TONIGHT
Decatur Red Raiders at Columbia Eagles
Where: Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville
What: Class 6A Region 8 contest
Coaches: Jere Adcock (173-108) is in his 25th season at Decatur. Nicholas Wells (0-7) is in his first season at Columbia.
This season: Decatur (1-7, 1-4), Columbia (0-7, 0-4)
Last meeting: Decatur won 59-0 in 2019
Radio: 94.3-FM, 1400-AM
The skinny: The Red Raiders picked up their first win last week over Hazel Green, 28-0. Columbia has not won a game since 2015.
The Daily picks: Decatur
--
Danville Hawks at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman Stadium in Clements
What: Class 3A Region 8 contest
This season: Clements (1-6, 1-3), Danville (2-5, 1-3)
Coaches: Michael Parker (11-18) is in his third season at Clements. Shannon McGregory (7-21) is in his third season at Danville.
Last meeting: Clements won 14-7 in 2017
The skinny: Both teams have struggled on offense. Danville has scored 91 points, but 77 came in wins over Brewer and Elkmont. … Clements has scored 153 points, but given up 262.
The Daily picks: Clements
--
FRIDAY
Albertville Aggies at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin
What: Class 7A Region 4 contest
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (77-45) is in his 11th season at Austin. Cliff Mitchel (7-11) is in his second season at Albertville.
This season: Austin (6-1, 4-1), Albertville (2-5, 1-4)
Last meeting: Austin won 37-0 in 1987
Radio: 94.7-FM, 1490-AM
The skinny: The transition to Class 7A has not been easy for the Aggies. Albertville was just moved up from 5A to 6A in 2012. Albertville tight end/defensive end Trinity Bell is a Tennessee commitment. … No. 8 Austin is rolling along while averaging 37 points a game on offense while giving up 16 points on defense.
The Daily picks: Austin
--
Hartselle Tigers at Hazel Green Trojans
Where: Bob Grimwood Stadium in Hazel Green
What: Class 6A Region 8 contest
Coaches: Bryan Moore (5-3) is in his first season at Hartselle. Joel Schrenk (3-13) is in his second season at Hazel Green
This season: Hartselle (5-3, 4-2). Hazel Green (2-4, 0-4)
Last meeting: Hartselle won 37-6
The skinny: Hartselle’s win over Muscle Shoals last week was its biggest of the season. Moore called it a program changer. The Tigers now have a chance to finish with seven wins after winning just four last year. They also can possibly get a No. 2 seed, which would mean a first-round home game in the playoffs. … Hartselle is 10-0 all-time vs. Hazel Green.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Cullman Bearcats at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Golden Eagle Stadium in Athens
What: Class 6A Region 8 contest
This season: Athens (5-2, 4-1), Cullman (6-1, 4-0)
Coaches: Cody Gross (29-22) is in his fifth season at Athens. Oscar Glasscock (12-7) is in his second season at Cullman.
Last meeting: Athens won 31-17 in 2019
The skinny: With Hartselle’s upset of Muscle Shoals a region championship is now a distinct possibility for the Golden Eagles. … Since the Muscle Shoals game, the Golden Eagles’ rushing attack has been almost unstoppable with running back Jaylen Gilbert. … The only blemish on Cullman’s record is a 21-6 loss to Class 2A power Mars Hill. … Athens leads the series 32-23-1.
The Daily picks: Athens
--
Cherokee Indians vs. Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebel Stadium in Trinity
What: Class 1A Region 8 contest
Coaches: Steve Meek (79-38) is in his 10 season at Decatur Heritage. Ben Floyd (0-7) is in his first season at Cherokee.
This season: Decatur Heritage (6-2, 5-0) Cherokee (0-7, 0-5)
Last meeting: This is their first meeting.
The skinny: Decatur Heritage has won six straight while outscoring opponents 291-111. The Eagles the No. 6-ranked team in Class 1A.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
Deshler Tigers at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium
What: Class 4A Region 8 contest
Coaches: Chris Foster (13-6) is in his second season at Priceville. Randall Martin (13-7) is in his second season at Deshler.
This season: Priceville (5-2, 3-2) Deshler (4-3, 4-1)
Last meeting: Deshler won 48-10 in 2017
The skinny: After a tough region loss at home to Central, 20-14, the Bulldogs need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. … Since dropping a 33-14 loss to West Limestone, Deshler has outscored four region opponents 128-14.
The Daily picks: Deshler
--
West Morgan Rebels at Wilson Warriors
Where: Ralph Thompson Stadium
What: Class 4A Region 8 contest
Coaches: Mikel Riggs (5-23) in his third season at West Morgan. Matt Poarch (6-19) is in his third season at Wilson.
