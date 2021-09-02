FRIDAY
---
Austin Black Bears at Florence Falcons
Where: Braly Stadium
What: Class 7A, Region 4 contest
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (80-48) is in his 12th season at Austin. Wade Waldrop is in his first season at Florence after eight years at James Clemens with two region championships and six trips to the playoffs.
This season: Austin (1-1), Florence (0-2)
Last meeting: Austin won last year’s game, 42-28.
Radio: 94.7-FM, 93.9-FM
The skinny: After getting shut out by Hartselle, 29-0, Austin bounced back with a 17-13 win over Decatur. Florence’s losses were to Brentwood Academy, 35-18, and Muscle Shoals, 36-35. … Austin leads the series at 8-7.
The Daily picks: Austin
---
Muscle Shoals Trojans at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Muscle Shoals head coach Scott Basden is 189-70 in 22 years of coaching. He’s 120-41 in 14 years at Muscle Shoals with five region championships. Decatur head coach Jere Adcock is in his 26th season with a 174-112 record.
This season: Muscle Shoals (2-0), Decatur (0-2)
Last meeting: Muscle Shoals won last year’s game, 24-12.
Radio: Available on YouTube at Decatur High Athletics and 101.1-FM for the Muscle Shoals broadcast
The skinny: The Trojans are off to a great start with wins over Deshler, 52-14, and Florence, 36-35. … The Red Raiders are off to a tough start with a 27-15, loss at Russellville and a 17-13 loss to Austin. In both games, Decatur had an early lead.
The Daily picks: Muscle Shoals
---
Hartselle Tigers at Cullman Bearcats
Where: Woodard Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Bryan Moore (9-4) is in his second season at Hartselle. Oscar Glasscock (15-10) is in his third season at Cullman.
This season: Hartselle (2-0), Cullman (1-1)
Last meeting: Cullman won 30-20, last season.
Radio: Hartselle TV broadcast is available at nfhsnetwork.com with a subscription charge. Cullman games are carried by 95.5-FM.
The skinny: Hartselle has yet to allow a point with a 29-0 win over Austin and 41-0 victory over Mae Jemison. … Cullman beat Grissom, 23-0, to open the season, but fell to Jasper, 20-16, last Friday. … Hartselle holds a thin advantage in the series at 48-47-4.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
---
West Morgan Rebels at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Drew Phillips (2-0) is in his first season at West Morgan. Chris Foster (15-8) is in his third season at Priceville.
This season: West Morgan (2-0), Priceville (1-0)
Last meeting: West Morgan took a 7-3 upset win last season.
The skinny: West Morgan is off to its best start since 2017 when the Rebels went 10-2 and won a region championship. The Rebels have defeated Good Hope, 34-28, and East Lawrence, 48-34. … Priceville opened the season last Friday with a 70-0 blasting of Brewer. … Priceville leads the series, 7-4.
The Daily picks: Priceville
---
Phillips Bears at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: West Morgan
What: Class 1A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Adam Lawler (5-17) is in his third season at Phillips. Steve Meek (76-41) is his 11th season at Decatur Heritage.
This season: Phillips (0-2), Decatur Heritage (0-2)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won last year’s contest, 40-14.
The skinny: After opening with a 27-0 loss to Phil Campbell, Phillips took a forfeit loss last Friday against Tharptown. … Decatur Heritage lost to 2A Falkville, 34-20, and to 3A Colbert Heights, 29-27. … Decatur Heritage leads the series, 5-3.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
---
Ardmore Tigers at Brewer Patriots
Where: James Tucker Stadium in Florette
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jonathan Snider (2-0) is in his first season at Ardmore. Matt Plunkett (0-2) is in his first season at Brewer.
This season: Ardmore (2-0), Brewer (0-2)
Last meeting: Ardmore won 48-7 last year
Radio: 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
The skinny: Ardmore is another team off to a great start under a first-year head coach. The Tigers have wins over Tanner, 49-6, and Elkmont, 33-13. … Brewer has losses to Danville, 12-7, and Priceville, 70-0. … Brewer has a 2-1 advantage in the series.
The Daily picks: Ardmore
---
Colbert Heights Wildcats at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Taylor Leathers (33-25) is in his sixth season at Colbert Heights. Andro Williams (2-0) is in his first season at Danville.
This season: Colbert Heights (1-1), Danville (2-0)
Last meeting: Colbert Heights won 37-0 last year.
The skinny: Colbert Heights lost to 4A Central-Florence, 42-7, and beat 1A Decatur Heritage, 29-27. … Danville has wins over 5A Brewer, 12-7, and 2A Falkville, 27-7. … Colbert Heights leads the series, 7-1.
The Daily picks: Danville
---
Falkville Blue Devils at Whitesburg Christian Warriors
Where: Madison County Elementary School in Gurley
What: Class 2A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Seth Ward (1-1) is in his first season as head coach at Falkville. Jimmy Nave (1-1) is in his first season at Whitesburg Christian. He previously was head coach at Tanner and Hazel Green.
