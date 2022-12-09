TRINITY — Priceville's defense and 3-point shooting sparked a 63-46 win over West Morgan in Friday's Class 4A, Area 13 matchup.
Cole Lindeman scored a team-high 16 points with four 3s for Priceville (5-3, 2-0). The team totaled 12 treys. Tyler Case had 14 points and Sammy Holmes added 11.
The Bulldogs blew the game open with a 19-0 run from 4:11 in the third quarter to 5:57 in the final period to cap an overall 22-4 surge to start the second half.
"I thought rebounding in the third quarter was the difference," Priceville coach JR Dilbeck said. "First half, I didn't think we rebounded very well, and that was probably the biggest adjustment. We had to get bodies on people. Their size gave us trouble. I thought Tyler Case, Sammy Holmes, Jake Langlois and Brodie Mattox ... a specialist. Gosh he just played so hard."
West Morgan coach Sam Brown agreed that rebounding was pivotal to the game's outcome.
"Rebounding has been strong for us (this season)," Brown said. "And it wasn't (in this game). They neutralized everything we were doing."
The Rebels' Carson Muse led all scorers with 18 points. Byron Parrish had 12, and Jalen Fletcher finished with nine.
Priceville spotted West Morgan (4-2, 1-1) the first seven points of the game and trailed 14-11 at the end of the first quarter. The Bulldogs took their first lead, 18-16, on a Case 2-point basket at the 5:58 mark of the second quarter. They led 33-27 at halftime.
Holmes and Case combined for 16 second-half points as the Bulldogs outscored West Morgan 14-4 in the third quarter and led by as many as 24 points, 57-33, with 4:39 left in regulation.
"It's been one of our biggest rivals," Case said of the Rebels. "I knew that if we stuck together like family, we'd be able to pull through."
Priceville was the road team but its fans made their presence known as they cheered intensely throughout the contest to support their Bulldogs.
"Probably the best road traveling team out there," Holmes said. "They're going to come. They're going to support us. It's amazing."
The Bulldogs were playing without Xander Gaines, who suffered a broken leg last week against Cullman. Dilbeck said Gaines' teammates played with extra motivation in his absence from the court.
"We lost a big part of our team in Xander Gaines," Dilbeck pointed out. "We're going to be without him for a while. That was a lot of that. They didn't want him to be here and us not pull the win off."
Priceville 61, West Morgan 19: Zoey Benson led the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0) with 19 points. Lauren Hames tacked on 17, and Abby Langlois had 11.
Ansley Terry finished with nine points for the Rebels (5-3, 0-2). Karly Terry had six.
Priceville led 33-6 at halftime and 53-14 after three quarters and took advantage of several fast break opportunities.
"That's what we do at Priceville," Hames said. "We're a run-and-gun team."
Benson said the team's chemistry has been solid through the first six games.
"We love being around each other," Benson said.
Priceville coach Terrie Nelson said she emphasized defensive execution against the Rebels.
"We're just trying to work on defense and getting stops every play and we limit them to one shot, blocking out," Nelson said.
Priceville's boys and girls will travel to Good Hope Tuesday for an area game. West Morgan's teams will host non area opponent Lawrence County on Tuesday.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.