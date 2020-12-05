Because of COVID-19 quarantine issues, the Priceville basketball program has had to make changes to its schedule.
Here’s an updated schedule for the rest of December:
Monday at Priceville: girls vs. Westminster Christian, 5:15 p.m.
Thursday at Priceville: girls vs. Randolph, 5:15 p.m.
Dec. 17 at Saint John Paul II: girls at 5:45 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.
Dec. 18 at James Clemens: girls vs. Mae Jemison, 1:30 p.m.
Dec. 21 at Priceville: boys vs. Randolph, 5:45 p.m.
Dec. 26-28 at West Point: varsity boys
Dec. 29-30 at Mortimer Jordan: varsity girls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.