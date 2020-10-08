TONIGHT
Muscle Shoals Trojans at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Bryan Moore (4-3) is in his first season at Hartselle. Scott Basden (117-37) is in his 13th season at Muscle Shoals.
This season: Hartselle (4-3, 2-2), Muscle Shoals (5-1, 4-0)
Last meeting: Muscle Shoals won 35-14 last season.
Radio: hartsellefootball.com has the audio broadcast. NFHSnetwork has a video broadcast with a subscription charge.
The skinny: Hartselle is almost in a must-win situation to earn a berth in the state playoffs. This is the Tigers’ last home game of the regular season. … Muscle Shoals needs a win to keep pace with Cullman, which is also undefeated in region play. … Hartselle leads the series 14-11, but the last six meetings have been split 3-3.
The Daily picks: Muscle Shoals
--
Brewer Patriots at Mae Jemison Jaguars
Where: Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Geoff Walters (17-41) is in his sixth season at Brewer. Harold Wells (1-5) is in his first season at Mae Jemison.
This season: Brewer (0-7, 0-4), Mae Jemison (1-5, 1-2)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: The young Patriots are still searching for that first win. Mae Jemison’s lone win was 34-14 over Lee, which beat Brewer, 36-25 last Friday.
The Daily picks: Mae Jemison
--
Ardmore Tigers at East Limestone Indians
Where: Indians Stadium
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: P.J. Wright (10-16) is in his third season at Ardmore. Jeff Pugh (89-71) is in his 15th season at East Limestone.
This season: Ardmore (4-2, 1-2), East Limestone (5-2, 4-0)
Last meeting: East Limestone won last year’s game, 35-7.
Radio: 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
The skinny: East Limestone, which has won five in a row, is tied with Russellville at the top of Region 8. Ardmore is tied with Lee and Mae Jemison for fourth. … East Limestone leads the series 30-21.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
--
Athens Golden Eagles at Buckhorn Bucks
Where: Ledbetter Stadium in New Market
What: Class 6A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Cody Gross (28-22) is in his fifth season at Athens. Keith Henderson (14-24) is in his fourth season at Buckhorn.
This season: Athens (4-2, 3-1), Buckhorn (4-3, 3-1)
Last meeting: Athens won last year’s meeting, 62-14.
The skinny: The Golden Eagles are on a roll led by running back Jaylen Gilbert, who torched Hartselle last week for two touchdowns and 219 yards on 50 carries. He leads the area in rushing with 946 yards and 10 touchdowns on 123 carries. … Athens leads the series 9-2.
The Daily picks: Athens
--
Central Florence Wildcats at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Chris Foster (14-5) is in his second season at Priceville. Heath Wood (56-49) is in his 10th season at Central-Florence.
This season: Central Florence (6-1, 3-1), Priceville (5-1, 3-1)
Last meeting: Central won 72-7 in 2017.
The skinny: Priceville, Central and Deshler are tied at the top of Region 8 with one loss each. … In its last four games, Priceville is averaging nearly 50 points a game. … Central is 6-0 all-time vs. Priceville.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
Tanner Rattlers at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium
What: Class 2A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (6-21) is in his third season at Tanner. Tyler Mitchell (13-5) is in his second season at Falkville.
This season: Tanner (4-3, 2-2), Falkville (6-0, 3-0)
Last meeting: Falkville won 20-16 in 2017.
The skinny: Tanner is on a two-game winning streak for the first time since 2016. … Falkville has outscored its six opponents 250-27. … Tanner leads the series, 20-8-2.
The Daily picks: Falkville
--
Decatur Heritage Eagles at R.A. Hubbard Chiefs
Where: R.A. Hubbard Stadium in North Courtland
What: Class 1A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Steve Meek (72-38) is in his 10th season at Decatur Heritage. Mac Hampton (19-18) is in his fourth season at R.A. Hubbard.
This season: Decatur Heritage (5-2, 4-0), R.A. Hubbard (4-2, 4-0)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won 28-20 last season.
