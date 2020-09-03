THIS WEEK’S GAMES
---
TONIGHT
East Limestone Indians at Lee Generals
Where: Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jeff Pugh (84-70) is in his 15th season at East Limestone. Jerry Ross (4-18) is in his third season at Lee.
This season: East Limestone (0-1), Lee (1-1)
Last meeting: Lee beat East Limestone 35-7 in 2017
The skinny: The season got off to a rough start last Thursday for East Limestone with a 21-0 loss to 2A power Mars Hill. … Lee opened with a 38-6 win over Columbia before falling last week to Grissom, 57-0. … East Limestone leads the series, 5-2.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
---
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Florence Falcons at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin
What: Class 7A, Region 4 contest
Coaches: Will Hester (13-11) is in his third season at Florence. Jeremy Perkins (73-44) is in his 11th season at Austin.
This season: Florence (1-0), Austin (2-0)
Last meeting: Austin won 30-25 at Florence last year
Radio: 93.9-FM, 94.7-FM, 1490-AM, WIAZradio.com and NFHSnetwork.com for a video broadcast with a subscription.
The skinny: This will be Florence’s first actual game. The Falcons won their first game by forfeit from Muscle Shoals. … Florence returns a lot of experience with five senior starters in the front seven on defense. The entire offensive line is back along with quarterback Gardner Flippo. … Austin is also experienced in the front seven on defense and the offensive line along with big playmakers in quarterback Quincy Crittendon, running back Jevon Jackson and receivers Tre Shackelford and Winston Lyle. … The series is tied 7-7, but Austin has won the last five matchups.
The Daily picks: Austin
---
Decatur Red Raiders at Muscle Shoals
Where: J.F. Moore Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jere Adcock (172-104) is in his 25th season at Decatur. Scott Basden (112-37) is in his 13th season at Muscle Shoals.
This season: Decatur (0-2), Muscle Shoals (0-1)
Last meeting: Muscle Shoals won 49-13 at Decatur last season.
Radio: 1400-AM, 94.3-FM, 106.3-FM
The skinny: The Red Raiders come into this game searching for answers. Decatur has been outscored 95-3 in losses to Russellville (28-0) and Austin (67-3). … After going 12-1 last season, Muscle Shoals is looking to replace 10 starters on defense and several key weapons on offense. Muscle Shoals’ loss was a forfeit to Florence. … The series is tied at 5-5, but Muscle Shoals has won the last three meetings.
The Daily picks: Muscle Shoals
---
Cullman Bearcats at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Oscar Glasscock (7-6) is in his second season at Cullman. Bryan Moore (1-1) is in his first season at Hartselle.
This season: Cullman (2-0), Hartselle (1-1)
Last meeting: Cullman won last season, 15-10.
Radio: Hartsellefootball.com for radio broadcast, 92.1-FM. NFHSnetwork.com for a video broadcast with a subscription.
The skinny: According to ahsfhs.org, this is the 99th meeting dating to 1916. Hartselle leads the series 48-46-4 and has won nine of the last 11 meetings. … Glasscock was a former Hartselle assistant coach. Moore is 1-1 vs. Cullman in his two seasons at Jasper. … Hartselle quarterback Parker Sawyer and running back Mookie Moore both had two touchdown runs in last week’s 34-14 win over Mae Jemison.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
---
Priceville Bulldogs at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebel Stadium in Trinity
What: Class 4A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Chris Foster (9-4) is in his second season at Priceville. Mikel Riggs (4-18) is in his third season at West Morgan.
This season: Priceville (1-0), West Morgan (0-2)
Last meeting: Priceville won last season, 24-22
The skinny: The Bulldogs picked up where they left off from last year’s 8-4 season run with a 38-21 win over Brewer last week. Running back Jerry Burton rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns. … West Morgan had what looked like a sure win turn into defeat last week when East Lawrence returned a fumble 92 yards for the game-winning score late in the 21-18 loss. … Priceville leads the series 7-3.
The Daily picks: Priceville
---
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Phillips Bears
Where: James E. Glass Stadium in Bear Creek
What: Class 1A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Steve Meek (67-37) is in his 10th season at Decatur Heritage. Adam Lawler (2-10) is in his second season at Phillips.
This season: Decatur Heritage (0-2), Phillips (0-2)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won last season, 48-7
The skinny: Both teams had to take forfeits in the first week of the season. … Class 3A Colbert Heights beat Decatur Heritage, 35-27, last week. Decatur Heritage quarterback Brayden Kyle threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns. … Phillips lost at Tharptown, 16-12. … Decatur Heritage leads the series 4-3, including four straight wins.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
---
Brewer Patriots at Ardmore Tigers
Where: Cooper Field
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Geoff Walters (17-36) is in his sixth season at Brewer. PJ Wright (8-14) is in his third season at Ardmore.
This season: Brewer (0-2), Ardmore (2-0)
Last meeting: Brewer won 24-17 last season.
Radio: 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
The skinny: The Patriots have gotten off to a rough start with losses to Morgan County rivals Danville, 33-19, and Priceville, 38-21. … The Tigers have opened the season with wins over Limestone County rivals Tanner, 42-18, and Elkmont, 53-12. … Brewer leads the series, 2-0.
The Daily picks: Ardmore
---
Danville Hawks at Colbert Heights
Where: Amos Mitchell Stadium in Tuscumbia
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Shannon McGregory (6-17) is in his third season at Danville. Taylor Leathers (28-19) is in his fifth season at Colbert Heights.
This season: Danville (1-1), Colbert Heights (1-1)
Last meeting: Colbert Heights beat Danville, 38-6, in 2011.
