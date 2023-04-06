There are 15 area teams in this week’s state rankings.
The one team that made the slightest move up is Priceville baseball, which is No. 3 in Class 4A. The Bulldogs (18-4) were No. 4 last week.
Other area teams in the baseball rankings are Hartselle (22-8) at No. 2 in 6A, Elkmont (13-4) at No. 10 in 3A and Lindsay Lane (17-8) at No. 7 in 2A. Others nominated are Athens (15-11) in 6A, West Limestone (18-8) in 4A and Decatur Heritage (9-12) in 3A.
In softball, the area ranked teams are Hartselle (22-8-1) at No. 2 in 6A, Athens (24-7) at No. 3 in 6A, Lawrence County (19-10) at No. 10 in 5A, Hatton (13-15) at No. 2 in 2A and Athens Bible (5-7) at No. 9 in 1A. Others nominated are Priceville (26-5) in 4A, West Limestone (18-3-1) in 4A and Ardmore (19-9) in 5A.
ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (26-4)
2. Fairhope (24-3)
3. Vestavia Hills (30-5-1)
4. Thompson (20-4)
5. Spain Park (21-6)
6. Hoover (22-6-1)
7. Central-Phenix City (19-5-1)
8. Tuscaloosa County (22-9-1)
9. Enterprise (19-7-1)
10. Auburn (19-3-1)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (15-11-1), Baker (14-13), Bob Jones (11-7), Daphne (22-5), Mary Montgomery (21-18), Prattville (15-16), Sparkman (18-10).
CLASS 6A
1. Wetumpka (36-1)
2. Hartselle (22-8-1)
3. Athens (24-7)
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (22-8-3)
5. Helena (15-9)
6. Oxford (13-5)
7. Hazel Green (16-11-1)
8. Buckhorn (21-9)
9. Saraland (23-8)
10. Pell City (14-9)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (15-7), Brookwood (16-15), Gardendale (22-9-1), Mortimer Jordan (11-12-1), Muscle Shoals (14-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Brewbaker Tech (28-3)
2. Springville (22-5)
3. Moody (16-9)
4. Jasper (8-4-3)
5. Elmore County (23-12-2)
6. Scottsboro (16-6-1)
7. Tallassee (14-10)
8. Rehobeth (16-8)
9. Alexandria (17-12)
10. Lawrence County (19-10)
Others nominated: Ardmore (19-9), Boaz (22-3), Douglas (18-2-1), Gulf Shores (12-9), Hayden (9-9), West Point (14-4).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (26-7)
2. Orange Beach (23-5-1)
3. Geneva (16-2)
4. Houston Academy (26-5-1)
5. Madison County (22-5)
6. Brooks (18-9-1)
7. Northside (19-9-1)
8. Mobile Christian (25-4)
9. Satsuma (27-8)
10. Corner (19-5)
Others nominated: American Christian (18-4-1), Cherokee County (10-7), Etowah (16-8), Hamilton (22-11), Handley (14-10), North Jackson (10-7), Prattville Christian (13-7), Priceville (26-5), Rogers (16-13), T.R. Miller (22-5), West Limestone (18-3-1), White Plains (14-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (20-0)
2. Beulah (14-5)
3. Opp (20-8)
4. Madison Academy (13-2)
5. Piedmont (16-7)
6. Mars Hill Bible (10-6)
7. Winfield (16-7)
8. Lauderdale County (15-8)
9. Glencoe (13-11)
10. Carbon Hill (19-7)
Others nominated: Ashford (14-6), Randolph County (10-8), Sylvania (16-11-2).
CLASS 2A
1. Wicksburg (26-5)
2. Hatton (13-15)
3. Sand Rock (22-6)
4. West End (15-6)
5. Pleasant Valley (8-7)
6. Lamar County (18-9)
7. North Sand Mountain (10-5-1)
8. Pisgah (6-13)
9. Ider (13-9)
10. Vincent (15-5)
Others nominated: Fyffe (6-11), Sumiton Christian (11-13), Tuscaloosa Academy (8-4), Woodland (13-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (12-4)
2. Leroy (22-9)
3. Brantley (12-5)
4. Cedar Bluff (11-12)
5. Millry (17-8)
6. Kinston (9-4)
7. Waterloo (12-5-1)
8. Maplesville (19-6-1)
9. Athens Bible (5-7)
10. Spring Garden (7-7)
Others nominated: Appalachian (7-8), Belgreen (19-8-1), Hackleburg (16-10), Ragland (6-8), South Lamar (7-6), Sweet Water (12-9).
ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Tuscaloosa County (28-3)
2. Thompson (25-4)
3. Central-Phenix City (20-5)
4. Spain Park (22-6)
5. Vestavia Hills (21-4)
6. Bob Jones (24-8)
7. Hoover (19-11)
8. Hewitt-Trussville (19-7)
9. James Clemens (21-7)
10. Fairhope (18-8)
Others nominated: Auburn (14-10), Baker (15-10), Enterprise (15-8), Grissom (15-9), Huntsville (16-5), Oak Mountain (12-13), Sparkman (18-10).
CLASS 6A
1. Oxford (23-6)
2. Hartselle (22-8)
3. Saraland (16-7)
4. Hueytown (20-8)
5. Pike Road (21-3)
6. Briarwood Christian (15-6)
7. Stanhope Elmore (17-5)
8. Northridge (17-7)
9. Mountain Brook (14-10)
10. Spanish Fort (16-13)
Others nominated: Athens (15-11), Baldwin County (17-9), Buckhorn (12-9), Cullman (13-13), Faith Academy (14-9), Fort Payne (12-9), Gardendale (13-9), Hazel Green (18-11), Homewood (15-6), Robertsdale (19-8).
CLASS 5A
1. Headland (16-5)
2. Alexandria (19-5)
3. Sardis (17-4)
4. Arab (24-6)
5. Mobile Christian (15-10)
6. Russellville (16-11)
7. Gulf Shores (17-10)
8. St. Paul’s (17-7)
9. Shelby County (12-10)
10. Holtville (13-9)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (12-11), Demopolis (9-9), John Carroll (13-9), Leeds (16-11), Jasper (11-13), Madison Academy (16-12).
CLASS 4A
1. Bayside Academy (15-7)
2. Andalusia (15-5)
3. Priceville (18-4)
4. UMS-Wright (15-9)
5. Geneva (13-2)
6. Cleburne County (13-3)
7. Bibb County (16-7)
8. T.R. Miller (15-5)
9. Deshler (18-8)
10. Munford (16-4)
Others nominated: Brooks (9-5), Central-Florence (15-5), Corner (13-14), Dora (18-8), Madison County (16-10), New Hope (15-8), North Jackson (18-8), St. John Paul II (14-8), West Limestone (18-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Gordo (18-4)
2. Phil Campbell (17-6)
3. Westbrook Christian (12-3)
4. Piedmont (15-5)
5. Houston Academy (16-4)
6. Thomasville (16-5)
7. Fayette County (17-9)
8. Prattville Christian (14-4)
9. Excel (9-3)
10. Elkmont (13-4)
Others nominated: Decatur Heritage (9-12), Plainview (14-7), Opp (10-8), Providence Christian (12-8), Straughn (9-6), St. James (11-8).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (16-6)
2. Bayshore Christian (15-4)
3. Donoho (13-1)
4. Tuscaloosa Academy (12-3-1)
5. Lexington (16-2)
6. Mars Hill Bible (18-6)
7. Lindsay Lane (17-8)
8. Ariton (17-7-1)
9. Vincent (16-3)
10. North Sand Mountain (15-5)
Others nominated: Collinsville (15-7), Cottonwood (12-8), Pike Liberal Arts (14-9).
CLASS 1A
1. Appalachian (14-3)
2. Billingsley (11-2)
3. Lynn (16-4)
4. Sumiton Christian (13-5)
5. Florala (8-1)
6. Leroy (12-13)
7. Millry (17-7)
8. Ragland (10-4)
9. Coosa Christian (16-10)
10. Hackleburg (15-7)
Others nominated: Covenant Christian (10-5), Gaylesville (11-7), Red Level (7-6), Spring Garden (8-6), Sweet Water (8-9).