The skinny: Decatur Heritage is outscoring opponents, 275-110. R.A. Hubbard is outscoring opponents, 182-102. The series is tied at 4-4.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
Elkmont Red Devils at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Duane Wales (4-33) is in his fourth season at Elkmont. Shannon McGregory (6-21) is in his third season at Danville
This season: Elkmont (0-7, 0-4), Danville (1-5, 0-3)
Last meeting: Elkmont beat Danville, 38-13, in 2011.
The skinny: Danville leads the series 3-1 with the last win coming in 2010.
The Daily picks: Danville
--
Red Bay Tigers at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hatton Field
What: Class 2A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Michael Jackson (59-15) is in his seventh season at Red Bay. Denton Bowling (19-27) is in his fifth season at Hatton.
This season: Red Bay (5-0, 3-0), Hatton (2-4, 0-3)
Last meeting: Red Bay won 20-0 last season.
The skinny: Red Bay leads the series 30-9 and has won the last 24 meetings.
The Daily picks: Red Bay
--
Wilson Warriors at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Lester
What: Class 4A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Matt Poarch (6-18) is in his third season at Wilson. Shelby Davis (14-12) is in his third season at West Limestone.
This season: Wilson (1-5, 0-4), West Limestone (5-1, 4-0)
Last meeting: West Limestone won 45-12 last season.
The skinny: West Limestone sits atop the region standings. Wilson is at the bottom. Wilson leads the series, 10-9.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
--
East Lawrence Eagles at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Bo Culver (5-1) is in his first season at East Lawrence. Michael Parker (11-17) is in his third season at Clements.
This season: East Lawrence (5-1, 3-0), Clements (1-5, 1-2)
Last meeting: Clements won 26-13 last season.
The skinny: A win would give East Lawrence six wins for the first time since 1997. … Clements is 6-0 all-time vs. East Lawrence.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
--
FRIDAY
Austin Black Bears at Huntsville Panthers
Where: Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville
What: Class 7A, Region 4 game
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (76-45) is in his 11th season at Austin. Mark Fleetwood (15-22) is in his fourth season at Huntsville.
This season: Austin (5-1, 3-1), Huntsville (0-6, 0-4)
Last meeting: Austin won last year’s meeting, 45-16
Radio: 94.7-FM, 1490-AM
The skinny: This is the second Friday in a row for Austin to play at Milton Frank. Last Friday, the Black Bears had to rally to get by Grissom, 25-23. … Few teams have been hurt more by COVID-19 than Huntsville. The Panthers have had to forfeit three games, including their last two. In the three they played, they were outscored 125-60. The last time Huntsville played a game was Sept. 17. … Huntsville leads the series 22-13.
The Daily picks: Austin
--
Hazel Green Trojans at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Joel Schrenk (3-13) is in his second season at Hazel Green. Jere Adcock (174-106) is in his 25th season at Decatur.
This season: Hazel Green (2-4, 0-4), Decatur (0-6, 0-4)
Last meeting: In 2017, Hazel Green beat Decatur, 41-38.
Radio: 94.3-FM, 1400-AM
The skinny: After opening with wins over Mae Jemison and Lawrence County, Hazel Green has dropped four in a row, including a forfeit to Muscle Shoals last week. … The Trojans are coached by former Austin assistant coach and Falkville head coach Joel Schrenk. … The youthful Red Raiders seem to be getting closer for a breakout game. Decatur held powerful Cullman scoreless in the second half of last week’s 21-10 loss to the Bearcats. … Decatur leads the series, 10-2.
The Daily picks: Decatur
--
Brooks Lions at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebel Stadium in Trinity
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Brad Black (44-20) is in his sixth season at Brooks. Mikel Riggs (5-22) is in his third season at West Morgan.
This season: Brooks (2-4, 1-3), West Morgan (1-6, 1-3)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: West Morgan is trying to break a four-game losing streak since it beat Priceville 7-3 on Sept. 4. Brooks has lost three in a row.
The Daily picks: Brooks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.