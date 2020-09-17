--
FRIDAY
--
Austin Black Bears at Sparkman Senators
Where: Sparkman Field in Harvest
What: Class 7A, Region 4 matchup
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (75-44) is in his 11th season at Austin. Laron White (21-15) is in his fourth season at Sparkman.
This season: Austin (4-0, 2-0), Sparkman (2-2, 2-0)
Last meeting: Sparkman beat Austin, 24-21
Radio: 94.7-FM, 1490-AM
The skinny: Austin is coming off a huge victory over two-time defending region champion James Clemens, 42-28. … Winning at Sparkman will be another big challenge. The game was played at Sparkman last year and the Senators rallied late to squeeze out the win and break a six-game losing streak to the Black Bears. … Austin leads the series 11-7.
The Daily picks: Austin
--
Decatur Red Raiders at Buckhorn Bucks
Where: Ledbetter Stadium in New Market
What: Class 6A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jere Adcock (172-106) is in his 25th season at Decatur. Keith Henderson (11-24) is in his fourth season at Buckhorn.
This season: Decatur (0-4, 0-2), Buckhorn (1-3, 1-1)
Last meeting: Buckhorn beat Decatur, 22-14, in 2013
Radio: 94.3-FM, 1400-AM
The skinny: Scoring points has been a problem for Decatur. The Red Raiders have scored a total of 25 points in four games. … Buckhorn has been shut out twice by 20-0 scores to Bob Jones and Cullman. The Bucks’ lone win was 43-7 over Hazel Green. … Decatur leads the series 5-1.
The Daily picks: Buckhorn
--
Columbia Eagles at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Nicholas Well (0-4) is in his first season at Columbia. Bryan Moore (2-2) is in his first season at Hartselle.
This season: Columbia (0-4, 0-2), Hartselle (2-2, 1-1)
Last meeting: Hartselle beat Columbia, 76-0, last season.
Radio: hartsellefootball.com has audio broadcast. NFHSnetwork.com has a video broadcast for a subscription price.
The skinny: Columbia has been outscored 188-38. The Eagles have lost 46 straight dating back to 2015. … Hartselle is coming off a 38-10 win over rival Decatur. Hartselle’s losses came against two ranked teams, 31-7 to No. 5 Austin in 7A and 30-20 to No. 10 Cullman in 6A.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
East Limestone Indians at Brewer Patriots
Where: James Tucker Stadium in Florette
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Jeff Pugh (86-71) is in his 15th season at East Limestone. Geoff Walters (17-38) is in his sixth season at Brewer.
This season: East Limestone (2-1, 2-0), Brewer (0-4, 0-2)
Last meeting: East Limestone won 30-21 last season.
Radio: 107.1-FM, 1380-AM
The skinny: The Indians have scored all 93 of their points in region wins over Lee and Mae Jemison. … Brewer has been outscored, 178-47. East Limestone is 2-0 all-time vs. Brewer.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
--
West Limestone Wildcats at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebels Stadium in Trinity
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Shelby Davis (12-11) is in his third season at West Limestone. Mikel Riggs (5-19) is in his third season at West Morgan.
This season: West Limestone (3-0, 2-0), West Morgan (1-3, 1-1)
Last meeting: West Limestone won 26-14 in 2009.
The skinny: After beating Deshler, 33-14, at home, West Limestone went on the road for another big win at Central-Florence, 28-20. The Wildcats have outscored opponents, 114-53. … West Morgan is being outscored 111-44. The Rebels lone win was 7-3 over Priceville. … West Morgan leads the series, 13-9.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
--
Wilson Warriors at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Matt Poarch (6-16) is in his third season at Wilson. Chris Foster (10-5) is in his second season at Priceville.
This season: Wilson (1-3, 0-2), Priceville (2-1, 1-1)
Last meeting: Wilson beat Priceville, 52-17, in 2017
The skinny: After opening with a win over Clements, Wilson has dropped three straight by a combined 14 points. … Priceville bounced back from a 7-3 loss at West Morgan with an impressive victory last Friday over Brooks, 42-35. The winning score came on a two-yard pass with two seconds left in the game from quarterback Wyatt Hurt to William Baker. … Wilson is 6-0 all-time vs. Priceville.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
East Lawrence Eagles at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Bo Culver (3-0) is in his first season at East Lawrence. Shannon McGregory (6-19) is in his third season Danville.
This season: East Lawrence (3-0, 1-0), Danville (1-3, 0-2)
Last meeting: East Lawrence beat Danville, 35-0, in 1997.
The skinny: East Lawrence hopes to continue its magical start after being open last week. This is the Eagles’ first road game of the season. … After opening the season with a 33-19 win over Brewer, Danville has scored just six points in its last three games. … Danville leads the series, 4-3.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
--
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Shoals Christian Flame
Where: Flame Field in Florence
What: Class 1A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Steve Meek (69-38) is in his 10th season at Decatur Heritage. Kelly Rushing (4-10) is in his second season at Shoals Christian.
