Lay of the land
Priceville is in Class 4A, Region 8 with DAR, Madison County, New Hope, North Jackson, Randolph, St. John Paul II and Westminster Christian.
Head coach
Priceville enters its fifth season under head coach Chris Foster. The Bulldogs are 35-11 under Foster with a region championship and three playoff appearances.
Last season
Priceville (11-1, 7-0) finished first in Class 4A, Region 8 and advanced to the second round of the 4A state playoffs.
Words to grow on
After one eight-win season prior to Foster's arrival, Priceville has three under Foster, including 10 and 11 wins the past two years.
"I think what's important now is just maintaining that level of consistency," Foster said. "We've done a lot of great things. Last year we made the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time and now we want to see if we can make it three in a row."
Quarterback
With the departure of Jackson Prickett, Priceville will turn to Jake England to be the team's starting quarterback.
England is a transfer from Hartselle who moved in this summer.
Offense
In Foster's run-heavy offense, the Bulldogs have produced some top-tier running backs.
This season, Priceville has to replace Mason Cartee, who rushed for over 1,600 yards and had 26 total touchdowns in 2022.
Now, Blitz Clemons looks to be the next star running back for the Bulldogs after rushing for 804 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago.
Riley Wagg will also play at running back, specifically the wingback position in Foster's offense.
The offensive line will be the strength of the team with three starters returning, including senior Brody Oliver, who Foster said will anchor the line. Isaiah Mendoza, Jonathan Barrientos and Tristan Akridge are other seniors along the offensive line.
Defense
On defense, the Bulldogs are replacing eight of 11 starters, including Jake Langlois, who led the team with 81 tackles.
Brody Collins will replace Langlois at middle linebacker.
In the secondary, Reese Young and Riley Wagg will play at safety. England and Tyde Borden could also see time in the secondary.
Along the defensive line, the Bulldogs could rotate many of the same guys as offense.
Foster is no stranger to rotating guys both ways as the Bulldogs will look to get their best 11 on the field on offense and defense.
Must-see games
Priceville opens the season with two tough non-region games at Plainview on Friday and vs. Fairview on Sept. 1.
The Bulldogs' last regular-season game is against region foe Randolph at home on Oct. 27. That game decided the region championship last season.
Final word
"I would say this is definitely the youngest team I've had so far," Foster said. "Finding new leadership has been priority number one this summer. The senior class that we lost had a lot of good leaders in it.
"We can find kids that can run fast, can block and tackle. But finding kids that are comfortable leading, that's ultimately what will define our success."
