com with a subscription charge.
The skinny: Gardendale is the No. 4 team out of Region 6. The Rockets’ two losses were to No. 9 Pinson Valley, 38-21, and No. 1 Clay-Chalkville, 46-0. This is Gardendale’s 29th appearance in the playoffs. They are 22-7 in first-round games. … Hartselle is the No. 1 team out of Region 8 and ranked No.2 in the state. The Tigers have outscored opponents 424-152. They are making their 39th trip to the playoffs and are 20-18 in first-round games. … Hartselle leads the series 5-3. … The winner advances to play the Homewood vs. Arab winner.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
---
Etowah Blue Devils at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium
What: Class 4A first-round playoff game
Coaches: Ryan Locke (15-8) is in his second season at Etowah. Chris Foster (23-9) is in his third season at Priceville.
This season: Etowah (6-4), Priceville (9-1)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Etowah is the No. 3 team out of Region 6. This is the Blue Devils’ 30th playoff appearance. They are 18-11 in first-round games. … Priceville is making its fifth appearance in the playoffs in 20 seasons of fielding a program. The Bulldogs are 1-3 in first-round games. They have outscored opponents 408-196. … The winner advances to play the Hamilton at Madison Academy winner.
The Daily picks: Priceville
---
Marion County Red Raiders at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebels Stadium at West Morgan in Trinity
What: Class 1A first-round playoff game
Coaches: Kyle Williams (28-33) is in his sixth season at Marion County. Steve Meek (84-41) is in his 11th season at Decatur Heritage.
This season: Marion County (7-3), Decatur Heritage (8-2)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Marion County is the No. 4 team out of Region 6. The Red Raiders are making their 24th trip to the playoffs. They are 13-10 in first-round games. … Decatur Heritage is the No. 1 team out of Region 8 and ranked No. 5 in the state. The Eagles have won eight in a row and outscored opponents 389-145. This is their eighth trip to the playoffs and they are 4-3 in first-round games. … The winner advances to play the Ragland at Valley Head winner.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
---
Center Point Eagles at East Limestone Indians
Where: East Limestone Stadium
What: Class 5A first-round playoff game
Coaches: Gregory Bates (29-17) is in his fourth season at Center Point. Jeff Pugh (95-78) is in his 16th season at East Limestone.
This season: Center Point (7-3), East Limestone (5-5)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Center Point is the No. 3 team out of Region 6. This is the Eagles’ 23rd appearance in the playoffs. They are 9-13 in first-round games. … East Limestone is the No. 2 team out of Region 8. This is the 23rd playoff appearance for the Indians. They are 10-12 in first-round games. … The winner advances to play the Ramsay-Guntersville winner.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
---
Ardmore Tigers at Alexandria Valley Cubs
Where: Lou Scales Stadium
What: Class 5A first-round playoff game.
Coaches: Jonathan Snider (7-3) is in his first season at Ardmore. Todd Ginn (35-10) is in his fourth season at Alexandria.
This season: Ardmore (7-3), Alexandria (10-0)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
Broadcast: The Ardmore Sports Network is available on YouTube.
The skinny: Ardmore is the No. 4 team out of Region 8. This is Ardmore’s sixth trip to the playoffs. The Tigers are 0-5 in first-round games. … Alexandria is the No. 3 team in the state. The Valley Cubs have outscored opponents 427-111. This is Alexandria’s 36th appearance in the playoffs. The Valley Cubs are 23-12 in first-round games. … The winner advances to play the Boaz at Parker winner.
The Daily picks: Alexandria
---
Clements Colts at Winfield Pirates
Where: Estes Hudson Stadium
What: Class 3A first-round playoff game
Coaches: Michael Parker (17-25) is in his fourth season at Clements. David McKinney (72-28) is in his 9th season at Winfield.
This season: Clements (4-6), Winfield (10-0)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Clements is the No. 4 team out of Region 8. The Colts were 0-6 before closing the season on a four-game winning streak. This is Clements’ 14th appearance in the playoffs. The Colts are 1-12 in first-round games. … Winfield is the No. 1 out of Region 6 and ranked No. 4 in the state. The Pirates have outscored opponents 431-43. This is the 31st playoff appearance for the Pirates who are 15-15 in first-round games. … The winner advances to play the Geraldine at Ohatchee winner.
The Daily picks: Winfield
---
Lamar County Bulldogs at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium
What: Class 2A first-round playoff game
Coaches: Robert Bradford (26-29) is in his fifth season at Lamar County. Oscar Bonds (16-25) is in his fourth season at Tanner.
This season: Lamar County (7-3), Tanner (7-3)
Last meeting: Lamar County won 28-27 in 2009.
The skinny: Lamar County is the No. 3 team out of Region 6. The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 241-116. This is the Bulldogs’ 26th playoff appearance. They are 14-11 in first-round playoff games. … Tanner is the No. 2 team out of Region 8. The Rattlers have outscored opponents 258-217. This is Tanner’s 32nd playoff appearance. They are 18-13 in first-round games. … The winner advances to play the Sand Rock at Mars Hill winner.
The Daily picks: Tanner
---
Hatton Hornets at Spring Garden Panthers
Where: Panther Stadium
What: Class 2A first-round playoff game
Coaches: Denton Bowling (27-34) is in his sixth season at Hatton. Jason Howard (107-75) is in his 17th season at Spring Garden.
This season: Hatton (5-5) at Spring Garden (10-0)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Hatton is the No. 4 team out of Region 8. The Hornets are making their 17th playoff appearance. They are 5-11 in first-round games. … Spring Garden is the No. 1 team out of Region 6. They are ranked No. 5 in the state. Spring Garden has outscored opponents 332-105. The Panthers are making their 13th appearance in the playoffs. They are 9-3 in first round games. … The winner advances to play the Ider at Aliceville winner.
The Daily picks: Spring Garden
---
Meek Tigers at R.A. Hubbard Chiefs
Where: R.A. Hubbard Stadium in North Courtland
What: Class 1A first-round playoff game
Coaches: Houston Powell (8-12) is in his second season at Meek. Mac Hampton (26-26) is in his fifth season at R.A. Hubbard.
This season: Meek (7-3), R.A. Hubbard (6-4)
Last meeting: Meek won 43-28 in 2017
The skinny: Meek is the No. 3 team out of Region 6. The Tigers are making their 16th playoff appearance. They are 8-7 in first-round games. … R.A. Hubbard is the No. 2 team out of Region 8. The Chiefs are making their 36th playoff appearance. They are 25-10 in first-round games. … The winner plays the Woodland at Cedar Bluff winner.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.