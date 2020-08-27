--
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
--
TONIGHT
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
--
Decatur Red Raiders at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Jere Adcock (172-103) is in his 25th season as head coach at Decatur. Jeremy Perkins (72-44) is in his 11th season at Austin.
This season: Decatur is 0-1 after a 28-0 loss to Russellville last week. Austin is 1-0 after a 31-7 win over Hartselle last week.
Last meeting: Austin won last year’s game 56-14
Radio: 1400-AM, 94.3-FM, 94.7-FM, 1490-AM, WIAZradio.com and NFHSnetwork.com for a video broadcast with a subscription charge.
The skinny: The Black Bears have won five straight against their cross-town rivals. That’s a school record. Decatur still leads the series, 36-21. … Decatur’s offense got off to a rough start vs. Russellville. Running back KeAndre Williams was lost for the season with a broken ankle last week. After two series, starting quarterback Grayson Vermeire shifted to running back and sophomore Ellis Dickman took over. Senior Charlie Taylor appears to be Decatur’s top receiving threat downfield. Banks Dement led Decatur with 10 tackles.… Austin’s offense got off to a great start with the win over Hartselle. Quarterback Quincy Crittendon threw for three touchdowns and 246 yards. Running back Jevon Jackson rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown and also had a touchdown catch. Receiver Tre Shackelford had six catches for 98 yards and a touchdown. ... Ronald Fletcher led Austin with 10 tackles.
The Daily picks: Austin
--
Mae Jemison Jaguars at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium in Hartselle
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Harold Wells (0-1) is in his first season as head coach at Mae Jemison. He was head coach at J.O. Johnson for 24 years (129-135). Bryan Moore (0-1) is in his first season at Hartselle. He’s 48-13 in stops at Eufaula and Jasper.
This season: Mae Jemison (0-1) lost to Hazel Green last Friday, 22-6. Hartselle (0-1) lost to Austin, 31-7.
Last meeting: The schools have never played before.
Radio: hartsellefootball.com for radio broadcast, NFHSnetwork.com for video broadcast with a subscription
The skinny: Both teams had slow starts for their offenses. Hartselle played senior Parker Sawyer at quarterback vs. Austin. Expect to see some of junior JT Blackwood in this game, if he’s healthy. Hartselle’s two big threats on offense are running back Kaleb Moore and receiver Izayah Fletcher. Linebacker Issac Osteen had 14 tackles for Hartselle against Austin.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Priceville Bulldogs at Brewer Patriots
Where: James Tucker Stadium in Florette
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Chris Foster (8-4) starts his second season at Priceville. Geoff Walters (17-35) is in his sixth season at Brewer
This season: Priceville (0-0), Brewer (0-1)
Last meeting: Priceville beat Brewer, 20-16, last season
Radio: Brewer games are carried on 107.1-FM, 1380-AM and streaming on wrabradio.com
The skinny: This is another neighborhood rivalry, but the schools have met only 10 times on the football field with Brewer holding a 7-3 edge. … Priceville is coming off an 8-4 season and a run to the second round of the state playoffs. The Bulldogs have back running back Jerry Burton, The Daily’s 1A-4A Player of the Year in 2019 with 2,510 yards rushing and 33 touchdowns. Also back is All-State lineman Tyler Cappi plus linebackers John Looney and Tristian Holmes and lineman Koal Legg. … Brewer is looking to bounce back from a 33-19 loss to Danville. Patriots’ quarterback Wyatt Styles threw for a touchdown and ran for another one. Brayden Rusk had seven catches for 58 yards vs. Danville. Gonzalo Ramerez had two interceptions, including one he returned 47 yards for a touchdown.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
Danville Hawks at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium in Falkville
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Shannon McGregory (6-16) is in his third season at Danville. Tyler Mitchell (7-5) starts his second season at Falkville.
This season: Danville (1-0), Falkville (1-0 with a forfeit from Decatur Heritage)
Last meeting: Falkville won 28-21 in 2019
The skinny: Danville opened with a big win, 33-19, over Brewer. Danville running back Cameron Moore rushed for 235 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Sophomore quarterback Gage Taylor ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third. … Falkville played in a jamboree at Fairview after Decatur Heritage was forced to forfeit due to COVID-19 quarantine. The Blue Devils went 7-5 last season and have several key players returning. The list includes All-State players Christian Angulo at running back, Mikel Philyaw at receiver and Luke Fitzgerald at linebacker. … Danville leads the series, 27-18.
