FRIDAY
Austin Black Bears at Grissom Tigers
Where: Milton Frank Stadium
What: Class 7A, Region 4 contest
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (75-45) is in his 11th season at Austin. Chip English (13-22) is in his fourth season at Grissom.
This season: Austin (4-1, 2-1), Grissom (3-2, 2-1)
Last meeting: Austin beat Grissom, 49-7, last season.
Radio: 94.7-FM, 1490-AM
The skinny: The Black Bears were open last week. That means it has been two weeks since the 21-14 loss to Sparkman. … Grissom got a forfeit win over Huntsville last week. The Tigers played a replacement game at Piedmont, the No. 1 team in Class 3A and got beat 26-17. … Austin leads the series 17-9 and has won the last six meetings.
The Daily picks: Austin
--
Cullman Bearcats at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jere Adcock (172-107) is in his 25th season at Decatur. Oscar Glasscock (11-7) is in his second season at Cullman.
This season: Decatur (0-5, 0-3), Cullman (5-1, 3-0)
Last meeting: Cullman won 41-17 last season.
Radio: 94.3-FM, 1400-AM
The skinny: The Red Raiders have been challenged on offense this season with just 32 points in five games. … Cullman suffered its first loss last week vs. Class 2A power Mars Hill, 21-6. … Decatur leads the series 34-16-2. The last time Cullman had back-to-back wins over Decatur was in 1971 and 1972.
The Daily picks: Cullman
--
Hartselle Tigers at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Golden Eagle Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Bryan Moore (4-2) is in his first season at Hartselle. Cody Gross (27-22) is in his fifth season at Athens.
This season: Hartselle (4-2, 2-1), Athens (3-2, 2-1)
Last meeting: Athens beat Hartselle, 28-19, last season.
Radio: hartsellefootball.com has the audio broadcast. www.wkac1080 has the Athens radio broadcast. NFHSnetwork.com has a video broadcast with a subscription charge.
The skinny: This is a big game for both teams as they try to stay in the mix for the region championship or second place, which would also mean a first-round home playoff game. … Hartselle is coming off a big 38-14 win at Russellville. … Athens won a 49-40 shootout with Hueytown last Friday. … Hartselle leads the series 39-31-2.
The Daily picks: Athens
--
Lee Generals at Brewer Patriots
Where: James Tucker Stadium in Florette
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Jerry Ross (4-21) is in his third season at Lee. Geoff Walters (17-40) is in his sixth season at Brewer.
This season: Lee (1-4, 0-2), Brewer (0-6, 0-3)
Last meeting: Lee beat Brewer 30-14 in 2015.
The skinny: Both of these teams are struggling. Lee has been outscored 80-148. Brewer has been outscored 54-262. … Lee leads the series 7-1.
The Daily picks: Brewer
--
Priceville Bulldogs at Rogers Pirates
Where: Pirate Field
What: Class 4A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Chris Foster (12-5) is in his second season at Priceville. Jerry Fulks (12-15) is in his third season at Rogers.
This season: Priceville (4-1, 2-1), Rogers (2-3, 1-2)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: This is big road trip for Priceville. The Bulldogs are tied with Deshler and Central Florence for second place in the region chasing West Limestone, which is 3-0 in region play.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
West Morgan Rebels at Central Florence Wildcats
Where: Wildcats Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Mikel Riggs (5-21) is in his third season at West Morgan. Heath Wood (55-49) is in his 10th season at Central.
This season: West Morgan (1-5, 1-2), Central Florence (5-1, 2-1)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: This is going to be a tough road trip for the injury-riddled Rebels. The only blip on Central’s schedule is a 28-20 loss to West Limestone.
The Daily picks: Central
--
Falkville Blue Devils at Section Lions
Where: Section Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Tyler Mitchell (12-5) is in his second season at Falkville. Chris Hammon (6-9) is in his second season at Section.
This season: Falkville (5-0, 2-0), Section (3-2, 2-1)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: The Blue Devils are the area’s last undefeated team. They face a long road trip to Jackson County for this region contest. Falkville is averaging 39.4 points a game while allowing just 5.4 points. … Section was open last week and got a forfeit win over Ider the week before.
The Daily picks: Falkville
--
Waterloo Cougars at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebel Stadium in Trinity
What: Class 1A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Steve Meek (71-38) is in his 10th season at Decatur Heritage. Michael Williams (4-2) is in his first season at Waterloo.
This season: Decatur Heritage (4-2, 3-0), Waterloo (4-2, 3-0)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage beat Waterloo, 57-12, in 2015.
