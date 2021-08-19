---
TONIGHT
---
Decatur Red Raiders at Russellville Golden Tigers
Where: Tigers Stadium in Russellville
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Jere Adcock (174-110) is starting his 26th season as head coach at Decatur. John Ritter (27-8) is beginning his fourth season at Russellville.
Last meeting: The Golden Tigers came to Ogle Stadium last season and left with a 28-0 victory.
Radio: The Red Raiders are on 1400-AM and 94.3-FM. Russellville games are on 920-AM.
The skinny: Class 6A Decatur is coming off back-to-back 2-8 seasons. The Red Raiders will have a new starting quarterback with either junior Ellis Dickman or Mac Hillis at the controls. The plan is to emphasize the run this season and the return of senior Keandre Williams, who missed last season with an injury, will be welcomed. The offensive line is led by senior tackles Hunter Claborn (6-4, 285) and Ashton Lowery (6-0, 265).
Class 5A Russellville went 10-3 last season and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs. Ritter, a former West Morgan head coach, has got the Golden Tigers back as one of the top 5A powers in the state. They are 17-3 in region play in Ritter’s three seasons.
Both schools are among the winningest programs in the state. According to ahsfhs.org, Decatur is No. 12 in the state with 644 wins. Russellville ranks No. 13 with 642 wins. Russellville leads the series with Decatur, 7-5.
The Daily picks: Russellville
---
West Morgan Rebels at Good Hope Raiders
Where: James W. Shabel Stadium in Good Hope
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Drew Phillips begins his first season at West Morgan. Alan Scott (36-30) starts his seventh season at Good Hope.
Last meeting: Good Hope won 47-19 last season.
The skinny: Phillips comes to Class 4A West Morgan from Athens where he was the offensive coordinator. The Rebels have gone 3-7 the last two seasons. West Morgan’s last winning season came in 2017 (10-2) under current Russellville head coach John Ritter. … West Morgan is looking to either sophomore Braxton Peters or junior Cameron Schreiber to take command at quarterback. The Rebels have experience at running back with senior Cade Alexander and junior Connor Dillard.
Class 4A Good Hope went 7-23 in Scott’s first three seasons. In his last three seasons, the Raiders have gone 29-7 with three trips to the playoffs. Last year’s team advanced to the second round before falling to West Limestone, 21-12. … The series is tied at 2-2.
The Daily picks: Good Hope
---
Sheffield Bulldogs at R.A. Hubbard Chiefs
Where: R.A. Hubbard Stadium
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Harold Wisdom is the new head coach at Sheffield. Mac Hampton (20-22) begins his fifth season at R.A. Hubbard.
Last meeting: Sheffield won last year’s meeting, 27-12.
The skinny: Class 2A Sheffield hopes some “Wisdom” can make a difference in the program. Harold Wisdom replaces David Hufstedler, who was 55-55 in 10 seasons. The Bulldogs went 3-7 last year.
Class 1A R.A. Hubbard advanced to the playoffs last season (5-6) before falling in the first round to Ragland, 20-16. … The Chiefs enter the season dealing with the June deaths of last season’s starting quarterback DJ Wiggins and fellow senior Javion Brown. Keyondrick “Cookie” Cobb is projected to be the starting quarterback. … Sheffield has won all five meetings with R.A. Hubbard.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
---
Wilson Warriors at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Matt Poarch (6-22) begins his fourth season at Wilson. Michael Parker (13-19) begins his fourth season at Clements.
Last meeting: Wilson won last year’s game, 19-13.
The skinny: Wilson’s win over Clements was the only win of the season for the Warriors. They bring a nine-game losing streak into the contest. Clements opened last season at 1-6 before winning two of its last three. … Class 3A Clements returns starting quarterback Jayden Gilbert. As a freshman starter he threw for 1,100 yards and rushed for 1,100 yards. Other starters are junior linemen Westin King and Justin Haney. Brady Moore is back at running back. … Class 4A Wilson has won all five previous games vs. Clements.
The Daily picks: Clements
---
FRIDAY
---
Hartselle Tigers at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Bryan Moore (7-4) starts his second season at Hartselle. Jeremy Perkins (79-47) begins his 12th season at Austin.
Last meeting: Austin beat Hartselle, 31-7, last season.
Radio: The Austin broadcast is available on 94.7-FM and 1490-AM. The Hartselle broadcast is available on www.hartsellefootball.com.
The skinny: Hartselle holds the lead in the all-time series at 30-23-1, but Austin has won five of the last six. Hartselle’s last win came in 2014 by a 24-17 score. … Class 6A Hartselle’s offense is expected to be directed by quarterback JT Blackwood. Two of Hartselle’s biggest weapons on offense are junior receiver Izayah Fletcher and sophomore running back Ri Fletcher. … Leading the Hartselle defense will be a trio of linebackers with senior Isaac Osteen, senior Kaleb Moore, and junior Treyce Oden. Osteen recorded 146 tackles last season.
Austin is ranked No. 8 in Class 7A. The Black Bears have one starter returning on offense in lineman Amari Pointer. Expect to see both senior Gage Palmer (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) and junior DeAir Young (5-6, 150) at quarterback. … The Black Bears’ defense has three returning starters in lineman Jacob Wiley, linebacker Zmari Bell and cornerback Tra Stover.
The Daily picks: Austin
---
Decatur Heritage at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Steve Meek (76-39) is starting his 11th season at Decatur Heritage. Seth Ward is starting his first season as head coach at Falkville.
Last meeting: COVID forced the cancellation of this game last season. The teams last played in 2019 with Decatur Heritage winning 21-14.
