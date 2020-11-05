FRIDAY
Oak Mountain Eagles at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin
What: Class 7A playoff game
Coaches: Cris Bell (46-48) is in his ninth year at Oak Mountain. Jeremy Perkins (79-46) is in his 11th season at Austin.
This season: Oak Mountain (6-4), Austin (8-2)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
Radio: 94.7-FM, 1490-AM
The skinny: Oak Mountain is the No. 4 team out of Region 3. Austin is the champion of Region 4. … Oak Mountain outscored opponents 292-275. Austin outscored opponents 384-176. … Oak Mountain’s regular-season opponents were a combined 62-38. Austin’s opponents were a combined 48-50. … The winner advances to play the Sparkman at Hoover winner.
The Daily picks: Austin
--
Hartselle Tigers at Briarwood Lions
Where: Lions Pride Stadium in north Shelby County
What: Class 6A playoff game
Coaches: Bryan Moore (7-3) is in his first season at Hartselle. Matthew Forester (19-4) is in his second season at Briarwood
This season: Hartselle (7-3), Briarwood (7-2)
Last meeting: Briarwood beat Hartselle 21-10 in 2019.
Radio: hartsellefootball.com has the audio broadcast. NFHSnetwork has a video broadcast with a subscription charge.
The skinny: Hartselle is the No. 3 team out of Region 8. Briarwood is the No. 2 team out of Region 5. … Hartselle outscored opponents, 332-140. Briarwood outscored opponents, 252-109. … Hartselle's opponents were a combined 50-49. Briarwood’s opponents were a combined 41-57. … The winner advances to play the Minor at Oxford winner.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Homewood Patriots at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Golden Eagle Stadium and Larry McCoy Field
What: Class 6A playoff game
Coaches: Ben Berguson (53-28) is in his seventh year at Homewood. Cody Gross (31-23) is in his fifth season at Athens.
This season: Homewood (6-4), Athens (7-3)
Last meeting: Homewood beat Athens 24-14 in 2018.
Radio: www.wkac1080.com
The skinny: Homewood is the No. 4 team out of Region 5. Athens is the champion out of Region 8. … Homewood was outscored by its opponents, 175-110. Athens outscored its opponents, 275-137. … Homewood’s opponents were a combined 51-48. Athens’ opponents were a combined 43-47. … The winner advances to play the Southside-Gadsden at Clay-Chalkville winner.
The Daily picks: Athens
--
Wadley Bulldogs at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebel Stadium at West Morgan High
What: Class 1A playoff game
Coaches: Shenan Motley (8-12) is in his second season at Wadley. Steve Meek (75-38) is in his 10th season at Decatur Heritage.
This season: Wadley (3-7), Decatur Heritage (8-2)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Wadley is the No. 4 team out of Region 5. Decatur Heritage is the champion out of Region 8. … Wadley was outscored by its opponents, 246-154. Decatur Heritage outscored its opponents 409-191. … Wadley’s opponents were a combined 50-46. Decatur Heritage’s opponents were a combined 40-60. … The winner advances to play the Woodville at Pickens County winner.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
Cleveland Panthers at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium
What: Class 2A playoff game
Coaches: Gardner Gilliland (58-32) is in his seventh season at Cleveland. Tyler Mitchell (15-7) is in his second season at Falkville.
This season: Cleveland (6-4), Falkville (8-2)
Last meeting: Falkville beat Cleveland 35-28 in 2017.
The skinny: Cleveland is the No. 3 team out of Region 6 behind Spring Garden (9-1) and Westbrook Christian (9-1). Falkville is the No. 2 team out of Region 7 behind North Sand Mountain (9-1) … Cleveland has outscored opponents 268-147. Falkville has outscored opponents 370-69. … Cleveland’s opponents are a combined 54-45. Falkville’s opponents are a combined 48-52. … The winner advances to play the Hatton at Aliceville winner.
The Daily picks: Falkville
--
Parker Thundering Herd at East Limestone Indians
Where: East Limestone Stadium
What: Class 5A playoff game
Coaches: Frank Warren (5-4) is in his first season at Parker. Jeff Pugh (90-72) is in his 15th season at East Limestone.