The Daily picks: Falkville
--
West Morgan Rebels at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium at East Lawrence High in Trinity
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Mikel Riggs (4-17) is in his third season at West Morgan. Bo Culver (1-0) in his first season at East Lawrence is 55-48 in 10 years of coaching with stops at Phil Campbell, Haleyville, Deshler and Hartselle.
This season: West Morgan (0-1), East Lawrence (1-0)
Last meeting: West Morgan won the last meeting in 2017, 55-0.
The skinny: These neighboring rivals on Trinity Mountain are separated by a county line. They did not play for the last two years. West Morgan leads the series 20-15 and the teams have split the last six meetings. … West Morgan opened the season with a 47-19 loss at home to Good Hope. East Lawrence opened with a 41-12 win over Sulligent. It’s the first time East Lawrence has opened the season at 1-0 since 2010. … East Lawrence’s Cayden Rivers rushed for two touchdowns and 121 yards on 14 carries vs. Sulligent. Quarterback Levi Barnes rushed for two touchdowns and threw for a third.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
--
Lawrence County Red Devils at Hazel Green Trojans
Where: Bob Grimwood Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Rich Dutton (33-50) begins his ninth season at Lawrence County. Joel Schrenk (2-9) is in his second season at Hazel Green after seven seasons at Falkville.
This season: Lawrence County (0-0), Hazel Green (1-0)
Last meeting: Lawrence County beat Hazel Green, 51-0, in 1995.
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: Dutton and Schrenk have both worked at Austin as assistant coaches. … The Red Devils will be trying to find their way back to the playoffs after missing out the last two seasons. Brody Sparks is the new quarterback for the Red Devils. Gage Dutton and Allen Johnson are the running backs. The offensive line returns all five starters, and tight end Garrett Lee is a four-year starter. … Hazel Green has already matched its win total from 2019. The Trojans are in Class 6A, Region 8 this season with Decatur, Hartselle, Athens, Cullman, Muscle Shoals, Columbia and Buckhorn.
The Daily picks: Hazel Green
--
Mars Hill Panthers at East Limestone Indians
Where: East Limestone Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Darrell Higgins (35-17) is in his fifth season at Mars Hill. Jeff Pugh (84-69) starts his 15th season at East Limestone.
This season: Mars Hill (0-1), East Limestone (0-0)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Mars Hill jumped up to Class 2A after two years in 1A that saw the Panthers win a state championship in 2018 and lose in the 2019 championship game. Mars Hill opened the season with a 30-20 loss at Class 6A Jasper. It’s the first regular season loss for the Panthers since a 36-35 loss to Brooks in 2018. … The Panthers return eight starters on offense and eight on defense, including star running back Peyton Higgins. … Class 5A East Limestone is trying to bounce back from a 4-6 season that saw them miss the playoffs. Running back Kollin Swart is the big threat out of the backfield with blocking up from led by tackle Tyler Moore (6-5, 335).
The Daily picks: Mars Hill
--
Clements Colts at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Salem
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Michael Parker (10-13) is in his third season at Clements. Shelby Davis (9-11) is in his third season at West Limestone.
This season: Clements (0-1) opened with a 19-13 loss at Wilson. This is the season opener for West Limestone.
Last meeting: West Limestone won last year’s game, 41-8
Radio: www.pasnetwork.net
The skinny: Clements got touchdowns from Brady Moore and Jayden Gilbert in the loss to Wilson. The Colts are coming off a 6-5 season and a second straight trip to the playoffs. … This is the season opener for West Limestone, which went 6-4 and missed the playoffs because of a tiebreaker. The Wildcats are led by senior River Helms, who holds offers from several Division I schools, including Georgia and Florida State. … West Limestone leads the series 30-24. Clements’ last win at West Limestone came in 2006.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
--
Colbert County Indians at R.A. Hubbard Chiefs
Where: R.A. Hubbard Stadium in North Courtland
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Brett Mask (21-14) is in his fourth season at Colbert County. Mac Hampton (15-17) in his fourth season at R.A. Hubbard
This season: Colbert County (1-0). R.A. Hubbard (0-1)
Last meeting: This is Colbert County’s first meeting with R.A. Hubbard
The skinny: Class 2A Colbert County opened the season with a 21-7 win over 4A Brooks. The Chiefs look to junior Slade Berryman at quarterback. He threw for 19 touchdowns last season. Jaylen Merritt is the big threat at running back. … R.A. Hubbard lost its opener at Sheffield, 27-12. The Chiefs actually had a lead, but lost it late in the second quarter and were held scoreless in the second half. The offense is led by quarterback D.J. Wiggins and running back Omar Napier. … Mask is a former Decatur assistant coach. Hampton is a former Austin assistant coach.
