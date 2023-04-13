It’s a new day for Priceville baseball. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A.
Two weeks ago, Priceville was No. 4 in the state. Last week, the Bulldogs moved up to No. 3. This week the Bulldogs caught the top spot in the rankings.
Priceville (22-4, 4-0 this past week), which had won 10 straight going into Wednesday’s play, moved past Bayside Academy (18-8, 3-1) at No. 1 and Andalusia (15-8, 0-3) at No. 2.
Mobile Christian, last year’s Class 4A state champion, moved up to Class 5A this season.
Priceville, coached by Preston Potter, has been in the playoffs 14 times and advanced to the second round three times. The Bulldogs advanced to the third round in 2005 when the school was in Class 2A.
Other area teams in the baseball rankings are Hartselle (24-8) at No. 2 in 6A and Lindsay Lane (19-8) at No. 7 in 2A. Others area teams nominated are Athens (17-11) in 6A, West Limestone (19-10) in 4A, Elkmont (15-5) in 3A and Decatur Heritage (11-12) in 3A.
In softball, the area ranked teams are Hartselle (25-9-1) at No. 2 in 6A, Athens (26-7) at No. 3 in 6A, Lawrence County (20-11) at No. 9 in 5A, Ardmore (20-10) at No.10 in 5A, Elkmont (16-6) at No. 10 in 3A, Hatton (15-15) at No. 2 in 2A and Athens Bible (7-8) at No. 9 in 1A. Others nominated are Priceville (26-5) and West Limestone (19-4-1) both in 4A.
ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Central-Phenix City (25-5-1)
2. Vestavia Hills (33-5-1)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (29-6)
4. Fairhope (26-4)
5. Thompson (24-7)
6. Spain Park (25-9)
7. Hoover (23-6-1)
8. Tuscaloosa County (23-10-1)
9. Enterprise (21-8-1)
10. Auburn (21-6-1)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (17-11-1), Baker (16-14), Bob Jones (12-9), Daphne (26-7), Prattville (16-17).
CLASS 6A
1. Wetumpka (37-2)
2. Hartselle (25-9-1)
3. Athens (26-7)
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (24-8-3)
5. Helena (17-9)
6. Oxford (15-6)
7. Buckhorn (26-9)
8. Pell City (16-10)
9. Saraland (25-8)
10. Hazel Green (19-15-1)
Others nominated:, Brookwood (18-15), Gardendale (25-10-1), Mortimer Jordan (13-13-1), Muscle Shoals (14-6), Spanish Fort (12-10-1).
CLASS 5A
1. Brewbaker Tech (29-4)
2. Springville (24-5-1)
3. Moody (19-9)
4. Jasper (11-4-3)
5. Elmore County (24-12-2)
6. Scottsboro (18-7-1)
7. Rehobeth (21-10)
8. Tallassee (17-11)
9. Lawrence County (20-11)
10. Ardmore (20-10)
Others nominated: Alexandria (19-15), Boaz (24-4), Gulf Shores (13-11), Hayden (10-10).
West Point (14-5)
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (28-7)
2. Orange Beach (27-5-1)
3. Geneva (18-2)
4. Houston Academy (29-5-1)
5. Madison County (24-5)
6. Brooks (20-9-1)
7. Northside (20-11-1)
8. Mobile Christian (27-6)
9. Satsuma (29-9)
10. Corner (21-6)
Others nominated: American Christian (21-4-1), Cherokee County (17-7), Etowah (17-13), Handley (17-12), North Jackson (11-10), Prattville Christian (17-7), Priceville (26-5), Rogers (16-15), T.R. Miller (23-7), West Limestone (19-4-1), White Plains (17-11).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (25-0)
2. Beulah (17-5)
3. Opp (21-8)
4. Piedmont (23-8)
5. Winfield (19-7)
6. Madison Academy (14-3)
7. Mars Hill Bible (11-6)
8. Carbon Hill (20-7)
9. Lauderdale County (16-9)
10. Elkmont (16-6)
Others nominated: Ashford (17-7), Glencoe (14-14), Randolph County (10-9).