This season: Parker (5-4), East Limestone (6-3)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Parker is the No. 3 team out of Region 5 behind Ramsay and Pleasant Grove. East Limestone is the No. 2 team out of Region 8. … Parker has outscored opponents, 251-227. East Limestone has outscored opponents, 290-186. … Parker’s opponents were a combined 39-40. East Limestone’s opponents were a combined 46-44. … The winner advances to play the West Point at Alexandria winner.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
--
Lawrence County Red Devils at Ramsay Rams
Where: Lawson Field in Birmingham
What: Class 5A playoff game
Coaches: Rich Dutton (38-55) is in his ninth season at Lawrence County. Reuben Nelson (71-35) is in his ninth season at Ramsay.
This season: Lawrence County (5-5), Ramsay (9-0)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: Lawrence County is the No. 4 team out of Region 8. Ramsay is the champion of Region 5. … Lawrence County has outscored opponents, 274-233. Ramsay has outscored opponents, 317-108. … Lawrence County’s opponents are a combined 38-61. Ramsay’s opponents are a combined 39-48. … The winner advances to play the Center Point at Fairview winner.
The Daily picks: Ramsay
--
Hamilton Aggies at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Lester
What: Class 4A playoff game
Coaches: Barry Peoples (5-5) is in his first season at Hamilton. Shelby Davis (18-12) is in his third season at West Limestone.
This season: Hamilton (5-5), West Limestone (9-1)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Hamilton is the No. 4 team out of Region 5. West Limestone is the No. 1 team out of Region 8. … Hamilton has been outscored by opponents, 214-143. West Limestone has outscored opponents, 369-199. … Hamilton opponents are a combined 54-44. West Limestone’s opponents are a combined 46-53. … The winner advances to play the North Jackson at Good Hope winner.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
--
Saks Wildcats at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium in Trinity
What: Class 3A playoff game
Coaches: Jonathan Miller (79-25) is in his ninth season at Saks. Bo Culver (9-1) is in his first season at East Lawrence.
This season: Saks (7-3), East Lawrence (9-1)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Saks is the No. 4 team out of Region 5. East Lawrence is the champion out of Region 8 … Saks has outscored opponents, 275-146. East Lawrence has outscored opponents, 269-127. … Saks’ opponents are a combined 50-48. East Lawrence opponents are a combined 39-61. … The winner advances to play the Geraldine at J.B. Pennington winner.
The Daily picks: Saks
--
Tanner Rattlers at Spring Garden Panthers
Where: Panther Stadium
What: Class 2A playoff game
Coaches: Jason Howard (72-29) is in his ninth season at Spring Garden. Oscar Bonds (8-22) is in his third season a Tanner.
This season: Tanner (6-4), Spring Garden (9-1)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Tanner is the No. 4 team out of Region 7. Spring Garden is the champion of Region 6. … Tanner has been outscored, 287-223. Spring Garden has outscored opponents, 358-96. … Tanner’s opponents are a combined 44-56. Spring Garden’s opponents are a combined 48-51. … The winner advances to play the Winston County at Red Bay winner.
The Daily picks: Spring Garden
--
Hatton Hornets at Aliceville Yellow Jackets
Where: Memorial Stadium
What: Class 2A playoff game
Coaches: Denton Bowling (22-28) is in his fifth season at Hatton. Melvin Peete (32-15) is in his fifth season at Aliceville.
This season: Hatton (5-5), Aliceville (5-4)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Hatton is the No. 4 team out of Region 8. Aliceville is the No. 1 team out of Region 5. … Hatton has outscored opponents, 282-223. Aliceville has outscored opponents, 191-190. … Hatton’s opponents are a combined 61-38. Aliceville’s opponents are a combined 49-39. … The winner advances to play the Cleveland at Falkville winner.
The Daily picks: Aliceville
--
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs at Ragland Purple Devils
Where: Joan Ford Stadium
What: Class 1A playoff game
Coaches: Mac Hampton (20-21) is in his fourth season at R.A. Hubbard. Derrick Sewell (14-16) is in his third season at Ragland.
This season: R.A. Hubbard (5-5), Ragland (8-2)
Last meeting: Ragland won 41-13 in 2014.
The skinny: R.A. Hubbard is the No. 3 out of Region 8. Ragland is the No. 2 out of Region 5. … R.A. Hubbard has outscored opponents, 298-216. Ragland has outscored opponents, 264-77. … R.A. Hubbard’s opponents are a combined 40-60. Ragland’s opponents are a combined 38-57. … The winner advances to play the Brilliant at Valley Head winner.
The Daily picks: Ragland