This season: Falkville (1-1), Whitesburg Christian (1-1)
Last meeting: Falkville won last year’s game 38-0.
The skinny: After opening with a 34-20 win over 1A Decatur Heritage, Falkville lost at 3A Danville, 27-7. … Whitesburg Christian lost at 1A Gaylesville, 38-30, and beat 3A Asbury, 51-28.
The Daily picks: Falkville
---
West Point Warriors at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Don Farley (41-45) is in his ninth season at West Point. Trent Walker (0-1) is in his first season at Lawrence County.
This season: West Point (1-0), Lawrence County (0-1)
Last meeting: Lawrence County won 31-28 last season.
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: West Point has yet to play a down. The season opener last Friday vs. Good Hope turned into a forfeit win. … Lawrence County opened at home last Friday with a 40-2 loss to 6A Hazel Green. … Lawrence County leads the series, 21-18.
The Daily picks: Lawrence County
---
East Lawrence Eagles at Lauderdale County Tigers
Where: Robert Earl Grisham Stadium in Rogersville
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Sean Holt (0-2) is in his first season as head coach at East Lawrence. Jeff Mason (36-23) is in his sixth season at Lexington.
This season: East Lawrence (0-2), Lexington (2-0)
Last meeting: East Lawrence won 14-13 last season.
The skinny: East Lawrence has losses to Sulligent, 28-7, and West Morgan, 48-34. Lexington has wins over Lexington, 6-0, and Wilson, 23-6. … Lauderdale County has a 5-2 series advantage.
The Daily picks: Lauderdale County
---
Winston County Yellow Jackets at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hatton Field
What: Class 2A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Mark Mitchell (17-16) is in his fourth season at Winston County. Denton Bowling (22-30) is in his sixth season at Hatton.
This season: Winston County (1-0), Hatton (0-1)
Last meeting: Hatton beat Winston County, 14-12, last year.
The skinny: Winston County opened its season with a 28-22 overtime win over Meek. Hatton lost its opener to Central-Florence, 49-22. … The all-time series it tied at 2-2.
The Daily picks: Hatton
---
Cherokee Indians at R.A. Hubbard Chiefs
Where: R.A. Hubbard Stadium in North Courtland
What: Class 1A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Ben Floyd (0-11) is in his second season at Cherokee. Mac Hampton (20-24) is in his fifth season at R.A. Hubbard.
This season: Cherokee (0-1), R.A. Hubbard (0-2)
Last meeting: R.A. Hubbard won 47-6 last season.
The skinny: Cherokee to Sumiton Christian, 46-0. R.A. Hubbard has losses to Sheffield, 34-22, and Colbert County, 41-0. The Chiefs lead the series, 5-2.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
---
Lee Generals at East Limestone Indians
Where: East Limestone Stadium
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Irving McGuire (1-1) is in his first season at Lee. Jeff Pugh (90-75) is in his 16th season at East Limestone.
This season: Lee (1-1), East Limestone (0-2)
Last meeting: East Limestone won 50-28 last season.
The skinny: Lee has a win over Columbia, 54-0, and a loss to Grissom, 33-22.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
---
West Limestone Wildcats at Deshler Tigers
Where: Howard Chappell Stadium in Tuscumbia
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Shelby Davis (21-13) is in his fourth season at West Limestone. Randall Martin (15-11) is in his third season at Deshler.
This season: West Limestone (1-0), Deshler (0-2)
Last meeting: West Limestone won 33-14 last season.
The skinny: West Limestone opened with a 55-28 win over 3A Clements. … Deshler has losses to 6A Muscle Shoals, 52-14, and 5A Russellville, 45-37. … Deshler leads the series, 7-2.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
---
Phil Campbell Bobcats at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Kevin Barnwell (13-20) is in his fourth season at Phil Campbell. Michael Pendergrast (0-2) is in his first season at Elkmont.
This season: Phil Campbell (1-1), Elkmont (0-2)
Last meeting: Phil Campbell took a 62-22 win last season.
The skinny: Phil Campbell has a 27-0 win over 1A Phillips and a 7-0 loss to 2A Lamar County. … Elkmont has losses to 4A Randolph, 48-7, and 5A Ardmore, 33-13.
The Daily picks: Elkmont
---
Section Lions at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region7 game
Coaches: Chris Hammon (10-13) is in his third season at Section. Oscar Bonds (8-25) is in his fourth season at Tanner.
This season: Section (2-0), Tanner (0-2)
Last meeting: Section won last year’s meeting, 34-20.
The skinny: Section has wins over 3A Collinsville, 34-6, and 1A Valley Head, 34-14. … Tanner has losses to 5A Ardmore, 49-6, and 2A Lexington, 53-20.
The Daily picks: Section
