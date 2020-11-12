FRIDAY
Pickens County Tornados at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebel Stadium at West Morgan in Trinity
What: Class 1A second-round playoff game
Coaches: Michael Williams (28-11) is in his third season at Pickens County. Steve Meek (76-38) is in his 10th season at Decatur Heritage.
This season: Pickens County (8-3), Decatur Heritage (9-2)
Last meeting: Pickens County defeated Decatur Heritage, 48-12, in the third round of the playoffs in 2016.
The skinny: Pickens County, ranked No. 10 in the state, advanced to the second round with a 33-8 win over Woodville. Decatur Heritage, ranked No. 6, advanced with a 48-37 win over Wadley. The winner advances to play the Winterboro (10-1) vs. Hubbertville (8-2) winner.
Woodville is the one common opponent for these two teams. Decatur Heritage beat Woodville, 47-14, in Sept. 25.
Pickens County is the No. 2 team out of Region 6. Region champion Berry (9-1) beat Pickens County, 29-28. … The Tornados other losses were to Linden (11-0 and ranked No. 2 in 1A), 36-0, early in the season and Gordo (10-1 and No. 3 in Class 4A), 40-8, late in the season.
Pickens County has won 15 playoff games in the last five seasons. The Tornados lost in the 1A state championship games in 2016 and 2017. They were state champions in 2013. … Pickens County has outscored its opponents, 279-192. The combined records of its opponents are 75-51.
Decatur Heritage is the champion of Region 8. The Eagles have won nine straight games after opening the season with a forfeit loss to Falkville and a 35-27 loss to Class 3A Colbert Heights.
Decatur Heritage is in the playoffs for the seventh straight year and is 8-6 all-time. The Eagles advanced to the semifinals in 2015. … Decatur Heritage has outscored its opponents 457-229. Decatur Heritage’s opponents were a combined 52-77.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
Good Hope Raiders at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Lester
What: Class 4A second round playoff game
Coaches: Alan Scott (36-29) is in his sixth season at Good Hope. Shelby Davis (19-12) is in his third season at West Limestone.
This season: Good Hope (10-1), West Limestone (10-1)
Last meeting: West Limestone beat Good Hope, 28-25, in 2007.
The skinny: Good Hope, ranked No. 10 in the state, advanced to the second round with a 33-8 win over North Jackson. West Limestone, which is unranked, advanced with a 44-0 win over Hamilton. The winner advances to play the Oneonta (7-2) at Gordo (11-1) winner.
West Morgan is the one common opponent for these two teams. Good Hope beat West Morgan, 47-19, on Aug. 20. West Limestone beat West Morgan, 37-15, on Sept. 18.
Good Hope is the No. 2 team out of Region 6. Region champion Etowah beat Good Hope, 31-20, on Oct. 2. This is Good Hope’s third straight season in the playoffs. Since 2008, Good Hope has made the playoffs four times with three total wins. … Good Hope has outscored its opponents, 354-161. The Raiders’ opponents are a combined 65-62.
West Limestone is the champion of Region 8. The one loss for the Wildcats was to Class 5A East Limestone, 31-17, on Sept. 25. West Limestone has won six in a row and outscored its opponents, 413-199. The Wildcats’ opponents are a combined 61-64.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
