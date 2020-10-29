TONIGHT
Mountain Brook Spartans at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin Field
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Chris Yeager (117-55) is in his 15th season at Mountain Brook. Jeremy Perkins (79-45) is in his 11th season at Austin.
This season: Mountain Brook (8-1), Austin (8-1)
Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Austin 31-0 in the first round of the 2018 Class 7A playoffs.
Radio: 94.7-FM, 1490-AM
The skinny: This may be the top matchup in the state in the last week of the regular season. The Black Bears are ranked No. 8 in Class 7A and are the Region 4 champions. The Spartans are No. 2 in Class 6A and are the Region 5 champions. … Austin averages 40.2 points a game while giving up an average of 16.1 points. Austin’s loss was 21-14 to Sparkman. … Austin quarterback Quincy Crittendon has completed 123 of 204 passes for 1,995 yards and 23 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 452 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Jevon Jackson has 1,048 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns. Tre Shackelford has 46 receptions for 986 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Mountain Brook averages 26.1 points a game while allowing 10.4 points. The Spartans' loss was 31-0 to Thompson, the No. 1 team in Class 7A. … Mountain Brook quarterback Strother Gibbs has completed 45 of 78 passes for 762 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s rushed for 483 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Michael Brogan has 752 yards with nine touchdowns. … Mountain Brook leads the series 3-2. Austin’s last win over Mountain Brook was at home in 1995, 27-14.
The Daily picks: Austin
---
Decatur at Huntsville
Where: Milton Frank Stadium
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Jere Adcock (174-109) is in his 25th season at Decatur. Mark Fleetwood (15-25) is in his fourth season at Huntsville.
This season: Decatur (2-7), Huntsville (0-8)
Last meeting: Huntsville won 45-14 in 2019
Radio: 94.3-FM, 1400-AM
The skinny: It’s been a tough season for these traditional north Alabama powers with neither team in the playoffs for a second consecutive season. … Decatur lost its first six before taking wins over Hazel Green and Columbia. … Huntsville has had to forfeit three games, including two at the start of the season. … Chase Jones leads the Red Raiders with 70 tackles. … Decatur leads the series, 52-32-6.
The Daily picks: Decatur
---
FRIDAY
St. John Paul II Falcons at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Robert Everett (1-8) is in his first season at St. John Paul. Chris Foster (13-8) is in his second season at Priceville.
This season: St. John Paul (1-8), Priceville (5-4)
Last meeting: Priceville beat St. John Paul II 43-29 last season.
The skinny: After two super successful seasons that included trips to the playoffs, the Falcons have not soared this season. … Priceville was 5-1 and primed for another trip to the playoffs, but losses in their final three region games means the season ends with this game. This is the last game for a talented group of seniors led by running back Jerry Burton, who was The Daily’s 1A-4A Player of the Year in 2019. Burton has rushed for 993 yards and 12 touchdowns. Jake Langlois and JC Estes lead the Priceville defense. Langlois has 98 tackles and Estes has 92.
The Daily picks: Priceville
---
Falkville Blue Devils at Winston County Yellow Jackets
Where: Malcolm Blake Stadium in Double Springs
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Tyler Mitchell (15-6) is in his second season at Falkville. Mark Mitchell (15-15) is in his third season at Winston County.
This season: Falkville (8-1), Winston County (6-3)
Last meeting: Falkville beat Winston County 20-15 in 2017.
The skinny: Falkville is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season at North Sand Mountain, 12-7 last Friday. … Falkville’s Christian Angulo is one of the top rushers in the area with 1,079 yards and 20 touchdowns. … Winston County is coming off a 39-38 loss at Aliceville. … Both teams are in the playoffs. Falkville hosts Cleveland. Winston County travels to Red Bay. … Winston County is 10-2 all-time vs. Falkville.
The Daily picks: Falkville
---
Danville Hawks at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium in Moulton
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Shannon McGregory (7-23) is in his third season at Danville. Rich Dutton (37-55) is in his ninth season at Lawrence County.
This season: Danville (2-7), Lawrence County (4-5)
Last meeting: Lawrence County beat Danville 16-12 in 1997.
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: After a trip to the playoffs last season, Class 3A Danville didn’t make it this season. … Class 5A Lawrence County is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Red Devils travel to Ramsay in the first round. … Lawrence County quarterback Brody Sparks is closing in on 2,000 yards passing. He has 1,816 yards and 20 touchdowns. Both teams feature strong rushing attacks. Lawrence County’s Gage Dutton near 1,000 yards. He has 924 with nine touchdowns. Danville’s Cameron Moore has 685 yards and six touchdowns. … Lawrence County is 5-3 all-time vs. Danville.
The Daily picks: Lawrence County
---
Hatton Hornets at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman Stadium in Clements
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Denton Bowling (21-28) is in his fifth season at Hatton. Michael Parker (13-18) is in his third season at Clements.
This season: Hatton (4-5), Clements (3-6)
Last meeting: Hatton beat Clements 26-20 in 2019.
The skinny: Class 2A Hatton earned a berth in the state playoffs last Thursday with a 56-6 whipping of Sheffield. Hatton travels to Aliceville in the first round next Friday. … Hatton is 11-3 all-time vs. Clements.
The Daily picks: Hatton
---
Ardmore Tigers at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Lester
What: Non-region game
Coaches: PJ Wright (11-18) is in his third season at Ardmore. Shelby Davis (17-12) is in his third season at West Limestone.
This season: Ardmore (5-4), West Limestone (8-1)
Last meeting: West Limestone won 43-8 in 2019.
Radio: 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
The skinny: This is the 71st meeting in the catfight between neighbors close to the Tennessee state line. West Limestone leads the series 41-28-1. … Class 5A Ardmore saw its playoff hopes dashed with a loss to Mae Jemison last week. A win over West would give Ardmore its first winning season since 2013. … West Limestone is back in the playoffs as Class 4A, Region 8 champion. This is West’s first visit to the playoffs since 2017. The Wildcats host Hamilton in the first round next Friday.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
---
Hanceville Bulldogs at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Cody McCain (6-23) is in his third season at Hanceville. Duane Wales (4-35) is in his fourth season at Elkmont.
This season: Hanceville (2-7), Elkmont (0-9)
Last meeting: Elkmont won 28-13 in 2011.
The skinny: Class 4A Hanceville and Class 3A Elkmont are both ending the season with this game. A Hanceville win would match last season’s 3-7 record. Elkmont is trying to avoid the school’s seventh winless season since 1960.
The Daily picks: Hanceville
---
Tanner Rattlers at Waterloo Cougars
Where: Waterloo
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (7-22) is in his third season at Tanner. Michael Williams (7-3) is in his first season at Waterloo.
This season: Tanner (5-4), Waterloo (6-3)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the teams that both wear green.
The skinny: Class 2A Tanner is trying to clinch its first winning season since 2016. It’s been three years since the Rattlers were in the playoffs. Tanner travels to Spring Garden for the first round next Friday. … Class 1A Waterloo is making its fourth straight trip to the playoffs. The Cougars host Woodland in the first round next Friday.
The Daily picks: Tanner
---
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs at New Hope Indians
Where: Jack Mitchell Stadium
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Mac Hampton (20-20) is in his fourth season at R.A. Hubbard. Trey Sullivan (9-10) is in his second season at New Hope.
This season: R.A. Hubbard (5-4), New Hope (4-5)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Class 1A R.A. Hubbard is stepping up to take on Class 4A New Hope as a tuneup for the playoffs. The Chiefs travel to Ragland in the first round of the playoffs.
The Daily picks: New Hope
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.