THIS WEEK’S GAMES
TONIGHT
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
Russellville Golden Tigers at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Former West Morgan head coach John Ritter (17-5, 8-3 last season) is in his third season at Russellville. Jere Adcock (172-102, 2-8) is beginning his 25th season at Decatur.
Last meeting: Decatur beat Russellville, 24-23, in overtime back in 2007.
Radio: 1400-AM, 94.3-FM, NFHSnetwork.com for a video broadcast with a subscription.
The skinny: The Red Raiders are hoping for a bounce-back season after falling to 2-8 last season and missing the playoffs for the third time since 2015. Senior quarterback Grayson Vermeire is back to direct the offense. The Red Raiders return seven starters with Vermeire, running back KeAndre Williams (5-9, 150, Jr.), receiver Charlie Taylor (6-1, 145, Sr.), H-back Ethan Bates (6-1, 160, Sr.) and linemen Banks Murphree (6-3, 240, Sr.), Carter McCollum (5-10, 205, Sr.) and Hunter Claborn (6-3, 265, Jr.).
Last year’s Decatur defense tied a school record by giving up 327 points. Some of the key faces on defense this season are nose tackle Kamerin Sandlin (5-8, 225, Sr.), safety Paxtin Dupper (5-9, 165, Soph.), defensive end Jacob McRae (6-1, 235, Jr.) and linebackers Chase Jones (5-11, 165, Sr.) and Banks Dement (6-1, 205, Jr.). … Russellville has been solid the last two years with 18 wins and two trips to the playoffs. The Golden Tigers have nine returning starters on defense and 11 senior starters overall. … Russellville leads, 6-5, in a series that has been sporadic since the first meeting in 1926.
The Daily picks: Russellville
Good Hope Raiders at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebels Stadium in Trinity
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Alan Scott (26-28, 8-3 last season) returns for his sixth season at Good Hope. Mikel Riggs (4-16, 3-7) is in his third season at West Morgan.
Last meeting: West Morgan won 42-13 in 2001.
The skinny: The Raiders from Cullman County are no slouch. They have gone 19-5 over the last two seasons with two playoff appearances and two playoff wins. Good Hope is ranked just outside the Class 4A Top 10 in the ASWA rankings. … This will be a homecoming for Good Hope assistant coach Matt McCulloch. He’s a 2012 West Morgan graduate. … Glavine Segars is back for a third season as starting quarterback at West Morgan. Also back is junior running back Adam Lucas, who rushed for 1,128 yards and eight touchdowns last season. The offensive line returns Elijah Dumas, Evan Newman, Nate Alexander, Marcus Jones and Owen Coffey. The Rebels hold a 2-1 advantage in the series.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
Ardmore Tigers at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Ardmore is coached by PJ Wright (6-14, 3-7 last season) who enters his third season. Tanner is coached Oscar Bonds (2-18, 1-9) who enters his third season.
Last meeting: Tanner beat Ardmore, 49-8, in 2011.
Radio: 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
The skinny: This game features two programs trying to get back to their winning ways. Ardmore has not had a winning season since going 6-5 with a trip to the playoffs in 2013. … Tanner has won just five games in the last three years. The Rattlers posted double digit victories from 2008-2015. … Skylar Townsend (6-0, 150, Soph.) returns at quarterback. He’s the cousin of former Tanner All-State quarterback Chadarius Townsend, who played at Alabama before transferring to Texas Tech this summer. Leading tackler Nic Gibson returns at linebacker. … Owen Doss (6-2, Sr.) returns at quarterback for Ardmore. Luke Hogan is the top returning rusher and Connor Harbin is expected to be the go-to guy at receiver. … The Rattlers lead the series, 38-18-4.
The Daily picks: Ardmore
FRIDAY
--
Austin Black Bears at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium in Hartselle
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Austin’s Jeremy Perkins (71-44, 7-4 last season) is in his 11th season. Hartselle’s Bryan Moore is in his first season leading the Tigers.
Last meeting: The Black Bears whipped the Tigers, 45-14, last season.
Radio: 94.7-FM, 1490-AM or WIAZradio.com for Austin or www.hartsellefootball.com for streaming or NFHSnetwork.com for a video broadcast with a subscription.
The skinny: Austin’s offense features the dynamic senior trio of quarterback Quincy Crittendon, running back Jevon Jackson and receiver Tre Shackelford. The Black Bears return six seniors starters on defense, including nose guard Jalik Malone, defensive end Daiontrelle Hubbard, defensive back Jaden Baker and linebackers Braxton Lyle, Jakari Fuller and Ronald Fletcher. … Hartselle will have a lot of new and young faces on both sides of the ball. Senior Parker Sawyer and junior JT Blackwood have been battling it out for the starting quarterback job. Kaleb Moore is the big threat out of the backfield and sophomore Izayah Fletcher is the big threat at receiver. Junior Issac Osteen leads the Hartselle linebackers and junior Devron Turney is the top returning defensive back. … Hartselle leads the series, 30-22-1, but Austin has won four of the last five. The Black Bears have also lost four of their last five visits to J.P. Cain Stadium.
