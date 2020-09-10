--
James Clemens Jets at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin Stadium
What: Class 7A, Region 4 game
Coaches: Wade Waldrop (48-33) is in his eighth season at James Clemens. Jeremy Perkins (74-44) is in his 11th season at Austin.
This season: James Clemens (2-1, 1-0), Austin (3-0, 1-0)
Last meeting: James Clemens won 27-24 in 2019.
Radio: 94.7-FM, 1490-AM and NFHSnetwork.com for video broadcast with subscription.
The skinny: Austin survived a challenge from Florence with a 42-28 win last Friday. James Clemens could be an even bigger challenge. The Jets whipped Bob Jones, 54-28, last Friday. The defending region champion hasn’t lost a region contest since 2017. … Austin is ranked No. 5 in Class 7A. James Clemens is No. 6. ... The series is tied at 3-3.
The Daily picks: Austin
Hartselle Tigers at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Bryan Moore (1-2) is in his first season at Hartselle. Jere Adcock (172-105) is in his 25th season at Decatur.
This season: Hartselle (1-2, 0-1), Decatur (0-3, 0-1)
Last meeting: Hartselle beat Decatur, 49-7, last season.
Radio: 1400-AM, 94.3-AM, hartsellefootball.com for audio broadcast and NFHSnetwork.com for video broadcast with subscription.
The skinny: This is the 88th game in this series. Both teams are coming into this game after region losses, and both teams are searching for answers. Cullman beat Hartselle, 30-20. Muscle Shoals beat Decatur, 24-12. Going 0-2 in region play will make it difficult to make the playoffs. ... Decatur leads the series, 60-26-1.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
Brewer Patriots at Russellville Golden Tigers
Where: Tigers Stadium
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Geoff Walters (17-37) is in his sixth season at Brewer. John Ritter (20-5) is in his third season at Russellville.
This season: Brewer (0-3, 0-1), Russellville (3-0, 1-0)
Last meeting: Russellville beat Brewer, 47-10, in 2007.
Radio: 107.1-FM, 1380-AM
The skinny: Brewer is struggling and Russellville is flourishing. The Golden Tigers have not allowed a point this season. … Russellville has won all six previous games with Brewer.
The Daily picks: Russellville
Brooks Lions at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Brad Black (44-17) is in his sixth season at Brooks. Chris Foster (9-5) is in his second season at Priceville.
This season: Brooks (2-1, 1-0), Priceville (1-1, 0-1)
Last meeting: Brooks won 44-7 in 2013.
The skinny: Both teams opened region play with close games. Brooks won at home over Rogers, 28-27. Priceville lost at West Morgan, 7-3. ... Brooks leads the series, 4-0
The Daily picks: Brooks
West Morgan Rebels at Deshler Tigers
Where: Howard Chappell Stadium in Tuscumbia
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Mikel Riggs (5-18) in his third season at West Morgan. Randall Martin (9-6) is in his second season at Deshler.
This season: West Morgan (1-2, 1-0), Deshler (0-2, 0-1)
Last meeting: Deshler won 56-14 in 2013.
The skinny: West Morgan upset Priceville, 7-3, in an old-fashioned defensive struggle last week. Deshler lost in what many would consider an upset at West Limestone, 33-14. ... Deshler leads the series, 2-0.
The Daily picks: Deshler
Danville Hawks at Lauderdale County Tigers
Where: Robert Earl Grisham Stadium in Rogersville
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Shannon McGregory (6-18) is in his third season at Danville. Jeff Mason (28-21) is in his fifth season at Lauderdale County.
This season: Danville (1-2, 0-1), Lauderdale County (2-1, 0-1)
Last meeting: Lauderdale County won 54-0 in 2011.
The skinny: After opening with a big win over rival Brewer, Danville has been shut out in losses to Falkville and Colbert Heights. Lauderdale County opened the season with three road games. The Tigers won at Lexington and Wilson, but lost at East Lawrence last Friday, 14-13. … Lauderdale County leads the series, 4-0.
The Daily picks: Lauderdale County
Falkville Blue Devils at Pisgah Eagles
Where: Sam Kenimer Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Tyler Mitchell (10-5) is in his second season at Falkville. Luke Pruitt (8-16) is in his third season at Pisgah.
This season: Falkville (3-0, 1-0), Pisgah (0-2)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Falkville got a forfeit win over Decatur Heritage in the first week of the season. In the two games they have played, the Blue Devils beat Danville, 56-0, and Whitesburg Christian, 38-0. … Pisgah has been outscored 75-31 in losses to Sand Rock and Plainview.
The Daily picks: Falkville
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Vina Red Devils
Where: Franklin-Hester Stadium
What: Class 1A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Steve Meek (68-38) is in his 10th season at Decatur Heritage. Ben Guin (3-10) is in his second season at Vina.
This season: Decatur Heritage (1-2, 1-0), Vina (0-2, 0-1)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage beat Vina, 47-8, last year in the first round of the playoffs.