The skinny: Decatur Heritage went 9-3 last season and is ranked No. 6 in the state in the preseason Class 1A state rankings. … The Eagles return first-team All-State quarterback Brayden Kyle. He completed 133 of 195 throws for 2,671 yards with just eight interceptions. He rushed for 1,004 yards on 85 carries. … Among the leaders on the Decatur Heritage defense are lineman Saxon Sample, linebackers Tyler Olive and Nash Rippen and defensive back Tyler Founds.
Class 2A Falkville lost quite a bit of talent off last season’s 8-3 team. Junior Caden Burnett makes the move to quarterback. … The defense should be strong up front with juniors Lorenzo Ochoa, Cody White, Brock Puckett and Austin Melson. … Falkville holds a 5-2 lead in the series.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
---
Danville Hawks at Brewer Patriots
Where: James Tucker Stadium in Florette
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: This is the first game for Danville head coach Andro Williams and Brewer head coach Matt Plunkett at their schools.
Last meeting: Danville won last year’s meeting, 33-19.
The skinny: Both schools have new head coaches and both head coaches have experience.
Danville’s Williams has a 14-year record of 124-49, with previous stops at W.S. Neal (2017-20) and Linden (2007-16). He has been to the playoffs 11 times as a head coach, reaching the 1A finals with Linden in 2011 and the semifinals on four different occasions. While at Linden, his teams were 62-4 in region play and 25-10 in the playoffs.
Brewer’s Plunkett has an eight-year record as a head coach of 51-39 in stops at Gardendale, Cullman and Locust Fork. His teams have made five trips to the playoffs.
The Daily picks: Brewer
---
Athens Golden Eagles at Fort Payne Wildcats
Where: Wildcat Stadium
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Cody Gross (31-24) is starting his sixth season at Athens. Chris Elmore (23-11) is starting his fourth season at Fort Payne.
Last meeting: Fort Payne received a forfeit win last season. The last meeting on the field was in the playoffs in 2006 with Athens winning, 41-7.
Radio: www.wkac.com for the Athens broadcast, 101.7-FM for the Fort Payne broadcast
The skinny: Looks like a rebuilding year for Class 6A Athens with two starters back on offense and four on defense from a team that won the school’s first region championship since 2000. Two key players on the Athens offense will be Jaden Jude, who moves from receiver to quarterback, and Dylann Roper, who moves from receiver to running back. … Leading the Athens defense will be All-State linebacker Jack Tregoning, who last season recorded 143 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one sack.
Class 6A Fort Payne’s star player is kicker Alex McPherson, who has committed to Auburn. He’s considered the best high school kicker in the country. Last season he missed only one field goal attempt inside 55 yards.
The Daily picks: Fort Payne
---
East Limestone Indians at Rogers Pirates
Where: Pirate Field
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Jeff Pugh (90-73) is in his 16th season at East Limestone. Daniel Garrett is in his first season at Rogers.
Last meeting: East Limestone beat Rogers, 35-0, in 1995.
The skinny: Class 5A East Limestone is coming off a 6-4 season with a trip to the playoffs. Junior Gage Hill is expected to take over at quarterback. Running back Jordan Gardner should be the No. 1 weapon. … Returning starters on defense include the ends, senior Josh Cunningham and junior Jamison Drake, along with junior linebacker Fortune Wheeler and senior defensive back Brenton Abernathy.
After a 2-1 start last year, Rogers lost seven in a row, including two forfeits. The Pirates return 13 starters, including quarterback Brock Killen.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
---
Tanner Rattlers at Ardmore Tigers
Where: Cooper Field
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (8-23) starts his fourth season at Tanner. Jonathan Snider begins his first season at Ardmore.
Last meeting: Ardmore won last year’s meeting, 42-18
Radio: 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
The skinny: Class 2A Tanner goes into the season building off last year’s 6-5 season and playoff appearance. Sophomore Karl Parham returns at quarterback along with receivers Skylar Townsend and Elinneaus Jackson. … On defense, the line is led by Jakeem Fletcher, D’andre Chandler and Darrell Howard.
It’s a new day for Class 5A Ardmore with Snider taking over as head coach after being an assistant at Athens. The Tigers were 5-5 in P.J. Wright’s last season. Brody Dunn is a returning starter at fullback and linebacker. … Tanner leads the series, 38-19-4
The Daily picks: Tanner
---
East Lawrence Eagles at Sulligent Blue Devils
Where: Brown Stadium in Sulligent
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Sean Holt is in his first season as head coach at East Lawrence. Daniel Merchant (41-29) is in his sixth season at Sulligent.
Last meeting: East Lawrence won last year’s meeting, 41-12.
The skinny: Class 3A East Lawrence has a new coach, but Holt is not new to being a head coach. He was 22-41 with two trips to the playoffs in six years at Elkmont. … East Lawrence looks to senior Isaih Hubbard to lead the offense at quarterback. Cayden Rivers returns at running back. … Sulligent is looking to bounce back from a 3-7 season that included one forfeit win.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
---
Elkmont Red Devils at Randolph Raiders
Where: SportsMed Field in Huntsville
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Michael Pendergrast makes his head coaching debut at Elkmont. David Lloyd (5-6) is in his second season at Randolph.
Last meeting: Randolph won last year’s game 62-0.
The skinny: Pendergrast comes to Class 3A Elkmont from the coaching staff at Lee. He’s also been an assistant coach at Lee. He’s trying to turn around a program that has seven wins over the last six seasons. The Red Devils return starting quarterback Rowe Allen. … Class 4A Randolph went 5-6 last season and advanced to the playoffs.
The Daily picks: Randolph
