Because of COVID-19 quarantine issues, the Priceville basketball program has had to make changes to its schedule.

Here’s an updated schedule for the rest of December:

Monday at Priceville: girls vs. Westminster Christian, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday at Priceville: girls vs. Randolph, 5:15 p.m.

Dec. 17 at Saint John Paul II: girls at 5:45 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 at James Clemens: girls vs. Mae Jemison, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 at Priceville: boys vs. Randolph, 5:45 p.m.

Dec. 26-28 at West Point: varsity boys

Dec. 29-30 at Mortimer Jordan: varsity girls

 david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395.