This season: West Morgan (1-7, 1-4), Wilson (1-7, 0-5)
Last meeting: This is their first meeting
The skinny: The playoffs are out of the picture for both teams. It’s an opportunity for a young West Morgan team to gain more experience.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
--
Fairview Aggies at Brewer Patriots
Where: James Tucker Stadium in Florette
What: Class 5A Region 8 contest
Coaches: Geoff Walters (17-42) is in his sixth season at Brewer. George Redding Jr. (85-60) is in his 14th season at Fairview.
This season: Brewer (0-8, 0-5), Fairview (6-1, 4-1)
Last meeting: Brewer won 29-26 in 2005
The skinny: A young Brewer team has taken its lumps this season. Fairview, which is ranked No. 10 in 5A, will be a challenge. The Aggies’ lone loss was to No. 5 Guntersville, 48-12.
The Daily picks: Fairview
--
Ider Hornets at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium
What: Class 2A Region 7 contest
Coaches: Tyler Mitchell (14-5) is in his second season at Falkville. Miles Keith (3-15) is in his second season at Ider.
This season: Falkville (7-0, 4-0), Ider (1-7. 0-4)
Last meeting: This is their first meeting.
The skinny: Falkville is ranked No. 8 in the state in Class 2A. The Blue Devils have outscored opponents, 312-27.
The Daily picks: Falkville
--
Mae Jemison Jaguars at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium in Moulton
What: Class 5A Region 8 contest
Coaches: Rich Dutton (36-54) is in his ninth season at Lawrence County. Harold Wells (2-5) is in his first season at Mae Jemison.
This season: Lawrence County (3-4, 2-2), Mae Jemison (2-5, 2-2)
Last meeting: Mae Jemison won 32-27 in 2017
The skinny: These two teams are tied for third place in Region 8. This game could decide the playoff opponents for both teams. … Lawrence County quarterback Brody Sparks has thrown for 1,435 yards and 16 touchdowns.
The Daily picks: Lawrence County
--
Lee Generals at Ardmore Tigers
Where: Cooper Field
What: Class 5A Region 8 contest
This season: Ardmore (4-3, 1-3), Lee-Huntsville (2-5, 1-3)
Coaches: P.J. Wright (10-17) is in his season at Ardmore. Jerry Ross (5-22) is in his third season at Lee.
Last meeting: Lee won 40-22 in 2017
The skinny: Since starting the season 3-0 the Tigers have lost three of their last four. Lee has forfeited two of its last three games.
The Daily picks: Ardmore
--
East Limestone Indians at Russellville Golden Tigers
Where: Tigers Stadium in Russellville
What: Class 5A Region 8 contest
This season: East Limestone (6-1, 5-0), Russellville (6-1, 4-0)
Coaches: Jeff Pugh (90-71) is in his 15th season at East Limestone. John Ritter (23-6) is in his third season at Russellville.
Last meeting: Russellville won 17-13 in 2017
The skinny: The Indians have been on a hot streak since their season opening loss to Mars Hill, winning six in a row. The winner of this game will be region champs. … This will be old school football at its finest featuring two physical teams that like to run the ball and play defense.
The Daily picks: Russellville
--
West Limestone Wildcats at Rogers Pirates
Where: Pirate Field in Rogers
What: Class 4A Region 8 Contest
This season: West Limestone (6-1, 5-0), Rogers (2-5, 1-4)
Last meeting: Rogers won 23-19 in 2019
Coaches: Shelby Davis (15-12) is in his third season at West Limestone. Jerry Fulks (12-17) is in his third season at Rogers.
The skinny: A West Limestone win locks up the Wildcat’s first region title since 1998.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
--
Hatton Hornets at Tharptown Wildcats
Where: Wildcats Stadium
What: Class 2A Region 8 contest
This season: Hatton (2-5, 0-4). Tharptown (3-4, 0-4)
Last meeting: Hatton won 51-7 in 2019
Coaches: Denton Bowling (19-28) is in his fifth season at Hatton. Kevin Lacey (10-35) is in his fifth season at Tharptown.
The skinny: If Hatton wins out, the Hornets still have a slim chance at making the playoffs. The Hornets are 6-0 all-time against Tharptown.
The Daily picks: Hatton
--
Waterloo Cougars at R.A. Hubbard Chiefs
Where: R.A. Hubbard Stadium in North Courtland
What: Class 1A Region 8 contest
This season: R.A. Hubbard (4-3, 4-1), Waterloo (5-3, 4-1)
Coaches: Mac Hampton (19-19) is in his fourth season at R.A. Hubbard. Michael Williams (5-3) is in his first season at Waterloo.
Last meeting: R.A. Hubbard won 40-14 in 2015
The skinny: The winner of this game locks up second place in the region behind champion Decatur Heritage. The difference between second and third is a home game in the first round of the playoffs vs. a road trip. R.A. Hubbard is 8-0 all-time vs. Waterloo
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.