This season: Decatur Heritage (2-2, 2-0), Shoals Christian (3-1, 2-0)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won last year’s meeting, 52-0.
The skinny: This is the fourth straight road game for the Eagles. They have outscored opponents, 120-57. Quarterback Brayden Kyle has thrown nine touchdowns pass in three games.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
Athens Golden Eagles at Muscle Shoals Trojans
Where: J.F. Moore Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Cody Gross (26-21) is in his fifth season at Athens. Scott Basden (114-37) is in his 13th season at Muscle Shoals.
This season: Athens (2-1, 2-0), Muscle Shoals (2-1, 2-0)
Last meeting: Muscle Shoals won 49-21 last season.
Radio: www.wkac1080.com
The skinny: Athens has the opportunity for a statement win. Athens leads the series, 18-3, but has lost its last six games at Muscle Shoals.
The Daily picks: Muscle Shoals
--
Russellville Golden Tigers at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium in Moulton
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: John Ritter (21-5) is in his third season at Russellville. Rich Dutton (35-51) is in his ninth season at Lawrence County.
This season: Russellville (4-0, 2-0), Lawrence County (2-1, 1-0)
Last meeting: Russellville edged Lawrence County 22-14 last season.
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: Russellville has outscored opponents 129-0. … This is Lawrence County home opener after trips to Hazel Green, West Point and Ardmore. … Russellville leads the series, 23-5.
The Daily picks: Russellville
--
Hatton Hornets at Colbert County Indians
Where: C.T. Manley Stadium in Leighton
What: Class 2A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Denton Bowling (18-25) is in his fifth season at Hatton. Brett Mask (24-14) is in his fourth season at Colbert County.
This season: Hatton (1-2, 0-1), Colbert County (4-0, 2-0)
Last meeting: Colbert County won last year 37-6.
The skinny: After a 46-24 loss to No. 3 Mars Hill, Hatton has to travel to undefeated Colbert County. It’s another tough game in Region 8. Another Region 8 team, Red Bay, is undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the state. … Colbert County is 7-0 all-time vs. Hatton.
The Daily picks: Colbert County
--
Phillips Bears at R.A. Hubbard Chiefs
Where: R.A. Hubbard Stadium in North Courtland
What: Class 1A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Adam Lawler (2-12) is in his second season at Phillips. Mac Hampton (17-18) is in his fourth season at R.A. Hubbard
This season: Phillips (0-4, 0-2), R.A. Hubbard (2-2, 0-2)
Last meeting: Phillips beat R.A. Hubbard, 34-6, in 2015.
The skinny: Phillips has one loss on a forfeit, one by six points and one by five points. … R.A. Hubbard has region wins over Cherokee, 47-6, and Hackleburg, 26-24. … R.A. Hubbard leads the series, 14-4.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
--
Clements Colts at Colbert Heights
Where: Amos Mitchell Stadium in Tuscumbia
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Michael Parker (11-14) is in his third season at Clements. Taylor Leathers (30-19) is in his fifth season at Colbert Heights.
This season: Clements (1-2, 1-0), Colbert Heights (3-1, 2-0)
Last meeting: Clements won 31-25 last season.
The skinny: After two losses and an open week, Clements got in the win column by beating Phil Campbell, 38-18. … After opening with a loss, Colbert Heights has won three straight. … Colbert Heights leads the series, 13-6.
The Daily picks: Colbert Heights
--
Lauderdale County Tigers at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jeff Mason (29-21) is in his fifth season at Lauderdale County. Duane Wales (4-30) is in his fourth season at Elkmont.
This season: Lauderdale County (3-1, 1-1), Elkmont (0-4, 0-2)
Last meeting: Lauderdale County beat Elkmont, 63-12, in 2017.
The skinny: Lauderdale County’s lone loss was to East Lawrence, 14-13. The Tigers have outscored opponents 102-39. … Elkmont has been outscored 229-58. … Lauderdale County leads the series, 21-6.
The Daily picks: Lauderdale County
--
North Sand Mountain Bison at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Keith Kirby (34-15) is in his fifth season at North Sand Mountain. Oscar Bonds (4-20) is in his third season at Tanner.
This season: North Sand Mountain (3-0, 2-0), Tanner (2-2, 1-1)
Last meeting: Tanner won 27-17 in 2013.
Radio: www.pasnetwork.net
The skinny: The Bison are ranked No. 10 in Class 2A. They have had six seasons of eight or more wins in the last nine seasons. This season they have outscored opponents, 114-32 … Tanner has been outscored 89-60, including a forfeit win over Ider from last week.
The Daily picks: North Sand Mountain