The Daily picks: Austin
Brewer Patriots at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium in Danville
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Geoff Walters (17-34, 3-7) is starting his sixth season at Brewer. Shannon McGregory (5-16, 5-6) is beginning his third season at Danville.
Last meeting: Brewer beat Danville, 37-8, last season
Radio: 107.1-FM, 1380-AM
The skinny: Wyatt Styles is back at quarterback for Brewer. His top receiving targets are expected to be Micah Steffen and Braden Rusk. The top running backs are Lukas Simpson and Gonzalo Ramirez. … Danville’s go-to man on offense is running back Cameron Moore, who rushed for 915 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Justice Huff is expected to be a key player on defense at linebacker. … Brewer leads the series 4-3 and has won the last two meetings.
The Daily picks: Brewer
Sulligent Blue Devils at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagles Stadium in Trinity
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Sulligent’s Daniel Merchant (38-22, 9-3 last season) is in his sixth season. Bo Culver starts his first season at East Lawrence. He is 54-48 over nine seasons in stops at Phil Campbell, Haleyville, Deshler and Hartselle.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Class 2A Sulligent has been to the playoffs the last six years and in all five years with Merchant as head coach. Last year’s team lost in the second round of the playoffs to Red Bay, 43-6. … Senior Levi Barnes will be the East Lawrence quarterback. The Eagles return three starters in the offensive line with Blaine Fagan, Zack Terry and Gabe Terry.
The Daily picks: Sulligent
Clements Colts at Wilson Warriors
Where: Ralph Thompson Stadium in Florence
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Michael Parker (10-12, 6-5 last year) begins his third season at Clements. Matt Poarch (5-13, 2-7) is in his third season at Wilson.
Last meeting: This is the first time these teams have met.
The skinny: The Colts are looking for a third straight trip to the playoffs in Parker’s third season as head coach. The team has improved from four wins in his first season to six last year. … The Colts have to find a way replace All-State running back Jairrice Pryor, who rushed for 1,755 yards and 28 touchdowns. Senior Collin Hargrove is a three-year starter back at center. … After a four-year playoff run from 2014-2017, Wilson has struggled with three wins in 2018 and two wins last season when they scored over 20 points in just one game while allowing an average of 35.6 points a game. …The Warriors are looking for a new quarterback. Top candidates are sophomore Devan Willis and junior Carson Terry.
The Daily picks: Clements
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs at Sheffield Bulldogs
Where: Walton R. Wright Stadium in Sheffield
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Mac Hampton (15-16, 5-5 last season) is starting his fourth season at R. A. Hubbard. David Hufstedler (52-48, 6-5) is beginning his 10th year at Sheffield.
Last meeting: Sheffield beat R.A. Hubbard, 34-22, last season.
The skinny: R.A. Hubbard is coming off a disappointing season that saw them miss the playoffs. A late touchdown in a loss to Woodville decided the fourth team to represent Class 1A, Region 7. … The Chiefs’ roster is small with 21 players on the first day of practice, but it is experienced. DJ Wiggins is back at quarterback. Cookie Cobb and Quintez McCoy are other playmakers on offense. … Two of the most talented players on the team are linemen Xavier Horton (6-5, 265) and Montavius Orr (6-1, 285). … Class 2A Sheffield has had consecutive 6-5 seasons and made the playoffs the last three years. … Quarterback Jaylen Jones and running back Derrick Hood give Sheffield perhaps two of the best skill players in north Alabama. … Sheffield has won all four meetings vs. R.A. Hubbard.
The Daily picks: Sheffield
Randolph Raiders at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium in Elkmont
What: Non-region game
Coaches: David Lloyd is in his first season at Randolph. Duane Wales (4-26, 1-9 last season) starts his fourth season at Elkmont.
Last meeting: Randolph beat Elkmont, 38-16, in 1975.
The skinny: New head coach David Lloyd comes to Randolph from Saint John Paul II where he was 18-15 in three seasons, including a 9-3 record last year. … Elkmont, which has dropped from Class 4A to 3A, is trying to turn the program around after a 1-9 season that saw the offense average 8.6 points a game and the defense allow 51.5 points a game. …. Rowe Allen (5-11, 186, Jr.) is the returning starter at quarterback. Leading the way in the offensive line is left tackle Bryse Blade (6-1, 327, Jr.).
The Daily picks: Randolph
