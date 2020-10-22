TONIGHT
Hackleburg Panthers at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebel Stadium at West Morgan in Trinity
What: Class 1A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Rod Hudson (97-41) is in his 12th season at Hackleburg. Steve Meek (74-38) is in his 10th season at Decatur Heritage.
This season: Hackleburg (4-4, 4-2), Decatur Heritage (7-2, 6-0)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won 28-26 in 2017
The skinny: Both teams are headed to the playoffs. This is the last regular season game for region champion Decatur Heritage, which is ranked No. 6 in Class 1A. Hackleburg is tied with R.A. Hubbard for third, but the Chiefs hold the tiebreaker over the Panthers. … The series is tied 3-3.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
Colbert Heights Wildcats at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium in Trinity
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Taylor Leathers (31-22) is in his fifth season at Colbert Heights. Bo Culver (7-1) is in his first season at East Lawrence.
This season: Colbert Heights (4-4, 3-2), East Lawrence (7-1, 5-0)
Last meeting: Colbert Heights won 28-14 last season.
The skinny: East Lawrence, which is ranked No. 10 in Class 3A, wrapped up the region championship last week without playing a game. Colbert Heights' loss to Lauderdale County made it official. The Eagles will be home for the first round of the playoffs. … Colbert Heights needs a win to hold on to third place. … Colbert Heights leads the series 4-2.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
--
Ardmore Tigers at Mae Jemison Jaguars
Where: Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: P.J. Wright (11-17) is in his third season at Ardmore. Harold Wells (3-5) is in his first season at Mae Jemison.
This season: Ardmore (5-3, 2-3), Mae Jemison (3-5, 3-2)
Last meeting: Mae Jemison won 55-14 in 2017
Radio: 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
The skinny: Ardmore must win to have a chance to advance to the playoffs. If the Tigers win, there could be a three-way tie for third with Mae Jemison and Lawrence County, if it beats Brewer on Friday. … Mae Jemison leads the series 2-0.
The Daily picks: Mae Jemison
--
Sheffield Bulldogs at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hatton Field
What: Class 2A, Region 8 game
Coaches: David Hufstedler (55-53) is in his 10th season at Sheffield. Denton Bowling (20-28) is in his fifth season at Hatton.
This season: Sheffield (3-5, 2-3), Hatton (3-5, 1-4)
Last meeting: Sheffield beat Hatton, 20-8, last season.
The skinny: This game is pretty simple. The winner makes the playoffs. If Hatton were to beat Sheffield, it would create a three-way tie with Lexington. Tiebreakers appear to knock Lexington out. That would put Hatton in the playoffs based on head-to-head competition, but Sheffield is 6-0 all-time vs. Hornets.
The Daily picks: Hatton
--
FRIDAY
Austin Black Bears at Bob Jones Patriots
Where: Madison City Schools Stadium
What: Class 7A, Region 4 game
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (78-45) is in his 11th season at Austin. Kelvis White (3-5) is in his first season at Bob Jones.
This season: Austin (7-1, 5-1), Bob Jones (3-5, 2-4)
Last meeting: Bob Jones won last season, 36-28.
Radio: 94.7-FM, 1490-AM
The skinny: An Austin win gives the Black Bears the region championship and a home game in the first round of the playoffs. An Austin loss could mean a road trip for the first round of the playoffs. … Austin, which is ranked No. 8 in Class 7A, leads the series, 11-7.
The Daily picks: Austin
--
Athens Golden Eagles at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Cody Gross (30-22) is in his fifth season at Athens. Jere Adcock (174-108) is in his 25th season at Decatur.
This season: Athens (6-2, 5-1), Decatur (2-6, 2-4)
Last meeting: Athens won last year’s meeting, 27-14.
Radio: 94.3-FM, 1400-AM, www.wkac1080
The skinny: Athens, the No. 10 team in Class 6A, has secured a home game in the first round of the playoffs. If Athens beats Decatur and Cullman beats Muscle Shoals, Athens would be the region champion. … A win for the Red Raiders would be a good way to close out region play. … This is Athens’ last game of the regular season. Decatur leads the series, 59-27-2.
The Daily picks: Athens
--
Hartselle Tigers at Buckhorn Bucks
Where: Ledbetter Stadium in New Market
What: Class 6A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Bryan Moore (6-3) is in his first season at Hartselle. Keith Henderson (14-26) is in his fourth season at Buckhorn.
This season: Hartselle (6-3, 4-2), Buckhorn (4-5, 3-3)
Last meeting: Hartselle won 33-0 in 1979.
The skinny: This is essentially a playoff game to get in the playoffs. The winner is the No. 4 team out of Region 8. … This is Hartselle’s last game of the regular season.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Rogers Pirates at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebel Field in Trinity
What: Class 4A, Region 8 contest.