The skinny: Decatur Heritage’s losses came on a forfeit to Falkville and a 35-27 loss to Class 3A Colbert Heights. The Eagles opened region play with a 40-14 win over Phillips-Bear Creek. … Vina has been outscored 55-8 in losses to Marion County and Shoals Christian. … Decatur Heritage is 5-0 all-time vs. Vina.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
Lawrence County Red Devils at Ardmore Tigers
Where: Cooper Field
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Rich Dutton (34-51) is in his ninth season at Lawrence County. P.J. Wright (9-14) is in his third season at Ardmore.
This season: Lawrence County (1-1), Ardmore (3-0, 1-0)
Last meeting: Lawrence County won 33-22 in 2017.
Radio: 97.9-FM, 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
The skinny: This is the third straight road game to open the season for Lawrence County. The Red Devils lost at Hazel Green, 37-34, on a field goal on the last play of the game. They won at West Point, 31-21, last Friday. … Ardmore has wins over Elkmont, Tanner and Brewer by a combined 143-37. … Lawrence County leads the series, 5-2.
The Daily picks: Lawrence County
Athens Golden Eagles at Hazel Green Trojans
Where: Bob Grimwood Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Cody Gross (25-21) is in his fifth season at Athens. Joel Schrenk (3-10) is in his second season at Hazel Green.
This season: Athens (1-1, 1-0), Hazel Green (2-1, 0-1)
Last meeting: Athens won 51-0 last season.
Radio: www.wkac1080.com
The skinny: After opening with a 22-0 loss to James Clemens, the Golden Eagles bounced back with a 50-6 win over Columbia. … Hazel Green got off to a 2-0 start with wins over Mae Jemison and Lawrence County. Buckhorn beat Hazel Green, 43-7, last Friday. … Athens leads the series, 10-1.
The Daily picks: Athens
Mars Hill Panthers at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hatton Field
What: Class 2A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Darrell Higgins (37-17) is in his fifth season at Mars Hill. Denton Bowling (18-24) is in his fifth season at Hatton.
This season: Mars Hill (2-1, 1-0), Hatton (1-1)
Last meeting: Mars Hill won 48-20 in 2017.
The skinny: Mars Hill has a 30-20 loss to 6A Jasper, a 21-0 win over 5A East Limestone and a 71-38 region win over Sheffield last Friday. … Hatton is opening region play after a 35-22 loss to 4A Central Florence and a 14-12 win over 2A Winston County. ... Hatton leads the series, 3-1.
The Daily picks: Mars Hill
Mae Jemison Jaguars at East Limestone Indians
Where: East Limestone Stadium
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Harold Wells (0-3) is in his first season at Mae Jemison. Jeff Pugh (85-70) is in his 15th season at East Limestone.
This season: Mae Jemison (0-3, 0-1), East Limestone (1-1, 1-0)
Last meeting: Mae Jemison won 35-7 in 2017.
Radio: www.pasnetwork.net
The skinny: East Limestone looks to make it a clean sweep of the two Huntsville City schools on the schedule. East beat Lee, 50-28, last week. … Mae Jemison leads the series, 2-0.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
West Limestone Wildcats at Central Florence Wildcats
Where: Wildcats Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Shelby Davis (11-11) is in his third season at West Limestone. Heath Wood (53-48) is in his 10th season at Central.
This season: West Limestone (2-0, 1-0), Central (3-0, 1-0)
Last meeting: Central won 42-37 last season.
The skinny: It’s a battle of undefeated Wildcats. West is coming of a surprising 33-14 victory over traditional powerhouse Deshler. Central has knocked off Colbert Heights, Hatton and Wilson by combined scores of 91-50. … Central leads the series, 12-8.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
Phil Campbell Bobcats at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Kevin Barnwell (9-14) is in his third season at Phil Campbell. Michael Parker (10-14) is in his third season at Clements.
This season: Phil Campbell (3-0, 1-0), Clements (0-2)
Last meeting: Clements won last season’s meeting, 44-27.
The skinny: This is the region opener for the Colts. They were open last week. … The series is tied at 3-3.
The Daily picks: Clements
Colbert Heights Wildcats at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Taylor Leathers (29-19) is in his fifth season at Colbert Heights. Duane Wales (4-29) is in his fourth season at Elkmont.
This season: Colbert Heights (2-1, 1-0), Elkmont (0-3, 0-1)
Last meeting: Colbert Heights won 15-13 in 2017.
The skinny: Colbert Heights leads the series, 13-5.
The Daily picks: Colbert Heights
Ider Hornets at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Miles Keith (3-10) is in his second season at Ider. Oscar Bonds (3-20) is in his third season at Tanner.
This season: Ider (1-2, 0-1), Tanner (1-2, 0-1)
Last meeting: Tanner won 52-7 in the first round of the playoffs in 2014.
The skinny: The series is tied 2-2 with all four meetings happening in the playoffs.
The Daily picks: Tanner
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs at Hackleburg Panthers
Where: Ray Family Stadium
What: Class 1A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Rod Hudson (93-39) is in his 12th season at Hackleburg. Mac Hampton (16-18) in his fourth season at R.A. Hubbard.
This season: Hackleburg (0-2, 0-1), R.A. Hubbard (1-2, 1-0)
Last meeting: Hackleburg won 44-7 in 2015.
The skinny: The Chiefs got the offense going last week in a 47-6 win over Cherokee. ... Hackleburg leads the series, 7-4.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
