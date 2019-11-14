Priceville Bulldogs at Northside Rams
Where: Northside Stadium in Northport
What: Class 4A playoff game
Coaches: Chris Foster is (8-3) in his first season at Priceville, Chris Hilliker is (55-21) in his seventh season at Northside.
This season: Northside (10-1), Priceville (8-3)
Last meeting: The teams have never met
What’s next: The winner advances to play the Jacksonville vs. Saint John Paul II winner.
The skinny: Priceville is making its first visit to the second round. The Bulldogs beat Rogers, 44-23, last Friday to advance for the first time in three trips to the playoffs. … The Bulldogs average scoring 31.1 points a game while allowing 26 points a game on defense. … Priceville loves to run the football. The Bulldogs have rushed for a combined 3,922 yards and passed for just 411 yards. Running back Jerry Burton has rushed for 2,390 yards and 31 touchdowns this season. His rushing yardage this season is 33rd all-time in state history. Running back Jaxon Cross has 785 yards and seven touchdowns on 92 carries. … John Looney and Tristan Holmes lead the Priceville defense. Looney has 89 stops and Holmes has 86. William Baker has 79 tackles and Jaxon Graham has 78. Wyatt Hurt tops the team with five interceptions. Baker and Cross both have four. … Northside won its first playoff game ever in 13 tries last week. The Rams beat Hokes Bluff, 35-21. Northside averages 37.8 points a game while allowing 16.3 points. … Northside is led on offense by senior quarterback Jake Corkren. The three-year starter has passed for over 2,500 yards this season with 30 touchdowns. Senior linebacker Dallas Clark leads the defense.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
Donoho Falcons at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebels Stadium at West Morgan High in Trinity
What: Class 1A playoff game
Coaches: Mark Sanders is (20-12) in his third season at Donoho, Steve Meek is (66-35) in his ninth season at Decatur Heritage
This season: Donoho (9-1), Decatur Heritage (11-0)
Last meeting: Donoho beat Decatur Heritage, 65-0, in 2014 in a first-round playoff game. The Falcons are 3-0 all-time vs. Decatur Heritage.
What’s next: The winner advances to play the Mars Hill Bible vs. South Lamar winner next Friday.
The skinny: Donoho is the No. 2 team out of Region 5. The Falcons advanced to the second round with a 34-6 win over Berry. Donoho’s Rod Elston rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. He also returned an interception for a touchdown. … Donoho’s only loss was to Spring Garden, 16-12, on Sept. 20 in what turned out to be the region championship game. Spring Garden (10-1) visits Hackleburg in the second round of the playoffs. … Donoho is averaging scoring 30.3 points a game while allowing just 8.7 points. The Falcons have allowed just four teams to score in double figures. Winterboro’s 21 were the most points allowed in one game. Two opponents have been shut out. Four opponents scored just six points. … Decatur Heritage, the Region 7 champion, advanced with a 47-8 win over Vina. Decatur Heritage averages 39.8 points a game while allowing 11.4 a game. This is the Eagles’ sixth consecutive trip to the playoffs. They are 2-0 all-time in second round games. … Quarterbacks Stratton Orr, Braden Kyle and Hank Davis have combined for 1,427 yards passing and 18 touchdowns. Colton Keith leads the rushing attack with 1,103 yards and 17 touchdowns on 123 carries. Carter Sample tops the defense with 106 tackles. Hank Davis has 93. Jackson Kyle and Tyler Founds both have five interceptions this season. The team has 24 interceptions by a total of 11 players.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
Pickens County Tornadoes at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium
What: Class 1A playoff game
Coaches: Michael Williams is (18-7) in his second season at Pickens County, Tyler Mitchell is (7-4) in his first season at Falkville
This season: Pickens County (9-2), Falkville (7-4)
Last meeting: Pickens County beat Falkville, 34-15, in last year’s second round of the playoffs. The Tornadoes are 3-0 all-time vs. Falkville with wins in 2012 and 1925.
What’s next: Winner advances to play the winner of Spring Garden at Hackleburg
The skinny: Pickens County, the Region 6 champion, defeated Victory Christian, 31-14, in the first round of the playoffs. The Tornadoes average scoring 32.6 points a game on offense while allowing 14.8 points a game on defense. The Region 6 champion is 42-26 all-time in the playoffs. … Falkville, the No. 3 out of Region 7, beat Waterloo, 47-19 in the first round. The Blue Devils are looking for their first second-round win in the playoffs. The Blue Devils are making their 17th appearance in the playoffs and fifth time to the second round. … Falkville is averaging 30.8 points a game while allowing 18.2 on defense. … Running back Christian Angulo has rushed for 1,187 yards and 17 touchdowns, including six last week against Waterloo. Quarterback Payton Sallee has thrown for 1,409 yards and 14 touchdowns. Receiver Mikell Philyaw has 46 receptions for 696 yards and eight touchdowns. … Luke Fitzgerald leads the team in tackles with 87. Austin Holmes had 81. Philyaw and Andrew Jones each have three interceptions.
The Daily picks: Pickens County
--
Athens Golden Eagles at Clay-Chalkville Cougars
Where: Cougar Stadium in Clay
What: Class 6A playoff game
Coaches: Cody Gross is (24-19) in his fourth season at Athens, Drew Gilmer is (32-7) in his third season at Clay-Chalkville
This season: Athens (8-3), Clay-Chalkville (9-2)
Radio: wkac1080.com
Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Athens, 21-0, in the first round of the playoffs in 2017. The Cougars are 3-0 all-time vs. Athens.
What’s next: The winner advances to the play the Oxford at Cullman winner next Friday.
The skinny: Athens, the No. 2 team out of Region 7, is in the second round for the first time since 2013. The Golden Eagles beat Buckhorn, 62-14, in the first round. Athens is 4-4 on the road in second round games. … Athens averages 36.1 points on offense and allows 18.1 on defense. … Quarterback Jordan Scott leads Athens in rushing with 813 yards and 14 touchdowns on 90 carries. He’s also thrown for 806 yards and eight touchdowns. Running back Jaelen Cates has 733 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. … Clay-Chalkville, the No. 4 out of Region 6, beat Helena, 17-0, in the first round. The Cougars have won six straight after back-to-back losses to Pinson Valley, 31-7, and Gardendale, 38-35, in September. They average scoring 28.5 points while allowing 17.7 points on defense. Clay-Chalkville is 2-2 at home this season. They are 4-3 all-time in second round playoff games at home.
The Daily picks: Clay-Chalkville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.