The Daily picks: Colbert County
--
Lexington Golden Bears at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Jason Lard (48-61) is in his 11th season at Lexington. Oscar Bonds (2-19) is in his third season at Tanner.
This season: Lexington (0-1), Tanner (0-1)
Last meeting: Tanner won 35-14 in 2013
The skinny: Tanner leads the series, 20-10, and has won 10 of the last 12 meetings dating back to 1994. … The Rattlers were snake-bite by turnovers in the season opener vs. Ardmore. The Tigers returned two interceptions and two fumbles for touchdowns. Tanner’s touchdowns came on runs by Evan Fuqua, Skylar Townsend and Michael Guster. … Lexington opened with a 20-7 loss to Lauderdale County.
The Daily picks: Tanner
--
FRIDAY
--
Colbert Heights Wildcats at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebel Stadium at West Morgan High in Trinity
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Steve Meek (67-36) starts his 10th season at Decatur Heritage. Taylor Leathers (27-19) is in his fifth season at Colbert Heights.
This season: Decatur Heritage (0-1, forfeit to Falkville), Colbert Heights (0-1)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won last year’s meeting, 26-20.
The skinny: Decatur Heritage is finally playing after being forced to cancel last Friday’s game with Falkville due to a quarantine situation. … The Eagles have a new starting quarterback in junior Brayden Kyle (6-foot-2, 215 pounds). He’s got a big arm and a talented group of receivers to work with. The list of receivers includes Alex Malone, Maddux Terry, Tyler Founds, Cole O’Brien, Ty Tyson and newcomers Sean Zerkle and Jack Slyman. Zerkle led the state in receiving with 80 catches last season at Saint John Paul II in Huntsville. … Colbert Heights lost to Central-Florence, 35-14, last Friday. The Wildcats return two 1,000-yard rushers in Carson Shaw and Gage Pugh.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
Elkmont Red Devils at Ardmore Tigers
Where: Cooper Field
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Duane Wales (4-27) is in his fourth season at Elkmont. PJ Wright (7-14) is in his third year at Ardmore.
This season: Elkmont (0-1), Ardmore (1-0)
Last meeting: Ardmore won 22-18 last season.
Radio: 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
The skinny: These neighbors have feuded on the football field 74 times with Ardmore leading the series, 47-27. Ardmore has won the last five meetings and seven of the last eight. … Elkmont opened with a 62-0 loss to Randolph. … Ardmore opened with a 42-18 win over Tanner last Thursday. The Tigers scored four defensive touchdowns. Chris Allen returned two interceptions for scored. Lineman Nathan Reyer returned two fumbles for touchdowns.
The Daily picks: Ardmore
--
Hatton Hornets at Central Florence Wildcats
Where: Wildcats Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Denton Bowling (17-23) begins his fifth season at Hatton. Heath Wood (51-48) is in his 10th year at Central
This season: Hatton (0-0), Central (1-0)
Last meeting: Central beat Hatton, 30-14, in 1999.
The skinny: Bowling says he’s as excited about this team as any in his tenure at Hatton. One of the reasons is the return of starting quarterback Briley Kerby. The sophomore led the Hornets to a 4-1 second half of the season that started out 1-4. Helping spark the offense are the speedy Jaxson Mitchell and Carter Reed. Brock Pace is a three-year starter at linebacker. … Central opened with a 35-14 win at Colbert Heights.
The Daily picks: Central
--
SATURDAY
--
James Clemens Jets at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Golden Eagle Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Wade Waldrop (46-33) is in his eighth season at James Clemens. Cody Gross (24-20) is in his fifth season at Athens.
This season: James Clemens (0-1), Athens (0-0)
Last meeting: James Clemens beat Athens, 45-7, in 2015
Radio: www.wkac1080.com
The skinny: This is the season opener for both teams. James Clemens’ loss was a forfeit when the Jets decided not to travel to Mobile for a game with Murphy. Athens was scheduled to open at Fort Payne, but could not play. The Golden Eagles avoided a forfeit when Fort Payne found another opponent. … James Clemens is coming off a 9-3 season with Class 7A, Region 4 championship. The Jets also had a playoff win over Vestavia, 21-20, and a playoff loss in overtime to Hoover, 23-20. James Clemens was ranked No. 7 in the preseason state rankings. … Athens is coming off of back-to-back eight-win seasons. Last year’s team had a playoff win at home vs. Buckhorn, 62-14. Starting quarterback Jordan Scott returns for his senior season. Senior A.J. Horton anchors the offensive line. Leading the defense is senior linebacker Rush Boyett.
The Daily picks: James Clemens