Coaches: Jerry Fulks (12-18) is in his third season at Rogers. Mikel Riggs (6-23) is in his third season at West Morgan.
This season: Rogers (2-6, 1-5), West Morgan (2-7, 2-4)
Last meeting: Rogers won 36-29 in 2011.
The skinny: Neither team is headed to the playoffs. Rogers has lost five in a row. West Morgan broke a five-game losing streak last week with a 10-0 win over Wilson. … This is West Morgan’s last game.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
--
Priceville Bulldogs at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Lester
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Chris Foster (13-7) is in his second season at Priceville. Shelby Davis (16-12) is in his third season at West Limestone.
This season: Priceville (5-3, 3-3), West Limestone (7-1, 6-0)
Last meeting: West Limestone won 27-3 in 2017
The skinny: After losing its last two region games, Priceville is tied with Brooks for the No. 4 spot in Region 8. A win over West Limestone puts Priceville in the playoffs. … Region champion West Limestone is 6-2 all-time vs. Priceville.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
--
Falkville Blue Devils at North Sand Mountain Bison
Where: Lloyds Dobbins Field in Higdon
What: Class 2A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Tyler Mitchell (15-5) is in his second season at Falkville. Keith Kirby (38-16) is in his fifth season at North Sand Mountain.
This season: Falkville (8-0, 5-0), North Sand Mountain (7-1, 5-0)
Last meeting: Falkville beat North Sand Mountain, 51-14, in 1968.
The skinny: Both teams are headed to the playoffs and will be at home for the first round. … Falkville has outscored opponents 350-27 with five shutouts. North Sand Mountain has outscored opponents 281-128, which includes a 55-0 loss to Fyffe, the No. 1 team in Class 3A.
The Daily picks: Falkville
--
Brewer Patriots at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium in Moulton
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Geoff Walters (17-43) is in his sixth season at Brewer. Rich Dutton (36-55) is in his ninth season at Lawrence County.
This season: Brewer (0-9, 0-5), Lawrence County (3-5, 2-3)
Last meeting: Brewer won 21-19 in 1999.
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: Lawrence County needs a win to stay in the hunt for a trip to the playoffs. … This is Brewer’s season finale.
The Daily picks: Lawrence County
--
Phil Campbell Bobcats at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Kevin Barnwell (10-18) is in his third season at Phil Campbell. Shannon McGregory (7-22) is in his third season at Danville.
This season: Phil Campbell (4-4, 2-3), Danville (2-6, 1-4)
Last meeting: Danville won 47-13 in 2003.
The skinny: Phil Campbell needs a win to have a chance to make the playoffs as the No. 4 team out of Region 8.
The Daily picks: Phil Campbell
--
East Limestone Indians at Sylvania Rams
Where: Rams Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Jeff Pugh (90-72) is in his 15th season at East Limestone. Matt Putnam (38-27) is in his sixth season at Sylvania.
This season: East Limestone (6-2, 5-1), Sylvania (5-4, 3-3)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting
The skinny: This is an unusual non-region game during the next to last week of the season. … East Limestone closes out the regular season with this game. The Indians have second place out of Class 5A, Region 8 wrapped up. … Sylvania is done with region play and looks to be headed to the playoffs as the third or fourth team out of Class 3A, Region 7.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
--
Clements Colts at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Michael Parker (12-18) is in his third season at Clements. Duane Wales (4-34) in his fourth season at Elkmont.
This season: Clements (2-6, 2-3), Elkmont (0-8, 0-5)
Last meeting: Clements won last year’s meeting, 50-6.
The skinny: A Clements win could put the Colts back in the playoffs for a third straight season. … Clements leads the series between the Limestone County rivals, 30-28.
The Daily picks: Clements
--
Pisgah Eagles at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Luke Pruitt (10-20) is in his third season at Pisgah. Oscar Bonds (6-22) is in his third season at Tanner.
This season: Pisgah (2-6, 2-3), Tanner (4-4, 2-3)
Last meeting: Pisgah beat Tanner, 49-20, in 2002
The skinny: A Tanner win would put the Rattlers back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. That was the last season in a 16-year streak in the playoffs that includes state championships in 2012 and 2013.
The Daily picks: Tanner
--
Shoals Christian Flame at R.A. Hubbard Chiefs
Where: R.A. Hubbard Stadium
What: Class 1A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Kelly Rushing (4-15) is in his second season at Shoals Christian. Mac Hampton (19-20) is in his fourth season at R.A. Hubbard.
This season: Shoals Christian (3-6, 2-4), R.A. Hubbard (4-4, 4-2)
Last meeting: R.A. Hubbard won 40-6 last season.
The skinny: The Chiefs will be looking to bounce back from a tough 36-34 loss to Waterloo last week. That loss has knocked the Chiefs to No. 3 in the region standings. R.A. Hubbard has defeated Shoals in 14 of 16 meetings.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.