FRIDAY
Hartselle Tigers at Russellville Golden Tigers
Where: Tigers Stadium
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Bryan Moore (3-2) is in his first season at Hartselle. John Ritter (22-5) is in his third season at Russellville.
This season: Hartselle (3-2, 2-1), Russellville (5-0, 3-0)
Last meeting: Hartselle won 51-0 in 2017
Radio: hartsellefootball.com has audio broadcast. NFHSnetwork.com has a video broadcast for a subscription price.
The skinny: Hartselle has found it’s groove since the fourth quarter of the Cullman game. They followed up a strong finish to that game with a 38-10 win over Decatur and a 56-0 win over Columbia. ... Russellville had held opponents scoreless before last week when the Golden Tigers beat Lawrence County, 27-18. ... Russellville has defeated Hartselle only once in the last decade, 6-3, in 2012.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Woodville Panthers at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebels Stadium in Trinity
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Steve Meek (77-38) is in his 10th season at Decatur Heritage. Tyler Vann (2-3) is in his first season a Woodville.
This season: Decatur Heritage (3-0, 3-1), Woodville (2-3, 2-1)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won 39-14 in 2019.
The skinny: This will be Decatur Heritage’s first home game of the season after their game vs. Colbert Heights was moved to Colbert Heights. ... The Eagles are averaging an astounding 45 points per game and have won their last three games by an average of 43 points. Quarterback Brayden Kyle is coming off a game in which he threw for 156 yards, rushed for 110 and accounted for five touchdowns.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
Priceville Bulldogs at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Chris Foster (11-5) is in his second season at Priceville. Shannon McGregory (6-22) is in his third season at Danville.
This season: Priceville (3-1, 2-1), Danville (1-4, 0-3)
Last meeting: Danville won 26-25 in 2019
The skinny: Priceville had a little bit of a hangover last Friday vs. Wilson before they bounced back in the second half. The Bulldogs have now scored 42 and 45 points against Brooks and Wilson respectively since only scoring just three in a loss to West Morgan. ... In their last four games, Danville has been outscored 190-6 and shutout three times.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
Arab Knights at Brewer Patriots
Where: James Tucker Stadium in Florette
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Geoff Walters (17-39) is in his sixth season at Brewer. Lee Ozmint (8-7) is in his second season at Arab
This season: Brewer (0-5, 0-3), Arab (2-3, 1-2)
Last meeting: Brewer won 21-19 in 2019
The skinny: The Patriots have had a rough start to the 2020 season. Their closest game so far was a two-touchdown loss to Danville and they have been shut out the past two games.
The Daily picks: Arab
--
West Morgan Rebels at Leeds Green Wave
Where: Homer Smiles Field in Leeds
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Mikel Riggs (5-20) is in his third season at West Morgan. Jerry Hood (6-9) is in his second season at Leeds.
This season: West Morgan (1-4, 1-2), Leeds (4-1, 3-0)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Possibly no one in the Daily’s coverage area has had a tougher five-game stretch to open the season than West Morgan. It doesn’t get any easier this week with a road trip to visit the Class 5A Green Wave. ... Leeds is having a strong season with their only loss a 33-27 defeat to Sylacauga.
The Daily picks: Leeds
--
Falkville Blue Devils at Cold Springs Eagles
Where: Eagle stadium in Bremen
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Tyler Mitchell (11-5) is in his second season at Falkville. Justin Cornelius (3-1) in his first season at Cold Springs
This season: Falkville (3-0, 2-0), Cold Springs (3-1, 1-1)
Last meeting: Falkville won 63-7 in 2017
The Skinny: Falkville is back in action after a bye week and this could be a tough test for the Blue Devils. ... Falkville has blown by their three opponents so far, outscoring them by a total of 147-7.
The Daily picks: Falkville
--
Lawrence County Red Devils at Westminster Christian Wildcats
Where: Earl Van Dyke Stadium in Huntsville
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Rich Dutton (35-52) is in his ninth season at Lawrence County. Louis LeBlanc (27-21) is in his fifth season at Westminster.
