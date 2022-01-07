The boys basketball game between Priceville and Brewer on Dec. 16 has made the record book.
Priceville's 16 3-point baskets scored by one team ranks as the seventh most in state history. The state record is 25 by Plainview in a 119-55 win over North Sand Mountain in 2018.
Hitting the 3s for Priceville were Sammy Holmes with five, Elijah Hopkins with three, Tyler Case and Cole Lindeman with two each, and one each from Brody Long, Kekey Fletcher, Chris Thomas and William Baker.
Brewer hit seven 3s in the game, with four from Russell Mahan, two from Mac Shadden and one from Xavier Toney.
The combined 23 treys tied for the eighth most in a game in the Alabama High School Athletic Association record book. Plainview and Spring Garden set the state record in 2021 with 35. Plainview hit 21 and Spring Garden 14 in Plainview’s 100-66 win.
Priceville won the Dec. 16 contest 80-47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.