The skinny: Decatur Heritage and Waterloo are tied along with R.A. Hubbard at the top of the region standings. … Decatur Heritage is outscoring opponents, 201-55, in its last four games. … Waterloo has two forfeit wins. The Cougars also have a 19-14 win over Phillips, which Decatur Heritage beat, 40-14, on Sept. 11.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
East Limestone Indians at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium in Moulton
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jeff Pugh (88-71) is in his 15th season at East Limestone. Rich Dutton (35-53) is in his ninth season at Lawrence County.
This season: East Limestone (4-2, 3-0), Lawrence County (2-3, 1-1)
Last meeting: East Limestone beat Lawrence County, 16-6, in 2017.
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: The Indians have won four straight, including a 31-17 win last Friday over previously undefeated West Limestone. … Lawrence County has outscored opponents 153-142. The three losses have come by a combined 19 points. … East Limestone leads the series 10-7.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
--
Elkmont Red Devils at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium in Trinity
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Duane Wales (4-32) in his fourth season at Elkmont. Bo Culver (4-1) is in his first season at East Lawrence.
This season: Elkmont (0-6, 0-3), East Lawrence (4-1, 2-0)
Last meeting: Elkmont beat East Lawrence, 40-12, in 2017.
The skinny: Elkmont has won just six games since 2015. … East Lawrence is looking to bounce back after suffering its first loss last Friday to Hatton, 38-12. … Elkmont leads the series 5-1.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
--
Hatton Hornets at Lexington Golden Bears
Where: McMeans Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Denton Bowling (19-26) in his fifth season at Hatton. Jason Lard (50-64) is in his 11th season at Lexington.
This season: Hatton (2-3, 0-2), Lexington (2-4, 1-2)
Last meeting: Hatton won 16-12 last season.
The skinny: The Hornets need to grab that first region win to stay in contention for the playoffs. They should have some momentum after last Friday’s 38-12 win over previously undefeated East Lawrence. … Lexington leads the series 16-9-1.
The Daily picks: Hatton
--
Russellville Golden Tigers at Ardmore Tigers
Where: Cooper Field
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: John Ritter (22-6) is in his third season at Russellville. P.J. Wright (10-15) is in his third season at Ardmore.
This season: Russellville (5-1, 3-0), Ardmore (4-1, 1-1)
Last meeting: Russellville beat Ardmore, 44-6, in 2017.
Radio: 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
The skinny: Russellville is coming off its first loss, 38-14, to Hartselle. … A win would make Ardmore a serious contender for the region championship.
The Daily picks: Russellville
--
West Limestone Wildcats at Brooks Lions
Where: E.D. Redding Stadium in Killen
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Shelby Davis (13-12) is in his third season at West Limestone. Brad Black (44-19) is in his sixth season at Brooks.
This season: West Limestone (4-1, 3-0), Brooks (2-3, 1-2)
Last meeting: West Limestone beat Brooks, 28-24, last season.
The skinny: West Limestone is the only undefeated team in Region 8 play. The Wildcats suffered their first loss last Friday to East Limestone, 31-17. … Brooks has lost two in a row. … Brooks leads the series 16-2.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
--
Clements Colts at Lauderdale County Tigers
Where: Earl Grisham Stadium in Rogersville
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Michael Parker (11-16) is in his third season at Clements. Jeff Mason (31-21) is in his fifth season at Lauderdale County.
This season: Clements (1-4, 1-1), Lauderdale County (5-1, 2-1)
Last meeting: Lauderdale County won 48-7 last season.
The skinny: Clements needs a win to keep any playoff hopes alive. … Lauderdale County has won three straight since a 15-14 loss to East Lawrence. … Lauderdale County leads the series, 22-4.
The Daily picks: Lauderdale County
--
Tanner Rattlers at Whitesburg Christian Warriors
Where: Madison County Elementary in Gurley
What: Class 2A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (5-21) is in his third season at Tanner. Michael Harper (2-3) is in his first season at Whitesburg Christian.
This season: Tanner (3-3, 1-2), Whitesburg Christian (2-3, 0-2)
Last meeting: This is Whitesburg Christian’s first season.
The skinny: The Rattlers are looking for a win to keep them in contention for a spot in the playoffs.
The Daily picks: Tanner
--
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs at Vina Red Devils
Where: Franklin-Hester Stadium
What: Class 1A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Mac Hampton (18-18) is in his fourth season at R.A. Hubbard. Ben Guin (3-13) is in his second season at Vina.
This season: R.A. Hubbard (3-2, 3-0), Vina (0-5, 0-3)
Last meeting: Vina beat R.A. Hubbard, 16-6, in 2015.
The skinny: R.A. Hubbard needs to not look past Vina. A win here would keep the Chiefs tied with the Decatur Heritage-Waterloo winner at the top of the region. The Chiefs’ next two opponents are Decatur Heritage and Waterloo. … R.A. Hubbard is 15-1 all-time vs. Vina.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