This season: Lawrence County (2-2, 1-1), Westminster Christian (0-4, 0-3)
The skinny: Prior to last Friday’s 27-18 loss at Russellville, Lawrence County was averaging 35 points per game. ... Westminster's move up to Class 4A has not gone well. The Wildcats have been outscored 198-110, including last Friday by DAR, 59-54.
The Daily picks: Lawrence County
--
East Lawrence Eagles at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hatton Field
What: Non-region game
This season: East Lawrence (4-0, 2-0), Hatton (1-3, 1-2)
Coaches: Denton Bowling (18-26) is in his fifth season at Hatton. Bo Culver (4-0) is in his first season at East Lawrence
Last meeting: East Lawrence won 9-7 in 2019
The skinny: What a story the East Lawrence Eagles have been so far in 2020. The Eagles, who haven’t had a winning season since 1997, are 4-0 for the first time since 1986. ... On the other side, the Hatton Hornets could make the case for being the best 1-3 team in the state of Alabama. Hatton has losses to Central Florence, Mars Hill and Colbert County. Those teams are a combined 12-2.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
--
Hueytown Golden Gophers at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Golden Eagle Stadium in Athens
What: Non-region contest
This season: Athens (2-2, 1-1), Hueytown (2-3, 2-1)
Coaches: Cody Gross (26-22) is in his fifth season at Athens. Greg Patterson (13-5) is in his second season at Hueytown
Last meeting: This is the first meeting
The skinny: Athens will be looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking, 31-29, loss to Muscle Shoals last Friday on a last second field goal. ... Two of Hueytown's losses were forfeits. The Golden Gophers are coming off a 28-24 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa last Friday.
The Daily picks: Athens
--
Ardmore Tigers at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman Stadium
What: Non-region contest
This season: Ardmore (3-1, 1-1), Clements (1-3, 1-1)
Coaches: Michael Parker (11-15) is n his third season at Clements. P.J. Wright (9-15) is in his third season at Ardmore
Last meeting: Ardmore won 29-6 in 2015
The skinny: After their best start since 2013, Ardmore is come its first loss followed by an open week. ... Clements has struggled this year against strong teams up front, which is what Ardmore brings to the table.
The Daily picks: Ardmore
--
West Limestone Wildcats at East Limestone Indians
Where: East Limestone Stadium
What: Non-region contest
This season: West Limestone (4-0, 3-0), East Limestone (3-1, 3-0)
Coaches: Jeff Pugh (87-71) in his 15th season at East Limestone. Shelby Davis (13-11) in his third season at West Limestone
Last meeting: East Limestone won 26-15 in 2019
The skinny: After suffering a loss to Mars Hill the Indians have outscored Lee, Mae Jemison and Brewer 135-43. ... West Limestone holds one of the more impressive wins this season, 33-14 over Deshler.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
--
Elkmont Red Devils at Lexington Golden Bears
Where: McMeans Stadium
What: Non-region game
This season: Elkmont (0-5, 0-3), Lexington (1-4, 1-1)
Coaches: Duane Wales (4-31) is in his fourth season at Elkmont. Jason Lard (49-64) is in his 11th season at Lexington
Last meeting: Elkmont won 16-14 in 2019
The skinny: These two squads have just one win combined but Lexington does have several close calls this season.
The Daily picks: Lexington
--
Tanner Rattlers at Columbia Eagles
Where: Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville
What: Non-region contest
This season: Tanner (2-3, 1-2), Columbia (0-5, 0-3)
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (4-21) is in his third season at Tanner. Nicholas Wells (0-5) is in his first season at Columbia
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: This is a battle of 2A Tanner vs. 6A Columbia. Tanner beat Lexington, 20-13, and has a forfeit win over Ider. Columbia's last win came in 2015.
The Daily picks: Tanner