The skinny: After opening with a 33-19 win over Class 5A Brewer, Danville got shut out by Class 2A Falkville last week, 56-0. … Colbert Heights opened with a 35-14 loss to Class 4A Central-Florence, but bounced back with a 35-27 win over Class 1A Decatur Heritage. … Colbert Heights leads the series, 6-1.
The Daily picks: Colbert Heights
---
Whitesburg Christian Warriors at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Michael Harper (1-1) is in his first season at Whitesburg Christian. Tyler Mitchell (9-5) is in his second season at Falkville.
This season: Whitesburg Christian (1-1), Falkville (2-0)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: This is the first varsity season for Whitesburg Christian out of Huntsville. The Warriors lost their first game to Gaylesville, 28-21, and got the program's first win in a 28-0 shutout of Asbury. … Falkville got a forfeit win over Decatur Heritage the first week of the season. The Blue Devils then beat Danville, 56-0, last Thursday.
The Daily picks: Falkville
---
Lawrence County Red Devils at West Point Warriors
Where: Warrior Field
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Rich Dutton (33-51) is in his ninth season at Lawrence County. Don Farley (36-39) is in his eighth season at Warrior.
This season: Lawrence County (0-1), West Point (0-1)
Last meeting: West Point won 42-14 in 2019.
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: Lawrence County opened with a heart-breaking 37-34 loss at Class 6A Hazel Green on a 39-yard field goal as time expired. West Point lost to undefeated Class 4A Good Hope, 31-14. … Lawrence County leads the series, 20-18.
The Daily picks: Lawrence County
---
Lauderdale County Tigers at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium in Trinity
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jeff Mason (28-20) is in his fifth season at Lauderdale County. Bo Culver (2-0) is in his first season at East Lawrence.
This season: Lauderdale County (2-0), East Lawrence (2-0)
Last meeting: Lauderdale County won 32-20 in 2019.
The skinny: Lauderdale County looks to be the region favorite after going 9-3 last year. The Tigers have wins over Lexington, 20-7, and Wilson, 14-12. … East Lawrence is off to its first 2-0 start since 2008. The Eagles have wins over Sulligent, 41-12, and West Morgan, 21-18. … Lauderdale County leads the series, 5-1. East Lawrence’s lone win came in 1990, 16-6.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
---
Columbia Eagles at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Golden Eagle Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Cody Gross (24-21) in his fifth season at Athens. Nicholas Wells (0-8) is in his first full season at Columbia.
This season: Athens (0-1), Columbia (0-2)
Last meeting: Athens beat Columbia, 55-6, last season
Radio: www.wkac1080.com
The skinny: Columbia has lost 44 in a row dating to 2015. The Eagles have losses to Lee, 38-6, and New Hope, 42-20, this season. … Athens opened with a 22-0 loss to Class 7A James Clemens.
The Daily picks: Athens
---
Hatton Hornets at Winston County Yellow Jackets
Where: Malcolm Blake Stadium in Double Springs
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Denton Bowling (17-24) is in his fifth season at Hatton. Mark Mitchell (10-12) is in his third season at Winston County.
This season: Hatton (0-1), Winston County (1-0)
Last meeting: Winston County won 45-33 in 2007
The skinny: Hatton opened on the road with a 35-27 loss at Central Florence. Winston County whipped Meek 64-14 in the season opener.
The Daily picks: Hatton
---
Deshler Tigers at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Lester
What: Class 4A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Randall Martin (9-5) is in his second season at Deshler. Shelby Davis (10-11) is in his third season at West Limestone.
This season: Deshler (0-1), West Limestone (1-0)
Last meeting: Deshler won 38-17 in 2019.
The skinny: Deshler’s loss was a forfeit to Russellville. The Tigers were the region champion last season and advanced to the third round of the playoffs. … West Limestone thumped Clements, 53-19, last week. … Deshler leads the series, 7-1.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
---
Elkmont Red Devils at Phil Campbell
Where: Phil Campbell Field
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Duane Wales (4-28) is in his fourth season at Elkmont. Kevin Barnwell (8-14) is in his third season at Phil Campbell.
This season: Elkmont (0-2), Phil Campbell (2-0)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Elkmont has opened with losses to Randolph, 62-0, and Ardmore, 53-12. … Phil Campbell has wins over Phillips by forfeit and Lamar County, 33-6. Phil Campbell’s last winning season came in 2001.
The Daily picks: Phil Campbell
---
Tanner Rattlers at Section Lions
Where: Section Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (3-19) is in his third season at Tanner. Chris Hammon (4-8) is in his second season at Section.
This season: Tanner 1-1, Section 1-1
Last meeting: Tanner beat Section, 27-0, in 1981.
The skinny: Tanner bounced back from a season-opening loss to Ardmore with a 20-13 win over Lexington last week … Section opened with a 7-0 loss to Collinsville and beat Valley Head, 19-14, last week.
The Daily picks: Tanner
---
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs at Cherokee Indians
Where: W.L. Harris Stadium
What: Class 1A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Mac Hampton (15-18) in his fourth season at R.A. Hubbard. Ben Floyd (0-1) is in his first season at Cherokee.
This season: R.A. Hubbard (0-2), Cherokee (0-1)
Last meeting: R.A. Hubbard won 46-23 last season.
The skinny: R.A. Hubbard has a 27-12 loss to Sheffield and a 45-6 loss to Colbert County. Cherokee opened last week with a 46-0 loss to Sumiton Christian. R.A. Hubbard leads the series, 4-2.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