CLASS 2A
1. Wicksburg (27-7)
2. Hatton (15-15)
3. Sand Rock (28-6)
4. West End (15-8)
5. Pleasant Valley (10-8)
6. Lamar County (20-10)
7. Sumiton Christian (12-15)
8. North Sand Mountain (11-6-1)
9. Ider (17-11)
10. Locust Fork (14-7)
Others nominated: Horseshoe Bend (11-7), Pisgah (9-16), Tuscaloosa Academy (8-5), Vincent (17-6), Woodland (13-8).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (16-4-1)
2. Leroy (23-11)
3. Brantley (16-7)
4. Cedar Bluff (11-14)
5. Millry (19-8)
6. Kinston (11-4)
7. Waterloo (13-6-1)
8. Maplesville (20-7-1)
9. Athens Bible (7-8)
10. Spring Garden (9-10)
Others nominated: Appalachian (8-9), Belgreen (20-8-1), Billingsley (7-7), Hackleburg (16-11), Ragland (11-9), Red Level (10-8), South Lamar (7-8),
AISA
1. Macon East (39-11)
2. Abbeville Christian (18-6)
3. Hooper Academy (21-10)
4. Lee-Scott (11-13)
5. Glenwood (28-7)
6. Edgewood (22-13)
7. Lowndes Academy (22-8)
8. Bessemer Academy (25-13)
9. Patrician Academy (23-5)
10. Crenshaw Christian (20-11)
Others nominated: Southern Academy (16-12).
ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (27-5)
2. Tuscaloosa County (29-5)
3. Central-Phenix City (23-5)
4. Spain Park (24-6)
5. Vestavia Hills (23-6)
6. Bob Jones (27-9)
7. Fairhope (21-8)
8. James Clemens (24-7)
9. Hoover (20-13)
10. Hewitt-Trussville (19-9)
Others nominated: Auburn (16-11), Baker (18-11), Chelsea (15-16), Daphne (14-12), Enterprise (16-8), Grissom (16-11), Huntsville (18-5), Oak Mountain (13-14).
CLASS 6A
1. Oxford (26-6)
2. Hartselle (24-8)
3. Saraland (20-7)
4. Hueytown (23-8)
5. Pike Road (24-3)
6. Briarwood Christian (17-6)
7. Stanhope Elmore (19-5)
8. Northridge (20-7)
9. Mountain Brook (17-10)
10. Spanish Fort (16-13)
Others nominated: Athens (17-11), Baldwin County (20-10), Buckhorn (18-13), Cullman (14-16), Gardendale (17-10), Hazel Green (19-11), Helena (12-16), Homewood (16-9).
CLASS 5A
1. Headland (19-5)
2. Alexandria (22-5)
3. Sardis (19-5)
4. Arab (26-6)
5. Russellville (17-11)
6. Gulf Shores (20-10)
7. Mobile Christian (16-11)
8. St. Paul’s (18-7)
9. Holtville (16-9)
10. Shelby County (13-11)
Others nominated: Elmore County (15-6), Demopolis (11-9), Jasper (13-14), John Carroll (14-10), Leeds (17-11).
CLASS 4A
1. Priceville (22-4)
2. Bayside Academy (18-8)
3. Bibb County (20-7)
4. Geneva (16-3)
5. Cleburne County (18-3)
6. UMS-Wright (18-9)
7. Deshler (20-9)
8. Andalusia (15-8)
9. Munford (18-4)
10. T.R. Miller (17-7)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (16-10), Corner (16-15), Dora (16-9), Etowah (15-10), Montgomery Catholic (17-8), New Hope (17-9), North Jackson (19-9), Satsuma (17-6), Slocomb (16-8), St. John Paul II (17-8), West Limestone (19-10).
CLASS 3A
1. Gordo (19-4)
2. Phil Campbell (19-6)
3. Piedmont (16-5)
4. Westbrook Christian (16-5)
5. Thomasville (19-5)
6. Fayette County (20-9)
7. Providence Christian (15-8)
8. Houston Academy (16-6)
9. Prattville Christian (18-4)
10. Excel (12-3)
Others nominated: Decatur Heritage (11-12), Elkmont (15-5), Plainview (14-8), Opp (12-9), St. James (13-9), Straughn (10-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Bayshore Christian (18-4)
2. G.W. Long (20-7)
3. Donoho (17-1)
4. Tuscaloosa Academy (20-4-1)
5. Lexington (18-2)
6. Mars Hill Bible (21-7)
7. Lindsay Lane (19-8)
8. Ariton (20-7-1)
9. Vincent (19-3)
10. Pike Liberal Arts (16-9)
Others nominated: Clarke County (12-5), Collinsville (18-7), Cottonwood (12-9), North Sand Mountain (17-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Appalachian (17-3)
2. Billingsley (12-2)
3. Lynn (17-4)
4. Sumiton Christian (14-5)
5. Florala (11-1)
6. Leroy (14-14)
7. Millry (17-7)
8. Coosa Christian (19-10)
9. Hackleburg (16-8)
10. Sweet Water (12-11)
Others nominated: Belgreen (10-7), Covenant Christian (11-5), Gaylesville (13-9), Ragland (11-6), Spring Garden (9-7), South Lamar (10-8).
